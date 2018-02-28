Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Spark Camera Remote

This Feature-Rich DSLR Remote Opens New Worlds of Possibility for Your Photography

Spark is the everyday camera remote that was designed for life's versatility. This 3-in-1 remote combines the power of app control, the range of IR triggering, and the reliability of a traditional wired remote. Add to that a 2,000-hour battery life and you've got a sturdy remote ready for any occasion. Whatever you're doing, wherever you are, Spark adapts to give you instant control with three ways to take photos: wired trigger, app control, and infrared.

Succesfully funded on Kickstarter
Featured on Fstoppers, The Phoblographer, SLR Lounge, Gear Junkie, Photography Talk, and more

  • Be in your own photos by taking pictures from both sides of the camera
  • Plug Spark into your camera & use it as a traditional wired trigger to take long exposures
  • Use your smartphone from up to 100' away to trigger your camera & access all of Spark's features
  • Trigger photos w/ the click of a button using infrared sensors
  • Set your interval & advanced settings or choose from preset options to take time-lapse photos
  • Bracket images to maximize dynamic range in the harshest conditions
Note: Be sure to check which Spark camera cable is right for your camera here

Details & Requirements

  • Weight: 0.75 oz
  • Bluetooth Low Energy 5
  • Battery life: 2,000+ hours
  • Bluetooth range: up to 100'

Compatibility

  • To find the Spark camera cable that's right for you, click here
  • Free app compatible with iOS and Android

Includes

  • Spark
  • N3 Camera Cable
  • Carrying bag

