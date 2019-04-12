



Access 51 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Get an introduction to Google Go

Discuss variables & constants in Google Go

Advance to arrays, slices, range loops & other advanced topics Google Go, or Golang, has taken the world by storm due to its system-level access and a design that allows programmers to create multi-core programs. It's the first development language designed specifically for the multi-core CPU computers that have been on the market for the last decade or so. As you may suspect, it was created by developers at Google to solve deficiencies they were facing with conventional computer languages and is an extremely valuable language to know in the 21st century.

Packt Publishing’s mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.