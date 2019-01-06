Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle

Starting with Blockchain Technology for Developers
Fundamentals of JavaScript
Cryptocurrency Investing Master Class
Bitcoin Investing Fundamentals
Starting with the EOS Blockchain for Developers
Building Cryptocurrencies & Smart Contracts
Building Cryptocurrencies with JavaScript
Intro to the NEM Blockchain for Developers
Starting with Blockchain Technology for Developers

Demystify Blockchain Technology & Explore its Use Cases in This 3-Hour Primer

By Stone River eLearning

Whether you want to dive into the exciting world of cryptocurrencies or explore the potential of distributed applications, you're going to need a solid understanding of blockchain technology, and this course is the perfect starting point. Serving as your springboard into this exciting technology, this 3-hour course focuses on the primary components of blockchain technology, walking you through how blockchain works, its use cases, and more.

  • Access 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how blockchain technology works & its use cases
  • Explore blockchain interactions and dependencies
  • Familiarize yourself w/ cryptoeconomics, smart contracts, merkle trees & more

Instructor

Stone River eLearning was founded in 2011, and since then it has taught over 1,000,000 students through its website and through its reseller partners. Its focus is on developing high quality video training in all areas of the technology field.

Fundamentals of JavaScript

Master the JavaScript Essentials in Just 5 Hours with Hands-on Projects

By Stone River eLearning

If you've ever filled out a form on the web or played a game online, then you've witnessed JavaScript in action, which powers much of what you see online. It's commonly used as a client-side scripting language, facilitating user interactions with app interfaces, sending requests to servers, and more. With JavaScript now seeing use in the world of blockchain development, this language is even more valuable to know, and you can come to grips with it in just 5 hours with this course.

  • Access 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the JavaScript basics, like script tags, boxes & variables
  • Dive into intermediate concepts such as using arrays & creating objects
  • Familiarize yourself w/ the Document Object Model (DOM)
  • Refine your skills w/ hands-on projects & source code included
  • Add a powerful tool to your front-end development repertoire

Cryptocurrency Investing Master Class

Learn How to Make a Profit Buying & Selling BItcoin, Ethereum, and More Hot Cryptocurrencies

By Stone River eLearning

It's no secret that cryptocurrency is the next great frontier for enterprising investors, and, contrary to popular belief, it's not too late to get in on its success. Even if you're a complete investing newbie, this course will show you the ropes behind buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other hot cryptocurrencies. In just 4.5 hours, you'll explore various exchanges, tokens, and more to get you started on your investing journey.

  • Access 4.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to buy & sell various cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum
  • Explore different crypto exchanges, wallet options & more
  • Dive into other crypto options, like mining

Bitcoin Investing Fundamentals

Dive into Bitcoin & Its Lucrative Investing Potential in This 5-Hour Primer

By Stone River eLearning

Chances are you heard of Bitcoin, the famously popular cryptocurrency that's put blockchain technology front and center in the investment scene. Bitcoin can be used for everything from investing money to securely paying for goods and services, and you can understand how it works with this Bitcoin crash course. Starting with the investment essentials, you'll discover what exactly Bitcoin is and its various use cases. From there, you'll dive into buying and selling Bitcoin and more in just 5 hours.

  • Access 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand what exactly Bitcoin is & its various use cases
  • Learn about Bitcoin exchanges & how/where you can trade Bitcoin
  • Discover how to find the value of Bitcoin
  • Deepen your understanding of Bitcoin mining

Starting with the EOS Blockchain for Developers

Take the First Step Toward Creating Smart Contracts, Decentralized Apps & More on This Platform

By Stone River eLearning

EOS is a blockchain platform that's quickly growing in popularity thanks to its impressive scalability. As such, it's a phenomenal platform to master if you plan on creating cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, or distributed applications. Starting with a beginner-friendly look at the EOS platform, this course will get you up to speed with the blockchain essentials, so you can start developing on your own.

  • Access 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Dive into EOS & the state of the blockchain
  • Familiarize yourself w/ blockchain economics & security
  • Learn how to set up a dev environment

Building Cryptocurrencies & Smart Contracts

Master the Blockchain Basics By Creating Your Own Cryptocurrency

By Stone River eLearning

What better way to kickstart your blockchain education than by creating your own smart contract-ready cryptocurrency? By implementing the success of crypto projects like Bitcoin and Litecoin, you'll build out your own crypto project and take a practical, hands-on approach to mastering blockchain development.

  • Access 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore building smart contracts & cryptocurrencies w/ JavaScript
  • Walk through building the crypto blockchain
  • Create your own smart contract-compatible cryptocurrency

Building Cryptocurrencies with JavaScript

Add This Programming Staple to Your Repertoire & Start Developing Your Own Cryptocurrency

By Stone River eLearning

JavaScript is already a famously popular language for everything from mobile apps to video games, and it's playing a major role in blockchain development, the exciting new field that's paving the way for cryptocurrencies, decentralized applications, and more programming breakthroughs. In just 3 hours, this course will walk you through using JavaScript to create your own cryptocurrencies with JavaScript, so you can fast track your way to becoming a bona fide blockchain developer.

  • Access 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to build cryptocurrencies w/ JavaScript
  • Explore blockchain technology, mining, wallets & more
  • Get a detailed understanding of how crypto & blockchain technology works

Intro to the NEM Blockchain for Developers

Learn How to Create Cryptocurrencies on This Groundbreaking Blockchain System

By Stone River eLearning

Start creating your own smart contracts and cryptocurrencies on the NEM blockchain system with this course! In just three hours, you'll explore the NEM platform and its unique features, like harvesting and the Proof of Importance algorithm. You'll take on the blockchain basics as you dive into cryptoeconomics and smart contracts, and leverage real, hands-on practice to start developing your own blockchain projects.

  • Access 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create smart contracts & cryptocurrencies on the NEM platform
  • Familiarize yourself w/ the blockchain structure, cryptoeconomics, smart contracts & more concepts
  • Dive into the NEM blockchain's interactions & dependencies

