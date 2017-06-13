Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Web Services > Security

Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Access Your Info Securely & Quickly Across All Your Devices

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$29.99 $149.99 80% off
by Sticky Password
(120)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($29.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
No need to struggle with remembering long and complicated passwords, Sticky Password is your award-winning password management and form filler solution, available for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. This lifetime Sticky Password Premium subscription protects your online identity by providing strong encrypted passwords for all your accounts, managed by a single master password known by you, and only you.

  • Create strong, unique passwords, whenever & wherever you need them, on all of your devices
  • Enjoy premium quality security for your all of your passwords & personal information
  • Automatically log-in to recognized sites
  • Choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library
  • Fill out online forms instantly w/ saved information
  • Trusted technology — millions of people protected

Details & Requirements

  • Sticky Password for Windows/iOS/Android Languages: German, Czech, French, Russian, Ukrainian, Japanese, English
  • Sticky Password for Mac available in English, German, Czech, French, Russian

Compatibility

  • Windows XP and later
  • Mac OS X 10.7 and later
  • Android 2.1 and later
  • iOS 7 and later
  • Internet connection for download

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital redemption
  • For new Sticky Password customers only
  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Updates included
  • Restrictions: for new customers only, 1 license covers all devices