What's Included

The Complete Digital Marketing Management Course
$299 Value
Facebook Marketing: How to Write the Perfect Post
$199 Value
Copywriting: How To Be A Crazy Good Copywriter
$95 Value
Key to a Great Copywriting Career
$199 Value
How To Start Your Own Freelance Copywriting Business
$165 Value
Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells in 2019
$199 Value
Copywriting 101 Essential Skills
$20 Value
Copywriting Masterclass: Writing That Sells
$1 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
21 hours
Lessons
152

The Complete Digital Marketing Management Course

Kickstart Your Digital Marketing Foray with 21 Hours of Training in Copywriting, Analytics, SEO & More

By Oxford Learning Lab | in Online Courses

This in-depth training includes 10 best-selling courses taught by seasoned marketing experts in order to deliver a complete digital marketing management experience. Learn proven strategies, and the costly mistakes to avoid, to become a top performer in your company or score a new position altogether. From copywriting and analytics to social media and email marketing, you’ll benefit from a well-rounded look at what creates an ideal customer experience that drives growth, revenue, sales, and an overall positive web presence.

  • Access 152 lectures & 21 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn from courses in web copywriting, analytics, social media & more
  • Dive into the essentials behind Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
  • Explore email marketing, content marketing & more

Instructor

Oxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education. All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Web CopyWriting
    • Intro - 7:01
    • Understand the different online platforms to write on - 3:58
    • Learn Where CopyWriting Sits on Your Marketing Plan - 5:41
    • Best Practices - 11:19
    • Create Killing Headlines - 10:28
    • How to Write Links People Want to Click On - 13:01
    • Examples: Learn From Who Is Already Doing It Right - 6:01
    • Summary and Resources - 3:53
    • Avoid This Mistake - Or Get Busted!
  • Web Analytics
    • Intro - 5:10
    • Understand Analytics - 12:39
    • Learn what is working and what is not working on your site - 8:39
    • Track the results of your marketing campaign - 11:22
    • Describe your outcome & meet your goals - 12:36
    • Examples on using analytics to draw conclusions on incoming traffic - 9:35
    • Lagging and Leading Indicators: learn what will happen next - 8:13
    • How Organizations are using analytics to make more money - 5:26
    • Summary and Resources - 5:30
  • Email Marketing
    • Intro - 3:45
    • Meet the most powerful digital marketing tool - 8:28
    • The Best Acquisition Channel System - 9:38
    • Step One: Clarify Your Email Marketing Goals - 4:56
    • Step Two: Create Your Email Marketing Machine - 11:22
    • Step Three: Analyse Your Data - 14:21
    • Step Four: Create email content that people want to read from you - 12:37
    • Step Five: Test your emails in different platforms - 12:26
    • Examples from leading companies - 5:07
    • Summary and Resources - 3:52
    • Email Marketing Resources Sept 2015
    • Email A/B Test Made Simple
  • Social Media Channels
    • Intro and History - 5:23
    • How We can Make the Most from Social Media - 11:37
    • How to Make It Work for You 1 - 6:25
    • How to Make It Work for You 2 - 9:11
    • Social Media Marketing Plan 1 - 10:05
    • Social Media Marketing Plan 2 - 9:50
    • Social Media Marketing Plan 3 - 10:29
    • Learn from Who Applies It - 6:30
    • Further resources and Summary - 7:30
  • SEO
    • Intro and history - 10:55
    • What is it - 7:57
    • The Search SuperPower - 5:54
    • Strategy and Techniques to Get to The Top 1 - 12:26
    • Strategy and Techniques to Get to The Top 2 - 13:33
    • Strategy and Techniques to Get to The Top 3 - 7:26
    • Who applies it and Summary - 7:54
  • Website UX
    • Intro and history - 8:15
    • First Steps on Getting the Site Your Customers Want - 4:44
    • Start Testing Your Current Website - 7:21
    • Learn How to Build a Better Site 1 - 10:55
    • Learn How to Build a Better Site 2 - 12:52
    • Learn How to Build a Better Site 3 - 10:19
    • Learn How to Build a Better Site 4 - 7:09
    • Examples: Who applies it - 5:49
    • Further resources and Summary - 4:10
    • New simple way to boost your subscription rate - Update Sept 2015
  • PPC - Pay Per Click
    • Intro and history - 6:20
    • The Different Pay Per Click Alternatives - 5:23
    • Why and when do we use it - 6:16
    • Strategy and Techniques for PPC 1 - 6:30
    • Strategy and Techniques for PPC 2 - 11:10
    • Strategy and Techniques for PPC 3 - 9:39
    • Strategy and Techniques for PPC 4 - 8:19
    • Who applies it - 8:48
    • Further resources and Summary - 3:27
  • Content Marketing
    • Intro & History - 7:11
    • Mapping the Customer Research Journey - 15:15
    • Start Creating a Content Strategy - 10:59
    • The Million Dollar Question: Why People Should Follow your Content? - 11:34
    • Tools That Help You Create Content Strategy - 14:55
    • Design Content to Be Shared - 12:56
    • Who applies it - 7:51
    • Further resources and Summary - 3:46
  • Campaign planning
    • Intro history What is it - 10:03
    • Why Build a Marketing Campaign - 9:20
    • Structure an Integrated Campaign - 5:31
    • Campaign Planning - How To 1 - 12:09
    • Campaign Planning - How To 2 - 14:37
    • Campaign Planning - How To 3 - 11:09
    • Campaign Planning - How To 4 - 8:38
    • Campaign Planning - Examples - 10:51
    • Further resources and Summary - 4:02
  • Bonus Topic: Digital Marketing Research
    • Intro & History - 9:09
    • The Customer is in Charge: Find How - 8:27
    • Multi-Device and Multi-Tasking Research - 7:52
    • Understand Your Customer Buying Process - 10:18
    • Understand Your Customer Research - 12:59
    • Other Types of Web Testing - 12:34
    • Who applies it Further resources Summary - 8:41
  • Web CopyWriting That Works!
    • Intro to Copywriting for the Web - 2:34
    • Why are you writing - 1:49
    • How the web affects copywriting - 2:35
    • What makes good writing - 7:42
    • How people read online - 6:05
    • Who are you writing for - 9:01
    • Getting the words right-Planning - 9:15
    • Drafting your copy - 13:28
    • Editing your copy - 5:14
    • Readability online-Part1 - 10:51
    • Readability online-Part2 - 10:32
    • Making use of headlines - 6:53
    • Other layout tips - 5:24
    • Navigability - 10:59
  • Email Marketing
    • Intro to Email marketing - 3:17
    • Pros and Cons - 13:29
    • Planning - 14:16
    • Choosing an Email Service Provider - 5:22
    • The secret of success - 3:18
    • Design your process - 12:15
    • Building the list - 13:26
    • Relevance - 8:06
    • Personalisation - 7:30
    • Improving open rates - 2:50
    • The From field - 5:57
    • Timing - 3:15
    • The creative - 7:51
    • The offer - 4:39
    • Copywriting - 7:38
    • Mobile devices - 4:36
    • The landing page - 2:54
    • Improving deliverability - 12:47
  • Social Media for Business Growth
    • Social media - Announcement - 1:47
    • Introduction to Social media strategy - Part 1 - 9:10
    • Introduction to Social media strategy - Part 2 - 9:24
    • Key messages - Part 1 - 10:19
    • Key messages - Part 2 - 11:28
    • Key messages - Part 3 - 8:19
    • Agree targets objectives and strategy - 12:23
    • Develop your strategy - 13:15
    • Evaluate social media tools - Part 1 - 8:36
    • Evaluate social media tools - Part 2 - 9:41
    • Create a cross functional approach - Part 1 - 13:25
    • Create a cross functional approach - Part 2 - 7:02
    • Light touch editorial approach - 10:55
    • The psychology of sharing - 9:47
    • Internal policies and terms of use - Part 1 - 8:27
    • Internal policies and terms of use - Part 2 - 7:37
    • Internal policies and terms of use - Part 3 - 12:55
    • Internal policies and terms of use - Part 4 - 14:57
    • Implement social media monitoring - Part 1 - 12:08
    • Implement social media monitoring - Part 2 - 8:41
    • Social media person or team - Part 1 - 7:33
    • Social media person or team - Part 2 - 10:13
    • Social media person or team - Part 3 - 12:51
    • Social media person or team - Part 4 - 7:48
    • Social media person or team - Part 5 - 7:41
    • Conduct appropriate training - 4:10
    • Define metrics and ROI - Part 1 - 10:28
    • Define metrics and ROI - Part 2 - 12:13
    • Define metrics and ROI - Part 3 - 9:55
    • What WebUX Means for Users - 7:51
    • Completing the Plan - 5:12

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
27

Facebook Marketing: How to Write the Perfect Post

Crack the Code Behind Drafting Powerful Posts That Engage & Drive Traffic

By Oxford Learning Lab | in Online Courses

Ever wonder why some Facebook posts goes viral while others fail? While Facebook's algorithms are secret, there are a series of techniques you can learn from the pros to maximize your results and reach an ever-growing number of people without having to spend a penny on advertising. In just one hour of training, you'll learn the nuts and bolts behind writing powerful Facebook posts that engage your audience and generate traffic.

  • Access 27 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn how to reach the right people without using ads
  • Explore re-engaging your existing audience
  • Understand how Facebook thinks about content

Instructor

Oxford Learning Lab is an online provider of Marketing & Business Strategy education. All the courses have been created under the supervision of Oxford College of Marketing, a Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) centre of excellence. Each course has been developed in collaboration with leading experts who have a proven academic or consultancy experience in their field. You can find them working on MBA and University programs with establishments like Wharton, Madrid, Cranfield, Warwick , Aston and Portsmouth to mention just a few. Some of them consult for FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • First Section
    • Why Enroll in Facebook Marketing How to Write Great Posts - 2:03
    • What is the Purpose of This Course - 2:07
    • How long must the text of the post should be? - 1:46
    • When is a long post might be necessary? - 0:58
    • Use simple language. Yes, but how simple? - 3:48
    • What is the most important part of the post? - 1:16
    • How do you start a perfect post? - 5:13
    • Example of Words to use at the beginning of a post - 2:03
    • How to conclude Effectively a post? - 3:08
    • Punctuation and format - 2:55
    • Beware of Negative Words! - 4:28
    • Overview of visual posts - 3:42
    • Which words FB have a positive Impact on FB Algorithms ? - 1:45
    • What Photos to Posts? - 2:42
    • What Photos NOT to Posts? - 2:25
    • When breaking, changing tone and subject is necessary? - 2:37
    • Videos: How Long should a video be? - 4:43
    • How to Correctly Prepare a Video for Facebook? - 1:39
    • High Impact Techniques to Start a Video - 2:47
    • The Perfect LIVE Video - 3:27
    • Viral Posts: How Does it Happens? - 4:54
    • Which Emotions Should Enter your Posts? - 3:44
    • Emotions to AVOID in Your Posts - 2:24
    • How to Write Emotions in Your Posts - 5:52
    • Drastic Drop in Your Posts Performance? Here some Reasons - 1:36
    • Common Errors To Avoid! - 1:58
    • Conclusion To The Course on How to Write FB Posts - 0:49

Access
Content
3.0 hours
Lessons
36

Copywriting: How To Be A Crazy Good Copywriter

Develop the Mind of a Copywriter & Break Down the Art of Crafting Professional Copy in 3 Hours

By Derek Franklin | in Online Courses

"Copywriting: How To Be A Crazy Good Copywriter" isn't so much a course as it is a learning system. Instead of simply teaching you a laundry list of ideas and strategies related to copywriting, this course uses visuals, simplicity, and a concept the instructor calls "expression," in order to help you develop the mind of a copywriter. You'll learn the elements of the art of copywriting, see how they work, understand how they all fit together, and drill them deep into your brain using some simple but powerful techniques.

  • Access 36 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Dig into 54 unique elements of copywriting
  • Explore a simple system for mastering the art of copywriting
  • Expand your knowledge w/ a professionally designed 100-page guide
  • Access a professionally designed course review tool

Instructor

Derek Franklin is an instructor who's obsessed with not only teaching others great ideas, but also showing them how to put those great ideas into action. He's also focused on making the entire learning process visual, simple, and fun - something that will be clear to you as you progress through his courses.

Important Details

Requirements

Course Outline

  • An Introduction To The Copywriter's Brain
    • Your Burning Questions About The Copywriter's Brain, Answered - 5:54
    • What Makes The Copywriter's Brain So Unique? - 4:52
    • What's Included In The Copywriter's Brain, And How To Use It - 1:37
    • The Copywriter's Brain Training Guide
  • Using The Copywriter's Brain
    • The Spark: A Visual Map Of The Art Of Copywriting - 4:23
    • The Spark: Why It Matters - 1:38
    • The Library: 100's Of The Best Copywriting Strategies Know To Man - 4:13
    • The Library: Why It Matters - 4:14
    • The Library Overview: An Exploration Into The Best Copywriting Ideas - 0:32
    • The Library: Doing Research, Knowing Your Prospect - 6:57
    • The Library: Involving Your Client, Knowing Your Purpose - 6:40
    • The Library: Developing Your USP, Preparing - 6:33
    • The Library: Emotion, 1 BIG Idea, AIDI, WIIFM, Honesty, Choosing Your Words - 8:10
    • The Library: Stories, Connecting W/Reader, Timeliness, Being Secific, Benefits - 6:08
    • The Library: Sentences, Free Line, Mistakes, Repetition, Metaphors, Resistance - 7:43
    • The Library: Objections, Showing, Questions, Length, Active Voice, Simplicity - 8:09
    • The Library: Headlines, Opening/Lead, Subheadlines, Bullets, Johnson Boxes - 8:54
    • The Library: General Style, Graphics/Images, Proof, Bonuses, Guarantee - 11:56
    • The Library: Call To Action, Signature, P.S., Contact/Support, Disclaimers - 8:47
    • The Library: Media (Audio/Video) - 12:26
    • The Library: SEO - 3:43
    • The Library: Personal Review, Client Review, Testing - 9:44
    • The Library: Google, YouTube - 2:33
    • The Library: Marketing - 8:14
    • The Library: Improving Your Skills - 6:23
    • The Library: Getting Clients - 10:20
    • The Teacher: A Unique Way Of Mastering The Art Of Copywriting - 4:45
    • The Teacher: Why It Matters - 7:52
  • Reviews And Taking Action: The Process Of Becoming A World-Class Copywriter
    • Doing An Initial Review Of The Entire Copywriter's Brain - 3:58
    • Review Strategy #1: Do A Quick Review Of The Spark - 2:16
    • Review Strategy #2: Go Around The Spark - 1:26
    • Review Strategy #3: Go Deep Within The Spark - 1:40
    • Review Strategy #4: Read And Express A Library Section Out Loud - 2:58
    • Review Strategy #5: Be A Teacher - 2:31
    • Ideas For When To Do A Review - 1:36
  • And Finally...
    • Thank You! - 1:45

Access
Content
3.0 hours
Lessons
16

Key to a Great Copywriting Career

Break Down the Essentials for Becoming a Successful Copywriter in 3 Hours

By Eduonix Learning Solutions | in Online Courses

The difference between a good business and a great one is the copy writer. You can become one of these highly sought-after professionals by learning how to write crisp and clean copy that can exponentially increase sales for any business. This course delivers a full-faceted look at becoming a successful copywriter from scratch. By the end of the course, you will have mastered the art of writing with style and flair, as well as how to modify content depending on your audience and how to write online as well as offline.

  • Access 16 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Take a step-by-step look at the essentials for becoming a successful copywriter
  • Learn how to create & modify content based on your audience

Instructor

Eduonix creates and distributes high-quality technology training content. Their team of industry professionals has been training manpower for more than a decade. They aim to teach technology the way it is used in the industry and professional world. They have a professional team of trainers for technologies ranging from Mobility, Web and Enterprise, and Database and Server Administration.

Important Details

Requirements

Course Outline

  • Course Intro
    • Course Intro - 3:34
  • Who Is a Master Copywriter?
    • What is Copywriting? - An Intro to the Secrets of Good Copywriters - 7:46
    • Attributes of an Effective Copywriter - 13:39
    • Knowing the Difference Between Good Writing and Good Copywriting - 15:20
    • What Do Experts Say about Master Copywriters? - 14:08
    • Can Anyone Be a Master Copywriter? - 9:32
  • Writing Well
    • Knowing Your Audience - 15:12
    • Writing with Clarity - 12:00
    • Writing with Simplicity - 10:51
    • Finding Your Voice - 13:23
    • Boredom-Free Writing - 12:50
  • Turning a Passion for Writing into a Profession
    • Getting Started - 10:12
    • Content That Sells - 13:42
    • Knowing Your Goal - 13:04
    • Writing for the Internet - 19:50
  • Course Conclusion
    • Course Conclusion - 2:12

Access
Content
2.0 hours
Lessons
24

How To Start Your Own Freelance Copywriting Business

Tap into the Mind of a Copywriter & Learn How to Kickstart Your Own Business

By Eric Campbell | in Online Courses

Starting your own copywriting business is a great way to build a powerful source of income while working virtually anywhere in the world. This course covers the essentials a complete beginner would need to know to become a paid copywriter, including the business side as well as the required copywriting knowledge. Jump in, and in just two hours, you'll get up to speed with the copywriting essentials.

  • Access 24 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore the copywriting mindset & theories
  • Dive into marketing & getting your first clients
  • Learn how to set up a simple portfolio website for only $20

Instructor

Erik Rogne is an entrepreneur with years of experience creating physical products and brands. Erik decided to jump into the Amazon FBA world in the early years when it was just getting started. After months of trial-and-error and overcoming periods of personal doubt, it paid off. Big time.

He has sourced hundreds of products from all over the world, and created brands that turned into thousands of dollars. Today, his Amazon FBA business generates $100,000+ in revenue each year and takes him less than 2 hours-per-week to maintain.

Important Details

Requirements

Course Outline

  • Everything You Need To Know About Starting Your Own Copywriting Business
    • Why Finding Copywriting Was So Exciting! (Eric) - 3:18
    • A Day In The Life of a Copywriter - 5:53
    • Dan's Story of Becoming a Copywriter - 4:17
    • Don't Worry! You Don't Have To Be A Great Writer - 1:20
    • Quick Start - Summary and Wrap Up - 2:16
  • Copywriting Mindset And Theories: The Foundation For Your Copywriting Skills
    • Get Excited! The Mindset Behind Great Copywriting Is Fascinating - 1:02
    • The #1 Most Important Theory! - 4:11
    • To Be Persuasive Your Reader Must Trust You - 5:43
    • The Copywriters Selling Secret (This Will Give You An Unfair Advantage) - 4:20
    • Keep It Simple! - 3:42
    • Get To Know Your Readers - 4:12
    • Why Most Marketing Messages Feel So Hollow - 2:46
    • This Lecture Will Make You A Better Copywriter - 2:26
    • What Are You Offering?? - 2:16
  • How To Get Your First Client, How Much To Charge Them And A Confidence Booster!
    • How To Handle New Types of Projects You Haven't Done Before - 5:57
    • What If I Don't Have ANY Experience Yet? - 5:42
    • Need a Confidence Boost? Watch This - 2:11
    • How Much Should You Charge Clients? - 2:46
  • Copywriting Fundamentals: Everything You Need To Write Effective Copy
    • The Most Important Copywriting Fundamentals - 2:22
    • What Is The Most Important Part Of Any Piece Of Copy? - 2:46
    • Let's Break It Down: What Makes A Headline Effective? - 4:37
    • Real World Examples: Headlines - 5:54
    • How To Write An Effective Headline - 3:38
    • Real World Examples: Body Copy - 3:05
    • This Copywriting Framework Will Be Your Secret To Writing Great Copy - 4:52
    • Is It Easy To Read? - 3:20
    • How To Overcome The 'Blank White Screen' - 3:46
    • Call To Action: For Salesletters - 6:43
    • Call To Action: For Clients - 1:18
  • Marketing & Getting Your First Clients
    • The Long Shoot Q&A Part One: Portfolio, References, & Should You Work For Free? - 11:07
    • The Long Shoot Q&A Part Two: Getting Your First Paid Clients & How To Bill Them - 10:10
    • The Long Shoot Q&A Part Three: Elance Success Tips & Info On Using Contracts - 8:30
  • How To Setup A Simple Website: Create A Professional Portfolio Site For $20
    • Create A Professional Website (Don't Worry It's Much Easier Than You Think!) - 0:45
    • How To Create A Wordpress.com Account - 4:02
    • How To Change The Look Of Your New Website - 3:32
    • Create Your First Page On Your Website! - 6:19
    • How To Get A Professional Domain Name - 2:01
    • Starting Points On How You Can Build A Website On Wordpress.org (Optional) - 2:42
  • How To Always Have The Confidence To Take On Any Project (Sharpen Your Saw)
    • Sharpen Your 'Copywriting Saw' - 1:24
    • Become An Expert By Hand Copying Famous Sales Letters - 1:35
    • These Copywriting Books Will Dramatically Improve Your Writing Ability - 4:53

Access
Content
7.0 hours
Lessons
64

Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells in 2019

Learn How to Strategically Deliver Words That Get People to Take Action

By Evan Kimbrell | in Online Courses

Whether you’re aware of it or not, copywriting is one of the most essential elements of effective marketing. It’s the art and science of strategically delivering words that get people to take some form of action. Whether you need more subscribers or conversions, solid copywriting can help. Becoming good at copywriting gives you one of the most powerful and predictable tools to transform the success of any business, and this course will get you up to speed.

  • Access 64 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the importance of understanding your audience, products & competition as a copywriter
  • Understand the techniques & tactics copywriters use to stir up emotions and get readers to take action
  • Learn classic copywriting formulas that nearly eliminate writer’s block
  • Discover the strategies you need to hit the right tone & messaging when targeting other businesses

Instructor

Evan Kimbrell is the founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral based full service digital agency based out of San Francisco. Over the last 4 years, he has overseen the development and launch of over 100 web and mobile apps. Clients range from 1-2 man startups bootstrapping their idea, to multibillion dollar Fortune 100s like Wal-Mart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, & GNC. Before founding Sprintkick, Evan worked as a VC for the LA-based Juvo Capital firm.

Important Details

Requirements

Course Outline

  • Intro to copywriting
    • Introduction to copywriting - 2:30
    • What is copywriting? - 4:27
    • Know your product - 9:14
    • PRACTICE: Know your product - 3:33
    • Know your competition - 7:24
    • Competitive copywriting - 8:05
    • Case study: Volkswagen - 6:53
    • Know your audience - 9:14
    • PRACTICE: Know your audience - 5:39
    • Know your voice and tone - 6:18
    • Know your media - 7:28
  • Crafting your copy
    • Intro to crafting your copy - 1:31
    • The art of persuasion - 8:33
    • How to use power words - 6:57
    • Structure and technique - 8:04
    • How to stir emotion - 9:42
    • Writer's block - 10:10
    • How to write simply - 8:32
    • PRACTICE: Writing simply - 7:59
    • Copywriting styles - 10:37
    • Don't get sued (plagiarism edition) - 5:13
    • Don't get sued (legal edition) - 9:42
    • Avoid common mistakes - 8:50
    • PRACTICE: Crafting your copy - 6:07
  • Copywriting formulas
    • Storytelling: The Hero's Journey - 9:08
    • Storytelling: More storytelling - 7:32
    • Persuasive formulas - 6:48
    • Copywriting formulas: AIDA & more - 11:34
    • PRACTICE: Copywriting formulas - 7:18
  • Copywriting for B2B vs B2C
    • Intro to copywriting for B2B vs B2C - 1:58
    • Differences between B2B and B2C - 5:34
    • B2B copywriting best practices - 5:13
    • Case study: Zendesk - 9:45
  • Creating great headlines
    • Intro to creating headlines - 2:19
    • How and why headlines work - 7:42
    • Modern formulas for headlines - 11:17
    • PRACTICE: Modern formulas for headlines - 5:37
    • How to test headlines and why - 8:25
    • Supporting headlines with leads - 8:17
    • Creating readable headlines - 7:18
    • Twitter headlines - 8:09
  • Copywriting for landing pages and CTAs
    • Intro to copywriting for landing pages - 1:39
    • Landing page basics and structure - 8:26
    • PRACTICE: Planning your landing page - 5:13
    • Landing page copy styles and themes - 9:02
    • Writing copy for landing pages - 7:48
    • CTAs - 6:54
    • Case study: Shipt - 6:16
  • Copywriting for email
    • Intro to email copywriting - 1:56
    • Product announcements and promotional emails - 6:22
    • PRACTICE: Email types - Announcements & promos - 4:02
    • Newsletters and transactional emails - 7:02
    • Email copy best practices - 5:09
    • Subject lines - 6:37
    • Writing letters and brand messages - 6:42
    • Case study: Physician Associates survey - 5:12
  • Copywriting for social media
    • Intro to social media copywriting - 2:37
    • Social Media Platform differences - 7:02
    • PRACTICE: Social media platform differences - 3:54
    • Writing profiles for social media - 5:26
    • Headline and copy best practices - 8:00
    • Copywriting for Facebook - 7:57
    • Copywriting for LinkedIn - 5:19
    • Case study: iostudio - 5:21

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
24

Copywriting 101 Essential Skills

Break Down the Copywriting Essentials into 12 Key Steps

By John Colley | in Online Courses

Explore the 12 key steps to writing compelling, professional copy with this course. In just one hour of training, you'll break down the nuts and bolts behind producing stellar content, like headlines, readability, simplicity, and more. When you complete this course, you will be able to apply each of the 12 steps to your copywriting today. These are key principles which can guide you to write more effectively without having to spend hours reading long books or hunting for information about writing on the internet.

  • Access 24 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Dive into the 12 steps for writing professional copy
  • Explore format, headlines, readability & more concepts
  • Learn how to write compelling copy more effectively

Instructor

John Colley has a Bachelors and a Masters Degree from Cambridge University in the UK (Magdalene College). He graduated from Cass Business School in 1992 with an MBA with Distinction and also won the Tallow Chandler's Prize for the Best Dissertation. He also spent nine years as a Commissioned British Army Officer, serving in Germany and the UK in the 1980s, retiring as a Captain. John has spent over 25 years working as an investment banker, advising hundreds of companies about Strategy, Fund Raising and Mergers and Acquisitions. My experience ranges from advising Start up companies through to Billion $ Global Corporations.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Why You Need to Take This Course - 2:35
    • Please Introduce Yourself - 1:37
    • What this Course is NOT! - 2:00
  • 12 Secret Steps
    • AIDA is not just an Opera! - 1:36
    • Have you any idea who you are talking to? - 1:54
    • Who cares what format you use? - 2:54
    • Hurting? Want someone to heal your pain? - 1:51
    • I haven't got time or money for Objections! - 2:20
    • Don't worry, there's always plenty of Scarcity to go round! - 2:22
    • So, why are YOU reading my Headlines? - 2:16
    • Why do you always want to know whats in it for you? - 2:19
    • Endorsements? Pah! Prove it to me! - 2:30
    • I Guarantee to you that I love Risk! Or do I? - 2:19
    • Right it Wright to Be Red! or you won't be Readable! - 2:34
    • Keep it Simple S…. and throw away your Theasaurus - 1:53
    • Time Out: I Would Love to Get Your Feedback on this Course - 1:30
  • Bonus - Mini Copywriting Course
    • Introduction to Mini Copywriting Course - 1:16
    • 6 Ways to Grab Your Readers By the Throat - with Headlines - 6:27
    • The Six Essential Components of a Sales Pitch - 6:10
    • Six Surprisingly Powerful Words - 6:34
    • Six Soft Skills behind a Great Promo Video - 8:13
    • Six Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them - 6:05
    • Are You Ready to take the Next Step? - 6:48
  • Wrap Up and Summary
    • Summary and Wrap Up - 3:07

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
31

Copywriting Masterclass: Writing That Sells

Connect with Your Audience & Supercharge Conversions with This Copywriting Primer

By Doru Catana | in Online Courses

A good copywriter can take any pitch and transform it into a powerful message that calls people to action. Whether you're looking to boost sales or just connect better with your audience, having a solid understanding of the principles of copywriting can take you a long way. This course features expert insight that's derived from real, practical experience to get your copywriting skills online. You'll cover the essential copywriting elements, craft compelling headlines, and more as you make your way through the training.

  • Access 31 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn the essential copywriting elements
  • Discover how to create engaging headlines
  • Learn how to write powerful sales copy
  • Dive into tweaking your message to perfection

Instructor

Doru Catana started out working in a marketing agency, then went to freelancing, grew that into his own agency with a team of 6 managing hundreds of campaigns both big and small, then decided to teach. A few years later, the courses he created have helped thousands of businesses and professionals all over the world, with over 50,000 satisfied students on multiple platforms.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • The Mindset
    • Why Copywriting? - 3:07
    • A Mental Image - 3:28
    • AIDA - 3:56
    • How To Get Creative - 2:38
    • What Are You Really Selling? - 1:46
    • John Caples 14 Most Powerful Sales Appeals - 3:50
    • How To Make Your Product a Rockstar - 4:08
    • Who's Your Prospect? - 3:21
    • Maslow's Hierarchy of Human Needs - 2:11
  • The Headline
    • The Mission Of Your Headline - 3:20
    • Always Looking Out for #1 - 1:44
    • Curing is Always Bigger Than Prevention - 3:53
    • Victor Schwab's 10 Most Favorite Headlines - 4:23
    • 4 Headline Idea Starters - 3:20
    • David Ogilvy's Acid Test For Headlines - 2:44
    • Closer and Closer to Perfection - 4:35
    • 16 Point Headline Checklist - 4:53
    • 17 Headline Idea Starters - 6:04
  • The Copy Body and The Sale
    • Visualize Your Prospect - 1:02
    • 8 Preliminary Sales You Must Make - 4:37
    • Core Structure Of All Good Copy - 4:41
    • 17 Steps to a Sale - 6:26
    • 8 Crucial Qualities All Great Copy Shares - 2:22
    • 9 Ways To Boost Selling Power - 4:03
  • The Finishing Touches
    • 18 Ways To Kiss - 3:43
    • 24 Most Powerful Words In The English Language - 1:00
    • 5 Ways To Say More With Less - 1:50
    • How To Spot Weak Copy - 1:03
    • Basic Principles of Graphic Design - 1:58
    • Even More Ideas and Suggestions - 2:21
    • Last Thoughts - 1:00

