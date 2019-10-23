Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete iOS 13 & SwiftUI Developer Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $19
Add to Cart ($19)
$1,996
99% off
wishlist
Courses
4
Lessons
425

What's Included

The Complete iOS 13 Developer Course & SwiftUI
$499 Value
SwiftUI: Build Beautiful, Robust Apps
$499 Value
Swift 5 Programming for Beginners
$499 Value
SwiftUI: Build Amazing Apps, Fast & Easy
$499 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
28 hours
Lessons
229

The Complete iOS 13 Developer Course & SwiftUI

Start Building iOS 13 Apps with Hands-on Projects, Bonus Content & Insight from Top-Rated Instructor Rob Percival

By Rob Percival & Codestars | in Online Courses

With iOS 13 bringing new Siri voice capabilities, a revamped Photos app, Dark Mode support, and more new features to the platform, there's never been a better time to break into app development. Get your coding stripes and start building apps by jumping into this 40+ hour training led by Rob Percival, one of the Web's highest-rated instructors. Even if you've never touched a line of code before, Rob guides you through the essentials, like Swift5 and XCode 11, as you build several projects for iOS 13, including clones of Uber and Instagram. This course is completely up to date, you won't see any outdated technology, outdated lectures.

  • Access 229 lectures & 28 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand iOS13 development w/ Swift5
  • Master Swift5 programming skills
  • Build & iPhone/iPad app & put them to the App Store
  • Learn essential design skills

Instructor

Rob Percival has a degree in Mathematics from Cambridge University. After building websites for friends and family for fun, he soon learned that web development was a very lucrative career choice. He gave up a successful job as a teacher to work part-time and today, couldn't be happier. He's passionate about teaching kids to code, so every summer he runs Code School in the beautiful city of Cambridge. He also runs the popular web hosting and design service, Eco Web Hosting which leaves him free to share my secrets with people like you.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • 1: Introduction
    • 01-00.Getting Started Intro - 0:25
  • 2: XCode Overview & Getting Started
    • 01-01.Macbook Setup - 8:36
    • 01-02.Creating First Project - 10:55
    • 01-03.Xcode Overview - 14:09
    • 01-04.Simulator - 5:24
    • 01-05.User Interface - 11:40
    • 01-06.Connecting Views - 6:49
    • 01-07.Changing Image with Code - 5:33
    • 01-08.Downloading Projects - 1:58
    • GitHub Link for First App
  • 3: Swift 5 Deep Dive
    • 02-00.Swift Deep Dive Intro - 0:32
    • 02-01.Options for Writing - 10:52
    • 02-02.Variables and Constants - 11:07
    • 02-03.Variable Types - 10:01
    • 02-04.Predefining Types - 13:03
    • 02-05.Arrays - 14:37
    • 02-06.Set - 8:44
    • 02-07.Dictionaries - 8:32
    • 02-08.While Loop - 11:17
    • 02-09.For Loop - 8:04
    • 02-10.If Controls - 11:12
    • 02-11.Functions - 11:24
    • 02-12.Optionals - 13:33
    • Playgrounds GitHub Link
    • 02-13.Worst Calculator Assignment - 2:08
    • 02-14.Calculator Design - 8:13
    • 02-15.Calculator Codes - 13:46
    • 02-16.Safety and Scope - 12:45
    • Calculator GitHub Link
  • 4: Layout
    • 03-01.Layout Intro - 0:22
    • 03-01.Layout Overview - 8:49
    • 03-02.Adding Constraints - 7:10
    • 03-03.Constraints Detailed - 9:14
    • 03-04.Suggested Constraints - 4:35
    • Project Layout GitHub Link
    • 03-05.Programmatic Views - 7:28
    • 03-06.Mathematical Operations - 7:14
    • 03-07.Creating Buttons - 11:38
    • Objects With Code GitHub Link
    • 03-08.What is Swift UI? - 4:39
  • 5: Advanced iOS Features: Permanent Storage, Segue, Alert Message, Timers, Gestures
    • 04-00.Advanced iOS Features Intro - 0:31
    • 04-01.Storing Data - 11:37
    • 04-02.Taking Birthday Note - 11:26
    • 04-03.Deleting Data - 7:21
    • Birthday Note Taker GitHub Link
    • 04-04.Second Screen - 8:59
    • 04-05.Segue - 8:07
    • 04-06.Information Transfer - 10:30
    • 04-07.ViewController Lifecycle - 7:53
    • Segue App GitHub Link
    • 04-08.Alert Message - 13:07
    • 04-09.User SignUp Form - 10:03
    • Alert Project GitHub Link
    • 04-10.Gesture Recognizers - 12:48
    • Gesture Recognizer App GitHub Link
    • 04-11.Timer - 14:39
    • Timer Project GitHub Link
  • 6: First Game: Catch the Kenny!
    • 05-00.Kenny Intro - 0:43
    • 05-01.Kenny Intro - 2:44
    • 05-02.Design of the Game - 8:51
    • 05-03.Increasing Score - 6:41
    • 05-04.Counting Down - 9:56
    • 05-05.Kenny Animating - 10:59
    • 05-06.Replay Function - 4:32
    • 05-07.Saving Highscores - 8:20
    • Catch the Kenny GitHub Link
  • 7: TableView: Landmark Book
    • 06-00.LandmarkBook Intro - 0:43
    • 06-01.What is TableView? - 14:07
    • 06-001. What is Landmark Book - 1:13
    • 06-02.Landmarks - 7:54
    • 06-03.Displaying Array Data - 5:49
    • 06-04.Deleting Rows - 4:54
    • 06-05.ImageViewController - 7:10
    • 06-06.Passing Information - 9:58
    • Landmark Book GitHub Link
  • 8: Intermediate Swift: OOP
    • 07-00.Intermediate Swift Intro - 0:38
    • 07-01.What is OOP? - 6:49
    • 07-02.Initializer - 10:47
    • 07-03.What is Enum? - 7:07
    • 07-04.What is Inheritance? - 8:21
    • 07-05.Access Levels - 5:33
    • MusicianClass GitHub Link
    • 07-06.Simpson Book Design - 10:40
    • 07-07.TableView Setup - 8:31
    • 07-08.Creating Model - 9:08
    • 07-09.Simpson TableView - 4:37
    • 07-10.Details - 9:33
    • Simpson Book GitHub Link
    • CCA Swift Level 1 Certification
  • 9: Core Data: Art Book
    • 08-00.Core Data Intro - 0:44
    • 08-00.What is ArtBook? - 2:18
    • 08-01.What is Core Data? - 8:47
    • 08-02.User Interface - 14:11
    • 08-03.Hiding Keyboard - 10:01
    • 08-04.Picking Image - 18:16
    • 08-05.Storing Information - 14:58
    • 08-06.Retrieving Information - 15:20
    • 08-07.Notification Center - 7:42
    • 08-08.Passing Data - 9:45
    • 08-09.Predicates - 10:46
    • 08-10.Delete Functionality - 9:51
    • 08-11.Improvements - 7:39
    • Artbook GitHub Link
  • 10: Maps: Travel Book
    • 09-00.Maps Intro - 0:40
    • 09-01.What is Travel Book - 2:39
    • 09-02.Map Kit - 5:31
    • 09-03.User Location - 17:09
    • 09-04.Pins on Map - 11:52
    • 09-05.User Input - 4:28
    • 09-06.Saving Places - 12:48
    • 09-07.User Interface - 7:22
    • 09-08.Fetching Data - 6:50
    • 09-09.Passing Info - 6:16
    • 09-10.Showing Selected Pin - 11:03
    • 09-11.Disabling Updates - 7:17
    • 09-12.Customizing Pins - 11:42
    • 09-13.Navigation - 12:53
    • Travel Book GitHub Link
  • 11: iOS Special Features
    • 10-00.IOS Features Intro - 0:27
    • 10-01.Keyboard - 16:12
    • Hodor Keyboard GitHub Link
    • 10-02.Sticker Pack - 4:56
    • Sticker Pack GitHub Link
    • 10-03.Face Recognition - 16:38
    • Face Recognition GitHub Link
    • 10-06.Dark Mode - 13:28
    • 10-07.Dark Mode Advanced - 6:50
    • Dark Mode App GitHub Link
    • 10-04.What is Git? - 12:19
    • 10-05.What is GitHub? - 11:28
  • 12: API & JSON: Currency Converter
    • 11-00.Currency Converter Intro - 0:47
    • 11-01.What is Api? - 7:25
    • 11-02.What is JSON? - 7:11
    • 11-03.User Interface - 8:51
    • 11-04.Creating URL - 8:52
    • 11-05.Getting Data - 12:13
    • 11-06.Process Data - 11:55
    • Currency Converter GitHub Link
  • 13: Firebase: Instagram Clone
    • 12-00.Instagram Clone Intro - 0:40
    • 12-001.Insta Clone Intro - 2:41
    • 12-01.What is Firebase - 9:37
    • 12-02.What is Cocoapods - 17:39
    • 12-03.User Interface - 13:35
    • 12-04.Adding Settings VC - 12:41
    • 12-05.Creating Users - 11:19
    • 12-06.Sign In - 14:53
    • 12-07.Upload VC Assignment - 13:57
    • 12-08.Upload Operations - 17:32
    • 12-09.Storage Operations - 9:26
    • 12-10.Firestore Structure - 16:54
    • 12-11.Saving Date - 5:57
    • 12-12.Creating Feed Cell - 17:03
    • 12-13.Retrieving Data - 17:29
    • 12-14.Downloading Images - 11:53
    • 12-15.Document IDs - 9:02
    • 12-16.Liking Posts - 7:45
    • 12-17.Firebase Security - 4:59
    • Instagram Clone GitHub Link
  • 14: Push Notifications
    • 13-00.Push Notifications Intro - 1:00
    • 13-01.Enabling Push Services - 19:38
    • 13-02.One Signal Integration - 14:06
    • 13-03.Manual Notification - 12:46
    • 13-04.Notifications with Code - 7:47
    • 13-05.Player ID - 9:59
    • 13-06.Firebase Checks - 11:54
    • 13-07.Sending Push Notifications - 7:25
    • Instagram Clone with Push Notifications GitHub Link
  • 15: Parse: Foursquare Clone
    • 14-00.Foursquare Intro - 0:29
    • 14-00.What is Foursquare Clone? - 2:35
    • 14-01.What is Parse? - 6:56
    • 14-02.Integrating Parse - 5:50
    • 14-03.Server Connection - 15:34
    • 14-04.Writing to Database - 7:12
    • 14-05.Retrieving Data - 6:44
    • 14-06.Signing Users Up - 10:55
    • 14-07.Signing Users In - 5:02
    • 14-08.Places VC - 7:51
    • 14-09.Remember Logins - 12:34
    • 14-10.Adding Place VC - 8:32
    • 14-11.MapVC Interface - 10:39
    • 14-12.Details VC - 5:54
    • 14-13.Choosing Image - 4:24
    • 14-14.Singleton Class - 14:48
    • 14-15.Getting User Location - 8:19
    • 14-16.Choosing Location - 6:45
    • 14-17.Saving Places - 10:45
    • 14-18.Retrieving Data - 8:59
    • 14-19.Transferring Data - 6:27
    • 14-20.Displaying Details - 9:02
    • 14-21.Map Details - 6:14
    • 14-22.Adding Navigation - 10:48
    • 14-23.Finishing the App - 5:06
    • Foursquare GitHub Link
  • 16: Sprite Kit: Angry Birds Clone
    • 15-00.Angry Bird Intro - 0:25
    • 15-00.What is Angry Bird Clone? - 1:46
    • 15-01.What is Sprite Kit? - 6:55
    • 15-02.Finding Game Art - 9:21
    • 15-03.Game Scene Overview - 7:00
    • 15-04.Game Scene Design - 8:39
    • 15-05.Creating Sprites with Code - 9:55
    • 15-06.Physics Body - 14:45
    • 15-07.Bringing in Boxes - 8:53
    • 15-08.Making the Bird Fly - 5:14
    • 15-09.Moving the Bird - 6:18
    • 15-10.Throwing Bird in the Air - 6:22
    • 15-11.Resetting Game - 5:44
    • 15-12.Detecting Collisions - 8:52
    • 15-13.Increasing Score - 6:09
    • Angry Bird Clone GitHub Link
  • 17: Advanced Swift
    • 17-00.Advanced Swift Intro - 0:26
    • 17-01.Struct - 6:10
    • 17-02.Creating Struct - 7:24
    • 17-03.Reference vs Value Type - 9:09
    • 17-04.Mutating Function - 3:23
    • 17-05.Tuple - 7:23
    • 17-06.Guard Let - 5:52
    • 17-07.Switch Case - 6:27
    • 17-08.Breakpoint - 4:26
    • Advanced Swift GitHub Link
    • CCA Swift Level 2 Certification
  • 18: Crash Course on SwiftUI
    • 18-00.SwifUI Intro - 0:39
    • 18-01.What is SwiftUI? - 5:27
    • 18-02.Stacks - 8:03
    • 18-03.SwiftUI Hidden Power - 10:04
    • 18-04.Lists - 8:34
    • 18-05.State - 8:11
    • 18-06.Binding - 5:10
    • First SwiftUI Project GitHub Link
    • 18-07.What is Favorite Book? - 1:10

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
44

SwiftUI: Build Beautiful, Robust Apps

Get the Scoop on Apple's New Language & See How It's Changing the Development Game

By Nick Walter | in Online Courses

Apple changed the game with the release of Swift 5 years ago, helping millions of developers create amazing apps with easy to learn yet powerful, clean code. SwiftUI brings that same ideal to the visual side of apps. SwiftUI helps developers by binding their user Interfaces with their data. When the data changes, so does the UI and vice versa! In this course, you'll get up to speed by creating a simple two-screen app to help you understand the fundamentals of SwiftUI. From there, you'll move on to views, APIs, animation, and more.

  • Access 44 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create stunning user interfaces across all Apple platforms w/ Swift 5
  • Explore APIs, data & SwiftUI
  • Build apps for all Apple platforms
  • Learn about animation & drawing
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Nick Walter is an iOS developer that has been focused on mobile app design and creation for over 3 years. His involvement in the iOS community started off with a bang, and, in 2013, he was one of 25 students worldwide to be invited to Apple's "Cocoa Camp." Within his community, he is also co-president of an Apple developer group called "Cocoa Heads."

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Some Swift experience

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • 1-1 What You Need - 6:55
  • Your First SwiftUI App
    • 2-1 New Xcode Project - 5:31
    • 2-2 Images - 6:39
    • 2-3 Stacks - 6:21
    • 2-4 Customization - 8:39
    • 2-5 Custom Reusable Views - 14:34
    • 2-6 Rows - 9:27
    • 2-7 Lists - 5:47
    • 2-8 Passing Data - 9:02
    • Source Code
  • Views Deep Dive
    • 3-1 Why Previews Are So Cool - 3:21
    • 3-2 Testing Different Devices and Text Sizes - 11:27
    • 3-3 App Fixes - 8:30
    • 3-4 Preview Pro Tips - 5:48
    • Source Code
  • Xcode Previews
    • 4-1 View Basics - 9:16
    • 4-2 Images - 8:15
    • 4-3 Stacks - 10:01
    • 4-4 Buttons - 7:48
    • 4-5 Controls - 13:55
    • 4-6 Subviews and Refactoring - 9:36
    • Source Code
  • Data and SwiftUI
    • 5-1 Data Setup - 7:49
    • 5-2 State - 5:40
    • 5-3 Presentation Button - 10:52
    • 5-4 ObjectBinding - 16:25
    • 5-5 EnviromentObject - 10:42
    • Source Code
  • Accessibility
    • 6-1 Accessibility - 15:21
    • Source Code
  • Animation and Drawing
    • 7-1 Shapes - 6:09
    • 7-2 Drawing Lines - 9:34
    • 7-3 Shapes and Gradients - 9:00
    • 7-4 Drawing Challenge - 8:00
    • 7-5 Animation - 7:31
    • 7-6 Transitions - 6:50
    • Source Code
  • SwiftUI for MacOS, WatchOS, and TvOS
    • 8-1 MacOS - 9:31
    • 8-2 tvOS - 8:59
    • 8-3 WatchOS - 4:57
    • Source Code
  • Integrating with Existing Projects
    • 9-1 SwiftUI In Existing Projects - 7:01
    • Source Code
  • Outro
    • Where to Go Next

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
38

Swift 5 Programming for Beginners

Master Swift 5 Coding with XCode & Successfully Create iOS 13 iPhone Apps

By Nick Walter | in Online Courses

Swift is a programming language that allows you to write software for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, desktops, servers, or anything else that runs Apple code! In this Swift5 course, you'll get all the essential information you need to write Swift code. Swift is great for new programmers because it is very intuitive, it continues to evolve as Apple adds new features, it is relatively easy to catch software bugs compared to other languages, and you can see your results immediately by running code in a Playground.

  • Access 38 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn what's new in Swift 5
  • Understand object-oriented programming in Swift
  • Learn intermediate Swift concepts
  • Work on 20+ coding challenges
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Nick Walter is an iOS developer that has been focused on mobile app design and creation for over 3 years. His involvement in the iOS community started off with a bang, and, in 2013, he was one of 25 students worldwide to be invited to Apple's "Cocoa Camp." Within his community, he is also co-president of an Apple developer group called "Cocoa Heads."

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • PC or Mac
  • Internet access required

Course Outline

  • Intro/Installing Swift
    • 1-1 Welcome - 5:21
    • 1-2 Mac - 1:19
    • 1-3 Linux - 7:02
    • 1-4 Windows - 5:03
  • Swift Basics
    • 2-1 Playgrounds - 4:18
    • 2-2 Variables and Constants - 6:27
    • 2-3 StringIntsAndTypes - 5:32
    • 2-4 Comments and Print - 8:08
    • 2-5 MathDoublesAndFloats - 9:36
    • 2-6 BooleansAndIfStatements - 11:09
    • 2-7 ElseAndOr - 7:31
    • 2-8 Arrays - 9:58
    • 2-9 Loops - 13:59
    • 2-10 Project - 8:12
  • Intermediate Swift
    • 3-1 Tuples And Sets - 8:49
    • 3-2 Dictionaries - 9:33
    • 3-3 Functions - 12:12
    • 3-4 Optionals - 12:56
    • 3-5 Classes - 10:54
    • 3-6 Structs - 5:25
    • 3-7 Enums - 6:26
    • 3-8 Switches - 9:04
    • 3-9 Project - 22:47
  • What's New in Swift 5?
    • 4-1 ABI Stability - 10:54
    • 4-2 Swift 5 New Code - 28:19
  • Swift Package Manager
    • 5-1 Making Your Own Package - 9:41
    • 5-2 Using Other People's Code - 11:39
  • Making an iPhone App
    • About This Section
    • 1 - Day 1 Intro - 2:55
    • 2 - Xcode Walkthrough - 11:02
    • 3 - Variables and Constants - 10:22
    • 4 - Strings and Ints - 5:31
    • 5 - Comments and Print - 7:12
    • 7 - Outlets - 10:41
    • 6 - Lables - 9:49
    • 8 - Buttons - 7:59
    • 10 - Counting - 7:23
    • 9 - If Statements - 9:47

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
11 hours
Lessons
114

SwiftUI: Build Amazing Apps, Fast & Easy

Build Beautiful & Stylish Apps Fast and with Much Less Code Using Apple's New Declarative Framework, SwiftUI

By Stephen DeStefano | in Online Courses

SwiftUI is Apple's new declarative building framework that actually might forever change the way apps are made. Build interfaces as easy as dragging and dropping, and only use 5 times less code than before! With 114 lectures, this course will show you how to use the declarative programming along with the SwiftUI features. Learn all about text views, images, modifiers, navigation, integrating SwiftUi with UIKit, stacks, core data, and a lot more! Code along the course and get a head-start on the future of app-building.

  • Access 114 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand declarative programming
  • Know how SwiftUI works
  • Learn all about SwiftUI features & how to use them
  • Know how to code in Swift & build successful apps
Note: Software not included

Instructor

Stephen DeStefano is an Apple developer who has been creating apps for 7 years. He has worked with top programmers in the field, and continuously stays current and grows with Apple as technology continues to evolve. His goal here is to create video instruction that makes it easy for students to work with Apple's new language, Swift, and incorporate that knowledge into creating, some pretty amazing apps.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • A working knowledge of the Swift language is required

Course Outline

  • Welcome to The Course!
    • Welcome to The Course! - 5:59
    • What You Will Learn in This Course? ( An Overview) - 6:57
    • Quick Tips to Get Maximum Benefit From This Course - 4:15
  • Instagram Basics
    • Instagram Overview - 4:55
    • Instagram Facts You Must Know - 4:20
    • Best Practices For Instagram - 3:13
    • Is Instagram Worth Your Time & Efforts? - 4:28
  • Setting Up & Optimizing Your Instagram Account
    • Types of Instagram Accounts - 11:21
    • Create an Instagram Account - 4:19
    • Converting Personal Account to Business Account - 3:41
    • Tips for Choosing The Right Handle/ Username - 6:12
    • 6 Tips For a Perfect Profile Picture - 12:31
    • Uploading The Profile Picture - 1:53
    • Optimizing Bio With Right Keywords - 7:01
    • Optimizing Your Instagram Account - 4:40
    • How To Add Multiple Links in Your Instagram Bio - 6:29
    • How to Stay Safe on Instagram - 1:15
    • Task 1: Set Up & Optimize Your Account - 1:17
  • Important First Steps
    • 3 Questions Before We Begin - 5:46
    • Getting into Instagram Mindset - 3:31
    • Following Your Competitors - 6:00
    • Finding Accounts To Follow - 5:31
    • Download Your Instagram Worksheet - 0:19
    • How To Stay Updated With Latest Instagram Trends & Happenings? - 4:20
    • Task 2: Finding & Following Accounts in Your Niche - 1:23
  • What to Post on Instagram: Choose Your Content Style
    • Types of Instagram Content - 4:33
    • What to Post on Personal Account? - 6:16
    • 8 Things You Should Post On Business Account - 9:44
    • Re-posting Other People's Content - 3:55
    • Instagram Live - 1:51
    • Using Instagram Stories - 1:30
    • IGTV - 4:17
    • Following Community Guidelines on Instagram - 1:07
    • Task 3: Choose The Type of Content - 1:14
  • Learn To Create Engaging Posts
    • Image Size & Best Practices For Instagram Success - 4:52
    • Clicking Pictures - 2:45
    • Tools To Find Free Images For Posts - 12:49
    • Buying Images - 8:37
    • Create Your Post in 5 minutes With a Free Tool - 15:33
    • The Best Free App For Creating & Editing Posts - 21:37
    • Design a Post With Me- in Less Than 5 Minutes! - 11:10
    • Task 4: Create Post For Your Instagram Account - 1:32
  • Video Posts
    • Best Practices For Video Post - 5:08
    • Types of Videos on Instagram - 6:41
    • Finding & Using Videos For Free - 8:16
    • 9 Free Video Editing Apps - 10:37
  • Posting
    • Ingredients of a Perfect Caption - 4:05
    • How to Include Call To Action For More Engagement? - 7:21
    • Simple Tips to Write Attractive Captions - 7:00
    • What Are Hashtags? + How To Choose Them? - 15:15
    • Hashtag Strategy - 7:34
    • Publishing Post on Instagram - 3:01
    • Finding The Best Time To Post: Manually (Free Method) - 18:10
    • Free & Paid Apps To Find The Best Time To Post On Instagram - 6:31
    • Task 5: Publish Your Post! - 2:00
  • Making Instagram Marketing Easy
    • Saving Draft in Instagram - 6:03
    • How To Schedule Posts: Step by Step Tutorial - 9:52
    • Best Scheduling Apps - 13:20
  • How to Create 1 Month Content in Advance to Post on Your Account?
    • Why You Need an Instagram Content Plan? - 1:37
    • Make a Content Calendar - 6:38
    • Create 30 Days of Instagram Content - 4:50
    • Task 6: Plan & Make Content For 1 Week or Month - 0:51
  • Instagram Stories
    • Introduction to Instagram stories - 6:45
    • Types of Instagram Stories - 4:08
    • Instagram Stories Walk-through & Posting - 11:15
    • Instagram Stories (Ads) - 3:31
    • How to Re-use Old Posts Through Stories For Maximum Engagement - 3:45
    • Muting Someone's Stories - 2:07
    • Creating Your Account Name-tag - 2:23
    • Keeping Instagram Stories For More Than 24 Hours (or Forever) - 2:48
    • Checking & Analyzing Instagram Stories Analytics - 1:51
    • Task 7: Create & Post Instagram Stories - 1:26
  • Mistakes To Avoid on Instagram
    • 5 Reasons Why Instagram Suspend or Remove User Accounts - 6:56
    • What are Black Hat Techniques & Should You Use them - 8:31
    • Black Hat Strategies To Get Quick Followers, Likes & Comments - 3:32
    • Engagement Rate The Secret to Instagram Success - 14:25
    • Short Term Success Or Long Term Legacy? - 3:36
  • Growing Account & Gaining Followers
    • Growing on Instagram - 5:29
    • Paid Methods to grow your Instagram account - 4:34
    • Buying Shoutouts For Growth - 16:01
    • Collaborating With Influencers Part 1 - 16:06
    • Collaborating With Influencers Part 2 - 4:48
    • Instagram Ads - 9:07
    • Free Ways To Grow Your Instagram Account - 1:17
    • Method 1: Engagement Groups - 5:17
    • Method 2: Shout For Shout (S4S) - 7:45
    • Method 3: Reposting - 7:37
    • Method 4: Cross Promotion - 4:16
    • Method 5: Consistent Posting - Instagram Routine For Maximum Success - 13:16
    • Bonus Method: Giveaways & Contests - 10:29
  • Hacks, Tips & Tricks To Level Up Your Instagram Game
    • Adding Solid Color & Semi Transparent Background in Stories - 4:36
    • How to Create a Peek- Through Background in Instagram Stories - 3:27
    • Creating Attractive Story Backgrounds Within Instagram App - 5:47
    • How to Use Unique Fonts in Bio, Captions, Comments - 3:18
    • Adding 3D Text on Instagram Stories - 3:29
    • Inspecting Instagram Accounts Date of Joining, Location, Country - 1:57
  • How to Earn Money From Your Instagram Account
    • 5 Ways to Make Money on Instagram - 2:03
    • Earn Money Through Affiliate Marketing - 7:57
    • Earning From Sponsorships - 7:02
    • Promote & Sell Your Own Products - 11:50
    • How to Earn Money By Promoting Other Instagram Accounts? - 15:44
    • Account Flipping - 5:59
    • Obvious But Uncommon Way of Making Money on Instagram - 3:35
  • Influencer Marketing: Earn Money With Instagram
    • Introduction to Influencer Marketing - 3:43
    • Myths & Misconceptions About Influencer Marketing - Busted! - 11:06
    • Types of Influencer on Instagram - 7:18
    • Platforms/ Websites That Will Help You Collaborate With Brands - 4:06
    • 3 Ways To Reach Out To Brands - 6:13
    • Checklist for Writing Professional Email + 7 Key Points - 5:15
    • Sample Email - 1:49
    • Important Do's & Don'ts of Influencer Marketing - 6:51
  • Bonus: Instagram Marketing on Autopilot + Your Hashtags Ebooks
    • Hiring Virtual Assistants Freelancers - 7:13
    • Instagram Marketing on Autopilot - 17:21
    • Download Your 1000 Power Hashtags eBook! - 1:23

View Full Curriculum

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.