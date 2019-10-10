Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

eBooks > Business

SumizeIt Book Summaries: Lifetime Membership

Satisfy Your Curiosity & Expand Your Knowledge with 5-Minute, Easy-to-Digest, Non-Fiction Book Summaries

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$19 $99.99 80% off
by SumizeIt
(19)
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($19)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

It is not easy to find time to read. Hence, SumizeIt extracted the key insights of the most important business books for you. Each summary is between 3 to 5 minutes long. Enjoy SumizeIt originals in clear and easy to understand language. With SumizeIt, you will become part of any conversation and you will get smarter, faster. Fill waiting times before a meeting, a metro ride, or even a personal break with meaningful content that lets you grow as a person.

  • Get unlimited access to the entire library
  • Enjoy at least one new summary each week
  • Unlock the insights from the worlds greatest books
  • Download SumizeIt & read key insights on the go

System Requirements

  • Internet-required mobile app: works on iPhone, iPad, Android phone, or table
  • Web app: works w/ any modern internet browser (Chrome, Firefox, Safari & others)
  • Please note that this app must be redeemed through iOS devices

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • This plan is only available to new users
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Software version: iOS v10+ works on Safari, Chrome, Edge, Internet Explorer & Firefox
  • Updates included

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.