Enjoy an Unusually Addicting, High-Quality Desk Toy

When you were a kid there was silly putty. Well, today we're smarter and in need of greater focus, which is what makes Stress Blocks such a revelation. This addicting desk toy is designed to help you focus, offering six sides with a unique game to let you fidget and burn off that excess energy in a healthy way. And it's not sticky!
- Play w/ six different sides to expel energy
- Increase focus by occupying your hands while you zero in on what's in front of you
- Take Stress Blocks anywhere - they easily fit in your pocket