Star Wars Propel Drone: Collector's Edition

Reach Speeds up to 35 mph & Dogfight Other Pilots with Your Own Laser-Shooting Drone

Take to the sky and re-capture your favorite Star Wars dogfighting moments by piloting your very own laser-shooting starfighter! Featuring new Reverse Propulsion technology and multiple speed settings, this Rebel Alliance X-Wing can reach speeds up to 35 miles per hour and execute stunts with the push of a button. Fire up the companion app and become a master pilot with more than 30 training missions. Then, once you're ready, take off and dogfight with other Propel drones for aerial supremacy!

  • Dogfight w/ other Propel drones via the multiplayer battle game app
  • Take to the sky & reach speeds up to 35 mph
  • Execute stunts w/ the push of a button
  • Choose from 3 different speed settings based on your skill
  • Show off your drone & play music from the movies w/ the included display case
  • Sharpen your pilot skills w/ training missions inside the companion app

  • Dimensions: 7.6" x 4.3" x 13.2"
  • Model: T65 X-Wing
  • Reverse Propulsion technology
  • 3 Speed Settings
  • Light up hand-made display case
  • Comes with 2 rechargeable li-poly batteries
  • Requires 4 AA 1.5v alkaline batteries for wireless remote (not included)
  • Average charge time: 30 to 40 minutes
  • Average run time: 6 to 8 minutes
  • Flight speed: over 35 MPH
  • Push-button aerial stunts
  • Each ship is highly detailed, hand-painted, and numbered

  • iOS 8.0 or later
  • Android 4.4 or later

  • Drone (T65 X-Wing)
  • Display case
  • Controller
  • Drone battery
  • Wall charger
  • USB cable
  • Manual
  • Manufacturer's 90-day warranty

  • free shipping
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 12 - Dec 15

  • All sales final.