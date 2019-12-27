Whether you're a novice or just need a refresher, this course has everything you need to prepare for and pass the Cisco 200-125 certification. You'll acquire the knowledge and work on practice labs in this course to transfer to real-world use as a Cisco or IT Professional. Whether you are interested in the CCNA R/S, the CCENT, ICND2, the CCNP, or you just want to understand the key topics of this certification, taking one or all of Lazaro Diaz's courses will get you a lot closer to that goal.



Access 149 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7

Gain an in-depth understanding of networking, using routers & switches, and their various configurations & connections

Learn how to configure default, static, & dynamic routing

Comprehend how to manipulate each of the routing protocol attributes to meet network requirements

Prepare yourself in Layer 2 technology & its various configurations

Secure routers through the use of Access-list & configure different types of NAT

Lazaro Diaz hosts a variety of courses covering not just Cisco, but also CompTIA and Microsoft. In 2017 he hopes to complete his second book based on all the Routing Protocols in 2017. His first book, "The Only IP Book You Will Ever Need!" is available on Amazon.



Laz is notorious for his nonchalant and unconventional way of teaching, and has quickly become an authority when it comes to the CCNA certification. Not to mention his achievement in being instrumental in getting his students certified.