Certify Your Big Data Mastery & Kickstart a Future-Ready Career with 130 Hours of Training

Description
Big data is the future, and it's coming sooner than you think. Whether you're involved in business, IT, or finance, the big data revolution will forever change the way virtually every industry operates, which is why it pays to get ahead of the curve now. Featuring 130 hours of training in data science, machine learning, analytics, and more, this massive course collection is the perfect starting point.
- Data Science with SAS Certification Training
- Become an expert in analytics techniques using the SAS data science tool
- Learn how to apply data manipulation & optimization techniques
- Explore advanced statistical concepts like clustering, linear regression & decision trees
- Establish your mastery of data science & analytics techniques using Python
- Learn the essential concepts of Python programming
- Gain deep knowledge in data analytics, machine learning, data visualization, web scraping & natural language processing
- Data Science Certification Training - R Programming
- Become an expert in data analytics using the R programming language
- Master data exploration, data visualization, predictive analytics & descriptive analytics techniques with the R language
- Gain knowledge in domains of healthcare, retail, insurance & many more
- Machine Learning Certification Training Course
- Master machine learning concepts & techniques
- Explore supervised & unsupervised learning, mathematical and heuristic aspects, and modeling to develop algorithms
- Big Data Hadoop & Spark Developer Certification Training
- Master the concepts of the Hadoop framework & prepare for Big data certification
- Learn how the components of the Hadoop ecosystem, such as Hadoop 3.4, Yarn, MapReduce, HDFS, Pig, Impala, HBase, Flume, Apache Spark, etc. fit in with the Big Data processing lifecycle.
- Tableau Certification Training Course
- Master the Tableau Desktop 10 data visualization & reporting tool
- Learn how to build visualizations, organize data & design dashboards to empower more meaningful business decisions
- Get exposed to the concepts of statistics, data mapping & establishing data connections
Instructor
A pioneer in online education for professionals, Certs-School creates course programs, exams, and lab projects that help professionals across the world successfully prepare for and complete certification exams with ease. Its unique blended model of training brings together the best of self-learning and online training, making for a successful learning experience.