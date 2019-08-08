Access 15.5 hours of content 24/7

Get condensed content focused on getting you certified

Reduce your certification prep time significantly

Cover every subject area in the exam

Get extra links to reference material you need to study

Looking to accomplish your Google Cloud Platform Certification? Don't have time or funds to spend on expensive courses and want to avoid the extra marketing fluff? This course will help! This course will get you ramped up in the Google Cloud Platform so you can successfully pass the GCP Cloud Architect exam on your first try. You'll start with a brief overview of the platform before delving into the aspects you have to know to pass the exam.