The Complete Ethical Hacking Masterclass

Go From Beginner to Advanced in the Ethical Hacking Essentials

by HackerSploit
Description

Put yourself on the path to becoming a bona fide ethical hacker with this wall-to-wall masterclass. Covering everything from basic terminology to advanced exploitation with frameworks like Metasploit, this training will show you the tools and techniques these pros use to keep networks safe and beat hackers at their own game.

  • Access 65 lectures & 11.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to set up a virtual penetration testing environment & detect vulnerabilities
  • Explore the networking fundamentals of ethical hacking
  • Dive into advanced client-side & server-side exploitation
  • Discover how to attack wired & wireless networks and perform network sniffing w/ Wireshark

Instructor

Alexis Ahmed is the founder and CTO at HackerSploit, a cybersecurity consultancy company that specializes in: cybersecurity consultancy, network security, web application security, malware and ransomware protection and prevention, cybersecurity and ethical hacking training. HackerSploit is aimed at protecting companies and businesses from the ever-growing threat of hackers, malware, and ransomware. HackerSploit has trained over 100,000 students in ethical hacking, penetration testing and Linux administration. Alexis is an experienced Ethical Hacker and Penetration Tester with over 6 years of experience in the cybersecurity field. In addition, he is also a web and Android developer with over 4 years of experience and has created beautiful and functional websites for clients all over the world. He has a YouTube channel with over 100,000 subscribers and more than 4 million views where he makes videos on ethical hacking, Linux, and programming.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
