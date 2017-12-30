Reading efficiency has been linked to greater success in school and work, making 7 Speed Reading EX an excellent investment in your future. 7 Speed Reading EX is the best software on the web when it comes to helping you read faster and comprehend more -- that's why it's a TopTenReviews Gold Award winner. This software focuses on training, and aims to triple your reading speed through a variety of interactive mediums. As a result, you'll fly through books, documents, web pages, and more, all while maintaining 100% comprehension--while opening doors to career opportunities you never thought possible.
TopTenReviews Gold and Excellence Awards Winner "The most comprehensive speed reading system anywhere - with 7 learning strategies, 15 software activities, video training, ultra-advanced tracking, and much more." PC World
Read up to 3.471 times faster, w/ full comprehension
Upload any article, webpage, text file, or PDF into your library
Remove bad reading habits w/ exercises designed to improve comprehension
Receive guidance from world-leading experts w/ included video tutorials
Access 20,477 eBooks free, right on the 7 Speed Reading EX platform
Sync your profile w/ all of your computers through the Cloud so you can access your library anywhere
Use progress reports to track your improvement over time
Learn how to take care of your eyes through eye & body health training videos
What's the Difference Between a Standard & Lifetime License?
Great question! A Standard License issues full access to the app and all minor updates for life. Minor updates usually include fixes to bugs that surface post-launch. As you know, when an app gets a major update (and advances to the next version e.g. V2, V3, V4), older versions often grow obsolete. Perhaps it no longer works properly with your new computer or OS, or maybe you're simply missing out on serious improvements and experiencing some major FOMO.
That's why a Lifetime License is so appealing. You'll get a lifetime of major updates, and inevitably a world of new features that are beyond our current imagination. Many of our Lifetime License options are exclusive offers, at the web's best prices.
Details & Requirements
Includes all minor and major updates
Use offline or online
Compatibility
Mac OS X 10.6 or later
Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP
Linux
Chrome OS
4 GB RAM
Intel Core i5 Processor or later
License redemption deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
Allows for 5 user accounts (unlimited installs)
Length of access: lifetime
Spreeder CX: Lifetime License
Harness the Power of This Speed Reading Technology to Save Time & Read 3x Faster
What is RSVP (rapid serial visual presentation)? RSVP allows users to read digital content quickly by reducing eye movement and ultimately simulating a natural reading flow. Spreeder Pro is a RSVP e-reader that allows you to speed read any digital content you want. Simply upload URLs, documents or e-books, or paste text in the app, and the "e-reader" will display text at a rate that will help you get through your reading list in no time.
Featured on LifeHacker, Wired, Slate & more!
Make your reading experience super productive
Tune Spreeder for punctuation pauses, font, speed, background color & more for a fully customizable experience
Enable one of four reading modes: Serial, Flow, Highlight or Scroll to fit your style
Scroll through text manually to catch up when you get behind
Adjust speed, navigate text & more using keyboard shortcuts
Use offline or online
Get your own personal cloud library & add your content (book, PDFs, documents, etc.)
Use the guided training to learn speed reading tips & tricks
Details & Requirements
Includes all minor and major updates
Use offline or online
Compatibility
iPad
iPhone
Mac OS X
Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP
Linux
Chrome OS
License redemption deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase