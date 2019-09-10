Access 20 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7

Learn to create clean & polished worksheets

Turn plain spreadsheets into beautiful & functional works of art

Practice freezing panes, hiding text, defining formula-driven rules, creating advanced custom number formats & much more

With every data collection and analysis project, it is a must that your data is not just accurate but also clearly presented. This Excel Pro Tips: Formatting course will be focusing on Excel formats. More than cell fill and font colors, this course will teach you how to turn your plain old spreadsheets into downright beautiful and functional works of art. You’ll practice freezing panes, hiding text, defining formula-driven rules, creating advanced custom number formats, and much more If you're ready to bring your workbooks to life and take your formatting game to the next level, this is the course for you.