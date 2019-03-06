Access 7 hours of high-quality e-learning content 24/7

Recognize terminology & concepts as they relate to the AWS platform

Navigate the AWS Management Console

Understand the security measures AWS provides

Differentiate AWS Storage options & create Amazon S3 bucket

Recognize AWS Compute & Networking options and use EC2 and EBS

Describe Managed Services & Database options

Use Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) to launch an applicaton

Identify Deployment & Management options

This AWS Technical Essentials course is designed to train participants on various AWS products, services, and solutions. This course, prepared in line with the AWS syllabus will help you become proficient in identifying and efficiently using AWS services. This course ensures that you are well versed in using the AWS platform and will help you learn how to use the AWS console to create instances, S3 buckets, and more.