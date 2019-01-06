Access 5 hours of content 24/7

Learn the JavaScript basics, like script tags, boxes & variables

Dive into intermediate concepts such as using arrays & creating objects

Familiarize yourself w/ the Document Object Model (DOM)

Refine your skills w/ hands-on projects & source code included

Add a powerful tool to your front-end development repertoire

If you've ever filled out a form on the web or played a game online, then you've witnessed JavaScript in action, which powers much of what you see online. It's commonly used as a client-side scripting language, facilitating user interactions with app interfaces, sending requests to servers, and more. With JavaScript now seeing use in the world of blockchain development, this language is even more valuable to know, and you can come to grips with it in just 5 hours with this course.