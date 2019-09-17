Access 56 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7

Get a basic understanding of the Internet of Things

Understand what the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform is

Know how to use the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform to build IoT apps w/ minimal code

Learn how to incorporate webhooks in your IoT applications

In this course, you will learn about the Arduino IoT Cloud Platform that allows you to easily build the Internet of Things (IoT) applications and projects that connect to the cloud. Go from zero to hero and learn how to quickly build a secure Internet of Things (IoT) apps and dashboards using Arduino that connect to the cloud. You will start with the basics by building simple IOT cloud projects and then progress to advanced ones. You will also learn how to build IoT dashboards with little to no code to monitor your properties from the cloud.