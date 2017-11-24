The Art of Flight Has Never Been This Easy to Master

Description

Take your aerial photography to the next level w/ the HD camera

Fly easily w/ cutting-edge fly assist features including enhanced auto take-off & landing, and the ability to hold its altitude

Complete 360º flips w/ precision & power thanks to the 6-axis gyro sensitivity

Choose between beginner & expert flight modes

Fly at night w/ built-in LED lights

Immerse yourself in live, HD, first-person view flights using the IRIS VR goggles (sold separately)

Drone flight is extremely simple with Spectre! TRNDlabs most powerful drone yet, Spectre offers an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellors and an HD camera that would make the best smartphones envious. With an impressive 50-meter range, you can explore your world and watch a live feed using the Spectre app. It's perfect for adventures, taking beautiful photos of hard-to-reach places, or just capturing unbelievable footage of mid-air drone acrobatics.