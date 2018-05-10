By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionIT success stories start with the CompTIA A+ certification. It validates understanding of the most common hardware and software technologies in business and certifies the skills necessary to support complex IT infrastructures. This training will help you develop competence in areas such as installation, preventative maintenance, networking, security, troubleshooting, customer service, and client communication.
InstructoriCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies and development services.
Important Details
Requirements
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionIT success stories start with the CompTIA A+ certification. It validates understanding of the most common hardware and software technologies in business and certifies the skills necessary to support complex IT infrastructures. This training will help you pass the second aspect of CompTIA A+ certification: CompTIA A+ 220-902.
InstructoriCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies and development services.
Important Details
Requirements
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCloud computing is becoming one of the most important and lucrative fields in the IT industry, making the CompTIA Cloud Essential Certification an especially relevant one. This course is geared towards people aspiring for positions as IT consultants, IT technical services, IT relationship managers, IT architects, consultants, or business process owners analysts. It's the first step on a training path toward a technical career in cloud computing.
InstructoriCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies and development services.
Important Details
Requirements
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCompTIA's Cloud+ is a vendor-neutral certification that validates technical competency in methodology required to securely implement and maintain cloud technologies. The Cloud+ certification validates the knowledge and best practices required of IT practitioners working in cloud computing environments, who must understand and deliver cloud infrastructure.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCompTIA's Linux+ is a top certification the knowledge of individuals with a minimum of six to twelve months of practical Linux experience. This course and study material includes expert instructor-led training modules with customized presentations, practice exam simulators and learning supplements so you can prepare for the Linux+ certification exam at your own pace. By course's end you'll have the knowledge and tools necessary to manage Linux systems from the command line.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCompTIA's Network+ N10-006 is a vendor-neutral certification that validates technical competency in networking administration and support. The Network+ certification confirms a technician's critical knowledge of media and topologies, protocols and standards, network implementation and network support. The exams also cover domains such as security, safety and environmental issues and communication and professionalism.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CSA+) is an international, vendor-neutral cybersecurity certification that applies behavioral analytics to improve the overall state of IT security. CSA+ validates critical knowledge and skills that are required to prevent, detect and combat cybersecurity threats.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCompTIA's CASP (CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner) is a vendor-neutral certification that validates IT professionals with advanced-level security skills and knowledge. This certification course covers the technical knowledge and skills required to conceptualize, design, and engineer secure solutions across complex enterprise environments.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCompTIA's Security+ is a vendor-neutral certification that validates the competency of security professionals working in the IT industry. The Security Plus Certification confirms a technician's critical knowledge of communication security, infrastructure security, cryptography, operational security, and general security concepts. Because human error is the number one cause of a network security breach, CompTIA Security+ is recognized by the technology community as a valuable credential that proves competency with information security.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionCompTIA Security+ is the certification globally trusted to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. As a benchmark for best practices in IT security, this certification covers the essential principles for network security and risk management – making it an important stepping stone of an IT security career.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionIn this intricately connected world, you've probably heard that the IT field is booming. If you're considering a career in IT or work in a field that requires a broad understanding of IT (like in sales at an IT company), then this IT Fundamentals Certification can be a great asset to your career. This broad course is a stepping stone to more advanced certifications while giving you the basic IT background that everybody should have in this day in age.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility
By iCollege | in Online Courses
DescriptionSmartphones are more ubiquitous than ever, which means they require more troubleshooting than ever! If you want to learn how to work on mobile device management, troubleshooting, security, and network infrastructure then the CompTIA Mobility+ exam is a must. This certification identifies IT professionals who can deploy, integrate, support and manage a mobile environment while ensuring proper security measures are maintained for devices and platforms to mitigate risks and threats. This course will get you ready to pass the exam.
Details & Requirements
Compatibility