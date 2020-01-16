Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Full-Stack JavaScript Course

Learn How to Make Bank by Mastering JavaScript Programming Languages & Becoming a Full-Stack Developer

by Joseph Delgadillo
Description

If you would like to master JavaScript and get started as a full-stack web developer, you are going to love this course! With 87 lectures, this course will teach you JS development and have you working on coding projects using ReactJS, NodeJS, LoopbackJS, Redux, Material-UI, and socket programming. You will be working on 3 coding projects in this course, covering calculator application, weblog, and chat application. This course was designed for students who have a basic understanding of front-end web development.

  • Access 87 lectures & 21 hours of content 24/7
  • Build a feature-rich blog app using React & LoopbackJS
  • EWxplore the full-stack elements of JavaScript by coding your own REST API
  • Program a chat app where you can create a user account, add other users & then message back and forth w/ them

Instructor

Joseph Delgadillo teaches skills ranging from computers & technology, to entrepreneurship & digital marketing. He is a proud alumnus of Central Washington University.

Requirements

  • Internet access required
  • A basic understanding of HTML, CSS & JavaScript

