Not everyone is graced with the coding know-how to build a site from the ground—but that's okay! RapidWeaver 8 is the intuitive Mac web design app that lets you build your own beautiful, responsive, websites without having to write a line of code. Building off the success of its predecessors, RapidWeaver 8 is jam-packed with new and exciting features, like a new-and-improved UI, responsive device simulator, GDPR support, and more to take your site to the next level.

iDownloadblog: "What sets RapidWeaver apart from many similar apps out there...is a friendly interface, ease of use and underneath it all a powerful engine, extensibility and a robust set of advanced features."