Go From Beginner to Advanced in the Ethical Hacking Essentials

Put yourself on the path to becoming a bona fide ethical hacker with this wall-to-wall masterclass. Covering everything from basic terminology to advanced exploitation with frameworks like Metasploit, this training will show you the tools and techniques these pros use to keep networks safe and beat hackers at their own game.

Alexis Ahmed is the founder and CTO at HackerSploit, a cybersecurity consultancy company that specializes in: cybersecurity consultancy, network security, web application security, malware and ransomware protection and prevention, cybersecurity and ethical hacking training. HackerSploit is aimed at protecting companies and businesses from the ever-growing threat of hackers, malware, and ransomware. HackerSploit has trained over 100,000 students in ethical hacking, penetration testing and Linux administration. Alexis is an experienced Ethical Hacker and Penetration Tester with over 6 years of experience in the cybersecurity field. In addition, he is also a web and Android developer with over 4 years of experience and has created beautiful and functional websites for clients all over the world. He has a YouTube channel with over 100,000 subscribers and more than 4 million views where he makes videos on ethical hacking, Linux, and programming.