Sparkr Mini Lighter and Flashlight

Don't Get Caught in the Dark with This Plasma Lighter & Flashlight Combo

by Power Practical
Description

Cover all the bases on your next camping trip with the Sparkr Mini Lighter and Flashlight. This tiny device combines a light and fire in one pocketable and USB-rechargeable device. No flame, no butane — it's all plasma so you won't have to worry about the weather making it tough on the lighter.

  • Case is a high-temperature resistant, soft-touch plastic that provides a premium & durable feel
  • Creates two electric arcs that work in wind, rain, & snow
  • Built-in high-efficiency LED flashlight provides plenty of light whenever you need it
  • USB-rechargeable for extra efficiency

Specs

  • Charge time: 2 hours
  • Battery capacity: 300mAh
  • USB input: 5W (5V/1A
  • Light output: 25 lumens
  • Weight: 1.4 oz
  • 1-Yr Limited Manufacturer Warranty

Features

  • USB-rechargeable plasma lighter
  • Flashlight

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 4 - Aug 7

Terms

  • All sales final.