Chances are you've heard of Adobe Photoshop, the most popular photo editing software on Earth, but do you really know the extent of its capabilities? With Photoshop, you can create almost any sort of visual art you can imagine, putting itself at the center of almost any type of creative project. In this course, you'll learn how to create and enhance photos, web designs, mobile designs, 3D artwork, videos, and more in Photoshop.

Instructor

Bobby Marinelli is a Floridian born filmmaker. In 2006, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor's in Telecommunication Production. Soon after he began working in television, with production credits on Discovery Channel's Miami Ink and Dual Survival and TLC's What Not to Wear. In 2010, he received a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Florida State University's College of Motion Picture Arts. His thesis film "Waking Eloise" won, among other honors, a College Television Award for comedy short, the Grand Jury Prize for a short at Dances With Films and inclusion in the 2011 American Pavilion's Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. Bobby's feature film work includes Production Designing 2012's Roswell FM, 2014's Altitude, 2015's The Accident and Art Directing the 2013 Sundance Film Festival Selection, The Rambler.