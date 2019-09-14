Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Tach Tuff Connectable Hard Luggage Set

Connect Your Suitcases & Carry Them as One Solid, Stylish, & Durable Bag

by Tach Luggage

Description

This Tach Tuff Connectable Hard Luggage Set is your solution for stress-free travels. With these connectable bags, you can use them as one individual solid unit. This will help you carry multiples suitcases with ease. The patented TACH connecting system fastens up to nine bags together in just seconds without additional external hooks, clips, links cords, attachments, or other belt accessories. Simply connect individual bags with the easy-attach fasteners and go. Pack your travel essentials and carry them with a breeze.

  • Use your connectable suitcases as one bag w/ ease
  • Place your handheld items on your suitcase's flat top design
  • Fasten up your bags together in just seconds using the easy-attach built-in fasteners

Specs

  • Color: dark grey
  • Materials: PC/ABC composite
  • 24" Tach Tuff: Case - 24” x 16.5” x 11”, Overall-27” x 17” x 11”
  • Carry on Tach Tuff: Case - 19.5” x 14" x 9”, Overall-22” x 14.3” x 9.2"
  • Roll up to 9 pieces as one unit
  • Water bottle holder
  • TSA locks
  • High-strength ball bearing spinner wheels
  • Adjustable pulling strap

Inlcudes

  • 24" Tach Tuff (grey)
  • Carry-on Tach Tuff (grey)

