By Zeal Vora | in Online Courses
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leading cloud computing platform, and this course is designed for anyone who is aspiring to enter the cloud computing field. This industry is booming, and lucrative jobs are opening up every day. In this course, you'll study to ace the AWS associate-level certification exam, giving you a leg up to help you break into the business.
Taught by an expert in information technology and cybersecurity with over 20 years of experience, this course is a fun way to master the fundamentals of computer security. This course is designed to help prepare you for the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501) certification exam and covers the six domains for the Security+ (SY0-501) certification exam. You will learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity and gain experience in the configuration, management, and troubleshooting of common wired and wireless networks.
By Lazaro Diaz | in Online Courses
Whether you're a novice or just need a refresher, this course has everything you need to prepare for and pass the Cisco 200-125 certification. You'll acquire the knowledge and work on practice labs in this course to transfer to real-world use as a Cisco or IT Professional. Whether you are interested in the CCNA R/S, the CCENT, ICND2, the CCNP, or you just want to understand the key topics of this certification, taking one or all of Lazaro Diaz's courses will get you a lot closer to that goal.
By Lazaro Diaz | in Online Courses
This IPv4 course will help you become comfortable with not only the IPv4 protocol, but it will also help you in preparing for any networking certification or computer science degree exam. You'll learn how to calculate IP addresses without a calculator and ensure you're prepared for working in a real-life environment.
By Lazaro Diaz | in Online Courses
The CCENT certification is the first certification you'll need in order to advance to other certifications within Cisco's CCNA track. This class is essential when it comes to preparing for the CCENT certification exam, as well as your progression as a network administrator or IT professional. Whether you are interested in the CCNA R/S, the CCENT, ICND2, the CCNP, or you just want to understand the key topics of this certification, taking one or all of Lazaro Diaz's courses will get you a lot closer to that goal.
By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses
Most companies are implementing or investigating how to implement cloud technologies within their operations. Now's the time to take advantage of this booming career opportunity. According to Microsoft, Azure is being used by 85% of the Fortune 500 companies while salary estimates for Azure Architects are between $130,000 and $170,000. Get in the game by getting Microsoft Azure certified, and be ready for the opportunity to advance your career! This course goes through all of the skills needed to take and pass the new Microsoft certification exam, AZ-103: Microsoft Azure Infrastructure and Deployment.
By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses
Microsoft has three certification tests around Azure and four certifications. This course is the complete study preparation course for 70-535: Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions. It also goes through the requirements of the new AZ-300 exam: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies, section by section. If you're ready to take the expert leap into Microsoft Azure, this course will help you get there.
By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses
Microsoft Azure is a skill in high demand in today's large business marketplace. If you're a developer, you know that change is always happening and it's not possible to constantly stay up to date. However, becoming a Microsoft Azure master will keep you at the forefront of cloud tech for a long time. This course goes through all of the requirements of the Microsoft exam AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam. By course's end, you'll be ready to sit the certification exam (fees not included) and ace it on your first try.
By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses
This course goes through all of the skills needed to take and pass the Microsoft certification exam, AZ-301 Microsoft Azure Integration and Security. While other online resources cover bits and pieces of the topic, this course takes a deep dive on everything you need to know to pass this exam on your first try.
