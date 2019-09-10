Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $19
Add to Cart ($19)
$294
93% off
wishlist
(96)
Courses
6
Lessons
118
Enrolled
956

What's Included

Excel Pro Tips: PivotTables
$49 Value
Excel Pro Tips: Analytics Tools
$49 Value
Excel Pro Tips: Productivity Tools
$49 Value
Excel Pro Tips: Data Visualization
$49 Value
Excel Pro Tips: Formatting
$49 Value
Excel Pro Tips: Formulas & Functions
$49 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
20

Excel Pro Tips: PivotTables

Explore & Analyze Your Data with Advanced PivotTable Tools & Techniques

By Excel Maven | in Online Courses

This Excel Pro Tips: PivotTables course will be focusing on one of Excel's most powerful and flexible analytic tools—PivotTables. The 2-hour course will start with some common topics like slicers, table layouts, and field list options, then dive into more unique use cases like grouping values, enabling multiple filters, reviving source data from a cache, defining custom sort lists, and more. This course will help you work smarter and not harder. By the end of this course, you'll be ready to slice, dice, and filter your data like a PivotTable pro.

  • Access 20 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the use of Excel slicers, table layouts & field list options
  • Learn grouping values, enabling multiple filters, reviving source data from the cache, defining custom sort lists & more
  • Slice, dice & filter data like a PivotTable pro
  • Practice & master PivotTables techniques used by professionals

Instructor

Chris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics, and data visualization. He founded Excel Maven in 2014 to provide high-quality, applied analytics training and consulting to clients around the world, and now mentors 150,000+ students in more than 190 countries. He has developed award-winning data analytics and visualization tools, featured by Microsoft, the New York Times, and the Society of American Baseball Research.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Microsoft Excel 2007-2019 or Office 365 recommended
  • Designed for Windows users (some tools may not be available for Mac)

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Course Structure & Outline - 1:41
    • DOWNLOAD: Course Resources
    • Setting Expectations - 1:45
  • PivotTable Tips
    • Introduction - 0:18
    • Customizing the Field List - 4:07
    • Autofitting Column Width - 4:21
    • Outline & Tabular Layouts - 7:46
    • Counting Non-Numerical Fields - 6:05
    • Grouping Dates - 8:03
    • Enabling Multiple Filters - 5:00
    • Grouping Values - 6:50
    • Adding Value Calculations - 9:01
    • Showing Empty Items - 6:22
    • Configuring Slicers & Timelines - 10:23
    • Conditional Formatting - 8:23
    • Removing & Reviving Source Data - 8:19
    • Adding Custom Sort Lists - 5:23
    • Solve Order & List Formulas - 6:16
    • QUIZ: PivotTable Tips
  • Wrapping Up
    • Resources & Next Steps

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
18

Excel Pro Tips: Analytics Tools

Explore Powerful Analytics Tools Like Forecasting, Optimization & Monte Carlo Simulation

By Excel Maven | in Online Courses

The Excel Pro Tips: Analytics Tools course will dive you into some of Excel's advanced analytics tools, using a variety of unique, real-world demos and case studies. You'll be forecasting stock prices and monthly temperatures, building your own outlier detection tools, solving complex optimization problems, designing Monte Carlo simulation models, creating reports using cube functions, and much more. This course includes a PDF ebook and downloadable Excel project file containing all demos and datasets, ranked by difficulty, organized by category, and hyperlinked for quick access.

  • Access 18 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand & practice Excel's advanced analytics tools using a variety of unique, real-world demos, and case studies
  • Know how to forecast stock prices & monthly temperatures and build your own outlier detection tools
  • Solve complex optimization problems, design Monte Carlo simulation models, create reports using cube functions & more

Instructor

Chris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics, and data visualization. He founded Excel Maven in 2014 to provide high-quality, applied analytics training and consulting to clients around the world, and now mentors 150,000+ students in more than 190 countries. He has developed award-winning data analytics and visualization tools, featured by Microsoft, the New York Times, and the Society of American Baseball Research.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Microsoft Excel 2007-2019 or Office 365 recommended
  • Designed for Windows users (some tools may not be available for Mac)

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Course Structure & Outline - 1:41
    • DOWNLOAD: Course Resources
    • Setting Expectations - 1:45
  • Analytics Tips
    • Introduction - 0:29
    • Quick Analysis Tools - 6:03
    • Scenario Manager - 7:55
    • Optimizing with Goal Seek - 6:33
    • Basic Forecasting - 11:09
    • Outlier Detection - 9:24
    • Automated Data Tables - 8:06
    • Power Query Tools - 10:41
    • Data Modeling 101 - 10:23
    • CUBE Functions - 16:21
    • Monte Carlo Simulation - 11:38
    • Advanced Optimization with Solver - 12:16
    • Analysis ToolPak (Preview) - 8:10
    • QUIZ: Analytics Tips
  • Wrapping Up
    • Resources & Next Steps

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
21

Excel Pro Tips: Productivity Tools

Save Time & Get More Done with Excel's Most Powerful Productivity Tools

By Excel Maven | in Online Courses

The Excel Pro Tips: Productivity Tools course will improve your current productivity. This 2-hour course will cover a range of topics to help you save time and work more efficiently, including keyboard shortcuts, autofill and flash fill, data validation, cell protection, named ranges, multi-level sorting, advanced filters, and much more. By the end of this course, you'll be ready to supercharge your productivity and absolutely revolutionize your Excel workflow.

  • Access 21 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn & practice Excel's productivity tools using keyboard shortcuts, autofill & flash fill, and data validation
  • Easily sort your data using cell protection, named ranges, multi-level storing, advanced filters & more
  • Supercharge your productivity & improve your Excel workflow

Instructor

Chris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics, and data visualization. He founded Excel Maven in 2014 to provide high-quality, applied analytics training and consulting to clients around the world, and now mentors 150,000+ students in more than 190 countries. He has developed award-winning data analytics and visualization tools, featured by Microsoft, the New York Times, and the Society of American Baseball Research.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Microsoft Excel 2007-2019 or Office 365 recommended
  • Designed for Windows users (some tools may not be available for Mac)

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Course Structure & Outline - 1:41
    • DOWNLOAD: Course Resources
    • Setting Expectations - 1:45
  • Productivity Tips
    • Introduction - 0:29
    • Customizing the Footer - 4:03
    • CTRL Shortcuts - 8:01
    • ALT Key Tips - 6:53
    • "Go To" Special Options - 4:36
    • Removing Blank Rows - 3:17
    • Data Validation Drop-Downs - 7:11
    • Autofill & Flash Fill - 8:26
    • Customizing the Ribbon - 6:53
    • Splitting Text to Columns - 7:39
    • Synchronous Scrolling - 2:58
    • Extracting Unique Values - 4:06
    • Named Range & Table References - 8:12
    • Protecting Cells & Formulas - 8:09
    • Multi-Level Row & Column Sorting - 10:54
    • Advanced Filter Criteria - 9:27
    • QUIZ: Productivity Tips
  • Wrapping Up
    • Resources & Next Steps

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
1.5 hours
Lessons
18

Excel Pro Tips: Data Visualization

Think Outside the Pie Chart & Explore Some of Excel’s Most Powerful Visualization Tools

By Excel Maven | in Online Courses

This Excel Data Visualization course is all about bringing data to life, using some of Excel's most powerful visualization tools. The 18 lectures of this course won't be talking about your basic pie charts and line graphs. You will be introduced to Excel's unique features like filled maps, sparklines, custom templates, dynamic visuals, interactive form controls, and much more. If you want to create clear and effective charts and graphs and interactive reports and dashboards, this course is for you.

  • Access 18 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore Excel's most powerful visualization tools
  • Know about Excel's unique features like filled maps, sparklines, custom templates. dynamic visuals, interactive form controls & more
  • Create clear & effective charts and graphs as well as interactive reports and dashboards

Instructor

Chris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics, and data visualization. He founded Excel Maven in 2014 to provide high-quality, applied analytics training and consulting to clients around the world, and now mentors 150,000+ students in more than 190 countries. He has developed award-winning data analytics and visualization tools, featured by Microsoft, the New York Times, and the Society of American Baseball Research.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Microsoft Excel 2007-2019 or Office 365 recommended
  • Designed for Windows users (some tools may not be available for Mac)

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Course Structure & Outline - 1:41
    • DOWNLOAD: Course Resources
    • Setting Expectations - 1:45
  • Visualization Tips
    • Introduction - 0:24
    • Chart Properties (Move & Size) - 5:08
    • Hidden Chart Source Data - 2:43
    • Filled Maps (Excel 2016+) - 5:10
    • Customizing Charts to Tell a Story - 8:53
    • Adding Sparklines - 7:44
    • Custom Chart Templates - 6:06
    • Heat Maps with Color Scales - 7:11
    • Analyzing Distribution with Histograms - 9:28
    • Goal Pacing with Gauge Charts - 10:26
    • Highlighting Time Periods - 8:05
    • Dynamic Source Ranges - 12:08
    • Interactive Form Controls - 11:48
    • QUIZ: Visualization Tips
  • Wrapping Up
    • Resources & Next Steps

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
1.5 hours
Lessons
20

Excel Pro Tips: Formatting

Transform Excel Worksheets Into Clear & Polished Reports Using Powerful Formatting Tools

By Excel Maven | in Online Courses

With every data collection and analysis project, it is a must that your data is not just accurate but also clearly presented. This Excel Pro Tips: Formatting course will be focusing on Excel formats. More than cell fill and font colors, this course will teach you how to turn your plain old spreadsheets into downright beautiful and functional works of art. You’ll practice freezing panes, hiding text, defining formula-driven rules, creating advanced custom number formats, and much more If you're ready to bring your workbooks to life and take your formatting game to the next level, this is the course for you.

  • Access 20 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn to create clean & polished worksheets
  • Turn plain spreadsheets into beautiful & functional works of art
  • Practice freezing panes, hiding text, defining formula-driven rules, creating advanced custom number formats & much more

Instructor

Chris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics, and data visualization. He founded Excel Maven in 2014 to provide high-quality, applied analytics training and consulting to clients around the world, and now mentors 150,000+ students in more than 190 countries. He has developed award-winning data analytics and visualization tools, featured by Microsoft, the New York Times, and the Society of American Baseball Research.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Microsoft Excel 2007-2019 or Office 365 recommended
  • Designed for Windows users (some tools may not be available for Mac)

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Course Structure & Outline - 1:41
    • DOWNLOAD: Course Resources
    • Setting Expectations - 1:45
  • Formatting Tips
    • Introduction - 0:26
    • Formatting Shortcuts - 4:28
    • Snap to Grid - 4:30
    • Hiding Workbook Elements - 4:03
    • Format Painter - 6:41
    • Color & Border Design - 7:03
    • Freezing Panes - 5:58
    • Center Across Selection - 4:33
    • Invisible Text Formatting - 3:55
    • Zip Codes & Phone Numbers - 5:09
    • Grouping Columns & Rows - 6:25
    • Formatting Errors with IFERROR - 5:50
    • Converting Text to Date Values - 10:39
    • Formula-Based Formats - 10:41
    • Advanced Number Formats - 10:37
    • QUIZ: Formatting Tips
  • Wrapping Up
    • Resources & Next Steps

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
21

Excel Pro Tips: Formulas & Functions

Take Your Excel Formula Skills to the Next Level with Helpful Tips & Advanced Use Cases

By Excel Maven | in Online Courses

In the Excel Pro Tips: Formulas & Functions course, you'll be exploring and using some of Excel’s most powerful formula tools, including basic options like calculation modes, line breaks, and auditing tools, as well as more complex use cases like detecting duplicates, creating dynamic workbook links, randomizing lists, and configuring many-to-many lookups. Learn the best practices for writing or troubleshooting formulas. If you're ready to ramp up your formula skills and take your Excel analytics game to the next level, this is the course for you.

  • Access 21 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Explore some of Excel's most powerful formula tools, including basic options like calculation modes, line breaks & auditing tools
  • Practice using more complex use-cases like detecting duplicates, creating dynamic workbook links, randomizing lists & configuring many-to-many lookups
  • Learn best practices for writing or troubleshooting formulas

Instructor

Chris Dutton is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert, analytics consultant, and best-selling instructor with more than a decade of experience specializing in business intelligence, marketing analytics, and data visualization. He founded Excel Maven in 2014 to provide high-quality, applied analytics training and consulting to clients around the world, and now mentors 150,000+ students in more than 190 countries. He has developed award-winning data analytics and visualization tools, featured by Microsoft, the New York Times, and the Society of American Baseball Research.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Microsoft Excel 2007-2019 or Office 365 recommended
  • Designed for Windows users (some tools may not be available for Mac)

Course Outline

  • Getting Started
    • Course Structure & Outline - 1:41
    • DOWNLOAD: Course Resources
    • Setting Expectations - 1:45
  • Formula Tips
    • Introduction - 0:28
    • Manual vs. Automatic Calculation - 4:19
    • Formula Line Breaks - 4:05
    • Converting Units of Measurement - 5:50
    • Real-Time Tools with TODAY & NOW - 10:18
    • Formula Auditing Tools - 11:18
    • Pivot-Style Reports with Formulas - 8:37
    • Counting Words in a Cell - 7:24
    • Dependent Drop-Downs with INDIRECT - 8:28
    • Hyperlinking Between Worksheets - 8:13
    • "Fuzzy Match" Lookups - 7:15
    • Random Selection with OFFSET & RANDBETWEEN - 6:26
    • Combining INDEX & MATCH - 8:40
    • Matching Items Between Lists - 11:00
    • Counting Duplicates with SUMPRODUCT - 8:59
    • Many-to-Many Lookups - 9:53
    • QUIZ: Formula Tips
  • Wrapping Up
    • Resources & Next Steps

View Full Curriculum

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.