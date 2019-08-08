Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Google Cloud Mastery Bundle

Google Cloud Platform Associate Cloud Engineer Bootcamp
Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals
Become a High Earning Cloud Architect
Google Cloud Platform Data Storage Overview
Google Cloud Architect Exam Bootcamp 2019
DevOps On Google Cloud Platform
Google Cloud Platform Networking Fundamentals
Google Cloud Security Fundamentals
Product Details

Google Cloud Platform Associate Cloud Engineer Bootcamp

Learn How to Deploy Solutions on the Google Cloud Console

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

An Associate Cloud Engineer deploys applications, monitors operations, and manages enterprise solutions. This individual is able to use Google Cloud Console and the command-line interface to perform common platform-based tasks to maintain one or more deployed solutions that leverage Google-managed or self-managed services on Google Cloud. In this course, you'll learn how to do just that.

  • Access 9.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Set up a cloud solution environment
  • Plan & configure a cloud solution
  • Deploy & implement a cloud solution
  • Ensure successful operation of a cloud solution
  • Configure access & security

Instructor

Stone River eLearning was founded in 2011 and calls itself the Online Technology Bootcamp. It has taught over 250,000 students through its website and reseller partners since its founding, with a focus on developing high-quality video training in all areas of the tech field. For more details on the course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required
Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals

Adapt Your AWS Knowledge to the Google Cloud Platform

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

The Google Cloud Platform is growing in demand and the requirements for cloud professionals proficient in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) has never been higher. According to Global Knowledge’s Salary Survey for 2018, a GCP Cloud Architect had the highest average salary at $139,529. Getting Google Cloud Certified or even just learning more can add value to your career earnings. This course is meant for IT professionals that are knowledgeable in AWS and are looking to get a quick ramp-up by comparing Google Cloud Platform to Amazon Web Services at a functional level.

  • Access 9 hours of content 24/7
  • Cover networking & storage
  • Explore data services & management
  • Understand the importance of DevOps & management
  • Compare how AWS does things to how GCP approaches services

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Access to a Google Cloud Platform account such as a free tier
  • Prior AWS experience (6 months) would be very helpful
  • Basic Cloud Computing knowledge is required
  • Access to GCP Codelabs would be helpful
Become a High Earning Cloud Architect

Get a Vendor-Neutral Crash Course in All Things Cloud Architecture

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

The demand for Cloud Architects has never been higher and now's the time to take advantage. In this course, you'll cover the basics of the Cloud before going over cloud frameworks, ecosystems, migrations, analysis, and more. You'll touch on Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure so you'll have a comprehensive understanding of different platforms.

  • Access 9 hours of content 24/7
  • Explain the history of cloud computing & its impact on business and IT architecture
  • Demonstrate the key engineering concepts of operating “as a service”
  • Explain the impact of cloud computing on service management
  • Understand consumer & provider perspectives in setting up cloud environments
  • Evaluate & design a cloud solution architecture
  • Plan the transitioning & transformation to a cloud environment

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Google Cloud Platform Data Storage Overview

Discover Why Google Cloud Platform Storage Can Work for Your Needs

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

During this course, you'll cover storage requirements around the Google Cloud Platform. GCP offers object storage for different needs and price points as well as managed MySQL and globally-scalable NoSQL databases. Different applications and workloads require different storage and database solutions, so GCP offers a full suite of industry-leading storage services that meet your needs for structured, unstructured, transactional, and relational data. This course will help you identify the solutions that fit your scenarios, whether they are mobile applications, hosting commercial software, data pipelines, or storing backups.

  • Access 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand why you should use Google Cloud Platform storage & database products
  • Learn how to collaborate quickly w/ Google cloud
  • Protect customers w/ high-end security
  • Discover how to roll out a budget-friendly, scalable storage solution

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Google Cloud Architect Exam Bootcamp 2019

How to Pass the Google Cloud Architect Certification Exam on Your First Try

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

Looking to accomplish your Google Cloud Platform Certification? Don't have time or funds to spend on expensive courses and want to avoid the extra marketing fluff? This course will help! This course will get you ramped up in the Google Cloud Platform so you can successfully pass the GCP Cloud Architect exam on your first try. You'll start with a brief overview of the platform before delving into the aspects you have to know to pass the exam.

  • Access 15.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Get condensed content focused on getting you certified
  • Reduce your certification prep time significantly
  • Cover every subject area in the exam
  • Get extra links to reference material you need to study

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
DevOps On Google Cloud Platform

Push Towards a Six-Figure Salary By Mastering Today's Most In-Demand Skills

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

Looking to accomplish your Google Cloud Platform Certification or just learn more about GCP DevOps options and services? This course will focus on what DevOps is and how it applies to GCP Services. You'll cover the major services as they relate to deploying a CI Pipeline or a CD Pipeline and also review Kubenetes Engine, App Engine, and Cloud Functions.

  • Access 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Get condensed content focused on getting you knowledgeable in GCP DevOps
  • Focus on CI Pipeline Services such as Cloud Build, source repositories, container registry, & Kubernetes engine

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required
Google Cloud Platform Networking Fundamentals

Get Familiar with Networking Skills on the Google Cloud Platform

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

Google Cloud Platform enables developers to build, test and deploy applications on Google’s highly-scalable, secure, and reliable infrastructure. This course covers specifically Google Cloud Platform networking services. This course will cover the features and functions of Google Cloud Platform Networking Services so that you will understand the GCP options available.

  • Access 3.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Dive into GCP networking fundamentals such as software defined networking, load balancing, auto-scaling, & virtual private clouds
  • Explore identity & access management
  • Understand what GCP Cloud services should enable your organization

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required
Google Cloud Security Fundamentals

How to Secure Google Cloud Platforms

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

Security in the cloud is much like security in your on-premise data centers, only without the costs of maintaining facilities and hardware. In the cloud, security is generally a shared responsibility between the provider and the customer. With Google Cloud Platform there are many facets of maintaining a secure cloud environment and in this course, you'll cover them.

  • Access 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Focus on IAM, Stackdriver, Gsuite, cloud identity, roles, & service accounts
  • Reinforce your knowledge w/ demos
  • Get links to reference material you need to study

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required

