The Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle: Lifetime License

7 Speed Reading EX 2017: Lifetime License
Spreeder CX: Lifetime License
7 Speed Reading EX 2017: Lifetime License

Read Faster, Comprehend Quicker, & Remember More with The World's #1 Speed Reading Software

By eReflect Software | in Apps + Software

Reading efficiency has been linked to greater success in school and work, making 7 Speed Reading EX an excellent investment in your future. 7 Speed Reading EX is the best software on the web when it comes to helping you read faster and comprehend more -- that's why it's a TopTenReviews Gold Award winner. This software focuses on training, and aims to triple your reading speed through a variety of interactive mediums. As a result, you'll fly through books, documents, web pages, and more, all while maintaining 100% comprehension--while opening doors to career opportunities you never thought possible.

TopTenReviews Gold and Excellence Awards Winner
"The most comprehensive speed reading system anywhere - with 7 learning strategies, 15 software activities, video training, ultra-advanced tracking, and much more." PC World

  • Read up to 3.471 times faster, w/ full comprehension
  • Upload any article, webpage, text file, or PDF into your library
  • Remove bad reading habits w/ exercises designed to improve comprehension
  • Receive guidance from world-leading experts w/ included video tutorials
  • Access 20,477 eBooks free, right on the 7 Speed Reading EX platform
  • Sync your profile w/ all of your computers through the Cloud so you can access your library anywhere
  • Use progress reports to track your improvement over time
  • Learn how to take care of your eyes through eye & body health training videos

What's the Difference Between a Standard & Lifetime License?

Great question! A Standard License issues full access to the app and all minor updates for life. Minor updates usually include fixes to bugs that surface post-launch. As you know, when an app gets a major update (and advances to the next version e.g. V2, V3, V4), older versions often grow obsolete. Perhaps it no longer works properly with your new computer or OS, or maybe you're simply missing out on serious improvements and experiencing some major FOMO.

That's why a Lifetime License is so appealing. You'll get a lifetime of major updates, and inevitably a world of new features that are beyond our current imagination. Many of our Lifetime License options are exclusive offers, at the web's best prices.

Details & Requirements

  • Includes all minor and major updates
  • Use offline or online

Compatibility

  • Mac OS X 10.6 or later
  • Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP
  • Linux
  • Chrome OS
  • 4 GB RAM
  • Intel Core i5 Processor or later
  • License redemption deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Allows for 5 user accounts (unlimited installs)
  • Length of access: lifetime

Spreeder CX: Lifetime License

Harness the Power of This Speed Reading Technology to Save Time & Read 3x Faster

By eReflect Software | in Apps + Software

What is RSVP (rapid serial visual presentation)? RSVP allows users to read digital content quickly by reducing eye movement and ultimately simulating a natural reading flow. Spreeder Pro is a RSVP e-reader that allows you to speed read any digital content you want. Simply upload URLs, documents or e-books, or paste text in the app, and the "e-reader" will display text at a rate that will help you get through your reading list in no time.

Featured on LifeHacker, Wired, Slate & more!

  • Make your reading experience super productive
  • Tune Spreeder for punctuation pauses, font, speed, background color & more for a fully customizable experience
  • Enable one of four reading modes: Serial, Flow, Highlight or Scroll to fit your style
  • Scroll through text manually to catch up when you get behind
  • Adjust speed, navigate text & more using keyboard shortcuts
  • Use offline or online
  • Get your own personal cloud library & add your content (book, PDFs, documents, etc.)
  • Use the guided training to learn speed reading tips & tricks

Details & Requirements

  • Includes all minor and major updates
  • Use offline or online

Compatibility

  • iPad
  • iPhone
  • Mac OS X
  • Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP
  • Linux
  • Chrome OS
  • License redemption deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Allows for 5 user accounts (unlimited installs)
  • Length of access: lifetime

