AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate Certification 2020
CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501): Complete Course
Cisco New CCNA R/S (200-125): The Complete Course
NEW Cisco CCNA IPv4 Course
Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 (100-105): The Complete Course
AZ-103: The Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Exam Prep
AZ-300: The Ultimate Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam Prep
AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep
AZ-301: Azure Architect Design Exam Prep (Formerly AZ-101)
AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate Certification 2020

Study to Earn One of Today's Most Important Cloud Computing Certifications

By Zeal Vora | in Online Courses

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leading cloud computing platform, and this course is designed for anyone who is aspiring to enter the cloud computing field. This industry is booming, and lucrative jobs are opening up every day. In this course, you'll study to ace the AWS associate-level certification exam, giving you a leg up to help you break into the business.

  • Access 146 lectures & 22 hours of content 24/7
  • Become intimately familiar w/ the AWS platform
  • Build a foundation in cloud computing & AWS
  • Master concepts related to infrastructure, storage, security, identity management & many more
Zeal Vora works as a DevSecOps Engineer, and his domain of expertise lies in Linux & Information Security. He holds many professional certifications, including Certified Ethical Hacker, RedHat Certified Engineer, VMware Certified Associate for Cloud Computing, Data Center Virtualization, Workforce Mobility. Having taught to more then 50,000+ students, he currently enjoys being one of the top instructors in his field.

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501): Complete Course

Prep for the Most Popular Cyber Security Certification in the World with the Help of Former College Professor Jason Dion

By Zeal Vora | in Online Courses

Taught by an expert in information technology and cybersecurity with over 20 years of experience, this course is a fun way to master the fundamentals of computer security. This course is designed to help prepare you for the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501) certification exam and covers the six domains for the Security+ (SY0-501) certification exam. You will learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity and gain experience in the configuration, management, and troubleshooting of common wired and wireless networks.

  • Access 254 lectures & 15 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the fundamentals of cybersecurity
  • Gain experience in the configuration, management & troubleshooting of common wired and wireless networks
  • Perform basic security configurations
  • Become an effective security technician in a business environment
Jason Dion is a professor at University of Maryland University College with multiple information technology professional certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Network Defense Architect (CNDA), Digital Forensic Examiner (DFE), Digital Media Collector (DMC), CySA+, Security+, Network+, A+, PRINCE2 Practitioner, and ITIL. With networking experience dating back to 1992, Jason has been a network engineer, Deputy Director of a Network Operations Center, and an Information Systems Officer for large organizations around the globe.

Cisco New CCNA R/S (200-125): The Complete Course

Everything You Need to Prepare For & Pass Cisco's New CCNA R/S 200-125 Certification Exam

By Lazaro Diaz | in Online Courses

Whether you're a novice or just need a refresher, this course has everything you need to prepare for and pass the Cisco 200-125 certification. You'll acquire the knowledge and work on practice labs in this course to transfer to real-world use as a Cisco or IT Professional. Whether you are interested in the CCNA R/S, the CCENT, ICND2, the CCNP, or you just want to understand the key topics of this certification, taking one or all of Lazaro Diaz's courses will get you a lot closer to that goal.

  • Access 149 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7
  • Gain an in-depth understanding of networking, using routers & switches, and their various configurations & connections
  • Learn how to configure default, static, & dynamic routing
  • Comprehend how to manipulate each of the routing protocol attributes to meet network requirements
  • Prepare yourself in Layer 2 technology & its various configurations
  • Secure routers through the use of Access-list & configure different types of NAT
Lazaro Diaz hosts a variety of courses covering not just Cisco, but also CompTIA and Microsoft. In 2017 he hopes to complete his second book based on all the Routing Protocols in 2017. His first book, "The Only IP Book You Will Ever Need!" is available on Amazon.

Laz is notorious for his nonchalant and unconventional way of teaching, and has quickly become an authority when it comes to the CCNA certification. Not to mention his achievement in being instrumental in getting his students certified.

NEW Cisco CCNA IPv4 Course

Enhance Your Knowledge & Understanding of the IPv4 Protocol

By Lazaro Diaz | in Online Courses

This IPv4 course will help you become comfortable with not only the IPv4 protocol, but it will also help you in preparing for any networking certification or computer science degree exam. You'll learn how to calculate IP addresses without a calculator and ensure you're prepared for working in a real-life environment.

  • Access 37 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn IP addressing, subnetting, VLSM, route summarization & more
  • Explore common network equipment & basic router administrative commands
  • Configure router interfaces
  • Plan a network infrastructure
  • Learn how to assign IP addresses to PCs & routers
Lazaro Diaz hosts a variety of courses covering not just Cisco, but also CompTIA and Microsoft. In 2017 he hopes to complete his second book based on all the Routing Protocols in 2017. His first book, "The Only IP Book You Will Ever Need!" is available on Amazon.

Laz is notorious for his nonchalant and unconventional way of teaching, and has quickly become an authority when it comes to the CCNA certification. Not to mention his achievement in being instrumental in getting his students certified.

Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 (100-105): The Complete Course

The Complete Guide to Passing the New Cisco CCENT Certification

By Lazaro Diaz | in Online Courses

The CCENT certification is the first certification you'll need in order to advance to other certifications within Cisco's CCNA track. This class is essential when it comes to preparing for the CCENT certification exam, as well as your progression as a network administrator or IT professional. Whether you are interested in the CCNA R/S, the CCENT, ICND2, the CCNP, or you just want to understand the key topics of this certification, taking one or all of Lazaro Diaz's courses will get you a lot closer to that goal.

  • Access 102 lectures & 12 hours of content 24/7
  • Discuss TCP/IP networking
  • Learn the fundamentals of ethernet LANs
  • Explore the fundamentals of WAN
  • Discover IPv4 addressing
  • Get an introduction to the CLI
  • Understand how to manage a Cisco network & familiarize yourself w/ Cisco devices
Lazaro Diaz hosts a variety of courses covering not just Cisco, but also CompTIA and Microsoft. In 2017 he hopes to complete his second book based on all the Routing Protocols in 2017. His first book, "The Only IP Book You Will Ever Need!" is available on Amazon.

Laz is notorious for his nonchalant and unconventional way of teaching, and has quickly become an authority when it comes to the CCNA certification. Not to mention his achievement in being instrumental in getting his students certified.

AZ-103: The Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Exam Prep

Learn How to Implement the Cloud Technology Used by 85% of Fortune 500 Companies & Increase Your Earning Potential

By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses

Most companies are implementing or investigating how to implement cloud technologies within their operations. Now's the time to take advantage of this booming career opportunity. According to Microsoft, Azure is being used by 85% of the Fortune 500 companies while salary estimates for Azure Architects are between $130,000 and $170,000. Get in the game by getting Microsoft Azure certified, and be ready for the opportunity to advance your career! This course goes through all of the skills needed to take and pass the new Microsoft certification exam, AZ-103: Microsoft Azure Infrastructure and Deployment.

  • Access 102 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Implement & manage Azure Storage
  • Configure & manage Virtual networks
  • Learn how to deploy ARM templates
  • Learn what you need to pass the AZ-103 Exam
Scott Duffy started teaching courses in 2014, and has taught over 50,000 students. He is a certified Azure developer and architect, and has been developing with Microsoft technologies for 20 years, starting with Classic ASP, and all the versions of .NET. We now live in the cloud era, with Microsoft Azure being prevalent in most large enterprises.

AZ-300: The Ultimate Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam Prep

Ace the Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies Exam With the Help of Scott Duffy

By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses

Microsoft has three certification tests around Azure and four certifications. This course is the complete study preparation course for 70-535: Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions. It also goes through the requirements of the new AZ-300 exam: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies, section by section. If you're ready to take the expert leap into Microsoft Azure, this course will help you get there.

  • Access 117 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7
  • Go through all of the requirements for the AZ-300 & 70-535 certification exams
  • Know how to design solutions for the Microsoft Azure platform
  • Be up-to-date on the latest updates to this ever-changing platform
Scott started teaching courses in 2014, and has taught over 50,000 students. He is a certified Azure developer and architect, and has been developing with Microsoft technologies for 20 years, starting with Classic ASP, and all the versions of .NET. We now live in the cloud era, with Microsoft Azure being prevalent in most large enterprises.

AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep

Stay Ahead of New Cloud Tech Trends with The Most Complete Course Available on the Updated Microsoft Azure Developer Exam

By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses

Microsoft Azure is a skill in high demand in today's large business marketplace. If you're a developer, you know that change is always happening and it's not possible to constantly stay up to date. However, becoming a Microsoft Azure master will keep you at the forefront of cloud tech for a long time. This course goes through all of the requirements of the Microsoft exam AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam. By course's end, you'll be ready to sit the certification exam (fees not included) and ace it on your first try.

  • Access 107 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Pass the Microsoft AZ-203 Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions test
  • Master the main concepts of Azure, beyond the ones you normally use
  • Become a Microsoft Specialist: Developing Azure Solutions certified
Scott Duffy started teaching courses in 2014 and has taught over 50,000 students. He is a certified Azure developer and architect and has been developing with Microsoft technologies for 20 years, starting with Classic ASP, and all the versions of .NET. We now live in the cloud era, with Microsoft Azure being prevalent in most large enterprises.

AZ-301: Azure Architect Design Exam Prep (Formerly AZ-101)

Study to Get Certified In Securing & Integrating Microsoft Azure Infrastructure

By Scott Duffy | in Online Courses

This course goes through all of the skills needed to take and pass the Microsoft certification exam, AZ-301 Microsoft Azure Integration and Security. While other online resources cover bits and pieces of the topic, this course takes a deep dive on everything you need to know to pass this exam on your first try.

  • Access 128 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7
  • Cover each topic of the official AZ-301 requirements in detail
  • Expand your learning w/ a few assignments that you can do yourself within the Azure Portal
  • Be up-to-date on the latest updates to this ever-changing platform
Scott started teaching courses in 2014, and has taught over 50,000 students. He is a certified Azure developer and architect, and has been developing with Microsoft technologies for 20 years, starting with Classic ASP, and all the versions of .NET. We now live in the cloud era, with Microsoft Azure being prevalent in most large enterprises.

