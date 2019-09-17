Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

date 2019-09-17

The Complete Computer Science Master Class Bundle

The Complete C# Masterclass

Master C# & .NET Frameworks and Learn with Code Challenges, Exercises + Real-Life Examples

By Rob Percival | in Online Courses

The Complete C# Masterclass will help you discover how to use C#, one of the most commonly used programming languages on earth. C# is one of the few programming languages which allows you to create amazing cross-platform mobile apps, games, and PC programs. With 21 hours of lectures, this course will help you become a skilled and effective C# developer.

  • Access 120 lectures & 21 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the fundamentals of programming using C#
  • Fully understand how object-oriented programming works & how to use it
  • Learn how to use variables, methods, loops, conditions & more
  • Create methods to write less code & improve its readability

Instructor

Rob Percival is a best-selling instructor that wants to revolutionize the way people learn to code by making it simple, logical, fun and, above all, accessible. He created Codestarswith all other instructors to create & teach courses that are well-structured, super interactive, and easy to understand. Codestars wants to make it as easy as possible for learners of all ages and levels to build functional websites and apps.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Welcome and a brief Introduction to the Course - 6:26
    • Guide Lecture - How to install Visual Studio - 3:26
    • Guide Lecture - Creating a Project in Visual Studio - 5:15
    • Your First C# Program - 4:29
  • Primitive Data Types and Variables
    • What is a Variable and what is its relationship with the Data Types - 14:30
    • The "numbers" data type - Integers - 11:42
    • The "numbers with a decimal point" data types - Float, Double, Decimal - 15:13
    • The "Yes or No" data types - Booleans - 6:53
    • The "single symbol" data types - Characters - 6:46
    • The "information as text" data types - Strings - 5:38
    • Collections of Information from a specific data type - Arrays - 14:25
    • Some cool, useful tricks with Strings - 10:53
    • Transforming any data type into a string - allows you to use string methods - 6:11
    • The 3 different ways to build strings - 11:18
    • The 3 different ways to convert one data type to another - 7:18
  • Working with The Console
    • Write vs WriteLine, when to use which? - 10:39
    • Outputting special characters on the console - Escaping - 10:58
    • Formatting your console outputs - Alignments, Currency, Decimal Point and more - 18:39
    • Accepting single character inputs from the Console - Read method - 5:12
    • Accepting string inputs from the Console - ReadLine method - 8:13
    • Accepting inputs as keys from the Console - ReadKey - 6:49
    • Changing the color of the text and the background of the text in the Console - 13:43
    • Changing cursor settings in the Console - Size, Visibility, Position - 7:01
    • Controlling the size of the Console window - WindowSize, BufferSize and more - 12:34
  • Operators and Expressions
    • Arithmetic Operators - Perform mathematical operations with C# - 18:10
    • Assignment Operators - Just a shortcut for some of the arithmetic operators - 3:45
    • Comparison Operators - Your first logical operators - 7:29
    • THE Logical Operators and their use as conditions - 22:20
    • Ternary Operator - The most basic conditional statement - 7:36
  • Conditional Statements - Flow Control
    • If "true" do this, else if "false" do that - 9:52
    • Practicing the If/Else Conditional Statement - 17:50
    • The "else if" conditional statement - adding more conditions - 12:15
    • Practicing the "else if" conditional statement - 13:42
    • Nested Conditional Statements - 14:42
    • The "switch" statement and how does it exactly work - 14:39
  • Loops - The backbone of every single software
    • Introduction to Loops - What is a loop? - 7:53
    • Practicing the "while" loops - 20:55
    • The Do-While loop and the difference with while loop - 3:11
    • The "for" loops and their common uses - 10:45
    • Practicing the "for" loops - 24:35
    • The "foreach" loop - a derivation of the "for" loop for specific scenarios - 4:00
    • Nested loops - 7:02
    • Practicing nested loops - 12:53
  • Methods
    • Introduction to Methods - Your First Method - 7:03
    • Methods that do not return values - Void - 9:00
    • Methods that do return values - Data Types - 11:04
    • Overloading methods - Different variations of the same method - 14:54
    • Methods with variable number of arguments - 19:08
    • Methods with optional number of arguments - 7:34
    • Reference and Value types in C# - 9:00
    • Methods with Ref and Out arguments - 9:19
  • One Dimensional Arrays and Lists - Collections of Data
    • Introduction to One Dimensional Arrays - 16:15
    • Outputting Arrays - 27:25
    • Correctly Cloning Arrays - 10:47
    • Reversing Arrays - 11:06
    • Algorithm: Bubble sort sorting algorithm - 13:34
    • Algorithm: Selection sort sorting algortihm - 12:15
    • Algorithm: Binary search algorithm - 18:48
    • Checking an array for symmetry - 8:13
    • Introduction to Lists and how do they differ from arrays - 11:44
    • Practicing working with Lists - 17:50
  • Multidimensional Arrays
    • Introduction to Multidimensional Arrays - 25:42
    • Practicing working with Multidimensional Arrays - 17:59
    • Outputting Matrices in different patterns - 23:00
    • Generating a randomized RGB Image - 3 dimensional array - 28:31
  • Strings Processing
    • Splitting strings by different characters or strings - 21:01
    • Trimming strings from unwanted white space or other characters - 23:19
    • Extracting substrings from a string - 31:08
    • Removing substrings from a string - 12:34
    • Replacing substrings from a string
    • Building strings THOUSANDS of times faster! - 13:10
  • Exceptions Handling
    • Introduction to Exceptions Handling - No more exceptions! - 7:07
    • Catching Multiple Exceptions - 5:57
    • Using the catched exception as a variable to obtain its information - 6:27
    • The "finally" block and a real-world scenario - 7:56
    • Discussion - Try/Catch vs If/Else when to use which? - 6:51
  • The Building Blocks of a Class
    • Introduction to Object Oriented Programming - 5:12
    • Creating a Basic Class - 15:43
    • Fields and Properties - The Variables of a Class - 11:20
    • Methods - The Actions of a Class - 9:50
    • Constructors - The Builders of a Class - 6:58
    • Namespaces and Files - Structuring your project - 11:32
  • Fields and Properties
    • Enveloping Fields with Properties to protect them - 13:51
    • Controlling the Accessors of a Property - Read, Write and Read-Write Properties - 4:07
    • Implementing Validation in Properties - 10:35
    • Validation and Exceptions - 7:39
    • Properties and Fields - When to use which - 5:28
  • Constructors
    • The THIS keyword - What is it? When to use it? How to use it? - 10:59
    • Building a Class from scratch - 10:34
    • Multiple Constructors in a Class - 6:31
    • Chaining Multiple Constructors to reduce code - 11:39
  • Access Modifiers
    • The public and private Access Modifiers - 2:35
    • The internal and protected Access Modifiers - 5:17
  • Static
    • Static Fields and Properties - 9:42
    • The two types of Constants in C# - const and readonly - 14:53
    • Static Methods - 6:25
    • Static Classes - 7:21
    • Enumerations - Limiting the input choices! - 11:45
  • Inheritance - The First Pillar of Object Oriented Programming
    • Introduction to Inheritance - Eliminating Redundant Code - 22:21
    • Constructors in Inheriting Classes - 15:51
    • The "base" keyword vs the "this" keyword - 6:02
    • Virtual Methods and Properties - 9:50
    • Is-A and Has-A Relationships - 1:34
  • Abstraction & Encapsulation - The Second and Third Pillars
    • Abstraction - The Second Pillar of Object Oriented Programming - 5:11
    • What is an Interface? - 11:40
    • Interface Example - 4:35
    • Abstract Classes, Abstract Methods and the difference with Interfaces - 7:04
    • Encapsulation - The Third Pillar of Object Oriented Programming - 2:26
  • Polymorphism - The Fourth Pillar of Object Oriented Programming
    • Introduction to Polymorphism - 4:29
    • Collections of Different Types - 4:38
    • Collection of Different Types by an Interface - 5:18
    • Implementing Polymorphism in the Project - 10:27
    • Final Quality Code Guidelines - 6:02
  • Finishing The Project
    • Initializing our Characters - 6:28
    • Creating the Game Logic Algorithm - 3:39
    • Decoupling The Classes - 8:04
    • Implementing the Character Abilities - 5:59
    • Implementing the Game Logic - 9:53
    • Dedicated Constants File - 6:48
    • A utility static class - Tools - 3:02

Building Voice Apps Using Amazon Alexa

Learn Alexa Skills for Echo & Other Amazon Devices

By Loonycorn | in Online Courses

Alexa, Siri, Cortana and Google Now — voice-activated personal assistants are one of the hottest trends in technology these days. They are a great way to convey complex information to your customers in a free-flowing, conversational way. Alexa is a great way to build them — an AWS service for building conversational interfaces for Echo, FireTV and a host of Alexa-aware devices. In this course, you'll learn how to start building apps for use with Alexa.

  • Access 37 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Cover voice & text interfaces and current trends in human-computer interaction
  • Discover how Alexa, Lex, Echo, & other bits of the amazon ecosystem come together
  • Explore interaction models like utterances, intents, slots, prompts, & their resolution into API calls
  • Learn about fulfillment models

Instructor

Loonycorn is comprised of two individuals—Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their respective tech expertise at Google and Flipkart. The duo graduated from Stanford University and believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • You, This Course and Us - 2:40
  • Alexa Basics: Eco-system and Skill Concepts
    • Introducing Alexa - 1:59
    • Evolution Of Human Computer Interaction And Voice Interfaces - 7:34
    • Prereqs And Course Overview - 2:53
    • Alexa, Echo And AWS - 5:57
    • Skill Concepts: Invocations, Utterances and Intents - 8:43
    • Tools and Platforms: AWS, Amazon Developer Console and Echosim.io - 8:17
    • Types Of Skills - 6:02
  • Build a Basic Alexa Skill
    • Overview Of The Stock Market Tracker - 4:27
    • Utterance-Intent Mapping - 4:45
    • Financial Data From AlphaVantage - 3:20
    • Setup And Configure An Alexa Skill
    • AWS Lambdas - 6:07
    • Link the Alexa Skill with the Lambda Function
    • Set up and Test Lambda Code - 7:59
    • Code And Test the Launch Request - 5:07
    • Code And Test the Intent Request - 4:53
    • Handle Help And Stop Intents - 5:03
    • Test Using Echosim.io - 1:41
  • Multi-turn Dialogs for Rich Conversation
    • Slots As Request Configuration Parameters - 6:23
    • Slots, Prompts And Utterances - 8:09
    • Financial Data From Intrinio - 2:28
    • What Exactly are Slots? - 5:06
    • Configure the Dialog Model - 8:42
    • Handle Start, End and Launch Requests - 7:00
    • Handle the GetStockInfo Intent - 9:50
    • Handle Help, Stop and Cancel Intents - 1:18
    • Testing With Echosim.io - 1:53
  • Persist State Across Sessions
    • Remember Data Across Sessions - 5:47
    • Create A Dynamo DB Table - 2:06
    • Configure Full Access To Dynamo DB from Lambda - 7:34
    • Handle Start, End and Launch Requests - 1:50
    • Handle Add, Remove And List Stock Intents - 8:03
    • Test Using Echosim.io - 1:12
  • Build a Flash Briefing Skill
    • Understanding Flash Briefing Skills - 6:20
    • Set Up A Twitter RSS Feed - 3:07
    • Set Up A Flash Briefing Skill - 4:19

Learn By Example: Scala

Master This Highly Scalable General-Purpose Language with 65 Examples

By Loonycorn | in Online Courses

The best way to learn is by example, and in this course, you'll get the lowdown on Scala with 65 comprehensive, hands-on examples. Scala is a general-purpose programming language that is highly scalable, making it incredibly useful in building programs. Over this immersive course, you'll explore just how Scala can help your programming skill set, and how you can set yourself apart from other programmers by knowing this efficient tool.

  • Access 74 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7
  • Use Scala w/ an intermediate level of proficiency
  • Read & understand Scala programs, including those w/ highly functional forms
  • Identify the similarities & differences between Java & Scala to use each to their advantages

Instructor

Loonycorn is comprised of two individuals—Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their respective tech expertise at Google and Flipkart. The duo graduated from Stanford University and believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • You, This Course and Us
    • You, This Course and Us - 2:21
    • Course Outline - 3:01
  • Introducing Scala
    • Module Outline - Scala Intro - 0:16
    • Introducing Scala: Java's Cool Cousin - 10:13
    • Installing Scala - 9:43
    • Examples 1 and 2 - Hello world - 5:05
    • Example 3 - Mutable and Immutable ‘variables’ - 5:16
    • Example 4 - Type Inference - 6:34
    • Example 5 - String Operations - 4:29
    • Example 6 - A Unified Type System - 5:28
    • Example 7 - Emptiness in Scala - 5:39
    • Example 8 - Type Operations - 3:53
  • Expressions or Statements?
    • Module Outline - Loops and Conditionals - 0:30
    • Example 9 - Statements v Expressions - 5:57
    • Example 10 - Defining Values and Variables via Expressions - 2:29
    • Example 11 - Nested Scopes in Expression Blocks - 4:53
    • Example 12 - If/Else expression blocks - 5:21
    • Example 13 - match expressions - 5:39
    • Example 14 - match expressions: Pattern guards & OR-ed expressions - 4:26
    • Example 15 - match expressions: catch-all to match-all - 6:14
    • Example 16 - match expressions: down casting with Pattern Variables - 7:00
    • Example 17 - for loops can be expressions OR statements - 7:48
    • Example 18 - for loops: 2 types of iterators - 3:17
    • Example 19 - for loops with if conditions: Pattern Guards - 2:39
    • Example 21 - while/do-while Loops: Pure Statements - 3:33
  • First Class Functions
    • Module Outline - Functions - 0:27
    • First Class Functions - 7:30
    • Functions v Methods - 6:05
    • Example 22 - Functions are named, reusable expressions - 6:07
    • Example 23 - Assigning Methods to Values - 8:59
    • Example 24 - Invoking Functions with Tuples as Parameters - 5:58
    • Example 25 - Named Function Parameters - 3:38
    • Example 26 - Parameter Default Values - 3:59
    • Example 27 - Type Parameters: Parametric Polymorphism - 7:13
    • Example 28 - Vararg Parameters - 4:57
    • Example 29 - Procedures are named, reusable statements - 5:30
    • Example 30 - Functions with No Inputs - 3:41
    • Example 31 - Nested Functions - 4:05
    • Example 32 - Higher Order Functions - 7:37
    • Example 33 - Anonymous Functions (aka Function Literals) - 2:44
    • Example 34 - Placeholder Syntax - 7:00
    • Example 35 - Partially Applied Functions - 7:22
    • Example 36 - Currying - 7:02
    • Example 37 - By-Name Parameters - 9:01
    • Example 38 - Closures - 10:11
  • Collections
    • Module Outline - Collections - 0:28
    • Example 39 - Tuples - 10:31
    • Example 40 - Creating Lists - 8:53
    • Example 41 - Simple List Operations - 7:48
    • Example 42 - Higher Order Functions Introduced - 12:49
    • Example 43 - Scan, ScanLeft,ScanRight - 11:51
    • Example 44 - Fold, FoldLeft, FoldRight - 2:28
    • Example 45 - Reduce,ReduceLeft,ReduceRight - 5:22
    • Example 46 - Other, Simpler Reduce Operations - 2:39
    • Example 47 - Sets and Maps - 11:23
    • Example 48 - Mutable Collections, and Arrays - 10:03
    • Example 49 - Option Collections - 5:55
    • Example 50 - Error handling with util.Try - 4:07
  • Classes and Objects
    • Module Outline - Classes - 0:34
    • Example 51 - Classes - 10:03
    • Example 52 - Primary v Auxiliary Constructors - 3:59
    • Example 53 - Inheritance from Classes - 6:03
    • Example 54 - Abstract Classes - 2:49
    • Example 55 - Anonymous Classes - 2:59
    • Example 56 - Type Parameters - 3:14
    • Example 57 - Lazy Values - 4:27
    • Example 58 - Default Methods with apply - 4:19
    • Example 59 - Operators - 4:30
    • Example 60 - Access Modifiers - 5:26
    • Example 61 - Singleton Objects - 5:33
    • Example 62 - Companion Objects - 9:10
    • Example 63 - Traits - 6:11
    • Example 64 - Case Classes - 3:25
    • Example 65 - Self Types - 7:19

Software Testing Omnibus

Understand Sikuli, Selenium & JUnit and Know All of the Underlying Principles of Software Testing

By Loonycorn | in Online Courses

This massive package covers three powerful and versatile testing technologies, as well as the theory and fundamental principles behind software testing. You'll dive into Sikuli, Selenium, and JUnit to learn not only how to use each, but solve specific, real-world problems with them. Before you know it, you'll have a real foundation in testing.

  • Access 146 lectures & 16 hours of content 24/7
  • Use image recognition to automate just about anything that appears on-screen w/ Sikuli
  • Work w/ Selenium's Java API to test browser functionality & automate tasks w/ nearly 45 solved examples
  • Test user interactions of all kinds such as clicking, entering text, dragging & dropping, & selecting from dropdowns
  • Interact w/ HTML5 based elements like video players
  • Write simple tests using all the different features of JUnit tests

Instructor

Loonycorn is comprised of two individuals—Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their respective tech expertise at Google and Flipkart. The duo graduated from Stanford University and believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: basic

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • You, This Course, and Us - 1:39
  • Introducing Sikuli
    • You, This Course, and Us - 2:13
    • Something Completely Fresh - 10:53
    • Installation - 7:31
  • Getting Stuff Done
    • Hello world - 6:41
    • Under the hood - 4:34
    • Opening up a calculator - the naive way - 9:17
    • Opening up a calculator - a smarter way - 8:41
    • Regions and Patterns - 8:24
    • Matching - 4:09
    • Working with Applications - 6:38
    • Typing into Applications - 9:50
    • System and Environment Variables - 2:48
  • Language Constructs
    • User Interactions - 5:50
    • Conditionals - If, else and elif - 1:19
    • Dynamic calculations using the calculator - 9:04
  • More Language Constructs
    • For-loops - 5:51
    • Hotkeys - 4:34
  • Sikuli and Java
    • Sikuli and Java - 9:23
    • Sikuli and Selenium - 10:48
  • Unusual Use-cases and Smart Sikuli
    • Working with Microsoft Word - 5:41
    • Drag-and-Drop - 3:30
    • System Power Settings via Checkboxes - 4:02
    • Deleting loads of emails in one go - 5:05
    • Locating icons in a crowded folder - 4:36
    • Emptying the Recycle Bin - 4:40
    • Facebook automation - 3:01
    • Skype automation - 2:09
    • Image searches inside large PDFs - 3:59
    • OCR introduced - 4:03
    • OCR with Excel - 3:31
    • Mass data downloads - 3:18
    • Automating a simple game - 4:23
  • Introducing Selenium
    • You, This Course and Us - 2:09
  • Understanding Selenium
    • The Role of Selenium WebDriver - 13:09
    • The Selenium Suite of Tools - 5:44
  • Setting up your Testing Environment
    • Setting Up a Maven Project - 6:37
    • Ex 1: Check Title of a webpage - 8:55
  • Locating Elements in a WebPage
    • Exploring a Webpage with Developer Tools - 5:42
    • Ex 2: Locating an element - 8:27
    • Ex 3: Locating multiple elements - 4:51
    • Ex 4: Locating links - 3:48
    • The A Tag - 8:18
    • Ex 5: Locating an element by tag name - 2:59
    • Ex 6: Retrieving the element attributes - 6:10
    • Ex 7: Retrieving data from a webtable - 7:32
    • Ex 8: Locating with CSS selectors - 4:27
    • Ex 9: Locating using XPath expressions - 3:33
  • Testing and Automating User Interactions
    • Ex 10: Clicking on a Button - 4:29
    • Ex 11: Clicking on a Location - 7:43
    • Ex 12: Entering/Clearing Text in a textbox - 5:37
    • Ex 13: Selecting from a dropdown - 6:31
    • Ex 14: Verifying properties of a list - 4:49
    • Ex 15: Selecting/Deselecting a Radio Button - 6:07
    • Ex 16: Selecting/Deselecting a Checkbox - 5:24
    • Ex 17: Selecting multiple rows in a table (with Ctrl) - 5:22
    • Ex 18: Double Clicking an element - 4:39
    • Ex 19: Drag and Drop - 4:41
    • Ex 20: Interacting with a Context menu (right click menu) - 5:06
  • Automating Browser Navigation Actions
    • Ex 21: Minimizing/Maximizing the Browser window - 4:20
    • Ex 22: Navigating Backwards and Forwards in the Browser - 4:16
    • Ex 23: Handling Session cookies - 9:55
    • Ex 24: Implicitly waiting for a condition - 3:13
    • Ex 25: Explicitly waiting for a condition - 4:39
  • Windows, Frames and Alerts
    • Ex 26: Switching to a HTML frame - 6:56
    • Ex 27: Switching to an IFRAME - 4:09
    • Ex 28: Identifying and switching to a pop up window - 3:06
    • Ex 29: Closing extraneous pop-up windows - 3:38
    • Ex 30: Identifying and interacting with an an Alert box - 4:07
  • WebDrivers for Different Browsers
    • Ex 31: FireFoxDriver - 5:27
    • Ex 32: ChromeDriver - 3:43
    • Ex 33: InternetExplorerDriver - 2:31
    • Ex 34: RemoteWebDriver - 8:02
  • Capturing Screenshots
    • Ex 35: Capturing a Screenshot of the browser - 3:45
    • Ex 36: Capturing a Screenshot of an element - 7:40
  • Listening to Events and Executing JavaScript
    • The Observer Design Pattern - 9:34
    • Ex 37: Listening to events - 8:39
    • Ex 38: Executing JavaScript from Selenium - 4:39
  • Building Maintainable Scripts using the Page Object Model
    • Ex 39: Using PageFactory to set up a POM testing script - 9:52
  • Extending Selenium
    • Ex 40: Extending the WebElement interface to set up a WebTable - 7:48
  • Automating Interactions with HTML5 elements
    • Ex 41: Interacting with a Videoplayer - 4:39
    • Ex 42: Drawing On a Canvas - 7:31
  • Cross Browser Testing with Selenium Grid
    • Setting up Selenium Grid - 9:21
    • Ex 43: Running a cross browser test with Selenium grid - 10:37
  • HTML and CSS primer
    • Introduction to HTML and CSS - 9:15
    • Introducing HTML - 12:33
    • Introducing CSS - 6:43
    • Domain Object Model - 12:35
  • Introducing JUnit
    • You, This Course and Us - 1:44
  • Getting Started with JUnit Tests and Assertions
    • Example 1 : The @Test Annotation : Writing a test - 11:42
    • Example 2: The Anatomy of a Test Method - 7:38
    • Example 3: Assertions - 8:58
  • Granular Checks with Matchers
    • Example 4: assertThat and Matchers - 6:27
    • Example 5: Types of Matchers - 7:56
    • Example 6: Using Matchers for Debugging - 4:52
    • Example 7: Implementing a Custom Matcher - 7:35
  • Assumptions
    • Example 8: Checking Preconditions with Assumptions - 7:17
  • Fixtures
    • Example 9: Using Fixtures for Setup and Cleanup - 7:43
  • Working with Different TestRunners
    • Example 10: The @RunWith Annotation - 14:37
    • Example 11: Aggregating tests in a Suite - 5:12
    • Example 12: Parameterized Tests - 9:26
    • Example 13: Running Subsets of Tests - 7:00
    • Example 14: Theories - 8:14
  • Controlling Test Behavior with Rules
    • Example 15: External Resource Rules - 6:26
    • Example 16: The Temporary Folder Rule - 4:12
    • Example 17: Error Collector Rule - 4:56
    • Example 18: Verifier Rule - 3:29
    • Example 19: Test Watcher Rule - 6:59
    • Example 20: TestName Rule - 3:47
    • Example 21: ExpectedException Rule - 4:12
    • Example 22: Timeout Rule - 3:15
    • Example 23: Class Rule - 2:48
  • Mockito : The Mock Object Framework
    • Example 25: Stubbing Objects for Expected Results - 4:27
    • Example 24: Creating Mock Objects and Verifying Interactions - 6:01
  • Introducing the Principles of Software Testing
    • A Brief Introduction to the Principles of Software Testing - 0:45
  • Principles of Software Testing
    • Why test software? - 15:24
    • General Principles of Testing - 15:58
    • The Testing Process - 13:27
    • Psychology of Testing - 12:30
  • The Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
    • Sequential SDLC - 13:04
    • Iterative SDLC - 12:15
    • Component Testing - 7:43
    • Integration Testing - 6:44
    • System Testing - 4:29
    • More thoughts on testing - 7:28
    • Test Types - 8:20
    • Maintenance Testing - 4:17
  • Static Testing
    • Static v Dynamic - 12:28
    • A Review Process - 7:09
    • Success Factors - 9:20
    • Types of Reviews - 5:26
    • Static Analysis - 10:45
  • Dynamic Testing
    • Dynamic Testing - Structure, Specification, Experience-Based - 11:45
    • Test Development Process - 10:59
    • Black Box (Specification-Based) Testing - 7:20
    • Boundary Value Analysis - 7:24
    • Decision Tables - 6:40
    • State Transitions - 9:04
    • Specification-based Testing - 5:09
    • White Box Testing - 10:05
    • Coverage Metrics - 8:29
    • Experience Based Testing - 5:01
  • Testing Processes
    • Organizing Testing - 12:12
    • Estimation, Planning and Strategising - 8:13
    • Progress Reporting and Control - 9:39
    • Incident Management - 12:18

Arduino IoT Cloud Bootcamp

Learn to Use the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform

By Lee Assam | in Online Courses

In this course, you will learn about the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform that allows you to easily build the Internet of Things (IoT) applications and projects that connect to the cloud. Go from zero to hero and learn how to quickly build a secure Internet of Things (IoT) apps and dashboards using Arduino that connect to the cloud. You will start with the basics by building simple IOT cloud projects and then progress to advanced ones. You will also learn how to build IoT dashboards with little to no code to monitor your properties from the cloud.

  • Access 56 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Get a basic understanding of the Internet of Things
  • Understand what the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform is
  • Know how to use the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform to build IoT apps w/ minimal code
  • Learn how to incorporate webhooks in your IoT applications

Instructor

Lee Assam holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Master's Degree in Computer Science. His passion for innovation has resulted in several wins in Hack Day competitions. He is a US Patent holder and has numerous US Patent Applications currently being reviewed. His hobby is Arduino and the Internet of Things. He has been playing around with the Arduino and the Raspberry Pi platforms since their inception, and he uses his Electrical Engineering background coupled with software development skills to create and develop exciting projects.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Please Watch - What to expect in this course - 6:25
    • What is the Internet of Things? - 3:10
    • What is the Arduino IoT Cloud? - 3:34
    • Understanding Arduino IoT Cloud Terminology - 3:18
    • Parts List for the Course
    • Getting Project Files and Resources for the Course
  • Setup your Account and Board
    • Overview of the Setup Process - 1:57
    • Creating a free Arduino IoT Cloud Account - 1:41
    • Using the Arduino Desktop IDE or the Arduino Web Editor - 10:04
    • Installing the Arduino Create Plugin and Setting up your Arduino MKR Board - 10:25
    • Overview of the Arduino MKR WIFI 1010 - 4:26
  • First Project - Controlling an LED from the Cloud
    • Controlling an LED from the Cloud - Project Overview - 0:59
    • Wiring the Circuit - 4:06
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 2:11
    • Making Code changes - 6:39
    • Testing it Out - 2:18
  • Reviewing the Project Files, Web Editor and Code
    • Reviewing Project Files - 6:05
    • An Overview of the Web Editor - 10:04
    • Detailed Code Review for our LED Project - 8:53
  • Taking Analog Readings
    • Taking Analog Readings - Project Overview - 0:56
    • Wiring the Circuit - 3:31
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 4:43
    • Making Code changes - 6:03
    • Testing it out - 2:56
  • Detecting external events like a Button Press
    • Detecting External Events - Project Overview - 0:53
    • Wiring the Circuit - 5:17
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 2:51
    • Making Code changes - 7:21
    • Testing it out - 1:52
    • Using a Third Party Library to handle Debouncing - 6:57
    • Testing our Debouncing Changes - 2:12
  • Creating a Motion Sensor Alarm that calls your Cell Phone when it is Tripped
    • Motion Sensor Alarm that calls your Cell Phone - Project Overview - 1:23
    • Wiring the Circuit - 8:41
    • Configuration in the Arduino IoT Cloud - 2:41
    • Making Code changes - 9:30
    • Testing out the Alarm - 3:40
    • Overview of If This Then That (IFTTT) - 4:22
    • Enabling an Applet on IFTTT - 7:34
    • Creating an IoT Webhook to IFTTT - 12:35
    • Testing our Custom IoT IFTTT Applet - 3:41
  • Measuring Temperature and Humidity with a DHT-22 Sensor
    • Measuring Temperature and Humidity - Project Overview - 0:49
    • Wiring the Circuit - 4:38
    • Configuration in the IoT Cloud - 4:33
    • Making Code Changes - 8:32
    • Testing it Out - 5:55
  • Creating a Temperature-Controlled Self Regulating System
    • Temperature-Controlled Self Regulation IoT Project - Overview - 1:37
    • Using a Transistor as a Switch to Control our Fan - 5:39
    • Parts Needed for the Project - 1:56
    • Reviewing the Circuit Diagram - 3:08
    • Wiring the Circuit - 13:13
    • Configuration in the IoT Cloud - 6:12
    • Reviewing the Dashboard that will be created for the project - 6:34
    • Reviewing the Algorithm that we will use for our Project Code - 8:33
    • Making Code Changes - 18:51
    • Testing it out - 11:12
  • Closing
    • Closing Comments

The 2019 JavaScript Developer Bootcamp

Learn OO/Functional Programming, DOM, EC, Hoisting, Scope Chain, Closures, Encapsulation, Inheritance & Modules in JavaScript

By Jerry Banfield | in Online Courses

JavaScript is 2019's top programming language in the world and mastering it will make you a highly sought after web developer in the job market. This JavaScript course takes you through every step of the JavaScript language, then leads you to and through a practical professional project. This course follows a robust structure and a result-driven approach based on “learning by doing". In this course, you will go from a beginner to a job-ready JS developer. You'll learn that concepts like closures, hoisting, IIFE, and encapsulation are very easy and give you so much power when you use those concepts to build a fully functional ~10h Typing Test App.

  • Access 284 lectures & 37 hours of content 24/7
  • Code as you go when building the Mega Professional Project so that you never get lost
  • Know the logic of things & how to think before diving into writing code
  • Focus on object-oriented concepts including class augmentation, object cloning & much more

Instructor

Jerry Banfield started his business online in 2011 while working on his Ph.D. to help people with video game addiction. He applied his experience to help clients in more than twenty countries and then to teaching millions of students on YouTube. Over 100 million people have seen something Jerry has done online from his Facebook ads to his viral gaming videos to his "The Jerry Banfield Show" podcast to his free tutorials with millions of views to his live daily gaming streams on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Mixer.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction to JavaScript - 11:18
    • Get your toolbox - Chrome & Brackets
    • Install Chrome & Brackets - 2:43
    • Your first JavaScript Programme - 10:04
  • Variables & Data Types
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Introduction - 1:55
    • Create Variables - 9:24
    • Activity: Avoid a Speeding Fine! - 7:58
    • Rules - 1:59
    • Reserved Keywords
    • Memory - 3:03
    • Numbers - Introduction - 5:05
    • Numbers - Arithmetic Operations - 4:51
    • Numbers - Operator Precedence - 5:55
    • Operators and Operator Precedence
    • Numbers - More Operator / Special Numbers - 10:31
    • Strings - 8:33
    • Activity: How old will you be in 2040? - 12:05
    • Booleans - 2:18
    • Booleans - Logical Operators - 4:00
    • Booleans - Operator Precedence - 2:07
    • Booleans - Ternary Operator - 1:57
    • Booleans vs Non Booleans - 12:05
    • Activity: Will you pass? - 18:04
    • null and undefined - 3:04
    • Type coercion - 8:00
    • Objects - 13:12
    • Activity: Claim Extra points - 5:34
    • Arrays - 2:47
    • Coding Challenge: Help the Cashier - Introduction - 8:11
    • Download Coding Challenge Source Code
    • Coding Challenge: Help the Cashier - Logic - 5:08
    • Coding Challenge: Help the Cashier - Solution (Part 1) - 9:18
    • Coding Challenge: Help the Cashier - Solution (Part 2) - 16:12
  • Conditional and Looping
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • If Statement - 7:53
    • Activity: Beat Usain Bolt - 19:54
    • Switch Statement - 7:29
    • Activity: Days of the week - 6:28
    • For Statement - 12:54
    • Activity: Find a hotel in London - 19:18
    • while do Statement - 14:04
    • do while Statement - 1:49
    • Activity: 24h Schedule App - 18:49
    • Download Coding Challenge Source Code
    • Coding Challenge: Improve your Cashier Code - Part 1 - 1:15
    • Coding Challenge: Improve your Cashier Code - Solution 1 - 5:54
    • Coding Challenge: Improve your Cashier Code - Part 2 - 2:03
    • Coding Challenge: Improve your Cashier Code - Solution 2 - 2:47
  • Functions - Part 1
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Introduction - 6:55
    • Activity: Holiday Budget Planner - 10:16
    • Return values - 5:07
    • Activity: The Miami Museum - 10:21
    • Pass 'by value' vs 'by reference' - 11:26
    • Activity: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic - 15:11
    • First class functions - 11:57
    • Activity: Mars Invasion - 19:57
    • Statement vs Expression - 10:25
    • Activity: The Island Treasure - 14:49
    • IIFE: Immediately Invoked Function Expressions - 6:55
    • An invocation pattern: Recursion - 9:34
    • Activity: Fibonacci's honey bees - 13:01
    • Built-in JS Functions - 8:53
    • Scope - 14:50
    • Activity: Manchester-London Train Simulation (1) - 19:03
    • Activity: Manchester-London Train Simulation (2) - 19:35
    • Download Coding Challenge Source Code
    • Coding Challenge: Is it prime? - Introduction - 3:42
    • Coding Challenge: Is it prime? - Logic - 3:23
    • Coding Challenge: Is it prime? - Solution - 15:48
    • Coding Challenge: Can you count the primes? - Introduction - 2:26
    • Download Coding Challenge Source Code
    • Coding Challenge: Can you count the primes? - Logic - 2:07
    • Coding Challenge: Can you count the primes? - Solution - 5:52
  • Objects - Part 1
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Object literals - 3:03
    • 'Dot notation' vs 'Brackets' - 10:15
    • Activity: Hack the recipe - 17:05
    • Constructors - 'new' keyword - 'this' - 17:20
    • Prototype - 6:49
    • Activity: The Hotel Manager (1) - 16:09
    • Activity: The Hotel Manager (2) - 18:34
    • Activity: The Hotel Manager (3) - 5:31
    • Equality - 8:00
    • String Object - 8:57
    • String Object Methods
    • Activity: Lion, tiger or else? (1) - 15:23
    • Activity: Lion, tiger or else? (2) - 9:35
    • Date Object (1) - 17:08
    • Date Object (2) - 7:43
    • Date Object Methods
    • Activity: Is the library open? (1) - 19:44
    • Activity: Is the library open? (2) - 17:23
    • Activity: Is the library open? (3) - 9:14
    • Math Object - 3:40
    • Math Object Methods
    • JSON - 12:47
    • Array Object - 4:43
    • Array methods - 13:25
    • Loop through Arrays using forEach - 2:43
    • Activity: The Europe Tour (1) - 19:56
    • Activity: The Europe Tour (2) - 16:40
  • The DOM
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Learn HTML&CSS (1) - 12:11
    • Learn HTML&CSS (2) - 9:34
    • Learn HTML&CSS (3) - 13:25
    • Learn HTML&CSS (4) - 11:22
    • Understand the DOM - 7:22
    • Access DOM elements (1) - 18:44
    • Access DOM elements (2) - 6:20
    • Change DOM elements - 18:53
    • Remove DOM elements - 6:22
    • Event Handling (1) - 14:31
    • Event Handling (2) - 10:56
    • event object - keys - 6:36
    • event object - mouse events - 13:19
    • event object - scroll event - 6:59
    • event object - focus - 3:40
    • event object - preventDefault - 3:36
    • Single Threaded Javascript - 5:07
    • Debouncing - 8:15
    • Event Propagation - 8:41
    • Event Delegation - 13:48
    • jQuery - 19:17
  • Execution Context - Hoisting - 'this'
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Global Execution Context - 'this' - 4:08
    • Execution Context - Creation & Hoisting - 5:08
    • Execution Context - Execution - 12:54
    • Function declaration overriding variable declaration - 5:13
  • Scope Chain
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Introduction - 4:12
    • Understand the scope chain - 11:06
  • Closures
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Understand Closures - 19:13
    • Update values of outer variables (1) - 8:02
    • Update values of outer variables (2) - 4:53
    • Closures with event loops (1) - 9:42
    • Closures with event loops (2) - 5:27
    • Iteration Challenge - 8:21
  • Objects - Part 2: Encapsulation & Information Hiding
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Why would you hide information? - 9:03
    • Use closures to hide properties and methods - 12:41
    • Use IIFE to create private static properties and methods - 7:09
  • Objects - Part 3: Inheritance & Prototype Chain
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Understand the prototype (1) - 5:44
    • Understand the prototype (2) - 3:47
    • Inheritance&PrototypeChain: proto - 9:57
    • Inheritance&PrototypeChain: Object.create - 4:07
    • Inheritance&PrototypeChain: Constructor Inheritance - 18:21
    • Inheritance&PrototypeChain: extend function - 6:01
    • Class Augmentation (1) - 19:21
    • Class Augmentation (2) - 11:09
    • Object cloning - 6:55
  • Objects - Part 4: Objects Challenges
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Challenge: Iteration and hasOwnProperty - 7:49
    • Challenge: Iteration using object.keys & forEach - 8:18
    • Challenge: getPrototypeOf & getOwnPropertyNames - 8:52
    • Challenge: Climb up the prototype chain - 16:37
  • Objects - Part 5: Singleton & Module Patterns
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Namespacing - 6:06
    • Singleton Pattern - 3:41
    • Wrap page specific code - 19:56
    • Modular Design Pattern - 8:33
  • Functions - Part 2
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Functions are objects - 5:42
    • The 'arguments' property - 8:14
    • Function.prototype.call - 17:44
    • Function.prototype.apply - 1:22
    • Function.prototype.bind - 5:23
  • Typing Test App (Advanced Real Life Professional Project)
    • Introduction - 3:33
    • Steps Simplified - 9:47
    • Back to Client Requirements - 10:17
    • Functional Design - 4:32
    • Modular Design Pattern - 8:07
    • Modular Categorisation - 8:47
    • Data Module Structure - 14:32
    • UI Module Structure - 18:07
    • Format Current Word Structure - 11:23
    • Results Calculation Structure - 6:07
    • Update Time Left - Structure - 3:23
    • Certificate Module Structure - 1:12
    • Events Module Structure - 2:47
    • Words Module Structure - 1:24
    • Overview of Modules - 2:46
    • Get ready to Write Code - 6:51
    • Code as you Go
    • App Skeleton & Decoration (1) - 19:01
    • App Skeleton & Decoration (2) - 19:10
    • App Skeleton & Decoration (3) - 19:46
    • Code as you Go
    • init function (Events Module) - 9:15
    • Code as you Go
    • Code as you Go
    • Fill the list of Test Words (Data Module) - 13:33
    • Code as you Go
    • Shuffle an Array - 13:46
    • Code as you Go
    • Add Random Capitalisation - 12:06
    • Code as you Go
    • Add Random Punctuation - 13:24
    • Code as you Go
    • Fill the list of Test Words (1) (UI Module) - 19:11
    • Fill the list of Test Words (2) (UI Module) - 18:16
    • Code as you Go
    • Time Initialisation (Data & UI Modules) - 14:43
    • Code as you Go
    • Move to a New Word (Data Module) - 17:53
    • Code as you Go
    • Set the Active Word & Format it (UI Module) - 16:01
    • Code as you Go
    • Type a Character - Event Listener - 18:47
    • Code as you Go
    • word.prototype.update(value) - 19:37
    • Code as you Go
    • keydown vs keyup vs keypress vs input Events - 6:32
    • Code as you Go
    • Format the Active Word (UI Module) - 19:52
    • Code as you Go
    • Press Space - Event - 8:58
    • Code as you Go
    • Scroll the Active Word into the Middle of the View - 10:53
    • Code as you Go
    • Press Enter - Create a Fake Event using the Event Constructor - 14:18
    • Code as you Go
    • Launch the Test - 8:07
    • Code as you Go
    • Calculate Words Per Minute & wpmChange (Data Module) - 15:25
    • Update the Time Left (Data & UI Modules) - 6:11
    • Code as you Go
    • Calculate Clicks Per Minute & cpmChange (Data Module) - 3:26
    • Code as you Go
    • Calculate accuracy & accuracyChange (Data Module) - 6:10
    • Code as you Go
    • Update Results (UI Module) - 19:59
    • Code as you Go
    • End the test & show the Modal (1) (Data & UI Modules) - 13:40
    • End the test & show the Modal (2) (Data & UI Modules) - 18:17
    • Code as you Go
    • Generate PDF Certificate (1) (Certificate Module) - 17:57
    • Code as you Go
    • Generate PDF Certificate (2) (Certificate Module) - 17:59
    • Code as you Go
    • Generate PDF Certificate (3) (Certificate Module) - 18:32
    • Code as you Go
  • ES6 - ES2015
    • Introduction - 3:36
  • ES6 - Variables & Scoping
    • Download Chapter Source Code
    • Review of 'var' declaration - 4:00
    • let' scope and temporal dead zone - 5:23
    • Block scoping in ES6 - 8:37
    • Functions and Block scoping - 10:50
    • Functions and Block scoping - Use 'let' - 3:20
    • let' Scope vs Closures - 6:43
    • Closures Challenge - 4:57
    • const' - Read only variables - 3:22
  • ES6 - Modern Features which will make your Coding Experience Easier!
    • Chapter Source Code
    • Template Literals - 4:52
    • Arrow Functions - 'this' Lexical Scope - 19:01
    • Destructuring - Arrays - 10:53
    • Destructuring - Objects - 7:52
    • Destructuring - Functions - 4:34
    • Functions - Default Parameter Values - 9:55
    • Functions - Rest Parameters - 16:52
    • Spread Operator - 4:29
    • Object Literals New Features - 9:07
  • ES6 - New Data Structures & Iteration (Iterators, Generators,Maps, Sets,...)
    • Chapter Source Code
    • for of Loop - 5:49
    • Iterators, Generators & next() - 19:01
    • Maps - Iteration - 19:42
    • Sets - Iteration - 10:42
    • Sets - Challenges: Intersection * Difference - 10:09
    • Symbols - 16:45
    • Symbol.iterator - 11:47
  • ES6 - Modern Array Methods
    • Chapter Source Code
    • Array.from: collections, strings & arguments - 9:29
    • Array.from: optional map, length property, Maps & Sets - 8:07
    • Array.of() - 1:50
    • More Modern Array methods - 10:53
  • ES6 - Classes (static methods, getters/setters, inheritance, extends, super,...)
    • Chapter Source Code
    • Back to ES5 Constructors - 9:19
    • ES6 Classes Syntax - 2:52
    • Static methods - 3:15
    • Getters & Setters - 6:29
    • Class Inheritance - extends - super() - 6:16

Start Golang Programming Today & Become a Master of Google Go

Level Up Your Google Go Coding Skills in This 14-Hour Course Starting with Basic Commands

By Jerry Banfield | in Online Courses

This Golang programming course will help you level up your Google Go programming skills today, empowering you to code in Golang. You will start from understanding the IDE, installation of Google Golang in your local machine, and understanding the usage of Concole to work with Google Golang. Once you understand programming in Golang, you will then start web development with Google Go, discussing Golang templates, HTTP packages, routes, project states, and sessions. You will finish the course with enough experience to add this to your freelancing profiles and resume for accepting clients and relevant job skills.

  • Access 106 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand templating w/ Golang, the HTTP packages, routing with Golang, creating different states of web projects & using sessions
  • Learn about attaching different databases with your web project, like PostgreSQL, MongoDB & more
  • Create a blog project & use a minimal design for the blog
  • Try coding on Google Go on your own

Instructor

Jerry Banfield started his business online in 2011 while working on his Ph.D. to help people with video game addiction. He applied his experience to help clients in more than twenty countries and then to teaching millions of students on YouTube. Over 100 million people have seen something Jerry has done online from his Facebook ads to his viral gaming videos to his "The Jerry Banfield Show" podcast to his free tutorials with millions of views to his live daily gaming streams on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Mixer.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Google Go language setup and basics!
    • Intro - 2:54
    • Setting up Go lang - 6:24
    • Downloading and Installing Go compiler - 5:46
  • Golang fundamentals
    • Understanding basic structure of the GO language - 4:39
    • Understanding basic syntax to be used in GO language - 14:36
    • Learn data types available in Go language - 6:26
    • Working with integer type in GO language - 7:54
  • Golang variables and operators
    • Understanding variable and their uses in Go language - 13:52
    • Understanding how to modify variables in GO language - 15:13
    • Learn arithmetic operators and their uses in Go language - 10:02
    • Learn assignment operators and their uses in Go language - 8:54
    • Understanding the If statement for comparison operators - 2:17
    • Learn relational operators and their uses in Go language - 15:57
    • Learn logical operators and their uses in Go language - 17:00
  • Golang If statements
    • Working with If statement in detail - 4:53
    • Learn how to use If and Else both in GO language - 4:46
    • Learn If, Else and Else If in detail in GO language - 9:28
    • Understand nested If and Else and their uses in Go language - 8:34
    • Nested If, Else and Else If in detail with example - 10:55
  • Golang Switch statements and For loops
    • Understand Switch statement and its work flow and uses in Go language - 12:32
    • Switch statement detailed - 9:02
    • Understanding for loop in GO language - 9:47
  • Golang functions
    • Creating very basic function in Golang - 6:19
    • Using functions in Go language with parameter - 7:55
    • Using multiple parameters in a function in Golang - 9:28
    • Converting integer to string in Golang - 5:31
    • Return single or multiple functions values in Golang - 9:27
    • Global and local variable scope rule in Golang and other programming language - 10:01
    • Builtin string functions in Golang (detailed) - 10:31
    • Builtin string functions in Golang (detailed) - part 2 - 16:58
    • Builtin Math functions - part 1 (detailed) - 9:32
    • Builtin Math functions - part 2 (detailed) - 3:59
  • Golang arrays and pointers
    • Basic of array in Golang, creating array, and calling it - 7:30
    • Creating arrays with different styles - 9:14
    • Understanding multidimensional array, accessing arrays data and editing in Golang - 8:10
    • How to use pointers in Golang - 10:59
  • Golang structures, slices, and ranges
    • Understanding structures in Golang and how to use them - 5:26
    • Working with structure in function in Golang - 7:26
    • Understanding slices in Golang - 11:32
    • Understanding range in Golang with arrays in detail - 9:54
    • Using range to itrate map in Golang - 5:19
    • Making recursive function in Golang - 5:24
  • Golang web development: HTML basics
    • Learn HTML basics for GO language - 9:13
    • Understanding basic text logic of HTMLization - 8:30
    • Understanding attributes and its uses in HTMLization - 3:45
    • Understanding fix attributes - 2:46
    • Documenting and commenting - 2:52
    • Understanding linking methods in HTML - 9:01
    • Understanding how to apply images in HTML - 7:47
    • Tabulating in HTML - 3:26
    • Understanding iframe logic and uses - 5:44
    • Learn head area and its deep parts - 9:00
    • Understanding user inputs - 8:30
    • Div and other semantic tags - 5:10
    • Lists ordered and unordered - 4:00
    • Nested ordered and unordered lists - 4:19
  • Golang web development: CSS basics
    • IDs, classes ad their uses in CSS - 12:19
    • Background properties and its uses - 8:25
    • Understanding element box model - 6:19
    • Floating and clearing the elements - 11:12
    • Understanding positioning - 7:10
  • Golang web development: Basic website structure
    • Designing header and understanding basics of page designing - 7:00
    • Designing navbar - 6:16
    • Main area and footer designing - 7:01
  • Golang web development: Bootstrap framework
    • How and why to use bootstrap for front end development - 4:19
    • How and why to use bootstrap for front end development - 7:07
    • Bootstrap colors - 5:14
    • Tabulating - 4:21
    • Understanding navigations using bootstrap - 4:43
    • Understanding complete navigation bar - 5:36
    • Understanding Bootstrap container type and their uses - 8:29
    • Understanding rows and columns logic - 9:08
    • Adding responsiveness to the page - 8:31
  • Golang web development: Creating a website template
    • Designing web page using Bootstrap template method - 6:48
    • Some little tweaks about the grid system of the Bootstrap columns - 7:42
    • Understanding list group and list group items while making sidebar - 4:49
    • Making of main area and footer - 4:35
    • Understanding text template new, parse and execute keyword in Golang - 15:47
    • Understanding basic usage of text templating in Golang - 2:30
    • Basics of OS package in Golang - 1:50
    • Using range keyword to apply slice in templating - 14:50
    • Using variable in the template Golang - 6:45
    • Separating template file from go programming file in Golang - 9:15
    • Passing data to template file in Golang - 4:17
    • Using variables in template file Golang - 2:41
    • Using slice in template Golang - 7:22
    • Applying HTML tags to the template Golang - 3:56
    • Using maps in template Golang - 4:28
    • Using structure in the template Golang - 9:57
    • Understanding FuncMap and Funcs in Golang, applying builtin string functions - 11:07
    • Using custom functions in the templates Golang - 6:26
    • Using If in templates Golang - 10:05
    • Using and or in template with if Golang - 8:28
    • Using If, Else If and Else in template Golang - 7:09
    • Using greater than gt, less than lt, and equal to eq statement in template Golang - 7:41
    • Nested templating in Golang - 11:35
    • Using method in template - 4:47
    • Converting go html file into html file Golang - 4:03
    • Using net http package with listen and serve functions - 10:35
    • Detailed talk about request and response in Golang - 13:54
    • Dynamic live code reloading of web app by Fresh plugin Golang - 15:48
  • HTTP status codes
    • HTTP status code understanding - 3:58
    • Understanding HTTP status codes - 10:19
    • Understanding HTTP status codes - part 2 - 8:40
    • Understanding HTTP status codes - part 3 - 16:58
    • Understanding HTTP Status Codes - part 4 - 5:51

Start Python 3 Programming Today

Begin Coding with Python 3 & Level Up Your Skills as a Programmer Today

By Jerry Banfield | in Online Courses

With 77 lectures and 17 hours of video, this course will teach you Python 3 programming and help you advance your career as a programmer. This course will cover functions, lists, tuples, dictionaries, date and time, and regular expressions. You will also learn error handling, object-oriented programming, interacting with HTTP, and networking in Python 3.

  • Access 77 lectures & 17 hours of content 24/7
  • Get a basic Python introduction
  • Learn about functions, lists, tuples, dictionaries, date & time, and regular expressions
  • Know error handling, object-oriented programming, interacting w/ HTTP & networking in Python 3

Instructor

Jerry Banfield started his business online in 2011 while working on his Ph.D. to help people with video game addiction. He applied his experience to help clients in more than twenty countries and then to teaching millions of students on YouTube. Over 100 million people have seen something Jerry has done online from his Facebook ads to his viral gaming videos to his "The Jerry Banfield Show" podcast to his free tutorials with millions of views to his live daily gaming streams on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Mixer.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction and setup
    • Welcome to Python 3 course! - 3:17
    • Why you should learn Python 3 - 4:21
    • Installing Python 3 on Windows - 8:01
    • Installing Python3 on Ubuntu and Mac - 8:18
    • Taking a closer look at Python 3 IDLE - 5:03
  • Basics of programming in Python 3
    • Math operators - 12:07
    • Strings - 8:26
    • Variables and variable naming rules - 11:00
    • Our first program! - 11:36
    • Type, Len, Str, Int, Float .. functions - 9:12
    • True or false Boolean - 9:33
    • IF statement - 5:02
    • IF & ELSE - 13:00
    • Using ELIF for multiple statements - 9:18
    • While loop - 15:36
    • Leaving infinite loop with break - 6:33
    • Using Continue in a loop - 5:34
    • FOR loop - 9:50
    • Importing Python libraries - 12:18
  • Functions
    • Defining functions in Python 3 - 15:19
    • Local and global variables - 10:11
    • Coding guess the number program - 16:27
    • Reverse a string function - 6:50
    • Calculate area of a circle program - 10:41
    • Simple Python calculator - 15:23
    • Removing vowels from string program - 13:00
    • Find the largest number out of three - 16:05
  • Lists, tuples, dictionaries
    • Python 3 lists - 14:38
    • Creating smaller out of bigger list - 8:52
    • Manipulating lists and elements - 7:52
    • Append, insert, remove, sort - 10:52
    • Tuples - 13:01
    • Introduction to dictionaries - 10:30
    • Values, keys, items, get - 7:38
    • Dictionary comprehension - part 1 - 8:03
    • Dictionary comprehension - part 2 - 7:07
    • Advance string manipulation - 12:10
    • Upper(), lower(), isupper(), islower() - 9:01
    • Split, strip, join, startswith, endswith - 13:21
  • Files in Python 3
    • Navigating through system with OS library - 29:20
    • Reading and writing to files - 15:44
    • Reversing text from a file - 17:19
  • Error handling
    • Try and except - 12:41
    • Try and finally - 15:32
  • Object oriented programming
    • Classes - 21:41
    • Changing class attributes - 10:02
    • Built in class attributes - 7:56
    • Using your class in a different program - 4:31
    • Using your class in a program - 25:41
    • Implementing students count option - 5:12
    • Class inheritance - 12:20
    • Overriding methods in a class - 7:46
  • Date & time
    • Printing and calculating date and time - 29:54
    • Different date formats - 9:04
  • Regular expressions
    • Extracting useful data - 23:09
    • Regex - part 1 - 23:28
    • Regex - part 2 - 16:41
  • Interacting with HTTP
    • Performing HTTP GET request - 19:43
    • Performing post request - 3:42
    • Handling website redirections - 3:12
    • BeautifulSoup - 29:11
    • Encoding in requests - 11:30
    • Session and cookies - 21:00
    • SSL certificate, authentication... - 21:01
    • Json library and proxies - 21:21
  • Networking in Python 3
    • Socket terminology - 9:20
    • Connecting two machines - 21:27
    • Coding a chat program - 34:56
    • Receiving Desired Amount of Data - 19:44
    • Socket Timeout and Options - 8:27
    • UDP Server & Client - 13:07
    • AFUNIX & Rawsockets - 13:35
  • Threading
    • _thread & Threading - 50:26
    • Theory Behind Threaded Server - 15:13
  • Emails, PDF, Images
    • Sending Emails Using SMTPlib - 31:33
    • PDF Files - 11:01
    • Images In Python - 16:10

The Complete PHP MySQL Professional Course with 5 Projects

Learn PHP MySQL by Building 5 Projects From Scratch

By Jazeb Akram | in Online Courses

This course is designed as a logical, step-by-step course in learning PHP MySQL. You'll accelerate slowly from easy to complex modules as you build increasingly difficult projects. The fundamentals, building blocks, and advanced concepts of PHP are all covered in detail that is easy to understand for beginners, and a great refresher for more intermediate programmers.

  • Access 137 lectures & 20 hours of content 24/7
  • Cover regular expressions
  • Build a complete contact form & dynamic web pages
  • Perform CMS-based employee management
  • Get started w/ the Bootstrap Framework from scratch without using any Bootstrap template
  • Use PHP Sessions in a more sophisticated way

Instructor

Jazeb Akram loves to teach and is very passionate about development and assisting others to achieve success in the field of programming. He is a developer and web designer with the great passion for building beautiful new Desktop/Web Applications from scratch, and has been working as a Freelancer since 2011. Jazeb has a university degree in Computer Science, and a published research paper in Software Quality Assurance.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Building Blocks of PHP
    • Introduction - 14:49
    • Requirements overview - 3:19
    • XAMP Downloading and Installing - 4:17
    • XAMP Files and Solving Error
    • Getting the Best Editor - 3:08
    • Document Overview - 11:19
    • Variables - 6:37
    • Constants - 6:10
    • Strings - 15:22
    • Numbers - 12:58
    • Arrays - 11:33
    • Arrays Functions - 7:52
    • Find Answers to all of your Questions
  • All Coding Exercises
    • Complete Source Codes of Course
  • Building Blocks of PHP Continue..
    • Inside Job - 8:13
    • IF statements - 12:03
    • Operators - 7:50
    • For Loop - 8:26
    • While Loop - 2:44
    • For-each Loop - 19:57
    • Switch Statements - 7:35
    • Branching - 9:34
    • User Define Functions - 18:49
    • Reusability - 7:33
    • Static Variables - 5:50
    • Local Variables - 4:17
    • Global Variables - 3:06
    • Super Global Variables - 5:01
  • Super Global Variable Post Variable
    • Form - 12:49
    • Form Another Working Example - 11:57
  • Regular Expressions
    • Regular Expressions PPT - 6:16
    • Regular Expressions Creation Part 1 - 14:12
    • Regular Expressions Creation Part 2 - 5:25
    • RE Best Practice - 3:06
  • Form Validation Pro
    • Form Validation Project Overview Part 1 - 2:14
    • Form Validation Project Part 2 - 12:26
    • Form Validation Project Part 3 Adding Constraints - 7:46
    • Form Validation Project Part 4 Finishing PHP - 12:42
    • Form Validation Project Part 5 Working with CSS - 7:50
    • For Sending Email
    • Email Understanding - 3:06
    • Sending Email in PHP - 8:08
    • Form Validation Project Sending Email - 6:35
  • Dynamic Web Pages
    • URL - 10:02
    • Links - 12:46
    • Dynamic Web Pages Project Part 1 - 2:01
    • Dynamic Web Pages Project Part 2 - 15:03
    • Dynamic Web Pages Project Part 3 - 19:58
    • Dynamic Web Pages Project Part 4 - 3:57
  • Powerful Super Global Variables
    • Cookie - 2:26
    • Setting Cookie - 7:50
    • Un Setting Cookie - 10:22
    • Seesion - 4:05
    • Server - 6:41
  • Employee Management Crud Application
    • 0 What we are gonna do - 0:51
    • 1 Form Creation - 7:48
    • 2 Creating Database - 5:30
    • 3 Inserting Data into Database - 13:34
    • 4 sql injection - 3:07
    • 5 Inserting Completion - 8:42
    • 6 View from Database - 11:13
    • 7 Showing Data on Update Page - 7:27
    • 8 Updating Data - 10:55
    • 9 Delete Record - 3:08
    • 10 Search - 14:04
  • CMS 4.2.1
    • CMS 4.2.1 Promo - 15:53
    • 1 Bootstrap Intruduction - 3:54
    • 2 Connecting Bootstrap - 7:15
    • 3 Basic Nav - 11:28
    • 4 Using Icons - 3:44
    • 5 Ending Navigation - 8:36
    • 6 Footer - 7:08
    • 7 Header - 8:01
    • 8 Designing Category - 16:18
    • 9 Creating DataBase - 3:43
    • 10 Creating Category Table - 5:15
    • 11 Redirection - 8:05
    • 12 Creating Session File - 12:32
    • 13 Finalising Validation - 4:54
    • 14 Date and Time - 8:30
    • 15 Inserting Category in Table - 15:51
    • 16 Add New Post UI - 10:49
    • 17 Fetching Categories - 8:33
    • 18 Basic Validation for Post Page - 9:06
    • 19 Finalizing New Post Page - 13:56
    • 20 Desiging All Post Page - 6:50
    • 21 Fetching All Posts - 12:48
    • 22 Designing Table - 8:50
    • 23 Limiting Content - 6:33
    • 24 Designing Public Front-end - 10:26
    • 25 Showing Posts on Blog Publicaly - 14:30
    • 26 Activating Search Button - 11:27
    • 27 Full Post - 13:27
    • 28 Edit Post Extraction - 13:18
    • 29 Post Updation - 16:57
    • 30 Delete Post - 8:54
    • 31 Delete Image - 8:13
    • 32 Designing Commenting Area - 8:04
    • 33 Inserting Comment - 18:24
    • 34 Creating Relation Between Tables - 9:06
    • 35 Fetching Comments - 14:42
    • 36 Designing Admin Registration Page - 4:28
    • 37 Adding New Admin in Db - 13:38
    • 38 Check Username Existance - 9:35
    • 39 Designing Login Page - 10:44
    • 40 Logging-in - 14:02
    • 41 Tracking Admin Activities - 7:38
    • 42 Logout Page - 12:21
    • 43 Tracking URL - 7:16
    • 44 Restricting Login Page - 3:00
    • 45 Comments Page - 16:14
    • 46 Approve Comments - 7:48
    • 47 Delete Comments - 2:21
    • 48 DisApprove Comment - 5:24
    • 49 Delete Existing Category - 8:25
    • 50 Delete Existing Admin - 6:58
    • 51 Designing Side Area of Dashboard - 6:43
    • 52 Showing Insights of Blog - 9:35
    • 53 Fetching Posts for Dashboard - 8:05
    • 54 Enhancing Admin Experience on Comments - 16:44
    • 55 Showing Comment Count on Blog Page - 6:18
    • 56 Starting Pagination - 11:21
    • 57 Adding Pagination Links - 12:42
    • 58 Activating Current Page - 5:02
    • 59 Creating Forward and Backward Buttons - 6:59
    • 60 Removing Technical Glitch - 2:40
    • 61 Filing Content in Side Area - 13:36
    • 62 Showing Posts According to Category - 4:43
    • 63 Showing Recent Posts in Side Area - 11:19
    • 64 Designing My Profile Page - 9:11
    • 65 Designing Right Area - 5:17
    • 66 Fininshing MyProfile Page - 17:43
    • 67 Designing Public Profile Page - 8:56
    • 68 Adding PHP to Profile Page - 9:30
    • 69 Testing - 18:43
    • 70 Final Thoughts - 4:59
    • For More

Break Away: Programming & Coding Interviews

Ace Your Next Programming Interview with These Technical Fundamentals & Interview Tips

By Development Island Ltd. | in Online Courses

Getting a little stressed about a job interview is completely natural. Interviews for programming jobs are a bit different, however, and it's important to plan accordingly so you have all of your many bases covered. This immersive course was compiled by a team that has conducted hundreds of technical interviews at Google and Flipkart, and will give you not just interview tips, but an in-depth review of all the programming knowledge you'll need to ace any programming interview.

  • Access 100 lectures & 23 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to approach & prepare for coding interviews
  • Understand pointer concepts & memory management at a deep & fundamental level
  • Tackle a wide variety of linked list problems & know how to answer linked list questions in interviews
  • Master a variety of general programming problems that may come up in an interview
  • Visualize how common sorting & searching algorithms work
  • Gain step-by-step solutions to dozens of programming problems from Game of Life to Sudoku Validator & more

Instructor

Loonycorn is comprised of two individuals—Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their respective tech expertise at Google and Flipkart. The duo graduated from Stanford University and believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Coding interviews are tough - but beatable - 17:13
  • Pointer and Arrays
    • Introduction to pointers - 20:01
    • Pointer problems and arrays - 13:37
    • Pointer arithmetic - 11:45
    • Practice makes perfect - pointer problems - 7:39
  • Strings are just pointers at heart
    • Working with strings - 14:09
    • Pointer as arguments to functions - 9:41
    • Practice makes perfect - string problems - 19:25
  • Linked lists can be fun!
    • Pointers to pointers - bend your mind - 10:30
    • Pointers to pointers - reassignment and modification - 11:14
    • Get started with linked lists - 17:18
    • Warming up to - they get tricky quickly - 16:21
    • Cruising along - linked lists are fun aren't they? - 19:01
    • Autopilot - linked lists are easy after all - 16:33
    • Do not overlook the doubly linked list - 10:03
  • Bit Manipulation
    • Bit Manipulation - I - 10:09
    • Bit Manipulation - II - 8:41
    • Useful Bit Manipulation Techniques - 13:15
    • Get And Set The Nth Bit - 13:32
    • Print And Count Bits - 18:56
    • Reverse The Bits In An Integer - 10:12
  • General programming problems - practice makes perfect
    • Starting up - palindromes and points within a distance - 18:18
    • Play the Game Of Life and Break A Document Into Chunks - 18:35
    • Run Length Encoding And Adding Numbers Digit By Digit - 19:48
    • Sudoku Board Validation and Incrementing A Number In Another Number System - 19:57
  • Big-O Notation, Sorting And Searching Algorithms
    • Performance and Complexity - 16:04
    • Big O Notation - 15:58
    • Big O Notation More Examples - 19:12
    • Sorting Trade-Offs - 10:54
    • Selection Sort - 15:26
    • Bubble Sort - 14:44
    • Insertion Sort - 14:34
    • Shell Sort - 14:26
    • Merge Sort - 19:25
    • Quick Sort - 15:30
    • Binary Search - search quickly through a sorted list - 11:36
  • Recursion and the recursive sense
    • What is recursion - why is it so hard? - 17:35
    • Binary search - implemented recursively - 13:50
    • Find all subsets of a set - 15:26
    • Check whether 2 binary trees are the same - 15:35
    • Implement paint fill to color a region on screen - 11:44
    • Build A car Given Tasks And Dependencies - 15:09
    • Generate Anagrams Of A Word - 17:19
    • Help A Rat Find It's Way Through a Maze - 13:03
    • Place 8 Queens On A Board Safely - 17:52
  • Stacks And Queues
    • Meet The Stack - Simple But Powerful - 15:42
    • Building A Stack Using Java - 16:55
    • Match Parenthesis To Check A Well Formed Expression - 11:23
    • Find The Minimum Element In A Stack In Constant Time - 8:53
    • Meet The Queue - A Familiar Sight In Everyday Life - 14:13
    • The Circular Queue - Tricky But Fast - 19:46
    • Build A Queue With Two Stacks - 17:32
  • Binary Trees
    • Meet The Binary Tree - A Hierarchical Data Structure - 13:05
    • Breadth First Traversal - 18:45
    • Depth First - Pre-OrderTraversal - 14:37
    • Depth First - In-Order and Post-Order Traversal - 13:53
  • Binary Search Trees
    • The Binary Search Tree - an introduction - 9:51
    • Insertion and Lookup in a Binary Search Tree - 17:02
  • Binary Tree Problems
    • Minimum Value, Maximum Depth and Mirror - 12:14
    • Count Trees, Print Range and Is BST - 14:41
    • Has Path Sum, Print Paths, Least Common Ancestor - 14:51
  • Heaps
    • The Heap Is Just The Best Way to Implement a Priority Queue - 17:17
    • Meet The Binary Heap - It's A Tree At Heart - 12:41
    • The Binary Heap - Logically A Tree Really An Array - 17:16
    • The Binary Heap - Making It Real With Code - 7:40
    • Heapify! - 19:35
    • Insert And Remove From A Heap - 16:36
  • Revisiting Sorting - The Heap Sort
    • Heap Sort Phase I - Heapify - 19:33
    • Heap Sort Phase II - The Actual Sort - 17:44
  • Heap Problems
    • Maximum Element In A Minimum Heap and K Largest Elements In A Stream - 15:56
    • Merge K Sorted Lists Into One Sorted List Using A Heap - 11:42
    • Find The Median In A Stream Of Elements - 16:06
  • Graphs
    • Introducing The Graph - 15:42
    • Types Of Graphs - 7:23
    • The Directed And Undirected Graph - 14:31
    • Representing A Graph In Code - 8:11
    • Graph Using An Adjacency Matrix - 15:27
    • Graph Using An Adjacency List And Adjacency Set - 17:55
    • Comparison Of Graph Representations - 10:11
    • Graph Traversal - Depth First And Breadth First - 14:58
  • Graph Algorithms
    • Topological Sort In A Graph - 17:30
    • Implementation Of Topological Sort - 6:56
    • Design A Course Schedule Considering Pre-reqs For Courses - 13:01
  • Shortest Path Algorithms
    • Introduction To Shortest Path In An Unweighted Graph - The Distance Table - 12:38
    • The Shortest Path Algorithm Visualized - 14:15
    • Implementation Of The Shortest Path In An Unweighted Graph - 6:19
    • Introduction To The Weighted Graph - 3:29
    • Shortest Path In A Weighted Graph - A Greedy Algorithm - 18:47
    • Dijkstra's Algorithm Visualized - 14:14
    • Implementation Of Dijkstra's Algorithm - 8:15
    • Introduction To The Bellman Ford Algorithm - 8:40
    • The Bellman Ford Algorithm Visualized - 11:22
    • Dealing With Negative Cycles In The Bellman Ford Algorithm - 7:36
    • Implementation Of The Bellman Ford Algorithm - 6:54
  • Spanning Tree Algorithms
    • Prim's Algorithm For a Minimal Spanning Tree - 17:27
    • Use Cases And Implementation Of Prim's Algorithm - 9:52
    • Kruskal's Algorithm For a Minimal Spanning Tree - 8:43
    • Implementation Of Kruskal's Algorithm - 7:33
  • Graph Problems
    • Design A Course Schedule Considering Pre-reqs For Courses - 13:01
    • Find The Shortest Path In A Weighted Graphs - Fewer Edges Better - 14:31

From 0 to 1: Data Structures & Algorithms in Java

Master the Fundamentals of How Computer Programs Organize & Manipulate Data

By Loonycorn | in Online Courses

Data structures and algorithms are standard Computer Science 101 topics that you'll master in this course. You'll learn how common data structures organize information so it can be used efficiently, how algorithms work to manipulate this data, and more. Though this course is tailored to the Java programming language, you'll emerge from it with a deep understanding of how any computer program works.

  • Access 66 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7
  • Visualize common data structures & the algorithms applied to them
  • Identify & apply which data structure or algorithm is optimal for a particular situation
  • Calculate the time & space complexity of code
  • Use the Big-O notation to perform complexity analyses on algorithms
  • Understand how linked lists work
  • Build a stack w/ Java, construct a queue & more

Instructor

Loonycorn is comprised of two individuals—Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their respective tech expertise at Google and Flipkart. The duo graduated from Stanford University and believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Downloadable for offline viewing
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • What this course is about
    • You, This course and Us - 3:03
  • Data Structures And Algorithms - A Symbiotic Relationship
    • Why are Data Structures And Algorithms important? - 15:06
  • Complexity Analysis and the Big-O Notation
    • Performance and Complexity - 16:04
    • The Big-O Notation - 16:48
    • What is the complexity of these pieces of code? - 19:12
  • Linked Lists
    • Linked Lists - The most basic of all data structures - 19:55
    • Linked List Problems - 10:25
    • Linked Lists vs Arrays - 10:29
  • Stacks And Queues
    • Meet The Stack - Simple But Powerful - 15:42
    • Building A Stack Using Java - 16:55
    • Match Parenthesis To Check A Well Formed Expression - 11:23
    • Find The Minimum Element In A Stack In Constant Time - 8:53
    • Meet The Queue - A Familiar Sight In Everyday Life - 14:13
    • The Circular Queue - Tricky But Fast - 19:46
    • Build A Queue With Two Stacks - 17:32
  • Sorting and Searching
    • Sorting Trade-Offs - 10:54
    • Selection Sort - 15:26
    • Bubble Sort - 14:44
    • Insertion Sort - 14:34
    • Shell Sort - 14:26
    • Merge Sort - 19:25
    • Quick Sort - 15:30
    • Binary Search - search quickly through a sorted list - 11:36
  • Binary Trees
    • Meet The Binary Tree - A Hierarchical Data Structure - 13:05
    • Breadth First Traversal - 18:45
    • Depth First - Pre-OrderTraversal - 14:37
    • Depth First - In-Order and Post-Order Traversal - 13:53
  • Binary Search Trees
    • The Binary Search Tree - an introduction - 9:51
    • Insertion and Lookup in a Binary Search Tree - 17:02
  • Binary Tree Problems
    • Minimum Value, Maximum Depth and Mirror - 12:14
    • Count Trees, Print Range and Is BST - 14:41
  • Heaps
    • The Heap Is Just The Best Way to Implement a Priority Queue - 17:17
    • Meet The Binary Heap - It's A Tree At Heart - 12:41
    • The Binary Heap - Logically A Tree Really An Array - 17:16
    • The Binary Heap - Making It Real With Code - 7:40
    • Heapify! - 19:35
    • Insert And Remove From A Heap - 16:36
  • Revisiting Sorting - The Heap Sort
    • Heap Sort Phase I - Heapify - 19:33
    • Heap Sort Phase II - The Actual Sort - 17:44
  • Heap Problems
    • Maximum Element In A Minimum Heap and K Largest Elements In A Stream - 15:56
  • Graphs
    • Introducing The Graph - 15:42
    • Types Of Graphs - 7:23
    • The Directed And Undirected Graph - 14:31
    • Representing A Graph In Code - 8:11
    • Graph Using An Adjacency Matrix - 15:27
    • Graph Using An Adjacency List And Adjacency Set - 17:55
    • Comparison Of Graph Representations - 10:11
    • Graph Traversal - Depth First And Breadth First - 14:58
  • Graph Algorithms
    • Topological Sort In A Graph - 17:30
    • Implementation Of Topological Sort - 6:56
  • Shortest Path Algorithms
    • Introduction To Shortest Path In An Unweighted Graph - The Distance Table - 12:38
    • The Shortest Path Algorithm Visualized - 14:15
    • Implementation Of The Shortest Path In An Unweighted Graph - 6:19
    • Introduction To The Weighted Graph - 3:29
    • Shortest Path In A Weighted Graph - A Greedy Algorithm - 18:47
    • Dijkstra's Algorithm Visualized - 14:14
    • Implementation Of Dijkstra's Algorithm - 8:15
    • Introduction To The Bellman Ford Algorithm - 8:40
    • The Bellman Ford Algorithm Visualized - 11:22
    • Dealing With Negative Cycles In The Bellman Ford Algorithm - 7:36
    • Implementation Of The Bellman Ford Algorithm - 6:54
  • Spanning Tree Algorithms
    • Prim's Algorithm For a Minimal Spanning Tree - 17:27
    • Kruskal's Algorithm For a Minimal Spanning Tree - 8:43
    • Implementation Of Kruskal's Algorithm - 7:34
  • Graph Problems
    • Design A Course Schedule Considering Pre-reqs For Courses - 13:01
    • Find The Shortest Path In A Weighted Graphs - Fewer Edges Better - 14:31

