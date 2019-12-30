YouTube ads are growing massively. While everyone is still using Google Ads and Facebook Ads, the costs of getting traffic from YouTube is still relatively cheap. In fact, you can get targeted visitors to your offer at less than 15¢ a click. So, if you're looking for a new traffic source that can provide you with targeted traffic at a low cost, this course will definitely help you! With 9 lectures, you will learn from scratch how to effectively promote your offer with YouTube. This course is designed so you can fast forward through the learning phase and start running your own profitable video ad campaigns.



Access 9 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Learn to quickly boost your video views, grow your subscribers & get more leads

Find profitable audiences that you can convert into paying customers

Get a proven formula for creating video ads

Tom Wzietek is a recruitment and marketing specialist. Working for over 2 years in the recruitment industry, he learned the ins and outs of hiring people. He then decided to publish courses related to finding a job because he realized that a lot of candidates are professionals in their field, but don't know to present themselves. Over the past couple of years, he has been involved in numerous projects related to traffic generation, online marketing, blogs, app creation, and web design.