Access 54 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7

Discuss software operating systems, common file types, software management best practices, & more

Learn about basic wired & wireless peripherals, common computer connector types, and more

Explore basic security threats & web browsing best practices

Compare & contrast cellular wireless & wired data connections and different methods of sharing and storage

Set up a basic workstation & develop basic IT literacy

In this intricately connected world, you've probably heard that the IT field is booming. If you're considering a career in IT or work in a field that requires a broad understanding of IT (like in sales at an IT company), then this IT Fundamentals Certification can be a great asset to your career. This broad course is a stepping stone to more advanced certifications while giving you the basic IT background that everybody should have in this day in age.