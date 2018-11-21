Reach Speeds up to 35 mph & Dogfight Other Pilots with Your Own Laser-Shooting Drone

Description

Dogfight w/ other Propel drones via the multiplayer battle game app

Take to the sky & reach speeds up to 35 mph

Execute stunts w/ the push of a button

Choose from 3 different speed settings based on your skill

Show off your drone & play music from the movies w/ the included display case

Sharpen your pilot skills w/ training missions inside the companion app

Take to the sky and re-capture your favorite Star Wars dogfighting moments by piloting your very own laser-shooting starfighter! Featuring new Reverse Propulsion technology and multiple speed settings, this Rebel Alliance X-Wing can reach speeds up to 35 miles per hour and execute stunts with the push of a button. Fire up the companion app and become a master pilot with more than 30 training missions. Then, once you're ready, take off and dogfight with other Propel drones for aerial supremacy!