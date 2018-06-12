Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $29
Add to Cart ($29)
$673
95% off
wishlist
(894)
Courses
7
Lessons
247
Enrolled
8,931

What's Included

Adobe Photoshop: Beginner to Advanced
$79 Value
Adobe Illustrator: Beginner to Advanced
$79 Value
Adobe InDesign: Beginner to Advanced
$79 Value
Adobe Flash & Animate: Beginner to Advanced
$199 Value
Adobe After Effects: Beginner to Advanced
$79 Value
Adobe Premiere Pro: Beginner to Advanced
$79 Value
Introduction to Animation: Beginner to Advanced
$79 Value

Product Details

1 of 7

Access
1 year
Content
5.5 hours
Lessons
25

Adobe Photoshop: Beginner to Advanced

Become a Master with the World's Most Popular Photo Editing Software

By Academy of Design | in Online Courses

Chances are you've heard of Adobe Photoshop, the most popular photo editing software on Earth, but do you really know the extent of its capabilities? With Photoshop, you can create almost any sort of visual art you can imagine, putting itself at the center of almost any type of creative project. In this course, you'll learn how to create and enhance photos, web designs, mobile designs, 3D artwork, videos, and more in Photoshop.

  • Access 25 lectures & 5.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore the Photoshop tools & work area
  • Understand color mode basics
  • Use selection tools, work w/ layers, master crop & transform functions, & more
  • Apply Photoshop filters, layer styles, explore adjustment layers, & more
  • Get demos in photo retouching, poster design, digital art, coloring, & more

Instructor

Bobby Marinelli is a Floridian born filmmaker. In 2006, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s in Telecommunication Production. Soon after he began working in television, with production credits on Discovery Channel’s Miami Ink and Dual Survival and TLC’s What Not to Wear. In 2010, he received a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. His thesis film “Waking Eloise” won, among other honors, a College Television Award for comedy short, the Grand Jury Prize for a short at Dances With Films and inclusion in the 2011 American Pavilion’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. Bobby’s feature film work includes Production Designing 2012’s Roswell FM, 2014’s Altitude, 2015’s The Accident and Art Directing the 2013 Sundance Film Festival Selection, The Rambler. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
1 year
Content
6.5 hours
Lessons
32

Adobe Illustrator: Beginner to Advanced

Learn the Vector Graphics Tool Preferred by Designers

By Academy of Design | in Online Courses

Adobe Illustrator is the industry-standard vector graphics software, used by designers the world over to create logos, icons, sketches, typography, and more complex illustrations. Whether you're designing for print, web, video, or anything else, Illustrator is a go-to program. In this course, you'll get step-by-step instruction on mastering this Illustrator from scratch.

  • Access 32 lectures & 6.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore the Illustrator workspace
  • Use the Shape tool, apply fill & strokes, use the Pencil & Pen tools, & more
  • Discover transparency & Graphic Styles
  • Understand the Type tool, blending shapes & colors, basic effects, & more
  • Get demos on the Wonka Bar, caricatures, building logos, & more

Instructor

Bobby Marinelli is a Floridian born filmmaker. In 2006, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s in Telecommunication Production. Soon after he began working in television, with production credits on Discovery Channel’s Miami Ink and Dual Survival and TLC’s What Not to Wear. In 2010, he received a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. His thesis film “Waking Eloise” won, among other honors, a College Television Award for comedy short, the Grand Jury Prize for a short at Dances With Films and inclusion in the 2011 American Pavilion’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. Bobby’s feature film work includes Production Designing 2012’s Roswell FM, 2014’s Altitude, 2015’s The Accident and Art Directing the 2013 Sundance Film Festival Selection, The Rambler. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
1 year
Content
7.5 hours
Lessons
19

Adobe InDesign: Beginner to Advanced

Learn the Preferred Multi-Page Document Program of Designers

By Academy of Design | in Online Courses

Adobe InDesign is a layout software that takes images and text and lays them out across pages. It's great for working with multi-page documents like books, magazines, brochures, and portfolios and can even be used to create business cards, flyers, posters, and more. If you want to be a Graphic Designer, you absolutely have to know Adobe InDesign. In this course, you'll get an introduction to this powerful program and eventually progress to more advanced techniques.

  • Access 19 lectures & 7.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Create a new document
  • Import images & basic tools
  • Apply colors & color swatches
  • Master pages & page auto numbers
  • Package & export for web and print
  • Use the page tool to create multiple page sizes

Instructor

Dana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
1 year
Content
15 hours
Lessons
57

Adobe Flash & Animate: Beginner to Advanced

Cover the Basics of Animation with Adobe Tools

By Academy of Design | in Online Courses

Adobe Flash/Animate is an animation and interactive media industry standard software. You can use it to create animation projects like short films, commercials, and even longer ones like television shows. It's best utilized, however, in conjunction with other Adobe software like Premiere and After Effects. This course will show you how to maximize these programs to create compelling animation.

  • Access 57 lectures & 15 hours of content 24/7
  • Create a new document in Flash & explore the interface
  • Learn how to draw in Flash & animate frame by frame
  • Import graphics
  • Create & animate a puppet
  • Understand rotoscoping, cycles, masking, tweening, & more
  • Animate w/ code
  • Control the timeline

Instructor

Dana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
1 year
Content
12 hours
Lessons
41

Adobe After Effects: Beginner to Advanced

Create the Perfect Photo or Animation with Adobe After Effects

By Academy of Design | in Online Courses

Adobe After Effects is a motion media, compositing, animation, and special effects software used for film and television post-production, editing photos, and much more. In this course, you'll get an in-depth introduction to After Effects and all the tools and effects in the workspace. You'll learn how to create and animate primitive shapes and move onto a simple bouncing ball before mastering advanced techniques.

  • Access 41 lectures & 12 hours of content 24/7
  • Create a new document & animate primitive shapes
  • Work w/ a simple & complex bouncing ball
  • Explore 3D laters, typographical animation, syncing w/ audio, & more
  • Cover expressions, masks, puppet pins, & more
  • Discover the Curves editor

Instructor

Dana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
1 year
Content
5.5 hours
Lessons
30

Adobe Premiere Pro: Beginner to Advanced

Start Editing Video Like a Pro

By Academy of Design | in Online Courses

If you want to make visually stunning video, Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the best tools you can use. This editing software allows you to edit virtually any type of media in its native format and create professional-quality productions with brilliant color. No experience necessary, as this course will start you off with the basics.

  • Access 30 lectures & 5.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create a new project & navigate the Premier Pro workspace
  • Import, organize, edit, & monitor media
  • Create a multi-camera source sequence
  • User the program monitor & perform advanced sequence editing
  • Work w/ graphics, add music, mix dialogue, & more
  • Explore the tool panel, the effect control panel, incorporate transitions, & more

Instructor

Bobby Marinelli is a Floridian born filmmaker. In 2006, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s in Telecommunication Production. Soon after he began working in television, with production credits on Discovery Channel’s Miami Ink and Dual Survival and TLC’s What Not to Wear. In 2010, he received a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. His thesis film “Waking Eloise” won, among other honors, a College Television Award for comedy short, the Grand Jury Prize for a short at Dances With Films and inclusion in the 2011 American Pavilion’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. Bobby’s feature film work includes Production Designing 2012’s Roswell FM, 2014’s Altitude, 2015’s The Accident and Art Directing the 2013 Sundance Film Festival Selection, The Rambler. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
1 year
Content
12.5 hours
Lessons
43

Introduction to Animation: Beginner to Advanced

Use Adobe Flash/Animate to Create Exciting Animations

By Academy of Design | in Online Courses

When you think of animation, movies and cartoons probably come to mind. But animation also encompasses video games, interactive media, event reconstruction, education, and so much more. It helps explain difficult concepts in a visual way, which keeps animators in demand in a wide range of fields. In this course, you'll get a crash course in working with animation in Adobe Flash/Animate.

  • Access 43 lectures & 12.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore 2D, stop motion, motion media, & more forms of animation
  • Learn the 12 principles of animation
  • Create pendulum, boil, flag, & shake effects
  • Use staggered frames to imply coughing, laughing or shaking
  • Design a simple puppet & test it

Instructor

Dana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: 1 year
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certificate of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption