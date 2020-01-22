Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Product Details

Access
1 year
Content
25.29 hours

CompTIA A+ (220-1001)

Grasp Basic IT Literacy & Today's Core Technologies and Pass the Industry Standard for Entry-Level IT Career

By iCollege | in Online Courses

If you want to establish a career in the IT industry, getting CompTIA A+ certified will not only give you the essential skills, but also make you credible and trusted by employers around the world. This certification is an entry-level certification designed to introduce users to basic computer principles. It covers basic IT literacy and ensures one understands the different terminology and the various concepts involved in the IT industry. Topics covered include hardware basics, troubleshooting, software installation, security and networking.

  • Access 25.29 hours of content 24/7
  • Support operating systems
  • Install, configure & maintain operating systems
  • Maintain & troubleshoot Microsoft Windows
  • Configure & troubleshoot network connections
  • Manage users, workstations & shared resources
  • Implement client virtualization

Companies that use A+: Intel®, RICOH, Nissan, Blue Cross Blue Shield, HP®, and Dell

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Recognize the main components of a PC as well as storage media such as USB drives & DVD
  • Start the computer & navigate the operating system desktop
  • Use Windows Explorer to create directories & subdirectories and manage files
  • Use a web browser to view websites

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Recognize the main components of a PC as well as storage media such as USB drives & DVD
  • Start the computer & navigate the operating system desktop
  • Use Windows Explorer to create directories & subdirectories and manage files
  • Use a web browser to view websites
Access
1 year
Content
29.2 hours

CompTIA A+ (220-1002)

Complete the A+ Series & Expand Your IT Support Skills Including Mobile Devices, Networking Technology, Security, and More

By iCollege | in Online Courses

The CompTIA A+ Core Series covers expanded content on growing parts of the IT support role, including an expansion of baseline security topics and a different approach to defining competency in operational procedures. With 29 hours of instruction, this course will teach you about installing and configuring operating systems, expanded security, software troubleshooting, and operational procedures. This course will help you ace the CompTIA A 220-1002 exams, covering mobile devices, networking technology, security, and more. Explore installing & configuring operating systems, expanded security & software troubleshooting

  • Access 29.2 hours of content 24/7
  • Implement physical security
  • Secure workstations & data
  • Troubleshoot workstation security issues
  • Support & troubleshoot mobile operating systems snd applications
  • Implement operational procedures
  • Install, configure & troubleshoot internal system components

Companies that use A+: Intel®, RICOH, Nissan, Blue Cross Blue Shield, HP®, and Dell

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Computer hardware & operating systems is recommended

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Computer hardware & operating systems is recommended
Access
1 year
Content
40.23 hours

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

Further Your Career in Network Administration with 40+ Hours of Instruction on Troubleshooting, Configuring & Managing Networks

By iCollege | in Online Courses

The Network+ Certification Study Guide will teach you the fundamental principles of installing, configuring, and troubleshooting network technologies and help you to progress a career in network administration. With over 40 hours of instruction, this course will ensure you have the essential knowledge and skills to design & implement functional network, segment network traffic, troubleshoot, support creation of virtualized networks and more. This is an instructor-led video course with presentations, workbooks, games, flashcards, and quizzes.

  • Access 40.23 hours of content 24/7
  • Describe the features of different network protocols & products for LANs, WANs, and wireless networks
  • Understand the functions & features of TCP/IP addressing and protocols
  • Identify threats to network security & appropriate countermeasures and controls
  • Install & configure network cabling and appliances
  • Manage, monitor & troubleshoot networks

Companies that trust CompTIA Network+ include: Apple, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Canon, Dell, HP®, Intel®, RICOH, DoD, and Verizon

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies, and development services. It's a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions. Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision set the standard for service delivery in learning solutions.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginnere

Requirements

  • Configure & support PC, laptop, mobile (smartphone / tablet), and print devices
  • Know basic network terminology & functions (such as Ethernet, TCP/IP, switches, routers)
  • Configure & manage users, groups, and shared resources in a simple SOHO network
  • Understand the use of basic access control measures, such as authentication, security policy, encryption & firewalls
  • Understand TCP/IP addressing, core protocols & troubleshooting tools
Access
1 year
Content
17.48 hours

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007): Accelerated

Upgrade Your Network+ Series with the Latest Trends & Technologies in the Networking Domain Plus Critical IT Concepts

By iCollege | in Online Courses

After completing the initial CompTIA Network+ (N10-007), this accelerated course is the next step in the series. The course has been updated to include the latest trends and technologies in the networking domain and expanded the knowledge base to include the critical security concepts, cloud computing best practices, virtualization techniques, and newer hardware.

  • Access 17.48 hours of content 24/7
  • Design & implement functional networks
  • Configure, manage & maintain essential network devices
  • Use devices such as switches & routers to segment network traffic and create resilient networks
  • Identify benefits & drawbacks of existing network configurations
  • Implement network security, standards & protocols
  • Troubleshoot network problems
  • Support the creation of virtualized networks

Companies that trust CompTIA Network+ include: Apple, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Canon, Dell, HP®, Intel®, RICOH, DoD, and Verizon

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
1 year
Content
27.44 hours

CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)

Prepare to Work Anywhere In the IT Industry with 28+ Hours of Instruction on the Changing Server Environment

By iCollege | in Online Courses

The CompTIA Server+ certification validates your ability as an IT professional to plan, secure and maintain a variety of server equipment. CompTIA Server+ is an industry-recognized, vendor-neutral credential designed to meet today's and future IT needs. CompTIA Server+ addresses the changing server environment, dealing with the latest technologies and trends, including virtualization, data centers, software-defined networking, and network-attached storage.

  • Access 27.44 hours of content 24/7
  • Plan, secure & maintain a variety of server equipment
  • Address the changing server environment
  • Deal w/ the latest technologies & trend

Companies that trust CompTIA Server+ include Intel®, Lenovo, Microsoft, Xerox, HP®, and Dell

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
1 year
Content
11.05 hours

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

Acquire the Competencies Required for an Early Career on System Administrator with This Thorough Linux+ Exam Study Guide

By iCollege | in Online Courses

CompTIA Linux+, updated with the current trends, validates the necessary Linux skills in today's tech environment. This 11-hour cert guide is a best-of-breed exam study guide. With preparation hints and test-taking tips from leading Linux trainers Ross Brunson and William Rothwell, this course will help you identify areas of weakness and improve both your conceptual knowledge and hands-on skills.

  • Access 11.05 hours of content 24/7
  • Practice an organized test-preparation routine through the use of proven series elements & techniques
  • Understand hardware & system configuration
  • Learn Linux troubleshooting & diagnostics
  • Learn about systems operation & maintenance along w/ security measures and operations

Companies that trust CompTIA Linux+ include US DoD, GDIT, Aetna™, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Dell

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
1 year
Content
23.3 hours

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

Become a Versatile System Administrator with High-Quality Skills in Maintaining & Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Services

By iCollege | in Online Courses

With the rise and need for virtualized networks and services, cloud-based infrastructure and services has become an increasingly important piece of an organizations' IT systems. The CompTIA Cloud+ covers the increased diversity of knowledge, skills and abilities required of system administrators to validate what is necessary to perform effectively in data center jobs. It includes the new technologies to support the changing cloud market as more organizations depend on cloud-based technologies to run mission-critical systems, and hybrid and multi-cloud have become the norm.

  • Access 23.3 hours of content 24/7
  • Get familiar w/ the new technologies supporting the changing cloud market
  • Analyze system requirements to successfully execute workload migrations to the cloud
  • Determine proper allocation of cloud resources & apply necessary changes
  • Troubleshoot capacity, automation, connectivity & security issues related to cloud implementations

Companies that trust CompTIA Linux+ include: Oracle, Macaulay-Brown, BAE Systems, NTT Communications, GDIT, US DoD, and Safran

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet access required
Access
1 year
Content
25.42 hours

CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)

Efficiently & Effectively Manage Small to Medium-Sized Projects with Essential Skills in Planning, Coordinating, and Managing Projects Inside or Outside of IT

By iCollege | in Online Courses

The CompTIA Project+ course is for business professionals who need to assist in coordinating projects or managing small projects. It is not specifically geared toward the IT field, but projects in general. You will gain the knowledge and skills required to assist in planning and managing a small-to-medium-size project by understanding the project life cycle, learning steps to ensure appropriate communication, managing resources and stakeholders, and learning techniques to maintain project documentation used to support the completion of projects.

  • Access 25.42 hours of content 24/7
  • Manage the project life cycle
  • Ensure appropriate communication
  • Manage resources & stakeholders
  • Maintain project documentation

Organizations that recommend or teach Project+ include: Accenture, Canon, EY, GDIT, HP, and Dell

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • It is recommended that you have at least 12 months of cumulative project management experience or equivalent education

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • It is recommended that you have at least 12 months of cumulative project management experience or equivalent education
Access
1 year
Content
34.31 hours

CompTIA Core Blockchain

Comprehend the Underlying Technology Behind Cryptocurrencies & How They're Used for a Wide Variety of Applications

By iCollege | in Online Courses

Blockchain is the most popular form of distributed ledger technology. It goes beyond cryptocurrency to provide the foundation for a wide variety of applications. Learn about blockchain technology, how blockchain works and business use cases for blockchain. This CompTIA Learning Series is designed to help IT professionals, project managers, and business advisors build a foundational understanding of blockchain and how it can accelerate their business. With 34.31 hours of instruction, subject matter experts discuss the origins of blockchain, the “four T’s” (trust, transparency, traceability, tamper-resistance), how it differs from bitcoin, and why it is both disrupting and driving business.

  • Access 34.31 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn about blockchain technology, how blockchain works & business use cases for blockchain
  • Build a foundational understanding of blockchain & how it can accelerate your business
  • Know the origin of blockchain, the 4 Ts, how it differs from bitcoin & how it can disrupt or drive a business
Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Development experience with an Object-oriented language
  • Basic knowledge of networking & Linux
  • Experience with JavaScript & git

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Development experience with an Object-oriented language
  • Basic knowledge of networking & Linux
  • Experience with JavaScript & git
Access
1 year
Content
15.39 hours

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

The Benchmark for Best IT Security Practices: This Course Covers Core Cybersecurity Knowledge & Skills in Pursuing an IT Security Career

By iCollege | in Online Courses

CompTIA Security+ is the first security certification IT professionals should earn. It establishes the core knowledge required of any cybersecurity role and provides a springboard to intermediate-level cybersecurity jobs. Hence, it is the certification globally trusted to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. This certification covers the essential principles for network security and risk management – making it an important stepping stone of an IT security career.

  • Access 15.39 hours of content 24/7
  • Provide operational, information, application & infrastructure level security
  • Secure the network to maintain availability, integrity & confidentiality of critical information
  • Operate within a set of rules, policies & regulations wherever applicable
  • Comprehend risk identification & mitigation

Organizations that have contributed to the development of Security+: Northrop Grumman, Brotherhood Mutual, The Joint Commission, Nationwide®, Agile Defense, and MTSI

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies, and development services. It's a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions. Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision set the standard for service delivery in learning solutions.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Minimum of 2 years' experience in IT administration with a focus on security
  • Basic day-to-day technical information security experience
Access
1 year
Content
28.15 hours

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501): Accelerated

Ace the Security+ Series with an Accelerated Instruction Course on the Essential Principles for Network Security & Risk Management

By iCollege | in Online Courses

CompTIA Security+ is the certification globally trusted to validate foundational, vendor-neutral IT security knowledge and skills. It incorporates best practices in hands-on troubleshooting to ensure security professionals have practical security problem-solving skills. Cybersecurity professionals with Security+ know how to address security incidents – not just identify them. Security+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the US DoD to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements.

  • Access 28.15 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the essential principles for network security & risk management
  • Practice hands-on troubleshooting
  • Know how to identify & address security incidents

Organizations that have contributed to the development of Security+: Northrop Grumman, Brotherhood Mutual, The Joint Commission, Nationwide®, Agile Defense, and MTSI

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies, and development services. It's a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions. Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision set the standard for service delivery in learning solutions.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • CompTIA Network+ experience
  • 2 years of experience in IT administration with a security focus
Access
1 year
Content
1.35 hours

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)

Prevent, Detect & Combat Cybersecurity Threats with Security Analytics, Intrusion Detection, and Response

By iCollege | in Online Courses

As attackers have learned to evade traditional signature-based solutions, such as firewalls, an analytics-based approach within the IT security industry is increasingly important for most organizations. This CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) certification course will help you prepare to sit for the CySA+ exam. The exam will certify that the successful candidate has the knowledge and skills required to configure and use threat detection tools, perform data analysis, and interpret the results to identify vulnerabilities, threats, and risks to an organization with the end goal of securing and protecting applications and systems within an organization.

  • Access 1.35 hours of content 24/7
  • Apply environmental reconnaissance techniques like OS fingerprinting, e-mail harvesting & social media profiling using tools such as Nmap, Netstat, and Syslog
  • Analyze the results of network reconnaissance & recommend or implement countermeasures
  • Secure a corporate environment by scanning for vulnerabilities
  • Respond to cyber incidents w/ a forensics toolkit, maintain the chain of custody & analyze incident severity

Organizations that have contributed to the development of CySA+: Northrop Grumman, RICOH, Brotherhood Mutual, Target, RxSense, Dell, Netflix, Johns Hopkins APL, and UMUC

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies, and development services. It's a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions. Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision set the standard for service delivery in learning solutions.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Basic network terminology and functions
  • Understand TCP/IP addressing, core protocols & troubleshooting tools
  • Identify network attack strategies & defenses
  • Know the technologies & uses of cryptographic standards and products
  • Identify network- & host-based security technologies and practices
  • Describe the standards & products used to enforce security on web and communications technologies.
Access
1 year
Content
11.34 hours

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

Combat Network Attacks with the Most Up-to-Date Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Assessment Management Skills

By iCollege | in Online Courses

CompTIA PenTest+ is for cybersecurity professionals tasked with penetration testing and vulnerability management. This exam comes with both hands-on, performance-based questions and multiple-choice, to ensure each candidate possesses the skills, knowledge, and ability to perform tasks on systems. This course will prepare you with the necessary penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment and management skills necessary to determine the resiliency of the network against attacks.

  • Access 11.34 hours of content 24/7
  • Customize assessment frameworks to effectively collaborate on & report findings
  • Communicate recommended strategies to improve the overall state of IT security
  • Test devices in new environments such as the cloud & mobile, in addition to traditional desktops and servers

Organizations that have contributed to the development of PenTest+: Brotherhood Mutual, TransUnion, Sands, Integra, Johns Hopkins University , and Asics

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies, and development services. It's a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions. Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision set the standard for service delivery in learning solutions.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Network+, Security+ or equivalent knowledge
  • Minimum of 3-4 years of hands-on information security or related experience
Access
1 year
Content
22.0 hours

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

Get Advanced Competency in Risk Management, Enterprise Security Operations & Architecture, Research & Collaboration, and Enterprise Security Integration

By iCollege | in Online Courses

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+) is the ideal certification for technical professionals who wish to remain immersed in technology as opposed to strictly managing resources. CASP+ is the only hands-on, performance-based certification for practitioners — not managers — at the advanced skill level of cybersecurity. CASP-certified professionals figure out how to implement solutions within those policies and frameworks. The CASP+ certification validates advanced-level competency in risk management, enterprise security operations & architecture, research & collaboration, and integration of enterprise security.

  • Access 22 hours of content 24/7
  • Implement cryptographic techniques & security controls for mobile devices
  • Integrate advanced authentication & authorization techniques
  • Support IT governance in the enterprise w/ an emphasis on managing risk
  • Integrate hosts, storage, networks, applications, virtual environments & cloud technologies in secure enterprise architecture

Organizations that use CASP+: Verizon, America's Navy, US Army, Network Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Dell

iCollege is a leading international provider of E-Learning courses, learning technologies, and development services. It's a collaborative venture between XpertSkills and XpertEase Software. The synergistic result of their joint venture enables them to provide sophisticated, innovative, relevant, flexible and cost-effective learning solutions. Their collective knowledge and experience in education and training provision set the standard for service delivery in learning solutions.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Knowledge of computer networking concepts & implementations, such as the TCP/IP model and configuration of routers and switches
  • Knowledge of cryptographic concepts & common implementations, such as Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) and public key infrastructure (PKI)
  • Knowledge of identity & access management (IAM) concepts and common implementations, such as authentication factors and directory services
  • Knowledge of common security technologies used to safeguard the enterprise, such as anti-malware solutions, firewalls & VPNs

