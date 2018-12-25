Access 42 lectures & 4.5 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to create your first web app using React Native & Expo

Familiarize yourself w/ components, state, props & more concepts

Refine your programming skills by creating a real-world weather app

Want to create an app that can thrive on both the Android and iOS app stores? Build it with React Native! From Facebook to Instagram, React is used to power many of today's biggest applications, and you can master it with this course. Jump in, and you'll go step by step into the React Native ecosystem and work toward building your very own app that's ready for distribution on both iOS and Android. In addition, you'll also explore using Expo, a handy framework that lets you develop and test quickly, saving you time.