Satisfy Your Curiosity & Expand Your Knowledge with 5-Minute, Easy-to-Digest, Non-Fiction Book Summaries

Description

Get unlimited access to the entire library

Enjoy at least one new summary each week

Unlock the insights from the worlds greatest books

Download SumizeIt & read key insights on the go

It is not easy to find time to read. Hence, SumizeIt extracted the key insights of the most important business books for you. Each summary is between 3 to 5 minutes long. Enjoy SumizeIt originals in clear and easy to understand language. With SumizeIt, you will become part of any conversation and you will get smarter, faster. Fill waiting times before a meeting, a metro ride, or even a personal break with meaningful content that lets you grow as a person.