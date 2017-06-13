Access Your Info Securely & Quickly Across All Your Devices

No need to struggle with remembering long and complicated passwords, Sticky Password is your award-winning password management and form filler solution, available for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. This lifetime Sticky Password Premium subscription protects your online identity by providing strong encrypted passwords for all your accounts, managed by a single master password known by you, and only you.
- Create strong, unique passwords, whenever & wherever you need them, on all of your devices
- Enjoy premium quality security for your all of your passwords & personal information
- Automatically log-in to recognized sites
- Choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library
- Fill out online forms instantly w/ saved information
- Trusted technology — millions of people protected