Reach Speeds up to 35 mph & Dogfight Other Pilots with Your Own Laser-Shooting Drone

DescriptionTake to the sky and re-capture your favorite Star Wars dogfighting moments by piloting your very own laser-shooting starfighter! Featuring new Reverse Propulsion technology and multiple speed settings, this Rebel Alliance X-Wing can reach speeds up to 35 miles per hour and execute stunts with the push of a button. Fire up the companion app and become a master pilot with more than 30 training missions. Then, once you're ready, take off and dogfight with other Propel drones for aerial supremacy!
Specs
Compatibility
Includes
Shipping
Terms