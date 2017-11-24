Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Drones > Drone - Camera

TRNDlabs Spectre Drone

The Art of Flight Has Never Been This Easy to Master

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$69 $99 $149.99 Price Drop!
by TRNDLabs
(51)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($69)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Drone flight is extremely simple with Spectre! TRNDlabs most powerful drone yet, Spectre offers an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellors and an HD camera that would make the best smartphones envious. With an impressive 50-meter range, you can explore your world and watch a live feed using the Spectre app. It's perfect for adventures, taking beautiful photos of hard-to-reach places, or just capturing unbelievable footage of mid-air drone acrobatics.

  • Take your aerial photography to the next level w/ the HD camera
  • Fly easily w/ cutting-edge fly assist features including enhanced auto take-off & landing, and the ability to hold its altitude
  • Complete 360º flips w/ precision & power thanks to the 6-axis gyro sensitivity
  • Choose between beginner & expert flight modes
  • Fly at night w/ built-in LED lights
  • Immerse yourself in live, HD, first-person view flights using the IRIS VR goggles (sold separately)

Details & Requirements

  • Gyro: 6-axis gyro
  • Frequency: 2.4GHz
  • Channels: 4
  • Battery: 3.7V, 500mAh
  • Flight time: ~7 minutes
  • Charging time: 45 minutes
  • Controller battery: 4 AA batteries (not included)
  • Camera: 720p HD, 2.0 MP
  • Controller range: up to 50 m
  • Weight: 4.41 oz
  • Dimensions: 12.6" x 12.6" x 2.76"
  • Max width smartphone holder: 3.35"

Compatibility

  • Free SPECTRE app available for iOS and Android

Includes

  • Spectre Drone
  • Controller
  • USB charging cable
  • User guide
  • 4 replacement rotor blades
  • 2GB microSD card
  • USB microSD card reader

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 26 - Aug 29

Terms

  • All sales final.