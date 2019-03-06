Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

AWS SysOps Associate Certification

Establish Expertise In Deploying, Managing, & Operating Highly-Scalable Systems on AWS

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

The AWS SysOps Associate certification training program is designed to give you exposure to the highly scalable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform. You'll learn how to analyze various CloudWatch metrics, the major monitoring solution in AWS and learn to build scalable fault-tolerant architecture using ELB, AS and Route 53. You’ll gain a deep understanding of cost-reduction opportunities, tagging in analysis, cloud deployment and provisioning with CloudFormation. You will also learn data management and storage using EC2, EBS, S3, Glacier, and data lifecycle and get an overview of AWS networking and security.

  • Access 15 hours of high-quality training
  • Deploy, manage, & operate scalable, highly available and fault-tolerant systems on AWS
  • Migrate an existing on-premises application to AWS
  • Ensure data integrity & data security on AWS technology
  • Select the appropriate AWS service based on compute, data or security requirements
  • Identify appropriate use of AWS operational best practices
  • Understand operational cost control mechanisms & estimate AWS usage costs

AWS Technical Essentials Certification Training

Get an Introduction to the Fundamentals of AWS Cloud Computing

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

This AWS Technical Essentials course is designed to train participants on various AWS products, services, and solutions. This course, prepared in line with the AWS syllabus will help you become proficient in identifying and efficiently using AWS services. This course ensures that you are well versed in using the AWS platform and will help you learn how to use the AWS console to create instances, S3 buckets, and more.

  • Access 7 hours of high-quality e-learning content 24/7
  • Recognize terminology & concepts as they relate to the AWS platform
  • Navigate the AWS Management Console
  • Understand the security measures AWS provides
  • Differentiate AWS Storage options & create Amazon S3 bucket
  • Recognize AWS Compute & Networking options and use EC2 and EBS
  • Describe Managed Services & Database options
  • Use Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) to launch an applicaton
  • Identify Deployment & Management options

AWS Solution Architect Certification Training Course

The Ultimate Course to Learn All Things Amazon Web Services

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

This AWS certification training is designed to help you gain an in-depth understanding of Amazon Web Services (AWS) architectural principles and services. You will learn how cloud computing is redefining the rules of IT architecture and how to design, plan, and scale AWS Cloud implementations with best practices recommended by Amazon. The AWS Cloud platform powers hundreds of thousands of businesses in 190 countries, and AWS certified solution architects take home about $126,000 per year.

  • Access 15 hours of high-quality e-learning content 24/7
  • Formulate solution plans & provide guidance on AWS architectural best practices
  • Design & deploy scalable, highly available, & fault tolerant systems on AWS
  • Identify the lift & shift of an existing on-premises application to AWS
  • Decipher the ingress & egress of data to and from AWS
  • Select the appropriate AWS service based on data, computer, database, or security requirements
  • Estimate AWS costs & identify cost control mechanisms

AWS Database Migration Service Course

Easily & Securely Move Databases Onto the Cloud

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

AWS Database Migration Service is an innovative service that helps you easily migrate your databases to the AWS cloud. This course will demonstrate the key functionality of AWS Database Migration Service and will help you understand how to easily and securely move databases into the AWS cloud platform to take advantage of the cost savings and scalability of AWS.

  • Access 3 hours of self-paced learning 24/7
  • Get an overview of AWS DMS
  • Understand how the AWS Schema Conversion tool works
  • Review the AWS Database Migration Service
  • Learn the three types of AWS Database Migration Service

AWS Lambda Training Course

Get an Overview of AWS Lambda

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

This course will provide an overview of AWS Lambda, its components, the functions, roles, and policies you can create within Lambda. You will learn how to manage, monitor, and debug Lambda functions, review CloudTrail API calls and logs, and use aliases and versions. You will also learn how to deploy Python, NodeJS, and Java codes to Lambda functions, and integrate with other AWS services like S3 and API Gateway.

  • Access 4 hours of self-paced learning 24/7
  • Understand the basic security configurations in Lambda
  • Learn how to integrate Lambda w/ other AWS Services like S3 & API Gateway
  • Monitor & log Lambda Functions
  • Understand the steps to review CloudWatch Logs & API Calls in CloudTrail for Lambda and other AWS Services
  • Create versions & aliases of Lambda Functions
  • Get an introduction to VPC Endpoints & AWS Mobile SDK

Amazon VPC Training Course

Create Custom Cloud-Based Networks

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

Want complete control over your virtual networking environment and the leeway to launch AWS resources by customizing the IP address range, route tables, and network gateways? Then this Amazon VPC training is the right course to take! This course provides you with details of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), which allows the creation of custom cloud-based networks.

  • Access 1 hours of self-paced learning 24/7
  • Understand the basic concepts of Amazon VPC
  • Learn about subnets, internet gateways, route tables, NAT devices, security groups, & implement these methodologies in practical scenarios
  • Create a custom VPC, Elastic IP address, subnets, & security groups

Introduction to Amazon EC2 Training Course

Stay Ahead of the Cloud Curve with This Course

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

The cloud is taking the IT industry by storm! Stay ahead of the curve by taking this Amazon EC2 course and utilize EC2 to gain complete control over your computer resources and configure, compute, and scale capacity with minimal friction. This course lays emphasis on providing you with EC2 fundamentals and contains practice modules to help you launch and connect to an EC2 Linux and Windows instance.

  • Access 2 hours of self-paced learning 24/7
  • Understand the basic concepts of Amazon EC2
  • Learn about Amazon Elastic Book Store (EBS), Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) & implement them
  • Gain knowledge of EC2 best practices & costs
  • Configure ELB
  • Grasp AWS Lambda, Elastic Beanstalk, & Command Line Interface terminologies
  • Launch & connect to ECB Linux & Windows instances
  • Create an Amazon Machine Image (AMI)

Introduction to Amazon Route 53 Training

Get Acquainted with the Basic Concepts of Route 53 to Host Your Own Domain Names

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

Looking for a reliable, scalable, simple, fast, and cost-effective way to route end users to internet applications? Amazon Route 53 ensures the ability to connect user requests to infrastructure efficiently, running inside and outside of AWS. This course on Route 53 provides users with an overview of the Amazon DNS service. You'll be introduced to the terminologies and uses of Route 53 to host your own domain names. The course covers everything from a detailed overview of Route 53 to Routing policies, best prices, and cost.

  • Access 25 minutes of self-paced learning 24/7
  • Understand the basic concepts of Route 53
  • Learn about routing policies & best practices
  • Host your own DNS on Route 53
  • Use Route 53 to map domain names to your Amazon EC2 instances, Amazon CloudFront distributions, & other AWS resources
  • Route internet traffic to your domain resources & manage traffic globally across various routing types
  • Execute DNS health check using Route 53

Introduction to Amazon S3 Training Course

Learn How to Securely Collect, Analyze & Store Data at a Massive Scale

By Certs-School | in Online Courses

The need to effortlessly and securely collect, analyze and store data on a massive scale is paramount today. The course starts with an overview of S3 followed by its lifecycle management, best practices, and costs. Integration of Amazon S3 with CloudFront and Import/Export services are clearly explained. In a nutshell, you'll discover the uses, types, and concepts of Amazon S3.

  • Access 1 hour of self-paced learning 24/7
  • Use S3 for media storage for Big Data Analytics & serverless computing applications
  • Understand the basic concepts of Amazon S3
  • Learn about Amazon S3 lifecycle management
  • Integrate S3 w/ CloudFront & Import/Export services
  • Comprehend Amazon S3 best practices & costs
  • Create & access a safe S3 buckets and add files to it
  • Manage & encrypt S3 files w/ free tools

