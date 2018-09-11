Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush & Cleaning Station

The Advanced System That Cleans Your Pearly Whites & Your Toothbrush Too (Includes 3 Brush Heads!)

by Tao Clean
Description

Dentist visits gettin' you down? You may brush constantly and allegedly "floss" every night, but without a germ-free toothbrush, your dental report card is in jeopardy. Enter TAO Clean Sonic, the world's cleanest toothbrush and state-of-the-art brushing system. Using powerful UV-C rays, the TAO's spaceship-style Clean Station eliminates 99.9% of brush bacteria and keeps your brush dry when not in use. With a gentle 40,000 strokes per minute, you may not wake up like it, but your teeth will be looking flawless. Stay Sanitized, Stay Smiling.

  • Includes 3 brush heads
  • Protects your brush when not in use
  • Uses powerful UV-C rays to kill 99.9% of brush bacteria
  • Cleaning station keeps your brush dry
  • Gently cleans & completes 40,000 strokes per minute
  • Uses the best state-of-the-art sonic technology
  • Includes two easy-to-control cleaning modes: professional & sensitive
  • Keeps the brush head protected, clean & away from environmental contaminants
  • Designed to look great in any bathroom

Specs

  • Color: deep space black
  • Base station dimensions: 6" x 5"
  • Brush handle measures 7.5"
  • Shipping weight: 1.9 lb

Includes

  • TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station (Deep Space Black)
  • 3 TAO Clean Sonic brush heads
  • Charger

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 1 - Oct 4

