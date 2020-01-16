Learn How to Make Bank by Mastering JavaScript Programming Languages & Becoming a Full-Stack Developer

Description

If you would like to master JavaScript and get started as a full-stack web developer, you are going to love this course! With 87 lectures, this course will teach you JS development and have you working on coding projects using ReactJS, NodeJS, LoopbackJS, Redux, Material-UI, and socket programming. You will be working on 3 coding projects in this course, covering calculator application, weblog, and chat application. This course was designed for students who have a basic understanding of front-end web development.



