Description

Comes w/ 8 straws & 2 cleaning brushes

Helps cut down on waste from plastic straws

Perfect for cold beverages, cocktails, coffee, & more

Plastic straws are getting the boot and you can do your part to help the environment by investing in stainless steel straws. This 8-pack of steel straws is eco-friendly, reusable and the corrosion-free design is ultra durable. Whether you want a straw for your morning iced coffee or want to bring your own straw to the barbecue, these babies have you covered.