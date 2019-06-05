By Oxford Learning Lab | in Online Courses
InstructorOxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education. All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.
Important Details
Requirements
By Oxford Learning Lab | in Online Courses
InstructorOxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education. All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.
Important Details
Requirements
By Derek Franklin | in Online Courses
Instructor
Derek Franklin is an instructor who's obsessed with not only teaching others great ideas, but also showing them how to put those great ideas into action. He's also focused on making the entire learning process visual, simple, and fun - something that will be clear to you as you progress through his courses.
Important Details
Requirements
By Eduonix Learning Solutions | in Online Courses
InstructorEduonix creates and distributes high-quality technology training content. Their team of industry professionals has been training manpower for more than a decade. They aim to teach technology the way it is used in the industry and professional world. They have a professional team of trainers for technologies ranging from Mobility, Web and Enterprise, and Database and Server Administration.
Important Details
Requirements
By Eric Campbell | in Online Courses
InstructorErik Rogne is an entrepreneur with years of experience creating physical products and brands. Erik decided to jump into the Amazon FBA world in the early years when it was just getting started. After months of trial-and-error and overcoming periods of personal doubt, it paid off. Big time.
Important Details
Requirements
By Evan Kimbrell | in Online Courses
InstructorEvan Kimbrell is the founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral based full service digital agency based out of San Francisco. Over the last 4 years, he has overseen the development and launch of over 100 web and mobile apps. Clients range from 1-2 man startups bootstrapping their idea, to multibillion dollar Fortune 100s like Wal-Mart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, & GNC. Before founding Sprintkick, Evan worked as a VC for the LA-based Juvo Capital firm.
Important Details
Requirements
By John Colley | in Online Courses
InstructorJohn Colley has a Bachelors and a Masters Degree from Cambridge University in the UK (Magdalene College). He graduated from Cass Business School in 1992 with an MBA with Distinction and also won the Tallow Chandler's Prize for the Best Dissertation. He also spent nine years as a Commissioned British Army Officer, serving in Germany and the UK in the 1980s, retiring as a Captain. John has spent over 25 years working as an investment banker, advising hundreds of companies about Strategy, Fund Raising and Mergers and Acquisitions. My experience ranges from advising Start up companies through to Billion $ Global Corporations.
Important Details
Requirements
By Doru Catana | in Online Courses
InstructorDoru Catana started out working in a marketing agency, then went to freelancing, grew that into his own agency with a team of 6 managing hundreds of campaigns both big and small, then decided to teach. A few years later, the courses he created have helped thousands of businesses and professionals all over the world, with over 50,000 satisfied students on multiple platforms.
Important Details
Requirements