Stress Blocks

Enjoy an Unusually Addicting, High-Quality Desk Toy

by Stress Blocks
When you were a kid there was silly putty. Well, today we're smarter and in need of greater focus, which is what makes Stress Blocks such a revelation. This addicting desk toy is designed to help you focus, offering six sides with a unique game to let you fidget and burn off that excess energy in a healthy way. And it's not sticky!

  • Play w/ six different sides to expel energy
  • Increase focus by occupying your hands while you zero in on what's in front of you
  • Take Stress Blocks anywhere - they easily fit in your pocket

Details & Requirements

  • Color: black
  • Sides include: click, glide, flip, breathe, roll, spin

Includes

  • 1 Stress Block

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Feb 28 - Mar 3