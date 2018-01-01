Real Adventurers Don't Use Outlets. This 5000mAh Solar Battery Charges Your Devices & Is Dust & Water-Resistant, Too.

When you're out on an adventure, there's no wall outlet guarantee. So whether you're out for the day or out in the woods, this charger could save the day. It charges via solar energy or USB and packs 5000mAh of reserve battery power. You can charge any USB-compatible device including your phone, camera, and tablet, and you can charge in the dark thanks to its LED light. Best of all, this device is water and dust resistant so you won't have to worry about it not keeping up.
- Perfect for long flights, road trips, hiking, camping, beach, or anywhere you need to charge your devices
- Charges 2 devices at once
- Made w/ a compact, portable & stylish design
- Easily fits into your bag
- Features an anti-skid, durable design
- Designed to be water & dust resistant
- Features a Grade A cell, built-in 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
- Allows for simultaneous charging of your devices at high speed w/ 2.1A output
- Includes an LED flashlight that works perfectly in darkness
- Recharges via solar power or USB cable