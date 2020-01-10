Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course

Work Towards a Top Cisco Certification & Build a Rewarding Career as a Network Administrator

by iCollege
As of February 2020, the existing CCNA certification will be obsolete. The NEW 2020 CCNA certification allows you to take one exam that encompasses a multitude of subjects, instead of several exams for all subjects. CCNA 200-301 is the new industry standard networking certification for network administrators, support engineers and data center operations. Now, iCollege brings you this Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course to help you feel less overwhelmed with the CCNA certification. Once you complete your CCNA certification you can then begin to determine how you want to proceed with specializations.

  • Access 64 lectures & 30+ hours of content 24/7
  • Prepare to ace the CCNA 200-301 certification exam
  • Know & understand newer topics including automation, programmability, SDN, wireless, and security fundamentals
  • Learn how to configure & manage wired and wireless network connectivity for the new internet connection model

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies, and development services. iCollege is a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions. Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision set the standard for service delivery in learning solutions.

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

  • Basic computer skills
  • A basic understanding of networking (this will make it easier but is not required)
  • One or more years of experience implementing & administering Cisco solutions
  • Knowledge of basic IP addressing
  • A good understanding of network fundamentals

