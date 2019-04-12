Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle

What's Included

The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners
JavaScript Essentials: Get Started with Web Coding
From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming - Easy as Pie
C++ for Beginners
Java Programming for Beginners
PHP & MySQL for Beginners
C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0 Recipes
Introduction to Rust Programming
Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide
Perl Programming for Beginners
Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics of Ruby
Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
51

The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners

Familiarize Yourself with Google's Own Programming Language in 5 Hours

By Packt Publishing | in Online Courses

Google Go, or Golang, has taken the world by storm due to its system-level access and a design that allows programmers to create multi-core programs. It's the first development language designed specifically for the multi-core CPU computers that have been on the market for the last decade or so. As you may suspect, it was created by developers at Google to solve deficiencies they were facing with conventional computer languages and is an extremely valuable language to know in the 21st century.

  • Access 51 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Get an introduction to Google Go
  • Discuss variables & constants in Google Go
  • Advance to arrays, slices, range loops & other advanced topics
Packt Publishing’s mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to Google Go (Golang)
    • Welcome To Our Course! Learn All of What This Course Has To Offer You Today! (1:25)
    • What will you learn from this course? (5:01)
    • Who is this course is for? (5:24)
    • What is Google Go (also called Golang)? (8:29)
    • Why would you want to learn google go (Golang)? (5:19)
    • Secret weapons to really succeed with the course (3:42)
  • Getting Started with Google Go (Golang)
    • Your Emergency Go Parachute (5:25)
    • Installing Google Go (4:06)
    • Setting up your Go Environment and Golang Workspace (4:22)
    • Hello World (4:06)
    • Installing your IDE - Part 1 - Installing GIT (4:19)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 2 – Choose your own adventure! (3:11)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 3 - Go..go..gogland! (Option #1) (6:25)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 4 – Modifying the plugin to use the community edition of IntellJ IDEA (Option #2) (10:32)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 5 – Using IntellJ IDEA ultimate (trial version) with the golang plug in (Option #3) (10:42)
  • Fundamental Google Go (Golang)
    • What is programming - Part 1- Binary and 10 kinds of people (6:18)
    • What is programming - Part 2 – Hexawhat? (4:45)
    • What is programming - Part 3 - What processing actually is (6:40)
    • What is programming - Part 4 - How it all ties together and the power of Golang (7:17)
    • Understanding the Hello World Program - "No chicken or egg for us!" (8:15)
    • Variables and Constants - Part 1 - Simple Declarations and Data Types (7:23)
    • Variables and Constants - Part 2 - Example time! (4:31)
    • Variables and Constants - Part 3 - Declaration, Assignment and Initializations (4:51)
    • Expressions - Expresso? No... expressions - super important core concept here! (9:19)
  • Intermediate Beginners Google Go (Golang)
    • Loops - Part 1 - Count Down For New Years Eve! - The great setup! (5:10)
    • Loops - Part 2 - Count down from 1000? No problem. Solving the looping problem (7:20)
    • If - Part 1 - Hands on If Statements, and "How old are you!" (7:12)
    • If - Part 2 - Hands on If statements... and the "else if!" (5:09)
    • If - Part 3 - "If .... or ELSE!" (5:55)
    • Switch - Part 1 - "And a partridge in a pear tree..." (8:57)
    • Switch - Part 2 - Hands on switch! (4:42)
    • Switch - Part 3 - Fallingthrough Golang with a partridge in a pear tree! (6:24)
    • Functions Part 1 - And the introduction of the super brain! (13:28)
    • Functions Part 2 - The simplest function there ever was.... (5:53)
    • Functions Part 3 - And the data came back...the very next day... and the data.. (3:30)
    • Functions - Part 4 - Pointers! By Reference! By Value! See it in action here! (8:42)
    • Understanding Scope - (No.... not the mouthwash) (8:34)
  • Advanced Beginners Google Go (Golang)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 1 - Arrays... and seeing multiple! (4:35)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 2 - Hands on Arrays (9:41)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 3 - Slices - A slice of nice! (8:53)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 4 - Hands on slices..... and the power within! (4:20)
    • Advanced Topics - Simple Statements (that aren't quite so simple....) (5:04)
    • For Range Loops - Processing forloops in a blink of an eye... (5:27)
    • Variadic Functions - No function ever sounded "so cool". Variadic...functions. (6:54)
    • Where to go from here! (6:22)
  • Bonus Videos
    • Installing your IDE - Part 2 - Installing IDEA (5:36)

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
58

JavaScript Essentials: Get Started with Web Coding

Get Savvy with the Development Staple Behind Today's Interactive Websites

By Laurence Svekis | in Online Courses

Alongside HTML and CSS, JavaScript is one of the three core technologies for producing content online, making it a must-know for any aspiring web developer. Serving as your JavaScript primer, this course takes you through the essentials of JavaScript programming in just three hours. Jump in, and you'll explore JavaScript loops, variables, objects, and more concepts as you get savvy with this web development staple.

  • Access 58 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Leverage JavaScript to create more interactive content online
  • Dive into variables, loops, objects & more JavaScript concepts
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion

Instructor

Providing Web development courses and digital marketing strategy courses since 2002. Laurence Svekis is an innovative technology expert with a wide range of real-world experience providing smart digital solutions online for both small and enterprise level businesses.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to JavaScript
    • 1 JavaScript Course Introduction - 8:30
    • 2 What is JavaScript - 2:39
    • 3 Course Resources - 3:16
    • 4 How to add JavaScript to Webpages - 8:21
    • 5 Source Code
    • 6 Debugging and commenting JavaScript - 5:34
    • 7 Source Code
    • 8 JavaScript Basic Data Types - 3:53
    • 9 JavaScript Variables - 5:02
    • 10 JavaScript Variable Rules - 4:16
    • 11 Exercise 1 Output to console link to js file - 3:43
    • 12 Source Code
    • 13 Data type Null vs Undefined JavaScript - 5:08
    • 14 Declaring multiple variables at once JavaScript - 2:13
    • 15 JavaScript Operators - 9:10
    • 16 Increment and Decrement Values JavaScript - 4:01
    • 17 Assignment Operators JavaScript - 2:57
    • 18 Comparison Operators JavaScript - 5:38
    • 19 JavaScript String Operators - 2:21
    • 20 JavaScript Logical Operators - 7:05
    • 21 Source Code
  • JavaScript coding essentials
    • 22 prompt and alert JavaScript - 4:03
    • 23 Writing content to the HTML document object - 3:07
    • 24 Source Code
    • 25 JavaScript Objects - 5:44
    • 26 JavaScript Objects Dynamic Outputs - 4:44
    • 27 JavaScript Objects within Objects - 5:55
    • 28 JavaScript update values - 3:14
    • 29 Source Code
    • 30 JavaScript Arrays - 5:17
    • 31 Working with Array Methods JavaScript - 5:31
    • 32 Array Methods extended - 8:56
    • 33 Sorting and more with Arrays JavaScript - 4:30
    • 34 More with Arrays JavaScript - 3:47
    • 35 Objects and Arrays together - 9:28
    • 36 Source Code
    • 37 JavaScript if condition statement - 6:44
    • 38 JavaScript switch statement - 4:41
    • 39 Source Code
    • 40 JavaScript Do while loops - 5:54
    • 41 For loops and more JavaScript - 4:02
    • 42 Looping items in arrays and objects JavaScript - 4:34
    • 43 Source Code
    • 44 JavaScript introduction to functions - 5:14
    • 45 Working with JavaScript Functions - 7:56
    • 46 Global and Local Variables Functions - 5:57
    • 47 Self-Executing function - 2:56
    • 48 Break out of function JavaScript - 2:03
    • 49 Source Code
    • 50 JavaScript String Methods - 7:51
    • 51 Source Code
    • 52 Strings and Arrays - 2:17
    • 53 Numbers to strings back to numbers - 2:27
    • 54 Source Code
    • 55 JavaScript Math Method - 3:19
    • 56 JavaScript Date Method - 7:30
    • 57 Source Code
    • 58 JavaScript Conclusion - 7:26

Access
Lifetime
Content
10.5 hours
Lessons
54

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming - Easy as Pie

Make Quick Work of This Popular, Powerful Programming Language in Just 9 Hours

By Loonycorn | in Online Courses

Python's one of the easiest yet most powerful programming languages you can learn, and it's proven its utility at top companies like Dropbox and Pinterest. In this quick and dirty course, you'll learn to write clean, efficient Python code, learning to expedite your workflow by automating manual work, implementing machine learning techniques, and much more.

  • Dive into Python w/ 9 hours of content
  • Acquire the database knowledge you need to effectively manipulate data
  • Eliminate manual work by creating auto-generating spreadsheets w/ xlsxwriter
  • Master machine learning techniques like sk-learn
  • Utilize tools for text processing, including nltk
  • Learn how to scrape websites like the NYTimes & Washington Post using Beautiful Soup
  • Complete drills to consolidate your newly acquired knowledge
Loonycorn is comprised of two individuals—Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their respective tech expertise at Google and Flipkart. The duo graduated from Stanford University and believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • What is coding? - It's a lot like cooking!
    • Introduction (2:51)
    • Coding is like Cooking (7:38)
    • Anaconda and Pip (9:02)
    • Variables are like containers (11:03)
  • Don't Jump Through Hoops, Use Dictionaries, Lists and Loops
    • A List is a list (9:19)
    • Fun with Lists! (8:46)
    • Dictionaries and If-Else (6:20)
    • Don't Jump Through Hoops, Use Loops (4:28)
    • Doing stuff with loops (5:31)
    • Everything in life is a list - Strings as lists (7:09)
  • Our First Serious Program
    • Modules are cool for code-reuse (2:32)
    • Our first serious program : Downloading a webpage (17:50)
    • A few details - Conditionals (7:50)
    • A few details - Exception Handling in Python (7:50)
  • Doing Stuff with Files
    • A File is like a barrel (11:23)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets with Python (9:17)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets - Download and Unzip (17:16)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets - Parsing CSV files (18:36)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets with XLSXwriter (5:27)
  • Functions are like Foodprocessors
    • Functions are like Foodprocessors (11:00)
    • Argument Passing in Functions (16:32)
    • Writing your first function (12:56)
    • Recursion (16:58)
    • Recursion in Action (5:43)
  • Databases - Data in rows and columns
    • How would you implement a Bank ATM? (17:41)
    • Things you can do with Databases - I (20:08)
    • Things you can do with Databases - II (8:14)
    • Interfacing with Databases from Python (6:48)
    • SQLite works right out of the box (6:29)
    • Manually downloading the necessary zip files
    • Build a database of Stock Movements - I (15:03)
    • Build a database of Stock Movements - II (13:50)
    • Build a database of Stock Movements - III (13:24)
  • An Object Oriented State of Mind
    • Objects are like puppies! (3:45)
    • A class is a type of variable (17:33)
    • An Interface drives behaviour (13:42)
  • Natural Language Processing and Python
    • Natural Language Processing with NLTK (7:28)
    • Natural Language Processing with NLTK - See it in action (14:16)
    • Web Scraping with BeautifulSoup (18:11)
    • A Serious NLP Application : Text Auto Summarization using Python (12:02)
    • Autosummarize News Articles - I (18:35)
    • Autosummarize News Articles - II (11:30)
    • Autosummarize News Articles - III (10:23)
  • Machine Learning and Python
    • Machine Learning - Jump on the Bandwagon (16:33)
    • Plunging In - Machine Learning Approaches to Spam Detection (17:32)
    • Spam Detection with Machine Learning Continued (19:06)
    • News Article Classification using K-Nearest Neighbors (20:03)
    • News Article Classification using Naive Bayes (19:49)
    • Code Along - Scraping News Websites (18:53)
    • Code Along - Feature Extraction from News articles (15:47)
    • Code Along - Classification with K-Nearest Neighbours (4:17)
    • Code Along - Classification with Naive Bayes (8:10)
    • Document Distance using TF-IDF (11:24)
    • News Article Clustering with K-Means and TF-IDF (15:09)
    • Code Along - Clustering with K-Means (8:34)

Access
Lifetime
Content
8.5 hours
Lessons
57

C++ for Beginners

Jumpstart Your Coding Career with a Primer on This Popular Programming Language

By LearnToProgram | in Online Courses

Course Description

C++ is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world, contributing to everything from financial trading applications to console video games. If you want to jumpstart your creativity and your career, you're going to want to dive into this immersive, beginners' course on C++.

  • Access 57 lectures & 8.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Begin learning how to code in C++
  • Complete more complex computing tasks quickly
  • Set up a development environment & debug your code
  • Learn to cast data types, format output, take & process console input & more
  • Understand & use namespaces, the STL string library & more
  • Discover object oriented programming

Instructor

LearnToProgram is a leading publisher of web, mobile and game development courses that are used by individuals and companies world-wide. Based outside of Hartford, Connecticut, the LearnToProgram team is dedicated to teaching more people to program than any other company on the face of the Earth. Their authors are among the most experienced in the field-- and they have one important thing in common: LearnToProgram authors consider themselves teachers first and technical experts second.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Your First Program
    • Where to get the IDE (2:52)
    • Creating a Project (5:42)
    • Debugging a Program (8:24)
    • Examining the Build Log (9:13)
    • Running a Program (7:34)
    • Lab Exercise 1
  • Variables and Assignments
    • Variables and Identifiers (13:00)
    • Simple Data Type: bool (5:38)
    • Simple Data Type: char (9:48)
    • Simple Data Type: int (8:33)
    • Lab Exercise 2
  • Errors and Data Types
    • Outputting Errors (5:10)
    • Long and Short Data Types (14:37)
    • Casting (11:56)
    • Formatting Output (15:27)
    • Input from STDIN (6:00)
    • Lab Exercise 3
  • Operators and Precedence
    • Understanding Comments: Useful VS Redundant (4:00)
    • Meaningful Variable Names VS Cryptic (3:46)
    • Assignment, Operators (9:07)
    • Comparators and Logical Operators (17:13)
    • Precedence (9:07)
    • Lab Exercise 4
  • Decision Making and Program Flow
    • The 'if', 'else if' and 'else' Statements (13:00)
    • The 'case' Statement (8:14)
    • Ternary Statements (6:16)
    • The 'do/while' Loop (10:54)
    • The 'for' Loop (8:00)
    • Lab Exercise 5
  • Arrays
    • Arrays (13:18)
    • Iterating Through Arrays (3:40)
    • Multi-Dimensional Arrays (13:31)
    • Pointers (7:18)
    • Lab Exercise 6
  • Binary Operations
    • Binary Theory (25:39)
    • Truth Tables (11:05)
    • Bitwise Operations (10:28)
    • Lab Exercise 7
  • Program Structure
    • Function Structure (6:53)
    • Header Files, Includes, and Multiple Files (8:02)
    • Program Entry Point and Namespaces (8:21)
    • Lab Exercise 8
  • STL Strings
    • Creating a String (18:16)
    • String Operators (17:24)
    • String Manipulation (10:58)
    • Lab Exercise 9
  • Classes and Objects
    • Objects and Inheritance (5:51)
    • Classes, Objects, Methods & Properties (13:59)
    • Encapsulation (24:25)
    • Encapsulation Part 2 (12:22)
    • Access Modifiers and Overrides (7:56)
    • Lab Exercise 10
  • Input, Process, and Output
    • Introduction to Vectors (9:05)
    • How to Read Text Files (7:33)
    • Bubble Sort (7:09)
    • How to Write Text Files (8:53)
    • Lab Exercise 11

Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
50

Java Programming for Beginners

Master This Incredibly In-Demand Programming Language in 8 Hours

By LearnToProgram | in Online Courses

Java is one of the most commonly used programming languages on earth, having contributed to just about every web app or website. If you've ever been interested in programming, then the simplicity and flexibility of Java is the perfect place to start. By the end of this course, you'll be writing full programs like a pro.

  • Access 50 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Use video lectures, lab exercises, & code examples to enhance your learning
  • Gain a full understanding of Java SE programming
  • Explore the basics of Java syntax & the complexities of Object Oriented Programming
  • Write Java programs that run on PC, Mac, or Linux machines
LearnToProgram is a leading publisher of web, mobile and game development courses that are used by individuals and companies world-wide. Based outside of Hartford, Connecticut, the LearnToProgram team is dedicated to teaching more people to program than any other company on the face of the Earth. Their authors are among the most experienced in the field-- and they have one important thing in common: LearnToProgram authors consider themselves teachers first and technical experts second.

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Getting Started with Java
    • What is Java? (14:46)
    • What to Do When You Get an Error (4:43)
    • Setting up Your Development Environment (16:30)
  • Understanding Typed Variables
    • Integer Variables (1:33)
    • Floating Point Variables (11:07)
    • Math Functions (6:41)
    • Char Variables (5:10)
    • Strings (9:53)
  • Branching
    • Understanding If Statements (14:15)
    • Complex Conditionals (9:27)
    • Switch...Case...Break (7:26)
    • While and Do While Loops (11:57)
    • For Loops (5:24)
  • Data Structures
    • Working with Arrays (3:23)
    • Multidimensional Arrays (8:51)
    • ArrayLists (8:23)
    • Maps (12:03)
  • Functions
    • Basics of Java Functions (9:21)
    • Advanced Java Functions (2:08)
  • Modelling with Object Oriented Java
    • Creating Classes and Objects (18:38)
    • Creating Constructors (12:31)
  • More Object Oriented Java
    • Abstract Classes (7:36)
    • Inheritance (6:29)
  • Useful Java Classes
    • Date and Time (16:49)
    • String Functionality (6:37)
    • Exceptions (14:49)
    • The Object Class (9:55)
    • Primitive Classes (3:28)
  • File I/O
    • Writing Data (13:38)
    • Reading Data (8:29)
    • Serializing Classes (16:30)
  • Basic GUI Development
    • Swing GUIs (6:33)
    • A Visual GUI Editor Tool (6:36)
    • Events Handling (14:33)
  • XML
    • Reading XML Data (6:51)
    • Parsing XML Data (21:07)
    • Writing XML Data (8:42)
  • Labs
    • Labs
    • Solutions

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
46

PHP & MySQL for Beginners

Start Developing Web Apps like a Pro with a Hands-on Approach to Learning PHP & MySQL

By LearntoProgram.tv | in Online Courses

Once you've got the programming basics down, you'll want to get savvy with PHP and MySQL, two foundational tools that empower you to create virtually any web presence imaginable. Following along a master trainer, this course guides you through the major concepts that beginner PHP developers need to master. From simple PHP commands to more advanced database applications, you'll code alongside the instructor and get your feet wet with companion lab exercises.

  • Access 46 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to develop web apps using PHP & MySQL
  • Get real, hands-on training w/ companion lab exercises
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion

Instructor

LearnToProgram is a leading publisher of web, mobile and game development courses that are used by individuals and companies world-wide. Based outside of Hartford, Connecticut, the LearnToProgram team is dedicated to teaching more people to program than any other company on the face of the Earth. Their authors are among the most experienced in the field-- and they have one important thing in common: LearnToProgram authors consider themselves teachers first and technical experts second.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Your First PHP Scripts
    • Setting Up Your Environment - 6:35
    • Understand PHP Development Workflow - 5:19
    • Writing Your First Scripts - 9:14
    • echo, print and printf - 7:30
    • Chapter 1 Lab
  • Variables
    • Introducing Variables - 9:38
    • Variable Operators - 9:39
    • Chapter 2 Lab
  • Arrays
    • Declaring Simple PHP Arrays - 8:10
    • Associative Arrays - 5:55
    • Multidimensional Arrays - 6:04
    • Super Global Arrays - 12:08
    • Chapter 3 Lab
  • Conditionals
    • Simple Conditionals - 13:33
    • Complex Conditionals - 8:59
    • Switch / Case / Break - 7:30
    • Ternary Operator - 5:29
    • Chapter 4 Lab
  • Loops
    • While .. Do While Loop - 10:16
    • For Loops - 5:29
    • Foreach Loops - 8:05
    • Chapter 5 Lab
  • Custom PHP Functions
    • Includes - 5:34
    • Creating a Simple Function - 6:18
    • Function Arguments - 7:04
    • The Return Statement - 9:13
    • Chapter 6 Lab
  • Server File I/O
    • Saving Files on the Server - 9:00
    • Reading Files on the Server - 9:24
    • Append and Delete - 5:25
    • CSV Files - 6:45
    • Chapter 7 Lab
  • Sending Email with PHP
    • Sending Text Email - 3:28
    • Sending HTML Email - 5:08
  • Working with the MySQL Database
    • Setting Up the Database - 10:30
    • Retrieving a Query from the Database - 20:34
    • Storing Information in the Database - 17:39
    • Deleting and Updating Database Records - 34:50
    • Complex Queries - 6:11
    • Chapter 9 Lab
  • Useful PHP Classes and Objects
    • Date Object - 8:28
    • Strings in PHP - 9:23
    • Sessions - 25:42
    • Cookies - 6:53
    • Lab Solutions
    • Chapter 10 Lab

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
44

C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0 Recipes

Bolster Your Programming Tool Belt with Insight on Using C#, .NET & More

By Packt Publishing | in Online Courses

Whether you're looking to develop games or Microsoft apps, you'll want to get up to speed with C#. Beginner-friendly, easy to maintain, and impressively fast, C# has become a popular pick for new programmers, and this course will get you up to speed with a fresh look at C# 7 and its new features. You'll also get a look at the ASP.NET web application framework to help you create projects even faster.

  • Access 44 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn the fundamentals of C# programming
  • Explore C# 7, ASP.NET & .NET Core
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion

Instructor

Dimitris Loukas is a software engineer currently writing Single Page Applications and APIs using Aurelia, ASP.NET Core and Entity Framework for a trading software firm. He is also finishing his Computer Science studies at the University of Athens. He has worked for two startups in the past, he is active in the open source community and loves taking up small side projects. He is fascinated by modern JavaScript, C# and the .NET Core.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • C# and the .NET Core
    • Introduction to C# and .NET Core - 4:24
    • The Course Overview - 4:00
    • Getting Your Environment Setup - 5:34
    • Creating a Command Line Application in C# 7 - 7:00
  • Getting Started with .NET Core
    • Installing .NET Core on Windows - 3:27
    • Installing .NET Core on Mac - 7:57
    • Installing .NET Core on Linux - 8:01
    • Building a Sample Web Application in .NET Core - 10:02
  • Introduction to C#
    • Built-in Types - 12:31
    • Creating Methods in C# - 10:42
    • Creating Classes in C# - 12:15
    • Inheritance in C# - 6:56
    • Interfaces in C# - 10:54
    • Creating Enums - 2:31
    • Structs in C# - 5:12
    • Working with Generics in C# - 9:06
    • Type Checking in C# - 5:21
    • Garbage Collection in C# - 4:22
    • Working with Files in C# - 10:12
  • Exploring the New Features of C# 7
    • Building Tuples in C# - 6:33
    • Pattern Matching in C# - 10:18
    • Ref Locals and Returns - 5:16
    • Inline out Variables - 2:29
    • Local Functions - 4:00
    • Expression Bodied Members - 4:23
    • Throw Expressions - 3:30
    • Generalized Async Return Types - 4:18
    • Digit Separators - 4:18
  • Exploring the New Features of ASP.NET Core 2.0
    • What’s New in ASP.NET Core 2.0 - 5:48
    • Application Startup - 11:09
    • Middleware - 10:29
    • Routing and Views - 12:15
    • Dependency Injection - 8:14
    • Model Validation - 12:41
    • Identity - 11:02
    • Razor Pages - 8:21
  • Exploring Entity Framework Core
    • What is an O\RM - 5:17
    • The Database Context - 8:34
    • Migrations - 8:15
    • Creating a CRUD Service - 16:19
  • Advanced Programming with C# 7
    • Delegates and Lambda Expressions - 9:10
    • Threads and Parallelism - 11:28
    • LINQ - 12:38
    • Extension Methods - 6:55

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
27

Introduction to Rust Programming

Learn How to Create a Rust Application in Just 1 Hour

By Packt Publishing | in Online Courses

Focusing on safety, speed, memory management, and writing clean code, Rust is an invaluable language for any programmer, and this course will show you how to use it. In just one hour, you'll learn how to build concurrent, fast, and robust applications via Rust. From exploring the basic syntax to writing complex functions, this course is your one-stop guide to getting up to speed with the fundamentals of Rust programming.

  • Access 27 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Familiarize yourself w/ Rust programming in just one hour
  • Learn how to build a concurrent, fast & robust application in Rust
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion

Instructor

Syed Omar Faruk Towaha has degrees in Physics and Computer Science and Engineering from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. He is currently working as the Chief Technology Officer at an IT company in his city while working remotely with a Chinese company as a hardware designer. He has a number of publications from different publications. His recent publications include Learning C for Arduino, JavaScript Projects for Kids, Fundamentals of Ruby, Easy Circuits for Kids, How you Should Design Algorithms, and so on.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Jumping In
    • The Course Overview - 4:01
    • Hello, Robot! - 3:57
    • More Rust Syntax - 3:00
    • Rust's Module System - 3:54
    • Rust's Standard Library - 3:17
  • The Rust Tool Chain and Ecosystem
    • Building with Cargo - 3:30
    • Dependency Management with Cargo - 2:14
    • Shopping on crates.io - 1:13
    • Testing with Cargo - 2:16
  • Exploring the Magnificent Type System of Rust
    • Memory Safety and Borrow Checker - 2:25
    • Concurrency Safety and the Borrow Checker - 2:18
    • Safe Programming Through Contracts - 1:25
    • Protocol and Pattern Matching - 1:15
    • Advanced Traits - 2:04
  • Getting Dirty
    • Actors and Message Passing - 2:49
    • Packing and Unpacking Message - 2:11
    • Advanced Concurrency Management - 2:50
  • Applying the Finishing Touches
    • Applying Personality with Rand - 2:44
    • Documenting with Style - 2:33
    • Beautifying Our Output - 1:19
  • Getting Acquainted with Mio and Hyper
    • Blocking and Non-Blocking IO - 2:49
    • Working with the Mio Framework - 2:00
    • The HyperWeb Framework - 2:34
    • How Hyper and Mio Work - 2:22
  • A Real-time View into the Robot Simulation
    • Shaping up the Web Server - 2:50
    • Plugging in WebSockets - 2:23
    • Adapting the Simulator - 3:40

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
69

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide

Start from Scratch & Become the Next Git Expert

By Jason Taylor | in Online Courses

Git is the most widely-used and supported distributed version control system used by software engineering professionals. It’s a protocol that streamlines programming by batch tracking the history of file edits, allowing developers to pinpoint the source and time of any change. Learn to handle any size project quickly and efficiently with this complete Git course.

  • Get an introduction to the Git source control system w/ 6 hours & 83 lectures
  • Jump right in w/ installation for Windows & Mac
  • Manage, move, rename & delete files
  • Create & fork repositories w/ GitHub
  • Learn & practice the basic commands to start a new project w/ Git
  • Experience the draw of Git as a SCM w/ in depth exploration of Branching & Merging
  • Learn to rebase & stash work
  • Make comparisons in Git

Instructor

With nearly 20 years of programming and software development experience, Jason Taylor has both developed and sold an award-winning website, and worked at at several companies ranging from start-ups to large enterprises. His primary focus has been Java and client-side technologies (HTML/CSS/JavaScript). Throughout his career, he's had the opportunity to learn many software development best practices and gotten exposed to several version control systems.

For more details on this course and instructor, click here. This course is hosted by StackSkills, the premier eLearning destination for discovering top-shelf courses on everything from coding—to business—to fitness, and beyond!

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Welcome and Course Goals - 1:30
    • Course Overview - 2:20
    • About the Author / Instructor - 1:02
    • Course Audience and Course Study Tips - 2:47
    • Why Command Line? - 2:29
    • Why Source Control? - 5:52
    • Why Git? - 2:12
    • Key Git Terminology - 2:59
  • Git Installation
    • Installation Overview - 2:12
    • Installing Git for Windows - 2:20
    • Installing Git on Mac OS X - 2:29
  • Git Quick Start
    • Quick Start, Part 1: Starting with GitHub and Project Setup - 5:30
    • Quick Start, Part 2: Configuration, Clone, and Git Basic Workflow - 9:05
    • Quick Start Resources
  • Text Editor Installation
    • Text Editor Installation Overview - 1:10
    • Windows Text Editor: Notepad++ Installation - 6:22
    • Configure Notepad++ with Git (Windows Only) - 4:39
    • Mac Text Editor: TextMate 2 Installation - 7:01
    • Configure Text Mate 2 with Git (Mac Only) - 2:39
    • Text Editor Resources
  • Basic Git Commands
    • Basic Commands Overview - 1:57
    • Starting with a Fresh Project (git init) - 8:01
    • Adding Git to an Existing Project (git init) - 6:58
    • Starting on GitHub by Joining an Existing Project (git clone) - 6:01
    • Basic Git Workflow (add, commit, pull & push) - 11:27
    • Tracked Files - 5:09
    • Editing Files - 3:59
    • Recursive Add - 4:13
    • Backing Out Changes - 4:27
    • Renaming and Moving Files - 11:14
    • Deleting Files - 10:17
    • History - 6:27
    • Git Alias - 4:23
    • Ignoring Unwanted Files and Folders - 7:22
    • Cleanup and Back to Origin (GitHub) - 2:38
    • Git Basics Resources
  • Visual Merge/Diff Tool Installation
    • Visual Merge / Diff Tool Installation Overview - 1:00
    • P4Merge Install on Windows - 5:37
    • P4Merge for Windows Git Configuration - 4:54
    • P4Merge for Mac Installation - 3:16
    • P4Merge for Mac Git Configuration - 6:20
    • Visual Merge / Diff Tool Resources
  • Comparisons
    • Git Repository Setup (for comparing examples) - 5:52
    • Comparing Working Directory and the Staging Area - 2:29
    • Comparing Working Directory and Git Repository (Last Commit) - 1:49
    • Comparing between the Staging Area and the Git Repository (Last Commit) - 1:43
    • Limiting Comparsons to one File (or path) - 1:59
    • Comparing Between Commits - 4:37
    • Comparing Between Local and Remote Master Branches - 2:05
    • Comparison Section Cleanup and Push back to GitHub - 1:37
  • Branching and Merging
    • Branching Basics - 4:48
    • Happy Path / Fast Forward Merges - 6:44
    • Happy Path / Disable Fast Forward Merges - 4:12
    • Automatic Merges - 5:30
    • Conflicting Merges and Resolution - 11:40
    • Section Cleanup and Push back to GitHub - 1:37
  • Rebasing
    • Simple Rebase Example - 8:21
    • Setup for rebasing conflict - 2:50
    • Abort a Rebase - 2:06
    • Rebase Conflict and Resolution - 4:04
    • Pull with Rebase (GitHub) - 4:52
    • Section Cleanup and push to GitHub - 1:53
  • Stashing
    • Simple Stash Example - 5:55
    • Stashing Untracked Files and Using Pop - 5:23
    • Managing Multiple Stashes - 5:53
    • Stashing into a Branch - 5:46
    • Section Cleanup and push to GitHub - 1:22
    • Stashing Section Resources
  • Bonus: Resources and Special Offers
    • Special Offers for Existing Students

Access
Lifetime
Content
7.5 hours
Lessons
71

Perl Programming for Beginners

Craft a Strong Programming Knowledge Base By Learning a Language That Powers Graphics, Networks & More

By Stone River eLearning | in Online Courses

Dipping your toes into the vast programming waters, or just want to learn a valuable skill? Perl is a great starting point. It's easy to learn and borrows elements from many other languages--meaning you'll be well-equipped to expand your programming knowledge. And it's versatile to boot, used in everything from system administration and GUI development.

  • Master the Perl language family w/ 7.5 hours of content
  • Work with different data types: strings, numbers, variables, etc.
  • Understand how input & output work, and implement them
  • Use arrays, subroutines, hashes & regular expressions
  • Build a solid foundation on which to learn other languages
Stone River eLearning was founded in 2011, and calls itself the Online Technology Bootcamp. It has taught over 250,000 students through its website and reseller partners since its founding, with a focus on developing high quality video training in all areas of the tech field. For more details on the course and instructor, click here. This course is hosted by StackSkills, the premier eLearning destination for discovering top-shelf courses on everything from coding—to business—to fitness, and beyond!

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime access
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to the Course
    • Welcome to Course (1:24)
  • HTML5 and CSS3 For Beginners
    • Section Introduction
    • Page basics
    • Text Basics
    • Text Formatting
    • Lists
    • Image Prep
    • Inserting An Image (8:15)
    • Website Project1
    • CSS Basics
    • Font Styles
    • Color
    • List Styles
    • Advanced Selectors
    • Website Project2
    • Link Basics
    • In-page Links (2:37)
    • Link Styles
    • Navigation Menus (5:58)
    • Website Project 3
    • Block Spacing
    • Arranging the Page
    • Positioning
    • Website Project 4
    • Tables
    • Table Styles
    • Website Project 5
    • Form Basics
    • form Elements (7:21)
    • HTML5 Form Elements
    • Form Styles
    • Website Project 6
    • Video preparation (4:17)
    • Video HTML (8:30)
    • Website Project 7
    • Section Conclusion (5:19)
  • Python Programming for Beginners
    • Installation
    • Print And Strings (7:47)
    • Math (2:46)
    • Variables (4:49)
    • While loop (6:00)
    • For loop (5:00)
    • If Statements (6:43)
    • If Else Statement (4:01)
    • If Elif Else Statement
    • Functions (5:03)
    • Function Parameters
    • Global and Local Variables (9:13)
    • Common Python Errors (11:35)
    • Writing to a File (4:29)
    • Appending to a File (3:23)
    • Reading From a File (3:34)
    • Classes (4:23)
    • Input and Statistics
    • Import Syntax (6:38)
    • Making Modules
    • Error Handling - Try and Accept (12:25)
    • Lists Vs Tuples And List Manipulation (10:34)
    • Dictionaries (8:14)
    • Project: Making a Python Program
  • Swift Programming for Beginners
    • Section Introduction
    • Variables and Strings Introduction (0:15)
    • Variables (7:46)
    • Strings (11:02)
    • Variables and Strings Conclusion (0:13)
    • Your first app Introduction (0:21)
    • First app (11:52)
    • madLibs
    • Your first app Conclusion (0:07)
    • Branching Introduction (0:15)
    • if and bool (8:04)
    • boolExp (2:22)
    • Operators (7:49)
    • Switch Part 1 (2:42)
    • Switch Part 2 (0:51)
    • Branching Conclusion (0:16)
    • Collections + Loops Introduction (0:27)
    • Arrays (9:00)
    • Dictionaries (4:09)
    • For loops (7:29)
    • While (4:29)
    • Loop collections (8:09)
    • Collections + Loops Conclusion (0:09)
    • Functions Introduction (0:33)
    • Functions Part1 (7:05)
    • Functions Part2&3
    • Functions Part4 (7:35)
    • Scope
    • Functions Conclusion (0:19)
    • Enumerations Introduction (0:32)
    • Enummotivation
    • Defandusage (6:00)
    • Enumerations Conclusion (0:13)
    • Structures Introduction (0:25)
    • Structure definition and basic usage (5:17)
    • Structure methods and sorting
    • Type methods vs instance methods (5:48)
    • Another example: a 3d Point type (9:58)
    • Structures Conclusion (0:16)
    • Classes Introduction (1:01)
    • Definition basic usage (7:45)
    • Subclassing
    • Method overriding in collections (5:34)
    • Type casting
    • Inheritance pros v cons (3:18)
    • Protocols
    • Optionals
    • Classes Conclusion
  • Google Go Programming for Beginners
    • Section Introduction
    • Introduction To Go
    • Why Go
    • golang.org
    • Imports (3:26)
    • Summary (0:17)
    • Go Language Introduction
    • Variables
    • Constants (5:14)
    • Types & Casting
    • Setting Up Your Local Environment
    • Structs (4:25)
    • Functions
    • Functions - Variadic (3:47)
    • Functions - Defer (5:28)
    • Pointers (10:09)
    • Operators (4:04)
    • Conditionals (10:14)
    • Arrays & Slices (9:04)
    • Maps (6:27)
    • Looping & Ranges - Arrays & Slices
    • Looping & Ranges - Maps (6:18)
    • Interfaces (10:21)
    • Expanding Your Go Knowledge Introduction (1:44)
    • Object Composition (6:02)
    • Custom Types (3:04)
    • Constructor Function (2:25)
    • Polymorphism
    • Multi File Project (10:02)
    • Reading and Writing To Files
    • Encryption and Description (13:30)
    • Web Operations (7:09)
    • Publishing JSON (7:03)
    • Consuming JSON (4:12)
    • Concurrency Introduction
    • Asynchronous Programming (6:11)
    • Go Routines
    • Channels 1
    • Channels 2
    • Channels 3
  • Java Programming for Beginners
    • Section Introduction (6:48)
    • Getting Started with NetBeans (10:33)
    • Variables (11:30)
    • Strings & Mathematical Operators (7:11)
    • Methods
    • Boolean Logic & IF ELSE Statements Part 1 (11:02)
    • Boolean Logic & IF ELSE Statements Part 2 (6:59)
    • Loops (9:12)
    • Arrays (9:35)
    • For loop (5:39)
    • Object Oriented Programming (oop) (8:39)
    • Constructors (oop) (5:38)
    • Review Of Concepts So Far
    • Multi-dimensional Arrays (9:40)
    • Array Lists (7:49)
    • String Functions
    • Try Catch & Exceptions
    • User Input (9:59)
    • File Reading Writing (9:53)
    • Switch Enumerations (10:38)
  • Perl Programming for Beginners
    • Section Introduction
    • Introduction to Perl (3:05)
    • Getting and Installing Perl (4:45)
    • Creating a First Perl Program (8:14)
    • More Advanced Perl Examples (8:22)
    • More Advanced Perl Programs Part 2 (9:34)
    • Conclusion (1:49)
    • Working with Scalar Data Introduction (4:34)
    • Working with Scalar Data (5:43)
    • Working with strings
    • Working with numbers (8:53)
    • Working with variables (9:22)
    • Getting user input (6:52)
    • Working with the chomp operator
    • Decision Making With If Statement
    • Looping with while statements
    • Outro3 (5:08)
    • Working with Arrays and Lists Introduction (3:19)
    • Creating arrays
    • Accessing array indices (8:09)
    • Creating lists
    • Performing assignment with lists (8:13)
    • Converting arrays into strings
    • Using the foreach loop on arrays and lists
    • Understanding scalar and list context
    • Understanding STDIN in scaler context
    • Working with Arrays and Lists Conclusion (3:30)
    • Working with Subroutines Introduction (4:14)
    • Subroutine definitions
    • Calling subroutines
    • Working with subroutine return values
    • Subroutine arguments (6:52)
    • Using variable-length parameter lists
    • Using the return operator
    • Private variables in subroutines
    • Working with Subroutines Conclusion
    • Perl Input and Output Introduction
    • Receiving input from standard input
    • Working with input from the diamond operator
    • Sending output to standard output
    • Using printf to format output
    • Working with filehandles
    • Handling fatal errors with die
    • Perl Input and Output Conclusion
    • Hashes Introduction (2:16)
    • Hashes defined and demonstrated
    • Accessing hash elements
    • Working with hash functions
    • Hashes Conclusion
    • Working with Regular Expressions Introduction
    • Regular expressions defined
    • Working with simple patterns (7:51)
    • Working with the character class
    • Matching using m pattern match operator
    • Working with match modifiers
    • Working with the binding operator
    • Working with match variables
    • Working with Regular Expressions Conclusion
    • More on Regular Expressions Introduction (1:25)
    • Matching in list context
    • Working with the substitution operator
    • Working With Split Operator
    • Working with the join function
    • More on Regular Expressions Conclusion (3:04)
    • Final Project
    • Final Project Explanation Part 1
    • Final Project Explanation Part 2
    • Final Project Explanation Part 3
    • Closing Message
    • Section Conclusion
  • C++ Programming Fundamentals
    • Section Introduction
    • More basics and Variables/Literals
    • Data Types
    • More about Data Types and Data Assignment
    • MATH!
    • Why does C++ hate Division? Other Relevant Topics
    • Input and more MATH!
    • Type Conversion, Overflow, and Underflow
    • Formatting Output
    • String Manipulation
    • More MATH!, again
    • Control Structures
    • Logical Operators
    • Conditional Operators and Switch
    • Looping (while)
    • Looping (do-while, for)
  • Python Web programming
    • Section Introduction
    • Python Inroduction
    • Object Oriented Programming Part1
    • Object Oriented Programming Part2
    • Modules Part1
    • Modules Part2
    • Python Conclusion
    • Basic Database (SQLite) Introduction
    • SQLite
    • Creating Database and Table
    • Inserting Data
    • Inserting Dynamic Data
    • Reading Data
    • Limit ,Update and Delete
    • Basic Database (SQLite) Conclusion
    • Using Python with the Internet Introduction
    • Urllib Module
    • Urllib Request
    • Urllib Headers
    • XML Intro
    • Parsing XML
    • Using Python with the Internet Conclusion
    • Working with HTML Introduction
    • Web Page Structure Part1
    • Web Page Structure Part2
    • Nav bar
    • HTML's body
    • Comments,footers and divs
    • Parsing Paragraph Data
    • Working with HTML Conclusion
    • Web Server Programming Introduction
    • Creating a VPS
    • Interacting with VPS
    • Filezilla
    • PySFTP
    • Web Server Programming Conclusion (1:05)
    • MySQL database Introduction
    • MySQL Basics Part1
    • MySQL Basics Part2
    • Database Connection
    • Inserting into Database
    • Adding logic to insert
    • Nohup
    • Crontab
    • MySQL database Conclusion
    • Python's Flask Web development Framework Introduction
    • Flask Setup
    • Flask Backend Setup
    • Basic Website
    • Template and Errors
    • Variables and Logic
    • Bootstrap Incorporation
    • More on Bootstrap
    • Adding more pages to our site
    • Extending Templates
    • Additional Information
    • Section Conclusion
  • Ruby on Rails for Beginners
    • Section Introduction
    • What Is Ruby On Rails
    • Requirements (2:59)
    • Installing Rails - Windows (7:06)
    • Installing Rails - Mac OS X
    • Sublime Text (3:55)
    • SQLiteStudio (7:28)
    • Your First App
    • Ruby Conclusion (0:26)
    • Getting To Know Rails Introduction (2:08)
    • MVC (11:30)
    • Rails Commands
    • Rails Documentation (2:59)
    • Creating A Rails App
    • Models and Databases (8:34)
    • Controllers
    • Views
    • Partial Views (4:10)
    • Routes
    • Dynamic Data
    • Form Submissions and Resources
    • Scaffolds
    • Adding Style To A Rails App
    • Bootstrap Intro
    • Integrating Bootstrap
    • Getting To Know Rails Conclusion
    • Building An Interactive Website Introduction
    • Working With Databases
    • Database Interaction Through The Rails Console
    • Associating A Model To An Existing Table
    • What Are Migrations
    • Seeding The Database
    • Retrieving Data
    • Building An Interactive Website Conclusion
    • Project Introduction
    • Explanation of Project
    • Section Conclusion
  • Fundamentals of Javascript
    • Introduction to JavaScript (5:55)
    • Script Tags (13:00)
    • Boxes (7:56)
    • Console (7:56)
    • Variables (13:16)
    • Undefined, typeof, NaN (9:13)
    • Concatination (5:59)
    • Comparison Operators (5:10)
    • Logical Operators (6:56)
    • Mathematical Operators (10:01)
    • Commenting (5:39)
    • Arrays (12:43)
    • Array Prototype (3:45)
    • Looping Over Arrays (5:54)
    • Introduction to Objects (8:01)
    • Creating an Object (9:24)
    • Dates and Times (3:57)
    • Intervals (10:39)
    • Countdown- Example Application (19:19)
    • Callbacks (10:11)
    • Callback in Countdown (3:14)
    • DOM Elements (13:41)
    • Query Selector (15:46)
    • Event Handlers (13:22)
    • Input Fields (7:41)
    • Creating Elements (7:00)
    • Styling Elements (10:21)
    • Linting (11:39)
    • Minification (5:54)
  • AngularJS for Beginners
    • Course Introduction (3:12)
    • Final Project Demo (3:00)
    • Intro To Section 2 (1:02)
    • Overview of Angular (3:04)
    • Environment Setup (4:36)
    • MVC Architecture (3:12)
    • Introduction to Angular Recap (0:40)
    • Angular Core Features Overview (0:47)
    • Modules And Dependency Injection (4:24)
    • Controllers (5:02)
    • Expressions And Binding (4:01)
    • Two-Way Data Binding (3:11)
    • Directives (5:02)
    • Services (4:26)
    • Scope (2:29)
    • Filters (3:07)
    • Routing - Setup (3:32)
    • Routing - Implementation (5:41)
    • Angular Core Features Recap (1:01)
    • Intro To Grocery List App (0:52)
    • Grocery List Bootstrap Layout (4:33)
    • Listing Grocery List Using Ng-repeat (4:01)
    • Beautifying Our List With Filters (2:14)
    • Grocery List App Recap (0:58)
    • Easy Navigation In Grocery List Using Routing (1:01)
    • Setting Up Grocery List Routing (3:15)
    • Implementing Grocery List Routing (4:04)
    • Passing Data Using Route Params (3:15)
    • Easy Navigation In Grocery List Using Routing Recap (0:44)
    • Adding, Updating & Deleting Grocery Items Intro (1:58)
    • Abstracting Grocery Items Using Services (3:42)
    • Adding Grocery Items (4:21)
    • Debugging App Using Chrome Console (3:43)
    • Generating Unique Grocery Entry Id’s (6:15)
    • Updating Grocery Items - Part 1 (5:03)
    • Updating Grocery Items - Part 2 (7:09)
    • Form Validation (5:12)
    • Deleting Grocery Items (3:30)
    • Adding Custom Directives - Making Our HTML More Readable (3:25)
    • Adding Custom Directives (3:13)
    • Marking Grocery Items As Completed With Ng-class (5:13)
    • Adding, Updating & Deleting Grocery Items Recap (2:15)
    • Connecting Our App To The Cloud Intro (0:54)
    • Loading Grocery Items (6:55)
    • Creating Grocery Items (4:33)
    • Updating Grocery Items (3:48)
    • Deleting Grocery Items (4:02)
    • Connecting Our App To The Cloud Recap (1:06)
    • Course Recap And Next Steps (3:36)
    • Additional Resources (5:21)
    • Closing Message (1:02)
  • Certification Exam
    • Certification Exam

Access
Lifetime
Content
31 hours
Lessons
114

Become a Web Developer: Learn the Basics of Ruby

Get More Done with Less Code when Using This Beginner-Friendly Language

By Mammoth Interactive | in Online Courses

Whereas some programming languages bog you down with dense syntax and complex rules, Ruby reads like English and was designed with the intention of making programming fun. As a high-level language, Ruby handles a lot of the coding details that would otherwise bog you down, this allowing you to build something from scratch using less code. This course takes you through the Ruby fundamentals, so you can add this handy, beginner-friendly language to your tool belt.

  • Access 114 lectures & 31 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the fundamentals of Ruby programming
  • Familiarize yourself w/ object-oriented programming
  • Validate your training w/ a certificate of completion

Instructor

John Bura has been programming games since 1997 and teaching since 2002. John is the owner of the game development studio Mammoth Interactive. This company produces XBOX 360, iPhone, iPad, android, HTML 5, ad-games and more. Mammoth Interactive recently sold a game to Nickelodeon! John has been contracted by many different companies to provide game design, audio, programming, level design and project management. To this day John has 40 commercial games that he has contributed to. Several of the games he has produced have risen to number 1 in the Apple's app store. In his spare time John likes to play ultimate Frisbee, cycle and work out.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Internet required
  • Internet connection is required for the free repl.it coding platform
  • This course is recorded on a Mac but can be used on a PC as well
  • Must have a desktop or laptop computer. Cannot code on a tablet

Course Outline

  • Top Ten Things You'll Learn in this Course
    • Top Ten Things You'll Learn About Ruby - 2:59
  • 00. Introduction
    • 00a. Ruby Intro - 2:15
    • 00b. Ruby Overview - 1:44
    • 00c. System Requirements - 1:01
  • 01. Variable and Data Types
    • 01a. Variable and Data Types - Part 1 - 19:33
    • 01b. Variable and Data Types - Part 2 - 16:40
    • 01c. Variable and Data Types - Part 3 - 21:15
    • 01d. Variable and Data Types - Part 4 - 15:34
    • 01e. Variable and Data Types - Part 5 - 23:34
  • 02. Methods
    • 02a. Methods - Part 1 - 9:42
    • 02b. Methods - Part 2 - 13:51
    • 02c. Methods - Part 3 - 20:38
    • 02d. Methods - Part 4 - 16:38
    • 02e. Methods - Part 5 - 17:16
    • 02f. Methods - Part 6 - 14:18
    • 02g. Methods - Part 7 - 19:37
  • 03. Collections
    • 03a. Collections - Part 1 - 10:49
    • 03b. Collections - Part 2 - 10:43
    • 03c. Collections - Part 3 - 13:58
    • 03d. Collections - Part 4 - 15:15
    • 03e. Collections - Part 5 - 12:33
    • 03f. Collections - Part 6 - 22:15
  • 04. Conditionals and Boolean Logic
    • 04a. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 1 - 13:20
    • 04b. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 2 - 15:11
    • 04c. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 3 - 11:15
    • 04d. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 4 - 19:35
    • 04e. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 5 - 7:55
    • 04f. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 6 - 19:41
    • 04g. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 7 - 15:31
    • 04h. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 8 - 35:51
    • 04i. Conditonals and Boolean Logic - Part 9 - 20:09
  • 05. Loops and Iterators
    • 05a. Loops and Iterators - Part 1 - 19:54
    • 05b. Loops and Iterators - Part 2 - 10:56
    • 05c. Loops and Iterators - Part 3 - 16:09
    • 05d. Loops and Iterators - Part 4 - 13:53
    • 05e. Loops and Iterators - Part 5 - 24:26
    • 05f. Loops and Iterators - Part 6 - 20:57
    • 05g. Loops and Iterators - Part 7 - 16:51
    • 05h. Loops and Iterators - Part 8 - 10:19
    • 05i. Loops and Iterators - Part 9 - 35:52
  • 06. Object Oriented Programming
    • 06a. Object Oriented Programming - Part 1 - 11:27
    • 06b. Object Oriented Programming - Part 2 - 17:30
    • 06c. Object Oriented Programming - Part 3 - 20:43
    • 06d. Object Oriented Programming - Part 4 - 17:05
    • 06e. Object Oriented Programming - Part 5 - 12:49
    • 06f. Object Oriented Programming - Part 6 - 20:51
    • 06g. Object Oriented Programming - Part 7 - 16:22
    • 06h. Object Oriented Programming - Part 8 - 26:12
    • 06i. Object Oriented Programming - Part 9 - 43:11
  • 07. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas
    • 07a. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 1 - 11:38
    • 07b. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 2 - 13:05
    • 07c. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 3 - 17:33
    • 07d. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 4 - 18:02
    • 07e. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 5 - 12:54
    • 07f. Blocks, Procs, Lambdas - Part 6 - 7:17
  • 08. Development Environment
    • 08a. Development Environment - Part 1 - 29:17
    • 08b. Development Environment - Part 2 - 30:27
    • 08c. Development Environment - Part 3 - 20:43
    • 08d. Development Environment - Part 4 - 20:43
    • 08e. Development Environment - Part 5 - 31:10
    • 08f. Development Environment - Part 6 - 24:17
    • 08g. Development Environment - Part 7 - 18:19
    • 08h. Development Environment - Part 8 - 20:54
  • 09. Programming Ruby Across Multiple Files
    • Requiring Files - 10:06
    • Scope and Require Relative - 6:06
    • Splitting Program Across Files - 7:36
    • Require Libraries and Gems - 19:59
  • 10. Project - Tic Tac Toe
    • 10a. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 1 - 19:48
    • 10b. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 2 - 15:58
    • 10c. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 3 - 7:52
    • 10d. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 4 - 27:27
    • 10e. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 5 - 15:08
    • 10f. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 6 - 11:57
    • 10g. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 7 - 22:19
    • 10h. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 8 - 24:41
    • 10i. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 9 - 32:02
    • 10j. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 10 - 15:09
    • 10k. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 11 - 30:05
    • 10l. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 12 - 27:40
    • 10m. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 13 - 23:27
    • 10n. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 14 - 28:02
    • 10o. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 15 - 12:00
    • 10p. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 16 - 33:55
    • 10q. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 17 - 21:13
    • 10r. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 18 - 27:38
    • 10s. Project - Tic Tac Toe - Part 19 - 28:23
  • 11. Introduction to Rails - To Do LIst
    • 11a. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 1 - 11:10
    • 11b. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 2 - 12:47
    • 11c. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 3 - 12:59
    • 11d. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 4 - 18:33
    • 11e. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 5 - 19:23
    • 11f. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 6 - 13:43
    • 11g. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 7 - 6:15
    • 11h. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 8 - 6:03
    • 11i. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 9 - 8:21
    • 11j. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 10 - 13:12
    • 11k. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 11 - 7:43
    • 11l. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 12 - 21:35
    • 11m. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 13 - 9:04
    • 11n. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 14 - 10:36
    • 11o. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 15 - 12:16
    • 11p. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 16 - 14:07
    • 11q. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 17 - 16:17
    • 11r. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 18 - 20:20
    • 11s. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 19 - 5:32
    • 11t. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 20 - 13:49
    • 11u. Intro to Rails To Do List - Part 21 - 6:58
  • 12 - Photo Sharing App
    • 12a - Photo Sharing App - Part 1 - 13:42
    • 12b - Photo Sharing App - Part 2 - 11:38
    • 12c - Photo Sharing App - Part 3 - 17:46
    • 12d - Photo Sharing App - Part 4 - 9:37
    • 12e - Photo Sharing App - Part 5 - 13:32
    • 12f - Photo Sharing App - Part 6 - 19:04
Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.