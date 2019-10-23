Access 229 lectures & 28 hours of content 24/7

Understand iOS13 development w/ Swift5

Master Swift5 programming skills

Build & iPhone/iPad app & put them to the App Store

Learn essential design skills

With iOS 13 bringing new Siri voice capabilities, a revamped Photos app, Dark Mode support, and more new features to the platform, there's never been a better time to break into app development. Get your coding stripes and start building apps by jumping into this 40+ hour training led by Rob Percival, one of the Web's highest-rated instructors. Even if you've never touched a line of code before, Rob guides you through the essentials, like Swift5 and XCode 11, as you build several projects for iOS 13, including clones of Uber and Instagram. This course is completely up to date, you won't see any outdated technology, outdated lectures.