Spark Headphones

Enjoy Luminous Light Beating to the Rhythm of Your Favorite Music with These Smart Glowing Headphones

by Spark Headphones

Description

Spark Headphones play your music along with a fun glowing light! Control the glow to stay on/off or pulsate to the rhythm of your music! The headphones deliver premium sound quality and rechargeable glowing wiring that makes you visible at night. Glow until the sun comes up from only a single charge. The form-fitting earbuds are soft and cushy for your all-day comfort. Not only that, these headphones have a built-in HD microphone for hands-free calls. Experience powerful, playful, and pulsating music experience with Spark Headphones.

  • Isolate noise & elevate the sound w/ advanced noise-cancelling and high-end bass
  • Glow & pulse the light to the rhythm of your audio w/ the light-dependent control
  • Easily control volume, skip tracks & take calls w/ the intuitive controls
  • Enjoy durability & comfort w/ form-fitting and ultra-soft earbuds

Specs

  • Color: blue
  • Materials: EL wire, sound drives, battery
  • Product dimensions: 2.5"H x 10.5"L x 5"W
  • Weight: 1.06 oz
  • Sensitivity: 105dB
  • Frequency range: 20-25,000Hz
  • Resistance: 16Ω
  • Driver unit: 9mm
  • Battery: 250mAh
  • Channel balance: <1DB
  • Standby time: 300 hours
  • Line length: 3.9ft
  • Connectors: 3.5 mm
  • Charging time: 90 minutes
  • Glow time: 5 hours
  • Manufacturer's 6-month warranty

Includes

  • Spark Headphones (Blue)
  • Pouch
  • Charger
  • Extra earplugs

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Feb 2 - Feb 7

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.