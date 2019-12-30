By Daragh Walsh | in Online Courses
Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. This platform is currently the most widely used tool to grow a business. By the end of this Google Analytics course, you will be using Google analytics as a powerful tool to monitor the health of your business and identify growth opportunities. You'll go from beginner to advanced, and your instructor will take you through each step on screen.
By Tomasz Wzietek | in Online Courses
With the growth of smartphones come new forms of advertising — especially push notifications. Push notifications are proving to be a profitable tool for modern marketers. They can get quality visitors to your website at a small cost compared to other advertising methods. With 8 lectures, this course will get you started with this trending ad format and effectively promote your brand.
By Tomasz Wzietek | in Online Courses
YouTube ads are growing massively. While everyone is still using Google Ads and Facebook Ads, the costs of getting traffic from YouTube is still relatively cheap. In fact, you can get targeted visitors to your offer at less than 15¢ a click. So, if you're looking for a new traffic source that can provide you with targeted traffic at a low cost, this course will definitely help you! With 9 lectures, you will learn from scratch how to effectively promote your offer with YouTube. This course is designed so you can fast forward through the learning phase and start running your own profitable video ad campaigns.
By Tomasz Wzietek | in Online Courses
An investment in Google ads has the potential for for a big return when it comes to lead gen. It has been said that for every $1 invested in Google, a business gets back $2. And, if you learn how to get these customers yourself, you'll have a powerful tool for growing your business and increasing your profits. This course will help you advertise your product or service on Google and get more customers.
By Juan Galvan | in Online Courses
Discover how to set up simple Facebook Ad campaigns that generate customers on demand. The Ultimate Facebook Ads Marketing Blueprint for 2020 will teach you to create and drive traffic on demand. If you control audience traffic, you control the future of your business. This 28-lesson course will help you promote your business effectively no matter what your business niche is.
By Juan Galvan | in Online Courses
Just about all of us are familiar with LinkedIn, but not all us understand exactly how handy it can be for generating leads for your business. Lead by a digital marketing consultant, this course will show you how to easily start generating leads on-demand with a simple 3-Step LinkedIn Sales Funnel Blueprint. This step-by-step training course will teach you how to build a profitable LinkedIn network of highly targeted prospects. Armed with the knowledge found in this simple-to-follow course, you will be able to easily generate more leads and sales for your business.
By Juan Galvan | in Online Courses
How would you like to start your very own profitable Social Media Marketing Agency from scratch, even if you have no prior marketing experience? Over his 3+ years of running a successful marketing agency, instructor Juan Galvan has learned a lot about what it takes to work with clients and get paid big every month to provide clients with marketing services. In this course, he will walk you through step-by-step exactly how to start and build a profitable marketing agency that will allow you to work from anywhere in the world!
By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses
In this 17-lecture course, you will learn how to quickly get your Reddit seniority high enough to make posts and comments anywhere on Reddit to promote your business and products. You will also learn which subreddits are the best for promoting your products. With this course, you will be able to promote your blog posts, YouTube videos, send traffic to your website, and boost sales. This 1-hour course is designed for entrepreneurs and online marketers who want to sell and promote their business on Reddit.
By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses
SEO can be easy if you know how to choose the right keywords that rank the highest and bring traffic that converts into customers. This 24-lecture course helps you find better (and more) keywords than your competitors. The strategies in this course will prevent you from wasting a tremendous amount of time and money and finally help you get results from your SEO efforts.
By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses
This 29-lecture course covers the four most effective strategies to sell products on Amazon — Amazon SEO, recommendation algorithms, Amazon ads, and high-converting product listings. All these tactics combined will boost one another, and help you blow away the competition. When you truly dominate an Amazon product niche, you can build a big business on top of Amazon. The case study used as the example in the course has gone on to create a million-dollar per year business.
By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses
Learn to promote your business, personal brand, or products on Facebook and get an incredible increase in growth and engagement. This 72-lecture course will teach you the proper way to use your personal Facebook profile, business pages, and advertising (Facebook's paid marketing) to most effectively promote your business. This 4-hour course covers the best possible techniques to boost audience engagement.
By Zach Miller | in Online Courses
Do you want to partake in a constantly updated email marketing course that teaches you everything about successful MailChimp marketing from A to Z? This is the course for you! With 17 lectures, you will learn the principles and strategies that work for us and that we have used to build Email Marketing campaigns for over 500 businesses successfully! Join this course today to master MailChimp and start to profit from building an email list!
