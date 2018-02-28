This Feature-Rich DSLR Remote Opens New Worlds of Possibility for Your Photography

Be in your own photos by taking pictures from both sides of the camera

Plug Spark into your camera & use it as a traditional wired trigger to take long exposures

Use your smartphone from up to 100' away to trigger your camera & access all of Spark's features

Trigger photos w/ the click of a button using infrared sensors

Set your interval & advanced settings or choose from preset options to take time-lapse photos

Bracket images to maximize dynamic range in the harshest conditions

Spark is the everyday camera remote that was designed for life's versatility. This 3-in-1 remote combines the power of app control, the range of IR triggering, and the reliability of a traditional wired remote. Add to that a 2,000-hour battery life and you've got a sturdy remote ready for any occasion. Whatever you're doing, wherever you are, Spark adapts to give you instant control with three ways to take photos: wired trigger, app control, and infrared.