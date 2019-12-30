Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle

Google Analytics for Beginners: A Step-by-Step Course
Intro to Push Notification Marketing
YouTube Advertising for Beginners
Google Ads for Beginners
The Ultimate Facebook Ads Marketing Blueprint for 2020
The #1 LinkedIn Marketing & Sales Lead Generation Blueprint
How to Start a Profitable Video Marketing Business
Reddit Marketing: Get Traffic & Sell Products On Reddit
Advanced SEO Keyword Research
How to Utilize Amazon SEO, Amazon Sales & Ads For E-commerce Domination
Facebook Marketing 2020: Engagement & Sales Strategies
The Ultimate MailChimp Email Marketing Course
Google Analytics for Beginners: A Step-by-Step Course

Learn How to Track Marketing Metrics & Increase Traffic & Sales with Google Analytics

By Daragh Walsh | in Online Courses

Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. This platform is currently the most widely used tool to grow a business. By the end of this Google Analytics course, you will be using Google analytics as a powerful tool to monitor the health of your business and identify growth opportunities. You'll go from beginner to advanced, and your instructor will take you through each step on screen.

  • Access 28 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Load demo data from a real online store
  • Analyze real-time, audience, acquisition & behavior reports
  • Track marketing campaigns w/ tagging
More than 90,000 students have taken Daragh Walsh's courses, leaving more than 9,000 top-rated reviews. As a Google Certified Marketer, Daragh has worked with Amazon, Hertz, Callaway Golf and grown his own successful business online. He teaches proven marketing strategies that are designed to make an impact and increase your income. He is based in Ireland and loves connecting with people all over the world.

Intro to Push Notification Marketing

Effectively Promote Your Brand with this New & Affordable Form of Advertising—Push Notifications

By Tomasz Wzietek | in Online Courses

With the growth of smartphones come new forms of advertising — especially push notifications. Push notifications are proving to be a profitable tool for modern marketers. They can get quality visitors to your website at a small cost compared to other advertising methods. With 8 lectures, this course will get you started with this trending ad format and effectively promote your brand.

  • Access 8 lectures & 1 hours of content 24/7
  • Create your own push notification campaigns
  • Find valuable traffic sources for push notification ads
  • Learn 3 golden sources of traffic that convert
Tom Wzietek is a recruitment and marketing specialist. Working for over 2 years in the recruitment industry, he learned the ins and outs of hiring people. He then decided to publish courses related to finding a job because he realized that a lot of candidates are professionals in their field, but don't know to present themselves. Over the past couple of years, he has been involved in numerous projects related to traffic generation, online marketing, blogs, app creation, and web design.

YouTube Advertising for Beginners

Effectively Promote & Drive More Traffic with YouTube Ads

By Tomasz Wzietek | in Online Courses

YouTube ads are growing massively. While everyone is still using Google Ads and Facebook Ads, the costs of getting traffic from YouTube is still relatively cheap. In fact, you can get targeted visitors to your offer at less than 15¢ a click. So, if you're looking for a new traffic source that can provide you with targeted traffic at a low cost, this course will definitely help you! With 9 lectures, you will learn from scratch how to effectively promote your offer with YouTube. This course is designed so you can fast forward through the learning phase and start running your own profitable video ad campaigns.

  • Access 9 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn to quickly boost your video views, grow your subscribers & get more leads
  • Find profitable audiences that you can convert into paying customers
  • Get a proven formula for creating video ads
Tom Wzietek is a recruitment and marketing specialist. Working for over 2 years in the recruitment industry, he learned the ins and outs of hiring people. He then decided to publish courses related to finding a job because he realized that a lot of candidates are professionals in their field, but don't know to present themselves. Over the past couple of years, he has been involved in numerous projects related to traffic generation, online marketing, blogs, app creation, and web design.

Google Ads for Beginners

Learn How to Create Your First Online Advertising Campaign with Google PPC Ads

By Tomasz Wzietek | in Online Courses

An investment in Google ads has the potential for for a big return when it comes to lead gen. It has been said that for every $1 invested in Google, a business gets back $2. And, if you learn how to get these customers yourself, you'll have a powerful tool for growing your business and increasing your profits. This course will help you advertise your product or service on Google and get more customers.

  • Access 14 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Optimize your campaigns so that you get good quality clicks at the lowest possible cost
  • Learn the 4 tips for writing good quality Google Ads which will make your ads relevant to each user
  • Discover costly beginner mistakes so that you don’t waste money but learn from the experience of other marketers
  • Learn how to promote your offer locally to areas where your customers are located
Tom Wzietek is a recruitment and marketing specialist. Working for over 2 years in the recruitment industry, he learned the ins and outs of hiring people. He then decided to publish courses related to finding a job because he realized that a lot of candidates are professionals in their field, but don't know to present themselves. Over the past couple of years, he has been involved in numerous projects related to traffic generation, online marketing, blogs, app creation, and web design.

The Ultimate Facebook Ads Marketing Blueprint for 2020

Know How to Use the Power of Facebook Ads to Generate Leads & Sales for Your Business

By Juan Galvan | in Online Courses

Discover how to set up simple Facebook Ad campaigns that generate customers on demand. The Ultimate Facebook Ads Marketing Blueprint for 2020 will teach you to create and drive traffic on demand. If you control audience traffic, you control the future of your business. This 28-lesson course will help you promote your business effectively no matter what your business niche is.

  • Access 28 lessons & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create profitable Facebook Ads campaigns & Facebook custom audiences
  • Learn the perfect Facebook Ads formula
  • Create retargeting campaigns facebook ads that convert>
  • Learn how to spy on your competitors' ads
Juan Galvan has been an entrepreneur since grade school. He has started several companies, created many products and sold on various online marketplaces with great success. He is currently a digital marketing consultant and helps businesses all over the world generate more leads and sales through digital marketing strategies.

The #1 LinkedIn Marketing & Sales Lead Generation Blueprint

Learn This Simple 3-Step LinkedIn Sales Funnel & Start Generating More Leads for Your Business

By Juan Galvan | in Online Courses

Just about all of us are familiar with LinkedIn, but not all us understand exactly how handy it can be for generating leads for your business. Lead by a digital marketing consultant, this course will show you how to easily start generating leads on-demand with a simple 3-Step LinkedIn Sales Funnel Blueprint. This step-by-step training course will teach you how to build a profitable LinkedIn network of highly targeted prospects. Armed with the knowledge found in this simple-to-follow course, you will be able to easily generate more leads and sales for your business.

  • Access 21 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn how to turn LinkedIn into a powerful lead generator
  • Dive into the instructor's 3-step LinkedIn sales funnel blueprint
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion
Juan Galvan has been an entrepreneur since grade school. He has started several companies, created many products and sold on various online marketplaces with great success. He is currently a digital marketing consultant and helps businesses all over the world generate more leads and sales through digital marketing strategies.

How to Start a Profitable Video Marketing Business

Learn How to Start a Highly Profitable Video Marketing Agency—No Experience Required

By Juan Galvan | in Online Courses

How would you like to start your very own profitable Social Media Marketing Agency from scratch, even if you have no prior marketing experience? Over his 3+ years of running a successful marketing agency, instructor Juan Galvan has learned a lot about what it takes to work with clients and get paid big every month to provide clients with marketing services. In this course, he will walk you through step-by-step exactly how to start and build a profitable marketing agency that will allow you to work from anywhere in the world!

  • Access 27 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Know where to find clients who will gladly pay you to create videos
  • Learn the most profitable way to sell your video marketing services
  • Easily land your first video marketing client within 30 days
Juan Galvan has been an entrepreneur since grade school. He has started several companies, created many products and sold on various online marketplaces with great success. He is currently a digital marketing consultant and helps businesses all over the world generate more leads and sales through digital marketing strategies.

Reddit Marketing: Get Traffic & Sell Products On Reddit

Effectively Promote Your Business by Adding Reddit Marketing to Your Social Media Marketing Tools

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

In this 17-lecture course, you will learn how to quickly get your Reddit seniority high enough to make posts and comments anywhere on Reddit to promote your business and products. You will also learn which subreddits are the best for promoting your products. With this course, you will be able to promote your blog posts, YouTube videos, send traffic to your website, and boost sales. This 1-hour course is designed for entrepreneurs and online marketers who want to sell and promote their business on Reddit.

  • Access 17 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Sign up & add Reddit as a social media marketing tool
  • Know how to freelance as a Reddit marketer
  • Learn how to promote your blog posts, YouTube videos, send traffic to your website & boost sales
Alex Genadinik has been an entrepreneur for over 15 years, have coached 1,000+ entrepreneurs in person, taught 100,000+ students, and impacted millions of entrepreneurs worldwide creating 6 and 7-figure businesses in the process. He's an expert growth marketer, and creates winning marketing strategies for his clients all the time.

Advanced SEO Keyword Research

Rank #1 in Search with Savvy SEO Keyword Research Strategies Using Keyword Planner

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

SEO can be easy if you know how to choose the right keywords that rank the highest and bring traffic that converts into customers. This 24-lecture course helps you find better (and more) keywords than your competitors. The strategies in this course will prevent you from wasting a tremendous amount of time and money and finally help you get results from your SEO efforts.

  • Access 24 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Identify highly-converting SEO keywords for your business
  • Use the keywords across search engines such as Google, Amazon, YouTube, Etsy, app stores & other search engines
  • Increase traffic after identifying more keywords for which to rank
  • See case studies & examples of how keywords increase traffic so you can follow along
Alex Genadinik has been an entrepreneur for over 15 years, have coached 1,000+ entrepreneurs in person, taught 100,000+ students, and impacted millions of entrepreneurs worldwide creating 6 and 7-figure businesses in the process. He's an expert growth marketer, and creates winning marketing strategies for his clients all the time.

How to Utilize Amazon SEO, Amazon Sales & Ads For E-commerce Domination

Learn Effective Strategies for Amazon SEO, Algorithms, Ads & Product Listings

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

This 29-lecture course covers the four most effective strategies to sell products on Amazon — Amazon SEO, recommendation algorithms, Amazon ads, and high-converting product listings. All these tactics combined will boost one another, and help you blow away the competition. When you truly dominate an Amazon product niche, you can build a big business on top of Amazon. The case study used as the example in the course has gone on to create a million-dollar per year business.

  • Access 29 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to sell more products
  • Understand how to boost your Amazon SEO ranking
  • Know how to create successful Amazon ads & dominate your Amazon product niche
Alex Genadinik has been an entrepreneur for over 15 years, have coached 1,000+ entrepreneurs in person, taught 100,000+ students, and impacted millions of entrepreneurs worldwide creating 6 and 7-figure businesses in the process. He's an expert growth marketer, and creates winning marketing strategies for his clients all the time.

Facebook Marketing 2020: Engagement & Sales Strategies

Understand Facebook Marketing & Advertising Strategies with Business Groups, Pages and FB Live

By Alex Genadinik | in Online Courses

Learn to promote your business, personal brand, or products on Facebook and get an incredible increase in growth and engagement. This 72-lecture course will teach you the proper way to use your personal Facebook profile, business pages, and advertising (Facebook's paid marketing) to most effectively promote your business. This 4-hour course covers the best possible techniques to boost audience engagement.

  • Access 72 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to grow fans, engagement & customers using Facebook
  • Know the difference between promoting your business w/ personal accounts, business pages, groups & fan pages
  • Learn what works & what doesn't work in Facebook marketing
  • Get more likes, shares & comments on your posts
Alex Genadinik is a 3-time best selling Amazon author with some books used in universities and high schools. Genadinik teaches business, entrepreneurship, SEO marketing, and eCommerce. He's also the creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps with 2,000,000+ downloads, host of a popular business and marketing channel on YouTube with 2,000,000+ views, a successful affiliate marketer, and a serial entrepreneur in many other fields.

The Ultimate MailChimp Email Marketing Course

Learn How to Use MailChimp, Grow an Email Subscriber List & Build High Quality Email Marketing Campaigns with Ease

By Zach Miller | in Online Courses

Do you want to partake in a constantly updated email marketing course that teaches you everything about successful MailChimp marketing from A to Z? This is the course for you! With 17 lectures, you will learn the principles and strategies that work for us and that we have used to build Email Marketing campaigns for over 500 businesses successfully! Join this course today to master MailChimp and start to profit from building an email list!

  • Access 17 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Know & understand how to use MailChimp
  • Learn how to make money from your email list in MailChimp
  • Add people to your list, send broadcast emails, & increase conversions
Zach Miller has helped double the sales of multiple 6 and 7-figure businesses through sales funnels. Zach Miller also teaches on various topics that he's used in his 10+ years in online marketing: email marketing, SEO, WordPress, video marketing, and all things entrepreneurship and business ownership.

