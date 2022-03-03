Dive Into SEO, Facebook, YouTube, Copywriting, Google Analytics, AdWords, & More - It's 12 Courses In 1!

Get down to brass tacks with this proven formula to grow a business (your own, or the one you work at) fast! Digital marketing is one of the most important aspects of companies of all sizes, but especially in smaller and mid-sized ones. This massive course combines twelve courses to give you almost 20 hours of lectures, quizzes, and hands-on practice with the most important digital marketing tools available. From SEO to Google AdWords, you'll get a complete education in building a powerful, profitable campaign that will set either your business or your resume apart.
- Access 169 lectures & 19.5 hours of content 24/7
- Explore marketing fundamentals & best practices of market research
- Create your own WordPress website & get email subscribers fast
- Write copy that sells & increases search engine traffic
- Learn social media marketing techniques for YouTube, Facebook, & Twitter
- Become an authority on Quora marketing
- Design a data-driven approach to growth w/ Google AdWords & Analytics
More than 90,000 students have taken Daragh Walsh's courses, leaving more than 9,000 top-rated reviews. As a Google Certified Marketer, Daragh has worked with Amazon, Hertz, Callaway Golf and grown his own successful business online. He teaches proven marketing strategies that are designed to make an impact and increase your income. He is based in Ireland and loves connecting with people all over the world.
Details & Requirements
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
- Certification of completion not included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Experience level required: all levels
Compatibility
Terms
- All sales final
- Instant digital redemption