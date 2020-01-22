By iCollege | in Online Courses
If you want to establish a career in the IT industry, getting CompTIA A+ certified will not only give you the essential skills, but also make you credible and trusted by employers around the world. This certification is an entry-level certification designed to introduce users to basic computer principles. It covers basic IT literacy and ensures one understands the different terminology and the various concepts involved in the IT industry. Topics covered include hardware basics, troubleshooting, software installation, security and networking.
Companies that use A+: Intel®, RICOH, Nissan, Blue Cross Blue Shield, HP®, and Dell
The CompTIA A+ Core Series covers expanded content on growing parts of the IT support role, including an expansion of baseline security topics and a different approach to defining competency in operational procedures. With 29 hours of instruction, this course will teach you about installing and configuring operating systems, expanded security, software troubleshooting, and operational procedures. This course will help you ace the CompTIA A 220-1002 exams, covering mobile devices, networking technology, security, and more. Explore installing & configuring operating systems, expanded security & software troubleshooting
The Network+ Certification Study Guide will teach you the fundamental principles of installing, configuring, and troubleshooting network technologies and help you to progress a career in network administration. With over 40 hours of instruction, this course will ensure you have the essential knowledge and skills to design & implement functional network, segment network traffic, troubleshoot, support creation of virtualized networks and more. This is an instructor-led video course with presentations, workbooks, games, flashcards, and quizzes.
Companies that trust CompTIA Network+ include: Apple, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Canon, Dell, HP®, Intel®, RICOH, DoD, and Verizon
After completing the initial CompTIA Network+ (N10-007), this accelerated course is the next step in the series. The course has been updated to include the latest trends and technologies in the networking domain and expanded the knowledge base to include the critical security concepts, cloud computing best practices, virtualization techniques, and newer hardware.
The CompTIA Server+ certification validates your ability as an IT professional to plan, secure and maintain a variety of server equipment. CompTIA Server+ is an industry-recognized, vendor-neutral credential designed to meet today's and future IT needs. CompTIA Server+ addresses the changing server environment, dealing with the latest technologies and trends, including virtualization, data centers, software-defined networking, and network-attached storage.
Companies that trust CompTIA Server+ include Intel®, Lenovo, Microsoft, Xerox, HP®, and Dell
CompTIA Linux+, updated with the current trends, validates the necessary Linux skills in today's tech environment. This 11-hour cert guide is a best-of-breed exam study guide. With preparation hints and test-taking tips from leading Linux trainers Ross Brunson and William Rothwell, this course will help you identify areas of weakness and improve both your conceptual knowledge and hands-on skills.
Companies that trust CompTIA Linux+ include US DoD, GDIT, Aetna™, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Dell
With the rise and need for virtualized networks and services, cloud-based infrastructure and services has become an increasingly important piece of an organizations' IT systems. The CompTIA Cloud+ covers the increased diversity of knowledge, skills and abilities required of system administrators to validate what is necessary to perform effectively in data center jobs. It includes the new technologies to support the changing cloud market as more organizations depend on cloud-based technologies to run mission-critical systems, and hybrid and multi-cloud have become the norm.
Companies that trust CompTIA Linux+ include: Oracle, Macaulay-Brown, BAE Systems, NTT Communications, GDIT, US DoD, and Safran
The CompTIA Project+ course is for business professionals who need to assist in coordinating projects or managing small projects. It is not specifically geared toward the IT field, but projects in general. You will gain the knowledge and skills required to assist in planning and managing a small-to-medium-size project by understanding the project life cycle, learning steps to ensure appropriate communication, managing resources and stakeholders, and learning techniques to maintain project documentation used to support the completion of projects.
Organizations that recommend or teach Project+ include: Accenture, Canon, EY, GDIT, HP, and Dell
Blockchain is the most popular form of distributed ledger technology. It goes beyond cryptocurrency to provide the foundation for a wide variety of applications. Learn about blockchain technology, how blockchain works and business use cases for blockchain. This CompTIA Learning Series is designed to help IT professionals, project managers, and business advisors build a foundational understanding of blockchain and how it can accelerate their business. With 34.31 hours of instruction, subject matter experts discuss the origins of blockchain, the “four T’s” (trust, transparency, traceability, tamper-resistance), how it differs from bitcoin, and why it is both disrupting and driving business.
CompTIA Security+ is the first security certification IT professionals should earn. It establishes the core knowledge required of any cybersecurity role and provides a springboard to intermediate-level cybersecurity jobs. Hence, it is the certification globally trusted to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. This certification covers the essential principles for network security and risk management – making it an important stepping stone of an IT security career.
Organizations that have contributed to the development of Security+: Northrop Grumman, Brotherhood Mutual, The Joint Commission, Nationwide®, Agile Defense, and MTSI
CompTIA Security+ is the certification globally trusted to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. It incorporates best practices in hands-on troubleshooting to ensure security professionals have practical security problem-solving skills. Cybersecurity professionals with Security+ know how to address security incidents – not just identify them. Security+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the US DoD to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements.
As attackers have learned to evade traditional signature-based solutions, such as firewalls, an analytics-based approach within the IT security industry is increasingly important for most organizations. This CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) certification course will help you prepare to sit for the CySA+ exam. The exam will certify that the successful candidate has the knowledge and skills required to configure and use threat detection tools, perform data analysis, and interpret the results to identify vulnerabilities, threats, and risks to an organization with the end goal of securing and protecting applications and systems within an organization.
Organizations that have contributed to the development of CySA+: Northrop Grumman, RICOH, Brotherhood Mutual, Target, RxSense, Dell, Netflix, Johns Hopkins APL, and UMUC
CompTIA PenTest+ is for cybersecurity professionals tasked with penetration testing and vulnerability management. This exam comes with both hands-on, performance-based questions and multiple-choice, to ensure each candidate possesses the skills, knowledge, and ability to perform tasks on systems. This course will prepare you with the necessary penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment and management skills necessary to determine the resiliency of the network against attacks.
Organizations that have contributed to the development of PenTest+: Brotherhood Mutual, TransUnion, Sands, Integra, Johns Hopkins University , and Asics
CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) is the ideal certification for technical professionals who wish to remain immersed in technology as opposed to strictly managing resources. CASP+ is the only hands-on, performance-based certification for practitioners — not managers — at the advanced skill level of cybersecurity. CASP-certified professionals figure out how to implement solutions within those policies and frameworks. The CASP+ certification validates advanced-level competency in risk management, enterprise security operations & architecture, research & collaboration, and integration of enterprise security.
Organizations that use CASP+: Verizon, America's Navy, US Army, Network Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Dell
