StirMATE® Smart Pot Stirrer

Develop More Flavor & Creaminess with This Self-Adjusting Stirrer's High Torque Motor & New Stirring Technology

by Stirmate
Description

Stirring and mixing your food to gain the best results is surely tiring. Get rid of the hassle while maintaining the quality of your dish with StirMATE®. A high torque automatic pot-stirrer, it rotates, swings and self-adjusts to all pot diameters and depths. It has two paddles. The bottom paddle prevents food from sticking, burning and pot scorching. The upper paddle stirs everything. This new stirring technology develops more flavor and creaminess. Made from high-temperature FDA-approved plastic, StirMATE® makes sure your food is flavorful and safe.

  • Attaches to pots 6 to 12 inches in diameter & 3 to 9 inches deep
  • Bottom paddle prevents food from sticking, burning & pot scorching
  • Upper paddle stirs everything
  • Rechargeable w/ 13-hour charge

Note

  • Only attach & remove StirMATE® while stove is off
  • Do not let StirMATE® come in direct contact w/ flame

Specs

  • Color: colonial red
  • Materials: high temperature FDA-approved plastic
  • Product dimensions: 4"H x 15"L x 3"W
  • High torque automatic pot stirrer
  • Self-adjusts to pans 6-12 inches wide & 3-9 inches deep
  • FDA approved
  • Food grade
  • Heat resistant
  • 2 paddles: upper & bottom
  • Rechargeable w/ 13-hour charge
  • Li-Ion battery
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • StirMATE® manifold
  • Clamp
  • Stirring wand
  • Instruction manual

