Certify Your Big Data Mastery & Kickstart a Future-Ready Career with 130 Hours of Training

Description

Data Science with SAS Certification Training

Become an expert in analytics techniques using the SAS data science tool



Learn how to apply data manipulation & optimization techniques



Explore advanced statistical concepts like clustering, linear regression & decision trees

Data Science with Python

Establish your mastery of data science & analytics techniques using Python



Learn the essential concepts of Python programming



Gain deep knowledge in data analytics, machine learning, data visualization, web scraping & natural language processing

Data Science Certification Training - R Programming

Become an expert in data analytics using the R programming language



Master data exploration, data visualization, predictive analytics & descriptive analytics techniques with the R language



Gain knowledge in domains of healthcare, retail, insurance & many more

Machine Learning Certification Training Course

Master machine learning concepts & techniques



Explore supervised & unsupervised learning, mathematical and heuristic aspects, and modeling to develop algorithms

Big Data Hadoop & Spark Developer Certification Training

Master the concepts of the Hadoop framework & prepare for Big data certification



Learn how the components of the Hadoop ecosystem, such as Hadoop 3.4, Yarn, MapReduce, HDFS, Pig, Impala, HBase, Flume, Apache Spark, etc. fit in with the Big Data processing lifecycle.

Tableau Certification Training Course

Master the Tableau Desktop 10 data visualization & reporting tool



Learn how to build visualizations, organize data & design dashboards to empower more meaningful business decisions



Get exposed to the concepts of statistics, data mapping & establishing data connections

Big data is the future, and it's coming sooner than you think. Whether you're involved in business, IT, or finance, the big data revolution will forever change the way virtually every industry operates, which is why it pays to get ahead of the curve now. Featuring 130 hours of training in data science, machine learning, analytics, and more, this massive course collection is the perfect starting point.