CompTIA A+ 220-901

Start Your Path to a Successful IT Career

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

IT success stories start with the CompTIA A+ certification. It validates understanding of the most common hardware and software technologies in business and certifies the skills necessary to support complex IT infrastructures. This training will help you develop competence in areas such as installation, preventative maintenance, networking, security, troubleshooting, customer service, and client communication.

  • Access 281 lectures & 10 hours of content 24/7
  • Study to pass the CompTIA A+ 220-901 exam
  • Cover the fundamentals of computer technology, installation, & configuration of PCs, laptops & related hardware
  • Understand hardware, laptops, motherboards, processors, memory, CPU, & more

Instructor

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies and development services.

iCollege is a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software.

The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions.

Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision sets the standard for service delivery in learning solutions. For more details on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
248

CompTIA A+ 220-902

Prepare to Pass the Complete CompTIA A+ Certification Exam

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

IT success stories start with the CompTIA A+ certification. It validates understanding of the most common hardware and software technologies in business and certifies the skills necessary to support complex IT infrastructures. This training will help you pass the second aspect of CompTIA A+ certification: CompTIA A+ 220-902.

  • Access 248 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Study to pass the CompTIA A+ 220-902 exam
  • Understand how to configure common features for Android & Apple iOS
  • Learn the skills required to install & configure PC operating systems

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
55

CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001

Discover How to Install & Manage an Enterprise Cloud Computing Environment

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

Cloud computing is becoming one of the most important and lucrative fields in the IT industry, making the CompTIA Cloud Essential Certification an especially relevant one. This course is geared towards people aspiring for positions as IT consultants, IT technical services, IT relationship managers, IT architects, consultants, or business process owners analysts. It's the first step on a training path toward a technical career in cloud computing.

  • Access 85 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand common terms & definitions of cloud computing and provide examples
  • Describe the relationship between cloud computing & virtualization
  • Recognize the similarities & differences between cloud computing and outsourcing
  • Explain technical challenges & risks for cloud computing and methods to mitigate them
  • Learn typical steps that lead to a successful adoption of cloud computing services

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
149

CompTIA Cloud+

Learn How to Securely Maintain & Implement Cloud Technologies

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

CompTIA's Cloud+ is a vendor-neutral certification that validates technical competency in methodology required to securely implement and maintain cloud technologies. The Cloud+ certification validates the knowledge and best practices required of IT practitioners working in cloud computing environments, who must understand and deliver cloud infrastructure.

  • Access 149 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Study to pass the CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam
  • Pursue a career as a project manager, cloud computing service manager, cloud engineer, data center SAN, & more
Access
Lifetime
Content
14 hours
Lessons
422

CompTIA Linux+ XKO-002

Prep For a Career in Linux System Administration with This Comprehensive Course

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

CompTIA's Linux+ is a top certification the knowledge of individuals with a minimum of six to twelve months of practical Linux experience. This course and study material includes expert instructor-led training modules with customized presentations, practice exam simulators and learning supplements so you can prepare for the Linux+ certification exam at your own pace. By course's end you'll have the knowledge and tools necessary to manage Linux systems from the command line.

  • Access 422 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand key principles & Linux functions
  • Study user administration & group & profile management
  • Master working w/ files & MySQL
  • Learn scripting, shell scripting & I/O control statements in Linux
Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
292

CompTIA Network+ N10-006

Take the Leap Towards a Career In Network Infrastructure

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

CompTIA's Network+ N10-006 is a vendor-neutral certification that validates technical competency in networking administration and support. The Network+ certification confirms a technician's critical knowledge of media and topologies, protocols and standards, network implementation and network support. The exams also cover domains such as security, safety and environmental issues and communication and professionalism.

  • Access 292 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the knowledge & skills needed to install, manage, & troubleshoot a variety of networks on any platform
  • Discover a launching point for many career paths in network infrastructure, desktop & server support, & more
Access
Lifetime
Content
18 hours
Lessons
70

CompTIA CSA+

Study to Pass the CompTIA CSA+ Certification Exam

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CSA+) is an international, vendor-neutral cybersecurity certification that applies behavioral analytics to improve the overall state of IT security. CSA+ validates critical knowledge and skills that are required to prevent, detect and combat cybersecurity threats.

  • Access 70 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7
  • Identify & combat malware
  • Learn advanced persistent threats
Access
Lifetime
Content
19 hours
Lessons
74

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner

Study to Pass the CompTIA CASP Certification Exam

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

CompTIA's CASP (CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner) is a vendor-neutral certification that validates IT professionals with advanced-level security skills and knowledge. This certification course covers the technical knowledge and skills required to conceptualize, design, and engineer secure solutions across complex enterprise environments.

  • Access 74 lectures & 19 hours of content 24/7
  • Apply critical thinking & judgment across a broad spectrum of security disciplines
  • Learn how to propose & implement solutions that map to enterprise drivers, while managing risk
Course Outline

  • Module 1: Threat Management
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 1
    • 1.3 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 2
    • 1.4 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 3
    • 1.5 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 4
    • 1.6 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 5
    • 1.7 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 6
    • 1.8 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 7
    • 1.9 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 8
    • 1.10 Given a scenario, apply environmental reconnaissance techniques using appropriate tools and processes - Part 9
    • 1.11 Given a scenario, analyze the results of a network reconnaissance - Part 1
    • 1.12 Given a scenario, analyze the results of a network reconnaissance - Part 2
    • 1.13 Given a scenario, analyze the results of a network reconnaissance - Part 3
    • 1.14 Given a scenario, analyze the results of a network reconnaissance - Part 4
    • 1.15 Given a scenario, analyze the results of a network reconnaissance - Part 5
    • 1.16 Given a network-based threat, implement or recommend the appropriate response and countermeasure - Part 1
    • 1.17 Given a network-based threat, implement or recommend the appropriate response and countermeasure - Part 2
    • 1.18 Given a network-based threat, implement or recommend the appropriate response and countermeasure - Part 3
    • 1.19 Given a network-based threat, implement or recommend the appropriate response and countermeasure - Part 4
    • 1.20 Explain the purpose of practices used to secure a corporate environment - Part 1
    • 1.21 Explain the purpose of practices used to secure a corporate environment - Part 2
    • 1.22 Explain the purpose of practices used to secure a corporate environment - Part 3
    • 1.23 Explain the purpose of practices used to secure a corporate environment - Part 4
  • Module 2: Vulnerability Management
    • 2.1 Given a scenario, implement an information security vulnerability management process - Part 1
    • 2.2 Given a scenario, implement an information security vulnerability management process - Part 2
    • 2.3 Given a scenario, implement an information security vulnerability management process - Part 3
    • 2.4 Given a scenario, implement an information security vulnerability management process - Part 4
    • 2.5 Given a scenario, implement an information security vulnerability management process - Part 5
    • 2.6 Given a scenario, implement an information security vulnerability management process - Part 6
    • 2.7 Given a scenario, implement an information security vulnerability management process - Part 7
    • 2.8 Given a scenario, analyze the output resulting from a vulnerability scan - Part 1
    • 2.9 Given a scenario, analyze the output resulting from a vulnerability scan - Part 2
    • 2.10 Compare and contrast common vulnerabilities found in the following targets within an organization - Part 1
    • 2.11 Compare and contrast common vulnerabilities found in the following targets within an organization - Part 2
    • 2.12 Compare and contrast common vulnerabilities found in the following targets within an organization - Part 3
  • Module 3: Cyber Incident Response
    • 3.1 Given a scenario, distinguish threat data or behavior to determine the impact of an incident - Part 1
    • 3.2 Given a scenario, distinguish threat data or behavior to determine the impact of an incident - Part 2
    • 3.3 Given a scenario, distinguish threat data or behavior to determine the impact of an incident - Part 3
    • 3.4 Given a scenario, prepare a toolkit and use appropriate forensic tools during an investigation - Part 1
    • 3.5 Given a scenario, prepare a toolkit and use appropriate forensic tools during an investigation - Part 2
    • 3.6 Given a scenario, prepare a toolkit and use appropriate forensic tools during an investigation - Part 3
    • 3.7 Given a scenario, prepare a toolkit and use appropriate forensic tools during an investigation - Part 4
    • 3.8 Given a scenario, prepare a toolkit and use appropriate forensic tools during an investigation - Part 5
    • 3.9 Explain the importance of communications during the incident response process
    • 3.10 Given a scenario, analyze common symptoms to select the best course of action to support incident response - Part 1
    • 3.11 Given a scenario, analyze common symptoms to select the best course of action to support incident response - Part 2
    • 3.12 Given a scenario, analyze common symptoms to select the best course of action to support incident response - Part 3
    • 3.13 Given a scenario, analyze common symptoms to select the best course of action to support incident response - Part 4
    • 3.14 Summarize the incident recovery and post-incident response process - Part 1
    • 3.15 Summarize the incident recovery and post-incident response process - Part 2
    • 3.16 Summarize the incident recovery and post-incident response process - Part 3
    • 3.17 Summarize the incident recovery and post-incident response process - Part 4
  • Module 4: Security Architecture and Tool Sets
    • 4.1 Explain the relationship between frameworks, common policies, controls, and procedures - Part 1
    • 4.2 Explain the relationship between frameworks, common policies, controls, and procedures - Part 2
    • 4.3 Explain the relationship between frameworks, common policies, controls, and procedures - Part 3
    • 4.4 Explain the relationship between frameworks, common policies, controls, and procedures - Part 4
    • 4.5 Given a scenario, use data to recommend remediation of security issues related to identity and access management - Part 1
    • 4.6 Given a scenario, use data to recommend remediation of security issues related to identity and access management - Part 2
    • 4.7 Given a scenario, use data to recommend remediation of security issues related to identity and access management - Part 3
    • 4.8 Given a scenario, use data to recommend remediation of security issues related to identity and access management - Part 4
    • 4.9 Given a scenario, review security architecture and make recommendations to implement compensating controls - Part 1
    • 4.10 Given a scenario, review security architecture and make recommendations to implement compensating controls - Part 2
    • 4.11 Given a scenario, review security architecture and make recommendations to implement compensating controls - Part 3
    • 4.12 Given a scenario, use applications security best practices while participating in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) - Part 1
    • 4.13 Given a scenario, use applications security best practices while participating in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) - Part 2
    • 4.14 Overview
    • 4.15 Conclusion

Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
147

CompTIA Security+ SY0-401

Elevate Your Earning Potential with Security+

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

CompTIA's Security+ is a vendor-neutral certification that validates the competency of security professionals working in the IT industry. The Security Plus Certification confirms a technician's critical knowledge of communication security, infrastructure security, cryptography, operational security, and general security concepts. Because human error is the number one cause of a network security breach, CompTIA Security+ is recognized by the technology community as a valuable credential that proves competency with information security.

  • Access 147 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Study for the CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 certification exam
  • Cover communication security, infrastructure security, cryptography, operational security, & general security concepts
  • Prepare to earn a certificate that is government approved & globally recognized
Access
Lifetime
Content
21 hours
Lessons
81

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501

Study to Pass One of the Most Important IT Certifications on Earth

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

CompTIA Security+ is the certification globally trusted to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. As a benchmark for best practices in IT security, this certification covers the essential principles for network security and risk management – making it an important stepping stone of an IT security career.

  • Access 81 lectures & 21 hours of content 24/7
  • Cover the essential principles for network security & risk management
  • Explore types of threats, attacks, & vulnerabilities
  • Discover networking technologies & tools
Access
Lifetime
Content
18 hours
Lessons
54

CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U51

Develop the Basic IT Literacy That Everybody Needs

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

In this intricately connected world, you've probably heard that the IT field is booming. If you're considering a career in IT or work in a field that requires a broad understanding of IT (like in sales at an IT company), then this IT Fundamentals Certification can be a great asset to your career. This broad course is a stepping stone to more advanced certifications while giving you the basic IT background that everybody should have in this day in age.

  • Access 54 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7
  • Discuss software operating systems, common file types, software management best practices, & more
  • Learn about basic wired & wireless peripherals, common computer connector types, and more
  • Explore basic security threats & web browsing best practices
  • Compare & contrast cellular wireless & wired data connections and different methods of sharing and storage
  • Set up a basic workstation & develop basic IT literacy
Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
48

CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001

Manage & Secure Mobile Devices Like a Pro

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Description

Smartphones are more ubiquitous than ever, which means they require more troubleshooting than ever! If you want to learn how to work on mobile device management, troubleshooting, security, and network infrastructure then the CompTIA Mobility+ exam is a must. This certification identifies IT professionals who can deploy, integrate, support and manage a mobile environment while ensuring proper security measures are maintained for devices and platforms to mitigate risks and threats. This course will get you ready to pass the exam.

  • Access 48 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Discuss over the air technologies like Wi-Fi, radio frequency, & more
  • Explore network infrastructure & mobile device management
  • Learn mobile device security protocols, wireless risks, & more
