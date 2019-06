Description

Made with full spectrum CBB oil & absolutely no THC, ever

Contains Vitamin B12, which may regulate your nervous system

Features Vitamin B3, which can boost your immune system

Contain coconut oil, which is known to provide quick energy

Made with organic stevia, providing sweetness without sugar

Whether you've got a big test coming up or another harrowing dinner with the in-laws, Sunday Scaries' CBD Tincture is perfect for those who need a stronger dose of CBD to get through the day. This CBD tincture is made with Sunday Scaries' signature proprietary blend of the highest quality full spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, which has the potential to regulate your nervous system, boost your immune system, and more.