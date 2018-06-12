By Academy of Design | in Online Courses
InstructorBobby Marinelli is a Floridian born filmmaker. In 2006, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s in Telecommunication Production. Soon after he began working in television, with production credits on Discovery Channel’s Miami Ink and Dual Survival and TLC’s What Not to Wear. In 2010, he received a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. His thesis film “Waking Eloise” won, among other honors, a College Television Award for comedy short, the Grand Jury Prize for a short at Dances With Films and inclusion in the 2011 American Pavilion’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. Bobby’s feature film work includes Production Designing 2012’s Roswell FM, 2014’s Altitude, 2015’s The Accident and Art Directing the 2013 Sundance Film Festival Selection, The Rambler. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.
Important Details
Requirements
By Academy of Design | in Online Courses
InstructorBobby Marinelli is a Floridian born filmmaker. In 2006, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s in Telecommunication Production. Soon after he began working in television, with production credits on Discovery Channel’s Miami Ink and Dual Survival and TLC’s What Not to Wear. In 2010, he received a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. His thesis film “Waking Eloise” won, among other honors, a College Television Award for comedy short, the Grand Jury Prize for a short at Dances With Films and inclusion in the 2011 American Pavilion’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. Bobby’s feature film work includes Production Designing 2012’s Roswell FM, 2014’s Altitude, 2015’s The Accident and Art Directing the 2013 Sundance Film Festival Selection, The Rambler. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.
Important Details
Requirements
By Academy of Design | in Online Courses
InstructorDana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.
Important Details
Requirements
By Academy of Design | in Online Courses
InstructorDana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.
Important Details
Requirements
By Academy of Design | in Online Courses
InstructorDana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.
Important Details
Requirements
By Academy of Design | in Online Courses
InstructorBobby Marinelli is a Floridian born filmmaker. In 2006, he graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor’s in Telecommunication Production. Soon after he began working in television, with production credits on Discovery Channel’s Miami Ink and Dual Survival and TLC’s What Not to Wear. In 2010, he received a Master of Fine Arts in Film Production from Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts. His thesis film “Waking Eloise” won, among other honors, a College Television Award for comedy short, the Grand Jury Prize for a short at Dances With Films and inclusion in the 2011 American Pavilion’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival. Bobby’s feature film work includes Production Designing 2012’s Roswell FM, 2014’s Altitude, 2015’s The Accident and Art Directing the 2013 Sundance Film Festival Selection, The Rambler. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.
Important Details
Requirements
By Academy of Design | in Online Courses
InstructorDana Corrigan is 2D Animator and Adjunct Professor of Animation and Digital Art. Dana holds an Animation Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Media Art and a Master of Fine Arts in Animation. Dana has six years teaching experience at the college level and over 10 years’ experience as a freelance animator, graphic designer, and digital artist. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.
Important Details
Requirements