Takieso Walnut Qi Charger

Preserve Your Phone's Long Term Battery Life with This Classy Wood Qi Charger

by Takieso
Qi wireless charging is all the rage now that the new iPhones are finally compatible with it, and these wireless chargers may just be the classiest ones on the market. Handcrafted from North American walnut wood, this minimalist charger is easily portable and capable of charging your smartphone fast. Better yet, Qi charging is better for the long-term life of your phone as it prevents overcharging and doesn't issue the initial shock of a plug.

  • Charges your smartphone by just resting it on the pad
  • Integrated smart technology provides temperature control, over-surge protection, short-circuit prevention, & more
  • Automatically disconnected when your device is fully charged
  • Smart light indicates when the power is on, charging status, & fully charged status

Details & Requirements

  • Material: natural North American solid walnut wood
  • Certifications: CE, ROHS, FCC

Compatibility

  • All Qi-enabled wireless devices, including iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S6/S7/Edge, Note 5, LG G4, Nexus 6, Motorola Droid Turbo, Nokia Lumia 1020/920/928, and more

    • Includes

    • Takiso Walnut Qi Charger
    • USB cable
    • User manual

