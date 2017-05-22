Keep Your Media Library Up to Date with This Lightning-Fast, Secure Torrenting Solution

There are a number of risks associated with torrenting files, from viruses to having your IP address vulnerable, and Streamza eliminates them all. Allowing you to torrent large torrents fast, securely, and without downloading any additional programs, Streamza gives you complete torrenting freedom. With this deal of 250GB of downloads per month, you'll always be up on your favorite music, shows, movies, and more.
Note: Customer usage intended for downloading content available according to local copyright laws.
- Build an instantly accessible content library without having to pay monthly subscription fees
- Download up to 250GB per month in lightning speed
- Get large torrents fast & securely, w/ your IP address hidden
- Access your files from anywhere w/ included Cloud storage - that includes on Roku, iPhone, Android, & more
- Search a massive, continually-updated integrated library for any movie, TV, or music content you want
- Connect w/ other Streamza users to see what's popular
What's the Difference Between a Standard & Lifetime License?
Great question! A Standard License issues full access to the app and all minor updates for life. Minor updates
usually include fixes to bugs that surface post-launch. As you know, when an app gets a major update (and advances to the next version e.g. V2, V3, V4), older versions often grow obsolete. Perhaps it no longer works properly with your new computer or OS, or maybe you're simply missing out on serious improvements and experiencing some major FOMO.
That's why a Lifetime License
is so appealing. You'll get a lifetime of major updates, and inevitably a world of new features that are beyond our current imagination. Many of our Lifetime License options are exclusive offers, at the web's best prices.