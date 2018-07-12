Don't Get Caught in the Dark with This Plasma Lighter & Flashlight Combo

Description
Cover all the bases on your next camping trip with the Sparkr Mini Lighter and Flashlight. This tiny device combines a light and fire in one pocketable and USB-rechargeable device. No flame, no butane — it's all plasma so you won't have to worry about the weather making it tough on the lighter.
- Case is a high-temperature resistant, soft-touch plastic that provides a premium & durable feel
- Creates two electric arcs that work in wind, rain, & snow
- Built-in high-efficiency LED flashlight provides plenty of light whenever you need it
- USB-rechargeable for extra efficiency
Specs
- Charge time: 2 hours
- Battery capacity: 300mAh
- USB input: 5W (5V/1A
- Light output: 25 lumens
- Weight: 1.4 oz
- 1-Yr Limited Manufacturer Warranty