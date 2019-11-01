Develop More Flavor & Creaminess with This Self-Adjusting Stirrer's High Torque Motor & New Stirring Technology

Description

Attaches to pots 6 to 12 inches in diameter & 3 to 9 inches deep

Bottom paddle prevents food from sticking, burning & pot scorching

Upper paddle stirs everything

Rechargeable w/ 13-hour charge

Stirring and mixing your food to gain the best results is surely tiring. Get rid of the hassle while maintaining the quality of your dish with StirMATE®. A high torque automatic pot-stirrer, it rotates, swings and self-adjusts to all pot diameters and depths. It has two paddles. The bottom paddle prevents food from sticking, burning and pot scorching. The upper paddle stirs everything. This new stirring technology develops more flavor and creaminess. Made from high-temperature FDA-approved plastic, StirMATE® makes sure your food is flavorful and safe.

