Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Apps + Software > Developer Tools > Web + Domain Hosting

Arch Hosting Lifetime Subscriptions + 1 Yr Domain

Powerful Web Hosting Designed Expressly for Web Developers

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist
Web hosting fees can be prohibitively expensive, especially for if you're operating a startup or small business. Arch Hosting is a performance-oriented host, letting you take full advantage of multi-core processors, a lightning fast network, and powerful hardware. With elite security and automated daily backups, your data is always secure, and whether you need a forum, a blog, or anything else installed on your site, Arch Hosting's experienced team of cPanel experts can take care of it for you in a snap.

  • Receive 2GB of SSD storage space & 500GB of bandwidth for one domain
  • Includes optional free domain for the first year
  • Free SSL certificates for all domains & subdomains
  • SSD powered for blazing fast I/O
  • Softaculous Script Installer lets you deploy your WordPress, forum, or ecommerce application w/ one click
  • Cloudflare Optimized Partner w/ Railgun available
  • Increased PHP memory limit for improved script performance
  • Simple drag-and-drop website builder

Details & Requirements

  • 2GB SSD storage space
  • 500GB bandwidth
  • 1 domain free for the first year (optional)
  • 5 MySQL databases
  • 5 email accounts
  • 5 FTP accounts
  • Automated software installer
  • DDoS protection and mitigation
  • Automated daily backups
  • Cloudflare optimization and caching
  • Free SSL certificates

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: free domain for 1 year