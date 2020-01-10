Work Towards a Top Cisco Certification & Build a Rewarding Career as a Network Administrator

Description

As of February 2020, the existing CCNA certification will be obsolete. The NEW 2020 CCNA certification allows you to take one exam that encompasses a multitude of subjects, instead of several exams for all subjects. CCNA 200-301 is the new industry standard networking certification for network administrators, support engineers and data center operations. Now, iCollege brings you this Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course to help you feel less overwhelmed with the CCNA certification. Once you complete your CCNA certification you can then begin to determine how you want to proceed with specializations.



