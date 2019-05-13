By Excel Maven | in Online Courses
InstructorChris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics and data visualization.
Important Details
Requirements
By Excel Maven | in Online Courses
InstructorChris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics and data visualization.
Important Details
Requirements
By Excel Maven | in Online Courses
InstructorChris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics and data visualization.
Important Details
Requirements
By Excel Maven | in Online Courses
InstructorChris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics and data visualization.
Important Details
Requirements
By GreyCampus | in Online Courses
InstructorGreyCampus transforms careers through skills and certification training. We are a leading provider of training for working professionals in the areas of Project Management, Big Data, Data Science, Service Management and Quality Management. We offer live-online (instructor-led online), classroom (instructor-led classroom) and e-learning (online self-learning ) courses. Our growing suite of accredited courses is constantly upgraded to address the career enhancement goals of working professionals.
Important Details
Requirements
By Joe Parys | in Online Courses
InstructorJoe Parys is a certified life coach, professional motivational speaker, entrepreneur, licensed psychology teacher and basketball coach. His main areas of expertise are teaching, coaching, public speaking, personal development, personal transformation, the human mind, maximizing human potential, motivation and goal setting.
Important Details
Requirements
By Kyle Pew | in Online Courses
InstructorKyle Pew is a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) and a certified Microsoft Office Master Instructor and has been teaching and consulting for the past 10+ years on various computer applications, including:
Important Details
Requirements
By Kyle Pew | in Online Courses
InstructorKyle Pew is a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) and a certified Microsoft Office Master Instructor and has been teaching and consulting for the past 10+ years on various computer applications, including:
Important Details
Requirements