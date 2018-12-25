Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

date 2018-12-25

The Complete Back-End Developer Bundle

9 Courses
9
Lessons
678

What's Included

Bootstrap 4 From Scratch With 5 Projects
$149.99 Value
Angular 4 Crash Course For Busy Developers
$159.99 Value
Ruby & Ruby On Rails Starter
$99.99 Value
R Programming Hands-on Specialization For Data Science: Level 1
$134.99 Value
The Complete Java Developer Course
$149.99 Value
Data Analysis With Python & Pandas
$64.99 Value
Build Your First App With React Native
$19.99 Value
Python Fundamentals
$99.99 Value
SQL: Ultimate SQL & DataBase Concepts
$64.99 Value

Product Details

1 of 9

Access
Lifetime
Content
11.5 hours
Lessons
74

Bootstrap 4 From Scratch With 5 Projects

Build Responsive, Mobile-First Sites with the World's Most Popular Front-End Component Library

By Travery Media | in Online Courses

Creating sleek, professional websites might sound like a lot of work, but with Bootstrap, it's a breeze. The world's most popular front-end component library, Bootstrap gives developers the tools to create attractive, functional, mobile-first websites in a matter of minutes. Coding along with the instructor inside a custom HTML learning environment, this course will take you through Bootstrap's utilities, components, widgets and the like; and, you'll even get hands-on training creating a number of real-world themes that you can use anywhere.

  • Access 74 lectures & 11.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore creating responsive, mobile-first websites w/ Bootstrap 4
  • Code along w/ the instructor on custom HTML pages
  • Get hands-on training creating a social UI theme, blog admin area UI & more projects
  • Familiarize yourself w/ utilities, components, widgets & more Bootstrap 4 features

Instructor

Brad Traversy has been programming for around 12 years and teaching for almost 5 years. He is the owner of Traversy Media which is a successful web development YouTube channel and specializes in everything from HTML5 to front end frameworks like Angular as well as server side technologies like Node.js, PHP and Python. Brad has mastered explaining very complex topics in a simple manner that is very understandable. Invest in your knowledge by watching Brad's courses.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Intro & Getting Started
    • Welcome To The Course - 4:47
    • What Is Bootstrap & Why Use It? - 7:20
    • What's New In Bootstrap 4? - 5:23
    • Initial Environment Setup - 8:57
    • Bootstrap Sandbox Setup - 5:50
  • Typography & Utilities
    • Section Introduction - 2:28
    • Headings & Basic Typography - 9:14
    • Text Alignment & Display - 9:23
    • Floats & Fixed Positions - 6:15
    • Colors & Backgrounds - 9:08
    • Margin & Padding Spacing - 10:28
    • Sizing & Borders - 6:53
    • CSS Breakpoints - 5:26
  • CSS Components
    • Section Intro - 2:18
    • Buttons & Button Groups - 14:48
    • Navbars & Navs - 21:21
    • List Groups & Badges - 8:45
    • Forms & Input - 13:12
    • Input Groups - 8:09
    • Alerts & Progress Bars - 9:39
    • Tables & Pagination - 9:47
    • Working With Cards - 21:16
    • Media Objects - 7:54
    • Jumbotron - 4:17
  • Grid System & Flexbox
    • Section Introduction - 2:09
    • Grid System - 16:56
    • Grid Alignment - 6:01
    • Flexbox Classes - 9:18
    • Auto Margin, Wrap & Ordering - 3:40
  • JavaScript Widgets
    • Section Intro - 1:31
    • Carousel Slider - 16:10
    • Collapse & Accordion - 7:17
    • Tooltips - 8:39
    • Popovers - 6:38
    • Modals - 6:56
    • ScrollSpy & Smooth Scrolling - 7:34
  • Simple Theme Boiler Setup
    • Creating The Boiler - 6:13
  • Project 1 - LoopLab Social Theme
    • Project Intro - 2:42
    • Setup & Navbar - 7:18
    • Home Section Area - 18:51
    • Explore Section Area - 9:37
    • Create & Share Section Areas - 7:36
    • Footer, Contact Modal, Smooth Scroll - 10:24
  • Project 2 - Mizuxe Book Theme
    • Project Intro - 2:46
    • Setting Up Sass With Koala - 10:55
    • Custom Navbar & Logo - 9:34
    • Showcase & Primary Color Change - 6:40
    • Newsletter & Boxes - 14:20
    • About Section With Accordion - 7:12
    • Authors Area - 9:39
    • Contact & Footer - 11:27
  • Project 3 - Glozzom Multi Page Theme
    • Project Intro - 3:20
    • Showcase With Carousel - 20:07
    • Home Icons, Heading & Info Sections - 11:30
    • Video Section With Autoplay Modal - 8:57
    • Photo Gallery & Newsletter - 13:15
    • Page Header & About Section - 10:42
    • Icon Boxes & Testimonial Slider - 10:21
    • Services Page With FAQ Accordion - 13:32
    • Blog Page With Cards - 9:54
    • Contact & Staff Sections - 12:57
  • Project 4 - Blogen Admin UI
    • Project Intro - 3:53
    • Navbar & Main Header - 10:20
    • Add Buttons & Modals - 15:41
    • Finishing The Dashboard - 12:06
    • Resource Table Pages - 12:16
    • Details & Settings Pages - 11:39
    • Profile & Login Page - 12:35
  • Project 5 - Portfoligrid
    • Project Intro - 2:13
    • Main Header - 17:20
    • Home Collapse Content - 6:07
    • Resume Collapse Content - 7:18
    • Work Collapse Content - 8:15
    • Contact Collapse Content - 5:56

Access
Lifetime
Content
12 hours
Lessons
182

Angular 4 Crash Course For Busy Developers

Come to Grips with This Essential Framework & Streamline Your App Development

By Programming with Mosh | in Online Courses

Meet Angular, an amazingly popular framework for building client apps with HTML, CSS and TypeScript. Empowering developers to reuse their code, build lightning-fast applications, and develop for multiple platforms, Angular is hands-down one of the most valuable development tools out there; and this course will show you the ropes in just 12 hours. From the architecture of Angular apps to object-oriented programming, you'll get up to speed with the Angular essentials and emerge ready to build your own projects.

  • Access 182 lectures & 12 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore setting up your development environment & your first web app
  • Familiarize yourself w/ TypeScript & object-oriented programming
  • Walk through building re-usable components & reactive forms

Instructor

Mosh Hamedani is a passionate and creative software engineer with a strong focus on pragmatism and simplicity. He started programming at the age of seven on a Commodore 64. Later, during his high school years, he started learning C and C++ . In 2002, along with the first release of .NET, he shifted his focus to C#. Since then he has been involved in the design and implementation of numerous software projects, including modern web applications, mobile apps, desktop applications and frameworks.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • 1- Introduction - 0:39
    • 2- What is Angular - 2:00
    • 3- Architecture of Angular Apps - 3:48
    • 4- Setting Up the Development Environment - 2:40
    • 5- Your First Angular App - 2:25
    • 6- Structure of Angular Projects - 6:54
    • 7- Webpack - 3:15
    • 8- Angular Version History - 3:34
  • TypeScript and Object-oriented Programming Fundamentals
    • 1- Introduction - 0:41
    • 2- What is TypeScript - 2:24
    • 3- Your First TypeScript Program - 3:00
    • 4- Declaring Variables - 4:49
    • 5- Types - 5:43
    • 6- Type Assertions - 2:47
    • 7- Arrow Functions - 1:44
    • 8- Interfaces - 3:54
    • 9- Classes - 4:31
    • 10- Objects - 4:09
    • 11- Constructors - 2:52
    • 12- Access Modifiers - 2:56
    • 13- Access Modifiers in Constructor Parameters - 1:41
    • 14- Properties - 5:18
    • 15- Modules - 4:31
    • 16- Exercise
    • 17- Solution - 8:48
  • Angular Fundamentals
    • 1- Introduction - 0:19
    • 2- Building Blocks of Angular Apps - 3:41
    • 3- Creating Components - 9:38
    • 4- Creating Components Using Angular CLI - 4:41
    • 5- Templates - 2:28
    • 6- Directives - 3:27
    • 7- Services - 4:29
    • 8- Dependency Injection - 7:20
    • 9- Generating Services Using Angular CLI - 2:11
    • 10- Exercise- Authors - 0:32
    • 11- Solution - 6:17
  • Displaying Data and Handling Events
    • 1- Introduction - 0:24
    • 2- Property Binding - 3:16
    • 3- Attribute Binding - 3:35
    • 4- Adding Bootstrap - 4:53
    • 5- Class Binding - 1:47
    • 6- Style Binding - 1:19
    • 7- Event Binding - 4:30
    • 8- Event Filtering - 1:50
    • 9- Template Variables - 1:53
    • 10- Two-way Binding - 8:05
    • 11- Pipes - 6:38
    • 12- Custom Pipes - 6:16
    • 13- Exercise- Favorite Component - 1:22
    • 14- Solution- Favorite Component - 5:05
    • 15- Exercise- TitleCase - 1:17
    • 16- Solution- Title Case - 10:25
  • Building Re-usable Components
    • 1- Introduction - 0:26
    • 2- Component API - 4:22
    • 3- Input Properties - 4:44
    • 4- Aliasing Input Properties - 4:22
    • 5- Output Properties - 3:22
    • 6- Passing Event Data - 5:51
    • 7- Aliasing Output Properties - 2:05
    • 8- Templates - 2:41
    • 9- Styles - 5:10
    • 10- View Encapsulation - 9:11
    • 11- ngContent - 4:56
    • 12- ngContainer - 2:34
    • 13- Exercise- LikeComponent - 1:38
    • 14- Solution- LikeComponent - 4:51
  • Directives
    • 1- Introduction - 0:31
    • 2- ngIf - 6:11
    • 3- Hidden Property - 3:25
    • 4- ngSwitchCase - 6:36
    • 5- ngFor - 4:18
    • 6- ngFor and Change Detection - 3:28
    • 7- ngFor and TrackBy - 5:47
    • 8- The Leading Asterisk - 1:47
    • 9- ngClass - 1:51
    • 10- ngStyle - 2:31
    • 11- Safe Traversal Operator - 2:45
    • 12- Creating Custom Directives - 9:52
    • 13- Exercise- Zippy - 1:06
    • 14- Solution- Zippy - 7:56
  • Template-driven Forms
    • 1- Introduction - 0:26
    • 2- Building a Basic Bootstrap Form - 4:05
    • 3- Types of Forms - 3:21
    • 4- ngModel - 5:30
    • 5- Adding Validation - 3:17
    • 6- Specific Validation Errors - 4:20
    • 7- Styling Invalid Input Fields - 1:26
    • 8- Cleaner Templates - 1:52
    • 9- ngForm - 5:05
    • 10- ngModelGroup - 2:38
    • 11- Control Classes and Directives - 1:47
    • 12- Disabling the Submit Button - 1:08
    • 13- Working with Check Boxes - 2:18
    • 14- Working with Drop-down Lists - 6:02
    • 15- Working with Radio Buttons - 2:55
    • 16- Exercise- Create Course Form - 1:08
    • 17- Solution- Course Form - 11:34
  • Reactive Forms
    • 1- Introduction - 1:15
    • 2- Building a Bootstrap Form - 0:50
    • 3- Creating Controls Programatically - 6:14
    • 4- Adding Validation - 7:07
    • 5- Specific Validation Errors - 2:33
    • 6- Implementing Custom Validation - 7:01
    • 7- Async Operations - 5:13
    • 8- Async Validators - 8:04
    • 9- Displaying a Loader Image - 1:37
    • 10- Validating Upon Submitting the Form - 4:58
    • 11- Nested FormGroups - 2:40
    • 12- FormArray - 8:43
    • 13- FormBuilder - 3:59
    • 14- Quick Recap - 1:16
    • 15- Exercise- Change Password Form - 1:27
    • 16- Solution- Change Password Form - 15:17
  • Consuming HTTP Services
    • 1- Introduction - 1:03
    • 2- JSONPlaceHolder - 1:52
    • 3- Getting Data - 8:17
    • 4- Creating Data - 7:59
    • 5- Updating Data - 5:05
    • 6- Deleting Data - 1:59
    • 7- OnInit Interface - 3:54
    • 8- Separation of Concerns - 3:41
    • 9- Extracting a Service - 7:09
    • 10- Handling Errors - 3:21
    • 11- Handling Unexpected Errors - 2:27
    • 12- Handling Expected Errors - 4:28
    • 13- Throwing Application-specific Errors - 8:32
    • 14- Code Review - 2:59
    • 15- Importing Observable Operators and Factory Methods - 3:08
    • 16- Global Error Handling+ - 7:03
    • 17- Extracting a Reusable Error Handling Method - 3:35
    • 18- Extracting a Reusable Data Service - 7:39
    • 19- The Map Operator - 4:27
    • 20- Optimistic vs Pessimistic Updates - 6:25
    • 21- Observables vs Promises - 6:44
    • 22- Exercise - 1:15
    • 23- Solution - 5:31
  • Routing and Navigation
    • 1- Introduction - 0:30
    • 2- Routing in a Nutshell - 1:04
    • 3- Configuring Routes - 6:47
    • 4- RouterOutlet - 2:29
    • 5- RouterLink - 5:41
    • 6- RouterLinkActive - 1:52
    • 7- Accessing Route Parameters - 5:23
    • 8- Why Route Parameters Are Observables - 8:57
    • 9- Routes with Multiple Parameters - 1:48
    • 10- Query Parameters - 4:28
    • 11- Subscribing to Multiple Observables - 4:45
    • 12- The SwitchMap Operator - 7:59
    • 13- Programmatic Navigation - 2:16
    • 14- Exercise-Blog Archives - 2:01
    • 15- Solution - 8:23
  • Authentication and Authorization
    • 1- Introduction - 0:46
    • 2- Application Overview - 2:29
    • 3- Architecture - 3:02
    • 4- JSON Web Tokens - 5:47
    • 5- The Starter Code - 8:02
    • 6- Implementing the Login - 6:08
    • 7- Implementing the Logout - 1:47
    • 8- Showing : Hiding Elements - 6:40
    • 9- Showing - Hiding Elements Based on the User's Role - 4:15
    • 10- Getting the Current User - 0:49
    • 11- CanActivate Interface - 5:35
    • 12- Redirecting the Users After Logging In - 4:34
    • 13- Protecting Routes Based on the User's Role - 5:45
    • 14- Accessing Protected API Resources - 7:27
    • 15- Quick Recap - 1:54
  • Deployment
    • 1- Introduction - 0:36
    • 2- Preparing for Deployment - 5:36
    • 3- JIT vs AOT Compilation - 5:29
    • 4- Angular Compiler in Action - 3:34
    • 5- Building Applications with Angular CLI - 6:40
    • 6- Environments - 4:27
    • 7- Adding a Custom Environment - 3:10
    • 8- Linting with Angular CLI - 4:45
    • 9- Linting in VSCode - 1:59
    • 10- Other Deployment Options - 3:59
    • 11- Deploying to GitHub Pages - 7:29
    • 12- Deploying to Firebase - 7:03
    • 13- Heroku - 1:44
    • 14- Deploying to Heroku - 8:04
    • 15- Engines - 1:28
    • 16- Exercise - 0:20

Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
68

Ruby & Ruby On Rails Starter

Code Efficiently & Create Professional Apps Faster with a this Ruby + Ruby on Rails Primer

By Mashrur Hossain | in Online Courses

Used by the likes of Twitter, Hulu, and Airbnb, Ruby on Rails has become one of the most popular tools for building web applications today. Even if you're a complete programming novice, this course will get you up to speed with Ruby on Rails 5 and the Ruby programming language as you make your way through an array of mini projects. You'll dive deep into object-oriented programming, cloud-based Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), and even concrete experience creating a to-do web app.

  • Access 68 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Familiarize yourself w/ Ruby on Rails & the Ruby programming language
  • Learn how to code more efficiently via object-oriented programming
  • Get hands-on training w/ several mini projects
  • Walk through creating a to-do web app from scratch

Instructor

Mashrur Hossain is a full-time programming trainer specializing in web application development, machine learning and cybersecurity. He has been a technology professional for over a decade and has degrees in computer science and economics.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Up and Running with IDE, Command Line and Ruby!
    • Course Introduction and Structure
    • IMPORTANT: Sign-up for IDE with Cloud9 (Instructions provided)
    • Sign up for online IDE - 10:43
    • Familiarity with online IDE - 19:51
    • Learn about the command line - 19:43
    • Text Lecture: Helpful info and commands
    • Introduction to Ruby and Hello World! - 15:50
    • Text follow-up - Introduction to Ruby and hello world
    • Strings in Ruby - 18:49
    • Text follow-up: String in Ruby
    • Strings - 2 - 5:50
    • Text follow-up: Strings - 2
    • Solutions to exercises
    • Numbers in Ruby - 13:49
    • Text follow-up: Numbers in Ruby
    • Numbers - 2 - 14:58
    • Text follow-up: Numbers 2
    • Branching if/else - 11:31
    • Text follow-up: Branching if/else
    • Explore more branching - 12:22
    • Text follow-up: Explore more branching
    • Arrays in Ruby - 16:17
    • Text follow-up: Arrays in Ruby
    • Arrays 2 - explore more - 9:41
    • Text follow-up: Arrays 2 - explore more
    • Hash structures in Ruby - 11:00
    • Text follow-up: Hash
    • Ruby styling - 6:30
    • Introduction to Object Oriented Programming - 19:46
    • Text follow-up: Intro to OOP
    • Inheritance and Modules - 10:06
    • Text follow-up: Inheritance and Modules
    • Final Ruby Project - File Reader Class - 10:46
    • Text follow-up: File Reader Class
  • Welcome to the world of Ruby on Rails!
    • What are web applications? - 10:19
    • Command line and install Ruby on Rails 5 - 7:48
    • Text follow-up: Command line and install Rails 5
    • Components of a Rails Application - 15:57
    • What are actions? - 4:57
    • Start a new Rails app and learn about MVC - 19:56
    • Text follow-up: Start new Rails app and MVC
    • Add views and homework - 9:54
    • Text follow-up: Add views and homework
    • CRUD - kickoff - 11:16
    • Text follow-up: CRUD kickoff
    • CRUD from console - 19:04
    • Text follow-up: CRUD from console
    • Wrap section and assignments - 7:22
    • Text follow-up: Wrap section and assignments
  • Actions from UI
    • Discuss - 1:29
    • Actions from UI - 13:04
    • Text follow-up: Actions from UI
    • Create action and error display from browser - 18:20
    • Text follow-up: Create action and error display from browser
    • Complete create and show actions - 12:51
    • Text follow-up: Complete create and show actions
    • Initiate version control with Git - 14:55
    • Text follow-up: Version control with Git
    • Edit action - 9:04
    • Text follow-up: Edit action
    • The .each method - 1:32
    • Index action and listing - 11:41
    • Text follow-up: Index action and listing
    • Destroy and refactor code - 19:36
    • Text follow-up: Destroy and refactor
    • Create new flashy version of Todo app - 11:12
    • Thank you and next steps - 2:17

Access
Lifetime
Content
11 hours
Lessons
87

R Programming Hands-on Specialization For Data Science: Level 1

Master This Foundational Data Science Language & Build a Web Scraping App from Scratch

By Irfan Elahi | in Online Courses

It's no secret that data science is one of tech's most lucrative fields, but you'll need to master the R programming language if you want to get your foot in the door. While R can be tricky for newcomers, this course aims to break it down in plain English, walking you through setting up an R development environment, R Data types, Data Structures, and more essential concepts. From there, you'll apply your skills and understanding as you create a real, industry-grade data science application.

  • Access 87 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7
  • Walk through setting up an R development environment & explore R Data types, Data Structures, and more R concepts
  • Get hands-on training developing an automated & robust Web Scraping bot in R
  • Get exposed to HTML, Document Object Model, XPath & more tools
  • Create an app that scrapes real-life & live data from a classifieds website to analyze real-estate trends in Australia

Instructor

Irfan Elahi is currently working as Senior Consultant in Deloitte (Melbourne, Australia) specializing in Big Data and Machine Learning. His primary focus lies in using Big Data and Machine Learning to support business growth with multifaceted and strong ties to the telecommunications, energy, retail and media industries. He has worked on a number of projects in Australia in end-to-end life cycles to design, prototype, develop and deploy production-grade Big Data solutions in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure to support a number of use-cases.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Warm Welcome! - 3:21
    • Why you should learn R? - 10:26
    • What you will learn in this course? - 7:29
  • R Fundamentals
    • Installing R (console) and RStudio (IDE) - 7:26
    • Getting to know R - Setting Context - 2:19
    • R Basics - Working Directory, Environment Variables and more! - 13:13
    • R Basics - Loading and Executing R scripts from local file system - 5:47
  • R Data Types
    • R Atomic Data Types Intro - What you must know about Numeric and Integers in R? - 9:45
    • Complex and Character Data Types (Atomic) - 5:43
    • Character Data Type (Atomic) + Important Data Transformation Functions (1) - 4:55
    • Character Data Type (Atomic) + Important Data Transformation Functions (2) - 3:52
    • Character Data Type (Atomic) + Important Data Transformation Functions (3) - 7:55
    • Logical Data Type (Atomic) and Its known Implications - 4:30
    • Atomic Data Types and Nuances in Coercioning (Explicit/Implicit) - 9:33
  • R Data Structure - Vectors
    • Vectors - Creation, Homogeneity, Coercion Implications and Important Functions! - 12:47
    • Vectors - Comparing different ways to create vectors in R! - 5:36
    • Vectors - Understanding Indexing like never before! - 10:12
    • Vectors - Indexing (Out of Bound scenarios) and How Pros use it! - 10:25
    • Vectors - Flatness property and its critical implications in Indexing! - 5:45
    • Vectors - Labels and their Advanced Usage in Indexing - 8:53
    • Vectors - Assigning Attributes and its use-case as Metadata - 5:33
  • R Data Structure - Matrices
    • Matrices - Getting Acquainted, Creation and its operational functions! - 11:21
    • Matrices - Creation and Implications related to its Dimensions - 6:51
    • Matrices - Creation from Vectors + Naming Dimensions (Explicit, Implicit) - 14:29
    • Matrices - Dimensions (Advanced) and Intro to Indexing - 4:25
    • Matrices - Indexing Continued - 3:46
    • Matrices - Advanced Indexing using DimensionNames - 4:47
    • Matrices - Even more Advanced Indexing! - 7:40
    • Matrices - Operations! - 6:48
  • R Data Structure - Lists
    • Lists - Getting Introduced to one of the most powerful data structures in R - 6:52
    • Lists - Comparing with Vectors w.r.t Heterogeneity and Introducing Indexing - 5:11
    • Lists - Comprehending their Recursive Nature in comparison with Vectors - 3:49
    • Lists - Converting to and from Vectors and implications (coercion, flatness) - 5:14
    • Lists - Nuances in Determining Length in the context of Recursiveness - 4:21
    • Lists - Nuances in Determining Length and Class of Elements - 6:37
    • List - Advanced Indexing also using Labels - 9:04
    • List - Comparison of Indexing ways and Implications - 5:41
  • R Data Structure - Data Frames
    • Data Frames - Introducing The holy grail of processing Structured Data - 9:41
    • Data Frames - Creation and important functions for Basic Exploratory Analysis - 13:40
    • Data Frames - More Important Functions for Basic Exploratory Analysis - 9:35
    • Data Frames - Creation from Lists - 2:18
    • Data Frames - Creation from Lists, Matrices and Vectors - 3:28
    • Data Frames - Everything you need to know about Subsetting - 15:43
    • Data Frames - Handling Missing Values like Pros! - 10:27
    • Data Frames - Imputing Missing Values like Pros! - 14:01
    • Data Frames - Advanced Subsetting Techniques for robust analytics - 12:42
  • R Control Structures
    • While Loops in R - 5:33
    • For Loops in R - Intro and Practical Use-Cases - 11:48
    • If Else Structures in R - 4:45
    • If Else Structures in R (2) - 3:29
    • If Else Structures in R (3) - 10:25
  • Data Science Application in R - Automated Web Scraping Bot
    • Web Scraping - Setting Context + Highlighting Use-Cases - 13:16
    • Web Scraping - One Simple yet Powerful Way to do so! - 12:14
    • Web Scraping - Use Case: Custom Churn Analysis - 8:56
    • Use Case: Custom Churn - Performing Data Munging and Transformations - 8:49
    • Use Case: Custom Churn - Performing Data Munging and Transformations - 12:57
    • Use Case: Custom Churn - Performing Data Cleansing - 11:18
    • Web Scraping - Contextual understanding of HTML - 3:17
    • Web Scraping - Contextual Understanding of HTML Tags - 11:04
    • Web Scraping - How to exploit the Structure of Web Page for Efficient Scraping - 6:17
    • Web Scraping - Contextual Understanding of HTML Document Object Model (DOM) - 6:17
    • Web Scraping on Steroids - XPath in R! - 8:29
    • Web Scraping on Steroids - XPath in R (2) - 1:00
    • Web Scraping using XPath - Programmatic Extraction of Data from HTML Tags - 5:19
    • Web Scraping using XPath - Programmatic Extraction of Data from HTML Tags (2) - 3:11
    • Automating Web Scraping - RSelenium! - 5:21
    • Automated Web Scraping - Contextual Understanding of Selenium Components - 6:10
    • Automated Web Scraping - installing RSelenium in R - 5:01
    • Automated Web Scraping - Initialising RSelenium Server - 5:40
    • Automated Web Scraping - Connecting to RSelenium Server using Reference Class - 9:07
    • Automated Web Scraping - Navigating and Sending Key Strokes in Web Pages - 11:13
    • Web Scraping Use Case Context Setting - 6:20
    • Web Scraping Pipeline - Deep dive of workflow pattern - 7:42
    • Systematic analysis of website for efficient Scraping - 5:55
    • Installing and Loading RSelenium - 4:36
    • Starting Selenium Server - The right way! - 5:40
    • Handling RSelenium's Driver Issues - 1:48
    • Launching Selenium Server jar with correct Driver Settings - 1:29
    • Launching Selenium Server jar with correct driver settings (part 2) - 3:50
    • Web Scraper Program Initialisation and Remote Driver Object Instantiation - 6:34
    • Navigating web pages using RSelenium and Using Xpath for data extraction - 10:01
    • Using R's Apply Family of Functions for Data Extraction from RSelenium Objects - 5:49
    • Advanced Data Munging using R Regex and String Processing Functions - 8:13
    • Advanced Data Munging using R Regex and String processing functions (II) - 3:39
    • Advanced Data Munging - Discretizing Continuous Values - 9:07
    • Advanced Data Frames Manipulation - 11:54
    • Orchestrating Automation of Web Scraping Routine - 7:41
    • Advanced Statistical Analysis and Visualisation for Informed Decision Making - 16:01

Access
Lifetime
Content
9 hours
Lessons
91

The Complete Java Developer Course

Add Java to Your Programming Toolbox with Hands-on Training

By Hussein Al Rubaye | in Online Courses

Intuitive, easy to maintain, and used by a myriad of Fortune 500 companies, Java is a general-purpose language you'd be remiss to ignore if you're hoping to start a career building Android, web, or desktop apps. This course is your starting point for becoming a Java programmer from scratch. From installing the Java development environment to building a functional tic-tac-toe game, this course gives you a comprehensive look at the language and will help you develop practical skills you can use to create your own Java projects.

  • Access 91 lectures & 9 hours of content 24/7
  • Install the Java dev environment & understand how program flow works in Java
  • Explore key Java concepts, like decision making, loop control & arrays and strings
  • Dive into using JavaFX to create a simple calculator
  • Walk through creating a functional tic-tac-toe game to refine your skills

Instructor

Hussein Alrubaye is a PhD student and has a Master's in Software engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology, his interest lies in teaching programming languages to develop mobile, Windows, and web apps. He is working as a researcher to improve programming skills, so he wants to find the best and easiest ways to learn programming. He has apps in Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Apple Store. His apps have more than 1 million users. Also, he has many tutorials on YouTube to teach programming languages. Because of his contribution in teaching programming , he received the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) for 2017.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction and Setup the environment
    • 2-B-install eclipse - 2:19
    • 2-C- Exceress files - 0:21
    • java welcome - 1:24
    • 2-A-install Java JDK - 3:30
  • Variables
    • 3- Run First App in Java - 6:06
    • 4- Variables in Java - 6:29
    • 5- Scanner in Java - 8:45
    • 6- args in java - 4:18
    • 7- comments - 2:14
  • Operations and Priorities
    • 8- Convert between Data Type - 7:34
    • 9- Priorites and operations - 8:07
    • 11- Debug - 2:38
    • 10- increment and decrement - 4:10
    • 12- Get my age - 5:16
  • Decision Making
    • 13- Logic - 7:02
    • 15- Simple If in Java - 7:30
    • 16- IF-ELSE in java - 3:09
    • 17-IF-ElseIF in Java - 4:23
    • 18- Switch in Java - 4:31
  • Loop Control
    • 19- Simple Loop - 6:45
    • 20- Nested For - 7:26
    • 21- While and Do-While - 3:18
    • 22- Break and Continue - 5:41
  • Array and Strings
    • E-4- One dimension array strutrue - 5:06
    • 23- Array in Java - 6:42
    • E-5- One dimension array strutrue - 11:46
    • E-6- implement two diemnsion array in java - 5:34
    • 24- Strings in Java - 6:43
  • Functions
    • 25- Function in Java - 8:13
    • 26- Function Overload - 3:44
    • 27- Polymorphism in Java - 4:46
    • 28- global and local variable - 4:02
  • Object Oriented Programming
    • 29-A OOP Concept - 4:40
    • 29- Simple Class - 12:34
    • 30-Constructor - 7:35
    • 31-Static keyword - 6:09
    • 32- inheritance(IS-A) - 10:32
    • 33- Encapsulation - 5:42
    • 34- Override method - 3:26
    • 35- super, this - 4:37
    • 41- Casting - 3:46
    • 36- Aggregation (HAS-A) - 1:57
    • 37-nested class ,inner class - 2:23
    • 38- abstract - 1:17
    • 39-interface - 6:23
    • 40-enum - 4:52
    • 42- Generic Class & Generic Method - 6:19
    • 43- Packages - 1:02
    • 77- Comparable and sort array of objects - 8:11
  • Storage||Files
    • 44- Exception - 4:05
    • 45- FileWriter - 4:30
    • 46- FileReader - 9:56
  • Database || Use Sqlite in Java
    • 66- Create database - 11:30
    • 67- Add record to Sqlite database - 11:48
    • 67- select from database - 6:34
    • 68-delete record - 4:32
    • 69- update record - 4:45
  • Mutil-Threading
    • 47- What is Parallel processing - 2:32
    • 48- Multi-Thread - 11:11
    • 50- synchronized - 3:57
    • 49- Runnable - 3:43
    • 50- synchronized - 3:57
    • 51- Deadlock - 6:50
    • 52- Join - 2:32
  • Collections
    • 53- ArrayList - 6:16
    • 54- LinkedList - 2:34
    • 55- HashMap - 4:36
    • 56-TreeSet HashSet - 2:08
  • Java 8 New features
    • 58- Support Java 8 in Eclipse - 2:21
    • 59- Lambda experssions - 6:03
    • 60-Functional Interface - 5:06
    • 61- static and default method in interface - 9:59
    • 62- Collections with Lambda - 10:15
    • 63- Collections filter - 6:41
    • 64- Run JavaScript Code - 4:22
    • 65- StringJoiner - 6:05
  • Learn Java GUI with JavaFX
    • 70-JavaFX- First UI app - 11:08
    • 71- JavaFX build simple calculator- - 17:18
    • 72- Add Css to the file - 6:35
    • 73- ListView - 13:01
    • 74- TableView - 18:13
    • 77- Draw tools - 14:22
    • 75- JavaFX Apply css to simple calculator- - 5:21
    • 76-JavaFx imageView - 5:55
  • Build CompleteTic tac Toy Game
    • 1- What we will build - 1:02
    • 2- Layout Desgin - 12:56
    • 3- Define Players - 4:41
    • 4- Find Winner - 8:11
    • 5- Play Game with device - 9:30

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
70

Data Analysis With Python & Pandas

Learn How to Handle, Analyze & Visualize Data as You Create a Python Program from Scratch

By Ardit Sulce | in Online Courses

We're living in the midst of a data revolution, and Python has become a popular tool for handling, analyzing and visualizing the mounds of information that power today's companies. Focusing on Python and libraries like Numpy and Pandas, this course takes you through the language's data-driven features by having you build a program that uses real-world data. You'll write your own Python scripts from scratch and use them to clean, analyze and visualize census income data.

  • Access 63 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Walk through the Python basics, like variables, strings & functions
  • Familiarize yourself w/ Python libraries like Glob, Pandas & Numpy
  • Learn how to build a data analysis & visualization program from scratch
  • Download, extract, clean, manipulate, analyze, aggregate, & visualize data using only Python

Instructor

Ardit Sulce received his Master's degree in Geospatial Technologies from the Institute of Geoinformatics at University of Muenster, Germany. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Geodetic Engineering.

Ardit offers his expertise in Python development on Upwork where he has worked with companies such as the Swiss in-Terra, Center for Conservation Geography, and Rapid Intelligence. He is the founder of PythonHow where he authors written tutorials about the Python programming language.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Course Introduction - 4:21
    • An Example of Using Python for Data Analysis And Visualization - 8:03
    • Installing Python and its Libraries - 8:24
    • Python Editors: Spyder and iPython - 3:21
  • Python Basics
    • Section Intro
    • Variables - 2:47
    • Strings and Numbers - 4:25
    • If, Else, and Indentation - 4:06
    • Functions - 3:09
    • Sequences - 2:57
    • Collections - 3:28
    • Working with Sequences - 7:27
    • Iterating - 3:37
  • Working with Files
    • Section intro
    • Working with Files - 5:29
    • Handling Files Easily - 1:44
    • Working with Directories - 3:50
    • Working with File Paths - Advanced - 6:47
    • Iterating Through Files - 6:09
  • Downloading Files from FTP Sites
    • Section Intro - 1:34
    • Navigating Through FTP Directory Trees with Python - 7:00
    • Storing Python Code - 4:32
    • Creating an FTP Function - 2:29
    • Downloading an FTP File - 8:32
    • Note
    • Practice No.1: Creating an FTP File Downloader - 13:42
  • Working with Archive Files
    • Extracting ZIP, TAR, GZ and Other Archive Formats - 3:41
    • Extracting RAR Files - 1:57
    • Practice No.2: Creating a Batch Archive Extractor - 5:52
  • Working with TXT and CSV Files
    • Section Intro - 1:22
    • Reading Delimited TXT and CSV Files - 10:06
    • Exporting Data from Python to Files - 4:14
    • Reading Fixed Width Files - 1:58
    • Exporting Data Back to HTML and Other File Formats - 1:02
    • Exercise 1 of 6
    • Solution 1 of 6
  • Getting Started with Pandas
    • Get Started with Pandas - 6:16
    • Practice No.3: Calculating and Adding Columns to CSV Files - 4:57
    • Exercise 2 of 6
    • Solution 2 of 6
  • Concatenating and Joining Tables of Dat a with Pandas
    • Practical No.4: Concatenating Multiple CSV files - 6:18
    • Exercise 3 of 6
    • Solution 3 of 6
    • Practice No. 5: Joining Data Based on a Matching Column - 8:59
    • Exercise 4 of 6
    • Solution 4 of 6
    • Exercise 5 of 6
    • Solution 5 of 6
  • Data Aggregation
    • Practice No. 6: Pivoting Large Amounts of Data - 7:41
  • Visualizing Data
    • Data Visualization with Python - 11:31
    • More Visualization Techniques - 12:23
    • Practice No. 7: Producing JPG Files - 3:08
    • Exercise 6 of 6
    • Solution 6 of 6
  • Mapping Spatial Data
    • Programmatically Creating KML Google Earth Files with Python - 4:37
    • Practice No. 8: Creating KML Google Earth Files from CSV Data - 7:46
  • Putting Everything Together
    • User Interaction - 6:07
    • Practice No. 9: Polishing the Program I - 5:00
    • Practice No, 10: Polishing the Program II - 5:30
    • Practice No. 11: Creating Python Modules - 5:00
  • Bonus Section: Using Python in Jupyter Notebooks to Boost Productivity
    • Getting Started with Jupyter Notebooks - 12:10
    • Data Cleaning Project, Part I - 8:40
    • Data Cleaning Project, Part II - 20:18

Access
Lifetime
Content
4.5 hours
Lessons
42

Build Your First App With React Native

Create a Real-World Weather App as You Come to Grips with React Native & Expo

By Rusty Courses | in Online Courses

Want to create an app that can thrive on both the Android and iOS app stores? Build it with React Native! From Facebook to Instagram, React is used to power many of today's biggest applications, and you can master it with this course. Jump in, and you'll go step by step into the React Native ecosystem and work toward building your very own app that's ready for distribution on both iOS and Android. In addition, you'll also explore using Expo, a handy framework that lets you develop and test quickly, saving you time.

  • Access 42 lectures & 4.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create your first web app using React Native & Expo
  • Familiarize yourself w/ components, state, props & more concepts
  • Refine your programming skills by creating a real-world weather app

Instructor

Learn how to develop websites, blogs and apps with RustyCourses. RustyCourses' aim is to help create courses anyone can follow to enable them to start a career in app or website development.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Basic knowledge of Javascript, HMTL and CSS is helpful

Course Outline

  • Module 1: Introduction
    • Welcome to the course - 0:57
    • Who uses React Native & Why Expo - 4:09
    • Software to install - 2:40
  • Module 2
    • Intro to React Native - 2:46
    • Overview of React Native components - 3:25
    • Find more information on the React Native docs - 1:40
    • Looking at the Expo docs - 1:10
    • What are "props" in React Native? - 4:14
    • What is "state" in React Native? - 4:33
    • Install Hyper for terminal commands - 1:16
  • Module 3
    • Create app in React Native using the command line in Hyper - 9:29
    • Using the FlatList component - 8:01
    • Using the image component - 6:11
    • Using pull to refresh with a flatlist - 5:05
    • How to use React Native Navigation - 10:31
    • Styling options in react native - 16:14
    • Using Flex Box - 2:41
  • Module 4
    • Building a weather app - creating the app from the command line - 7:53
    • Planning the flow of the app & adding folders - 4:55
    • Register with weather API - 3:20
    • Install dependencies and begin to create home screen - 11:41
    • Fetching data from an API - 9:31
    • Cities List
    • Set array of cities and create random function - 7:29
    • Using the console to log responses and start building FlatList - 19:54
    • Android Notes: Using Font Family
    • Add styling to FlatList rows and add conditional font colours - 16:00
    • Adding Expo gradient component and touch event - 11:32
    • Add conditional emoji for weather types - 6:20
  • Module 5
    • Intro: Taking the CityWeather app further - 1:40
    • Use tab navigation - 3:54
    • Add search screen - 11:49
    • Final changes to improve the CityWeather app - 11:53
  • Section 6
    • How to use custom fonts - 8:50
    • Android Notes: Alert box display
    • Add improved styling for alert box. - 20:10
    • FlatList in reverse (Inverted prop) - 2:05
    • How to fix errors - 11:00
    • Using dimensions - 2:56
    • Create and publishing a build to App Stores
    • Thank you!

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
37

Python Fundamentals

Get the Python Know-How to Write Useful & Interesting Programs

By Sanjin Dedic | in Online Courses

When it comes to picking your first programming language, you really can't go wrong with Python. Famed for its user-friendliness and versatility, Python can be a valuable first addition to your coding toolbox, and this course will show you how to use it. You'll get up to speed with core Python concepts, like variables, control structures, and functions, and you'll apply your understanding with coding exercises and a number of programming projects.

  • Access 37 lectures & 4 hours of training 24/7
  • Understand core Python concepts, like variables, control structures & functions
  • Test your knowledge w/ 10 coding exercises
  • Apply your skills to create several projects, including a number game & word ranking program

Instructor

Sanjin Dedic is a teacher and a robotics engineer with a passion for teaching Coding and Robotics to school aged children. He has spent more than 5 years teaching various age groups in platforms like Scratch, Arduino, Python, Raspberry Pi and Lego Mindstorms.

He is presently working with over 20 schools in Melbourne to help them implement the Digital Technologies Curriculum in a meaningful manner. This means developing learning sequences that help students easily grasp the core concepts of coding and then setting them up with problems that involve higher level computational thinking and integration with various mathematical concepts.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Core Concepts
    • Variables and Datatypes - 8:35
    • Print Statements - 6:53
    • If Statements - 8:14
    • Using For Loops - 6:43
    • Factorisation Applied to Discover Primes - 4:29
    • Factorisation Applying loops and if-statements - 5:42
  • Demonstrating Core Concepts with Turtle
    • Combining user Inputs with Turtle - 4:39
    • If Statements and Loops Applied to Turtle - 6:45
    • Turtle Lists Applied to Colour Selection - 6:55
    • Turtle Lists Applied to Co-ordinates - 8:39
  • Functions In Python
    • Function in Python - 6:42
    • Demonstrating Functions with Turtle - 5:57
    • Using Functions to Organise Code - 8:45
    • String Functions - 8:46
  • Lists and Dictionaries
    • Introduction to Lists - 5:28
    • List Applications - 8:15
    • Introduction to Dictionaries - 4:51
    • Applied Dictionaries (to replacing words with synonyms) - 8:09
  • Programs and Applications
    • Authentication Program - 8:56
    • Extension: Authentication Program - 13:40
    • Guess the Number Game - 10:58
    • Extension: Guess the Number Game - 10:30
    • Reaction Time Program - 7:15
    • Extension: Reaction Time Program - 10:32
    • Memory Training Game - 8:50
    • Extension: Memory Training Game - 20:54
    • Word Ranking Program - 14:28
    • Extension: Word Ranking Program - 22:46
    • Palindrome Discovery Program - 15:18
  • Encryption from Concept to Application
    • Caesar Cipher Algorithm - 4:58
    • Creating a Shifted Dictionary - 9:49
    • Creating an Encrypted Message - 7:23
    • Brute Force Decryption - 4:17
    • Smart tDecryption - 7:20
    • Polyalphabetic Cypher - 14:51

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
27

SQL: Ultimate SQL & DataBase Concepts

Manage Databases Like a Pro with a Beginner-Friendly Look at SQL

By Jazeb Akram | in Online Courses

Short for Structured Query Language, SQL is a specialized programming language designed for working with databases and has, unsurprisingly, become a staple in many of today's data-driven careers. Covering SQL and core database concepts, this course can get you up to speed with the essentials as you take on extracting data, writing complex queries, and much more.

  • Access 27 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to extract data from databases w/ SQL
  • Dive into conditioning, sorting & more essential concepts
  • Write complex queries using SQL

Instructor

Jazeb Akram is a developer and a web designer with the great passion for building beautiful new desktop/web applications from scratch. He has been working as a freelancer since 2011. Jazeb also has a university degree in computer science along with many research activities.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • Introduction - 3:57
  • Fundamentals
    • Why SQL - 2:15
    • SELECT - 7:52
    • Arithmetic Expressions - 6:13
    • Building Blocks - 8:22
  • Conditioning Sorting and Operators
    • Writing Comparison Operators and Precedence - 8:10
    • Logical Operators - 5:04
    • Operator Precedence - 2:45
    • ORDER BY Clause - 4:50
  • Functions
    • Character Functions - 11:44
    • Numbers - 3:36
    • Dates - 6:28
    • Conversion - 3:39
    • General - 4:11
    • Nesting Functions - 1:33
  • Groups
    • Multiple Row Functions on Table - 4:21
    • Multiple Row Functions on Different Table - 9:52
  • Join
    • Primary Key and Foreign Key - 9:11
    • Joins - 3:41
    • Cartesian Product - 3:05
    • Equie Join Simple Join Self Join - 10:06
    • Non Equie Join - 2:32
    • Outer Join - 3:23
    • Self Join - 5:32
  • Bonus
    • For more

