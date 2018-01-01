Store Your Headphones A Smarter Way with The Anchor

Need somewhere to put your headphones when you're not using them at your desk? How about hanging them underneath with The Anchor, the original headphone hanger? This sturdy yet flexible hook adheres to your desk with industrial-strength adhesive, giving you a spot to hang two sets of headphones that won't shatter your knee cap if you happen to bump it. Organize your desk, take care of your headphones, and preserve your knees, all with one little hook.
Details & Requirements
- Holds two sets of headphones
- Materials: medical grade silicone with steel center core
Includes
Terms
- Ships to Contiguous US
- Expected Delivery: Apr 4 - Apr 7