By Peter Dalmaris





Become comfortable w/ basic prototyping tools & their usage

Understand the basics of the Arduino programming environment, language, & programming

Use a variety of components from simple buttons & LEDs, to visible color & other environment sensors

Learn how to read datasheets, use libraries on your own, & how to create gadgets Starting out with Arduino can be tough, especially considering the sheer breadth of what you can do with it. In this comprehensive course, you'll start with the absolute basics of the Arduino Uno, and develop a mastery of its many capabilities. Ultimately, this course aims to afford you the freedom to start programming and creating with Arduino, and learning as you experiment.

Peter Dalmaris is Chief Explorer at Tech Explorations. He is fascinated by technology because of its ability to make amazing things happen, and science because of its ability to make nature transparent. He is an Electrical and Computer Engineer, has a PhD (most of which was spent reading philosophy of knowledge) and a couple of Masters in Information Systems. He has been a lecturer for over 13 years in a variety of IT (and occasionally management) subjects. During this time, he has developed a hands-on teaching style, whereby he invites and challenges his students to learn by doing. He has taught thousands of students in dozens of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.



Peter is also a software developer at Futureshock Enterprises, making applications using Ruby, Ruby on Rails, and iOS. Peter has been an electronics enthusiast since he remembers himself when he wrecked his sister's digital watch and his parents VCR. He replaced the watch but managed to fix the VCR. Now, he is particularly fascinated by the rapid prototyping opportunities that the Arduino and similar platforms has brought about. He lives in Sydney, Australia.