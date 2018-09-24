Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $39
Add to Cart ($39)
$1,370.95
97% off
wishlist
(9)
Courses
9
Lessons
619

What's Included

Basic Introduction To C++ For Beginners
$199.99 Value
Become A Full Stack Web Developer: Beginner To Advanced
$199.99 Value
Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 and CSS3
$199.99 Value
JavaScript Essentials: Get Started With Web Coding
$199.99 Value
C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0 Recipes
$124 Value
The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners
$199.99 Value
From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming Easy as Pie
$49 Value
Java Programming for Beginners
$99 Value
Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide
$99 Value

Product Details

1 of 9

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
42

Basic Introduction To C++ For Beginners

Learn the Basics to One of the Top Software Engineering Languages On Earth

By Joe Parys | in Online Courses

C++ is one of the most important programming languages in software development but many people never learn it because it can be exceedingly difficult. In this step-by-step course, you'll learn the basics of C++ gradually through hands-on guidance. You won't be thrust into any complicated programming too fast and you're free to learn at your own pace. By course's end, you'll have a solid foundation from which to build on.

  • Access 42 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Discover how to write C++ programs from scratch
  • Understand C++ concepts like functions & variables and object oriented programming
  • Learn what pointers are & how to use them
  • Discover how to handle exceptions in C++ programs

Instructor

Joe Parys is a certified life coach, professional motivational speaker, entrepreneur, licensed psychology teacher and head basketball coach for USA Basketball. His main areas of expertise are teaching, coaching, public speaking, personal development, personal transformation, the human mind, maximizing human potential, motivation and goal setting.

Joe Parys is also an entrepreneur running his own life coaching and motivational speaking business, Joe Parys Academy. Joe has spoken and taught his courses in numerous high schools in the United States and continues to travel around the country inspiring students of all ages.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Section 1: Introduction: Welcome To The Complete C++ Course For Beginners!
    • 1) Welcome To The Complete C++ Course For Beginners! Learn C++ From Scratch! (1:37)
    • 2) How To Use This Course To Gain The Maximum Benefits (3:21)
  • Section 2: Introduction and Installing Requirement Software
    • 3) Downloading Visual Studio (For Windows Users) (2:18)
    • 4) Downloading Codeblocks (For Mac Users) (3:04)
    • 5) Hello world code in C+ (10:10)
    • 6) Variables in C++ (5:23)
    • 7) Accepting two numbers (6:38)
    • 8) Program to calculate the average of two numbers (4:03)
    • 9) Increment & Decrement Operation
    • 10) Arrays In C++ (5:05)
  • Section 3: Control Structures in C++
    • 11) If Statement (5:21)
    • 12) If Else Statement (3:05)
    • 13) Switch Statements (6:46)
    • 14) While Statements (5:59)
    • 15) Do While Statement (2:04)
    • 16) For Statement (4:50)
  • Section 4: Functions in C++ Part - 1
    • 17) The Main Funcation in C++ (4:26)
    • 18) Function prototyping in C++ (6:57)
    • 19) Passing Parameters To A Funcation (5:21)
    • 20) How To Make A Funcation Return A Value (4:05)
    • 21) Inline Funcations
  • Section 5: Functions in C++ Part - 2
    • 22) Recursion in C++ (5:12)
    • 23) Recursion Example - Calculating Factorial of a Number (4:05)
    • 24) Function Overloading (4:19)
    • 25) In built Math Functions in C++ (4:14)
  • Section 6: Classes and Objects in C++
    • 26) Implementation of a class in C++ example (9:26)
    • 27) Nesting of member functions (4:23)
    • 28) Using arrays withn a class - Shopping Cart Example (9:14)
    • 29) Arrays of objects - Student information example program (8:08)
  • Section 7: Constructors, Destructors & Operator Overloading
    • 30) What is a constructor (5:29)
    • 31) Parameterized constructor (4:00)
    • 32) Constructors with default arguments (2:48)
  • Section 8: Inheritance in C++
    • 33) Understanding what is inheritance (4:31)
    • 34) Multi level inheritance (4:23)
    • 35) Multiple inheritance (3:36)
    • 36) Hybrid inheritance (4:06)
  • Section 9: Pointers in C++
    • 37) What are pointers (4:52)
    • 38) Arithmetic operations on pointer (4:48)
    • 39) Pass value by reference using pointers
  • Section 10: Exception Handling in C++
    • 40) Exception handling in C++ (6:06)
    • 41) Handling Divide By Zero Exception (4:21)
  • Section 11: Course Summary and Conclusion! What We Have Learned in This Course?
    • 42) Course Summary and Conclusion! What Have We Learned In This Course? (1:38)

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
19.5 hours
Lessons
173

Become A Full Stack Web Developer: Beginner To Advanced

Master Both Ends of the Dev Process with Hands-on Training in HTML, PHP, Laravel & More

By Joe Parys | in Online Courses

Familiar with both front- and back-end development, full-stack developers know the programming process from top to bottom, making them tremendously valuable (and highly paid) pros in their field. Jump into this full-stack primer, and you'll learn how to build your own programming projects from start to finish. You'll get up to speed with core tools, like HTML and JavaScript, as well as Laravel, the fastest-growing PHP framework today. With a hands-on e-commerce project to work through, you'll develop real programming skills as you learn how to fetch data, build shopping carts, and more from scratch.

  • Access 167 lectures & 19.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Familiarize yourself w/ core full-stack dev tools, like HTML, CSS, PHP & Bootstrap
  • Get hands-on training w/ Laravel, the fastest-growing PHP framework
  • Refine your skills w/ mini projects included in almost every section
  • Learn how to work with shopping carts, online payments & more w/ a hands-on e-commerce project

Instructor

Joe Parys is a certified life coach, professional motivational speaker, entrepreneur, licensed psychology teacher and head basketball coach for USA Basketball. His main areas of expertise are teaching, coaching, public speaking, personal development, personal transformation, the human mind, maximizing human potential, motivation and goal setting.

Joe Parys is also an entrepreneur running his own life coaching and motivational speaking business, Joe Parys Academy. Joe has spoken and taught his courses in numerous high schools in the United States and continues to travel around the country inspiring students of all ages.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Section 1: Welcome to the Course
    • Become A Full Stack Web Developer From Scratch Today! (1:47)
    • Welcome To Become A Full Stack Developer - Enjoy The Course! (0:51)
    • Course Overview - What You Will Learn in Our Entire Course! (4:34)
  • Section 2: HTML
    • HTML A code Editor (5:09)
    • HTML What is HTML (4:36)
    • HTML What are Tags (9:57)
    • HTML Different Heading Tagsags (3:07)
    • HTML Structure and Commenting (8:55)
    • HTML List (9:08)
    • HTML Nested Lists (5:04)
    • HTML Tables (6:51)
    • HTML Nested Tables (5:24)
    • HTML Links (11:44)
    • HTML Links 2 (7:30)
    • HTML Iframes (5:48)
    • HTML Form (7:55)
    • HTML Form 2 (9:05)
    • HTML Form 3 (6:19)
    • HTML Img Tag (5:17)
    • HTML Head Tag (5:59)
  • Section 3: CSS
    • CSS Basic CSS (5:43)
    • CSS External CSS (4:19)
    • CSS Background and Border (9:21)
    • CSS Text methods (4:42)
    • CSS ID, Classes and Internal CSS (10:14)
    • CSS Dimensions (9:09)
    • CSS Floating Elements (13:54)
  • Section 4: Javascript
    • JavaScript Intro (2:38)
    • JavaScript How JavaScript Works (4:04)
    • JavaScript Data Types (5:15)
    • Javascript Variables (11:30)
    • JavaScript Mathematical Operators (4:50)
    • Making a template using components (7:39)
  • Section 5: Bootstrap 4
    • Bootstrap Intro (2:19)
    • Making directory and files (2:27)
    • Installing Bootstrap CDN (5:54)
    • Downloading and Installing Bootstrap Package (9:53)
    • Bootstrap 4 Headings (3:53)
    • Bootstrap 4 Images (9:11)
    • Bootstrap 4 Containers (6:14)
    • Bootstrap 4 Grid System (17:32)
    • Bootstrap 4 Jumbotron (3:54)
    • Bootstrap 4 Colors template (7:37)
    • Bootstrap Typography (11:04)
    • Bootstrap 4Typography 2 (4:57)
    • Bootstrap 4 Buttons (13:20)
    • Bootstrap 4 Buttons Group (8:46)
    • Bootstrap Drop Down (11:42)
    • Bootstrap Badges (6:19)
    • Bootstrap Alerts (9:31)
    • Bootstrap Progress Bar (10:00)
    • Bootstrap 4 Tables 2 (4:22)
    • Bootstrap 4 Tables (NEW) (12:02)
    • Bootstrap List Group (9:06)
    • Bootstrap Paginations (7:18)
    • Bootstrap breadcrumb (3:19)
    • Bootstrap Cards (NEW) (14:44)
    • BootStrap Collapsibles (14:38)
    • Bootstrap 4 Nav (4:53)
    • Bootstrap 4 navbar (7:20)
    • Bootstrap 4 navpills (4:54)
  • Section 6: React JS
    • Setup Environment for ReactJs (12:34)
    • Setup Environment for reactJs 2 (3:25)
    • Making the Very first app (12:36)
    • What is Jsx (10:27)
    • States in React (7:57)
    • Props (4:13)
    • Props and State Combined (12:39)
    • setState (10:23)
    • Forms in ReactJs (4:30)
  • Section 7: PHP OOP (Object Oriented Programming)
    • The Class (12:43)
  • Section 8: Laraval
    • Introduction (2:12)
    • Composer and Installing Laravel (4:33)
    • Laravel Directory Structure (2:27)
    • Artisan (9:44)
    • App Key (3:08)
    • App name Change namespace (2:38)
    • Configurations (7:02)
    • Basics of Routes (3:54)
    • Route Groups (3:15)
    • Route Names (2:43)
    • Controllers Basics (3:47)
    • The Request Object (5:51)
    • Form Submission (6:23)
    • Basics Views (4:00)
    • Setting up Master Layout (5:56)
    • Passing data to views (5:39)
    • Security @csrf (6:09)
    • Validation Basics (7:56)
    • Custom Validation Messages (5:14)
    • Bootstrap form component example (10:29)
    • Responses Basics (5:25)
    • Keeping old values (3:30)
    • JSON Response (2:18)
    • Email Basic Configurations (4:17)
    • Sending Email (5:07)
    • Mark Down Email (4:54)
    • Migration Basics (8:28)
    • More adding dropping columns (5:29)
    • Eloquents (14:59)
    • Creating, Updating, Delete data (6:01)
    • Query Builder (7:12)
    • Collections (7:00)
    • Seeding Basics (5:52)
    • Using Seeding Factories (3:20)
    • Summary (1:36)
  • Section 9: Mini Project - Task List App
    • Introduction (1:16)
    • Database and Model (5:12)
    • Routing and views (9:55)
    • Validation (8:28)
    • Adding Tasks (4:12)
    • Displaying Tasks (3:05)
    • Deleting Tasks (4:58)
    • Summary (0:56)
    • Task List Project File
  • Section 10: Admin Panel
    • Project Settings (5:02)
    • Installing Laravel Collective (3:41)
    • Master Layout (3:44)
    • Setting up Add Products (7:50)
    • Storing Products (19:32)
    • Validation errors in fields and Image Thumbnail (6:50)
    • Fetching Products and Delete (14:23)
    • Edit Product (17:25)
    • Product Details (7:45)
    • Orders (5:15)
    • Orders and Relations (10:24)
    • Fetching Orders (7:39)
    • Orders Pending and Confirm (10:39)
    • Order, Product, User Details (13:41)
    • Getting All Users in Admin (7:29)
    • Users Product Details - A user hasMany Products (13:30)
    • Dashboard Config (7:02)
    • Summary (1:45)
  • Section 11: Admin Panel - Authentication
    • Config Login (3:52)
    • Login Controller, Model Migration and Validation (7:55)
    • Logging in admin user and guards (8:31)
    • Admin Route Grouping (3:35)
    • Route Protecting using Middlewares (7:13)
    • Logout & Admin panel finial touches (5:28)
    • Applying Guest Middleware (3:36)
    • Summary (0:48)
    • Admin Panel Template
  • Section 12: Front End
    • Fetching Products from Database (7:37)
    • Template Configuration (8:06)
    • Summary (0:36)
  • Section 13: Front End - User Registration / Sign In / User Profile
    • User Registration (8:09)
    • Register and Log the User in (7:33)
    • User Sign In (10:11)
    • Logout (5:21)
    • Middleware (3:05)
    • Profile (7:05)
    • Orders in profile (7:05)
    • Order details in profile (9:37)
    • Summary (0:44)
  • Section 14: Shopping Cart
    • Shopping Cart Config (13:21)
    • Adding Item to Cart (9:59)
    • Remove Item from Cart (5:11)
    • Save for Later (11:59)
    • Remove from Save for Later (5:18)
    • Move to Cart from Save for Later (4:14)
    • Summary (0:52)
  • Section 15: Checkout and Stripe
    • Checkout Controller (4:17)
    • Dynamic cart contents in Checkout page (3:18)
    • Stripe for Payment (21:37)
    • Updating Cart (24:44)
    • Summary (1:11)
    • Adding orders to database (10:57)
    • Site Template
  • Section 16: Finial Touches
    • Finial Touches (13:10)
    • Database seeding (11:46)
    • Summary (0:44)
  • Section 17: Conclusion
    • Conclusion and Thank you (5:55)
    • Finial Project

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
11 hours
Lessons
77

Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 and CSS3

Learn Modern Web Design By Coding a Real Project Step-by-Step

By Jonas Schmedtmann | in Online Courses

If you've always wanted to build and design your own website, this course is the ideal place to start. The instructor makes it look easy, taking you through the latest Web technologies: HTML5, CSS3, and even some jQuery. By building projects alongside the video instruction, you'll get a true hands-on feel for the basic building blocks of the web you surf daily.

  • Learn & apply HTML5 and CSS skills immediately w/ 11-hours of video content
  • Build a completely unique, beautifully-designed & responsive landing page
  • Focus on modern design for any screen size w/ responsive websites
  • Create a fully optimized website from scratch in 7 steps
  • Learn where to find free design resources like images, icons & fonts
  • Get introduced to using jQuery to build stand-out effects
  • Optimize your site for search engines & speed

Instructor

Jonas Schmedtmann is a self-taught web designer and developer who paid his way through a Master’s in engineering by designing websites. During this time, he came to the realization that web design and teaching were his two true passions, and decided to meld the two into a successful career in online teaching.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Course introduction
    • Let's start this amazing journey (4:02)
    • READ THIS BEFORE YOU START!
    • First things first: download your free e-book here
    • E-Book Resources 2.0
    • Follow Jonas around!
  • Web design basics
    • Introduction to web design (3:34)
    • Beautiful typography (8:54)
    • Using colors like a pro (6:45)
    • The meaning of colors in web design
    • Working with images (4:54)
    • Working with icons (3:29)
    • Spacing and layout (3:42)
    • Introduction to user experience (2:50)
    • Getting inspired: the secret ingredient for stunning web design (2:25)
    • Wrapping up what we've learned in this section
    • The ultimate cheatsheet: all web design guidelines in one place
  • Dive into HTML
    • Our main tool: Brackets text editor (3:20)
    • Where to find the HTML and CSS code for this mini-project
    • What is HTML? (2:12)
    • The structure of an HTML document (5:23)
    • Starting to fill the structure (7:57)
    • Images and attributes (4:38)
    • One more thing: links (4:54)
  • Formatting with CSS
    • Getting started with CSS (4:03)
    • Starting to make our webpage pretty: text (9:53)
    • Colors (5:31)
    • Classes and ID's (5:39)
    • The CSS box model (7:33)
    • Building a simple layout (18:58)
    • Polishing our blog post (9:39)
    • Relative vs. Absolute (4:35)
    • Getting started with the Chrome Developer Tools (6:23)
  • The killer website project
    • Some INSTRUCTIONS for the killer website project
    • The 7 real-world steps to a fully functional website (6:13)
    • Download the 7 steps here
    • Starting to put the 7 steps into action (6:00)
    • First development steps (14:40)
    • Setting up the fluid grid for responsive web design (10:04)
    • Building the header - Part 1 (16:08)
    • Building the header - Part 2 (21:59)
    • Building the header - Part 3 (20:10)
    • Building the features section - Part 1 (15:07)
    • Building the features section - Part 2 (17:56)
    • Building the favorite meals section - Part 1 (12:22)
    • Building the favorite meals section - Part 2 (11:35)
    • Building the how-it-works section - Part 1 (9:10)
    • Building the how-it-works section - Part 2 (17:27)
    • Building the cities section - Part 1 (12:43)
    • Building the cities section - Part 2 (16:17)
    • Building the customer testimonials section - Part 1 (6:06)
    • Building the customer testimonials section - Part 2 (15:30)
    • Building the sign-up section - Part 1 (9:53)
    • Building the sign-up section - Part 2 (18:58)
    • Building the contact form form - Part 1 (16:33)
    • Building the contact form form - Part 2 (9:25)
    • Building the footer - Part 1 (6:42)
    • Building the footer - Part 2 (18:20)
  • Responsive web design with media queries
    • Making the webpage responsive - Part 1 (19:47)
    • Making the webpage responsive - Part 2 (21:45)
    • A note about web browsers (12:42)
  • Let's add some cool effects
    • Where to find the jQuery code for the killer website project
    • Introduction to jQuery (9:51)
    • Building a “sticky” navigation - Part 1 (12:53)
    • Building a “sticky” navigation - Part 2 (10:53)
    • Scrolling to elements (10:10)
    • Adding animations on scroll (14:39)
    • Making the navigation responsive (20:15)
  • Optimizing and launching our website
    • Final touch: creating a favicon (5:11)
    • Performance optimization: site speed (12:12)
    • Basic search engine optimization (SEO) (8:23)
    • Let’s launch our webpage! (9:19)
    • Google Analytics (5:47)
  • Conclusion
    • What to do now?
    • You made it! Congratulations! (3:33)
  • BONUS lectures
    • Adding a map to the Omnifood website (19:18)
    • Using PHP to make our form work (23:31)
    • Super effective ways to improve your website’s conversion (4:35)

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
4 hours
Lessons
45

JavaScript Essentials: Get Started With Web Coding

Create More Interactive Online Content By Learning JavaScript

By Laurence Svekis | in Online Courses

JavaScript is one of the cornerstones of the web and absolutely essential to learn if you want to do any kind of web development. In this course, you'll develop the core skills you need to apply JavaScript to your web projects. Ideal for beginners, JavaScript is relatively easy to get started with yet it's an excellent gateway to learning other scripting languages.

  • Access 45 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
  • Create your first JavaScript code
  • Learn how to add JavaScript to your web pages
  • Understand the structure of JavaScript
  • Discover key JavaScript components like Functions, Arrays, Objects, Loops & conditionals
  • Explore JavaScript Core functionality like Math, Strings, literals identifiers & more

Instructor

Providing Smart digital solutions online since 2001, Laurence Svekis is considered a true web technology expert. He has professional experience in a wide range of digital areas, from Search Marketing, Video Marketing, Content creation, User Experience, application architecture, and web programming.

Applications he has created have entertained, informed and engaged tens of millions of people. He has over billions of page views on various platforms and has sent millions of click-through visitors. He has developed hundreds of web applications, from microsites to enterprise level platforms.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to JavaScript
    • 1 JavaScript Course Introduction (8:30)
    • 2 What is JavaScript (2:39)
    • 3 Course Resources (3:16)
    • 4 How to add JavaScript to Webpages (8:21)
    • 5 Source Code
    • 6 Debugging and commenting JavaScript (5:34)
    • 7 Source Code
    • 8 JavaScript Basic Data Types (3:53)
    • 9 JavaScript Variables (5:02)
    • 10 JavaScript Variable Rules (4:16)
    • 11 Exercise 1 Output to console link to js file (3:43)
    • 12 Source Code
    • 13 Data type Null vs Undefined JavaScript (5:08)
    • 14 Declaring multiple variables at once JavaScript (2:13)
    • 15 JavaScript Operators (9:10)
    • 16 Increment and Decrement Values JavaScript (4:01)
    • 17 Assignment Operators JavaScript (2:57)
    • 18 Comparison Operators JavaScript (5:38)
    • 19 JavaScript String Operators (2:21)
    • 20 JavaScript Logical Operators (7:05)
    • 21 Source Code
  • JavaScript coding essentials
    • 22 prompt and alert JavaScript (4:03)
    • 23 Writing content to the HTML document object (3:07)
    • 24 Source Code
    • 25 JavaScript Objects (5:44)
    • 26 JavaScript Objects Dynamic Outputs (4:44)
    • 27 JavaScript Objects within Objects (5:55)
    • 28 JavaScript update values (3:14)
    • 29 Source Code
    • 30 JavaScript Arrays (5:17)
    • 31 Working with Array Methods JavaScript (5:31)
    • 32 Array Methods extended (8:56)
    • 33 Sorting and more with Arrays JavaScript (4:30)
    • 34 More with Arrays JavaScript (3:47)
    • 35 Objects and Arrays together (9:28)
    • 36 Source Code
    • 37 JavaScript if condition statement (6:44)
    • 38 JavaScript switch statement (4:41)
    • 39 Source Code
    • 40 JavaScript Do while loops (5:54)
    • 41 For loops and more JavaScript (4:02)
    • 42 Looping items in arrays and objects JavaScript (4:34)
    • 43 Source Code
    • 44 JavaScript introduction to functions (5:14)
    • 45 Working with JavaScript Functions (7:56)
    • 46 Global and Local Variables Functions (5:57)
    • 47 Self-Executing function (2:56)
    • 48 Break out of function JavaScript (2:03)
    • 49 Source Code
    • 50 JavaScript String Methods (7:51)
    • 51 Source Code
    • 52 Strings and Arrays (2:17)
    • 53 Numbers to strings back to numbers (2:27)
    • 54 Source Code
    • 55 JavaScript Math Method (3:19)
    • 56 JavaScript Date Method (7:30)
    • 57 Source Code
    • 58 JavaScript Conclusion (7:26)

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
44

C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0 Recipes

Catch Up with the Latest Improvements to C# & .NET Core

By Packt Publishing | in Online Courses

C# is a multi-paradigm programming language providing support for software engineering principles such as strong type checking, array bound checking, automatic garbage collection, and more. The newest release, C# 7 has a host of new features to build powerful cross-platform apps. In this course, you'll learn everything you need to know to start developing applications using C# 7's newest features, as well as the newest version of the .NET Core.

  • Access 44 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Get an introduction to C# & .NET
  • Learn the new features of C# 7 & the new version of the ASP.Net Core Entity Framework
  • Dicuss more advanced concepts of C# like delegates, lambda expressions, & LINQ

Instructor

Dimitris Loukas is a software engineer currently writing Single Page Applications and APIs using Aurelia, ASP.NET Core and Entity Framework for a trading software firm. He is also finishing his Computer Science studies at the University of Athens. He has worked for two startups in the past, he is active in the open source community and loves taking up small side projects. He is fascinated by modern JavaScript, C# and the .NET Core.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop and mobile
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • C# and the .NET Core
    • Introduction to C# and .NET Core (4:24)
    • The Course Overview (4:00)
    • Getting Your Environment Setup (5:34)
    • Creating a Command Line Application in C# 7 (7:00)
  • Getting Started with .NET Core
    • Installing .NET Core on Windows (3:27)
    • Installing .NET Core on Mac (7:57)
    • Installing .NET Core on Linux (8:01)
    • Building a Sample Web Application in .NET Core (10:02)
  • Introduction to C#
    • Built-in Types (12:31)
    • Creating Methods in C# (10:42)
    • Creating Classes in C# (12:15)
    • Inheritance in C# (6:56)
    • Interfaces in C# (10:54)
    • Creating Enums (2:31)
    • Structs in C# (5:12)
    • Working with Generics in C# (9:06)
    • Type Checking in C# (5:21)
    • Garbage Collection in C# (4:22)
    • Working with Files in C# (10:12)
  • Exploring the New Features of C# 7
    • Building Tuples in C# (6:33)
    • Pattern Matching in C# (10:18)
    • Ref Locals and Returns (5:16)
    • Inline out Variables (2:29)
    • Local Functions (4:00)
    • Expression Bodied Members (4:23)
    • Throw Expressions (3:30)
    • Generalized Async Return Types (4:18)
    • Digit Separators (4:18)
  • Exploring the New Features of ASP.NET Core 2.0
    • What’s New in ASP.NET Core 2.0 (5:48)
    • Application Startup (11:09)
    • Middleware (10:29)
    • Routing and Views (12:15)
    • Dependency Injection (8:14)
    • Model Validation (12:41)
    • Identity (11:02)
    • Razor Pages (8:21)
  • Exploring Entity Framework Core
    • What is an O\RM (5:17)
    • The Database Context (8:34)
    • Migrations (8:15)
    • Creating a CRUD Service (16:19)
  • Advanced Programming with C# 7
    • Delegates and Lambda Expressions (9:10)
    • Threads and Parallelism (11:28)
    • LINQ (12:38)
    • Extension Methods (6:55)

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
51

The Complete Google Go Programming Course For Beginners

Learn the Language Google Created to Streamline Everything

By Packt Publishing | in Online Courses

Google Go, or Golang, has taken the world by storm due to its system-level access and a design that allows programmers to create multi-core programs. It's the first development language designed specifically for the multi-core CPU computers that have been on the market for the last decade or so. As you may suspect, it was created by developers at Google to solve deficiencies they were facing with conventional computer languages and is an extremely valuable language to know in the 21st century.

  • Access 51 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Get an introduction to Google Go
  • Discuss variables & constants in Google Go
  • Advance to arrays, slices, range loops & other advanced topics

Instructor

Packt Publishing’s mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction to Google Go (Golang)
    • Welcome To Our Course! Learn All of What This Course Has To Offer You Today! (1:25)
    • What will you learn from this course? (5:01)
    • Who is this course is for? (5:24)
    • What is Google Go (also called Golang)? (8:29)
    • Why would you want to learn google go (Golang)? (5:19)
    • Secret weapons to really succeed with the course (3:42)
  • Getting Started with Google Go (Golang)
    • Your Emergency Go Parachute (5:25)
    • Installing Google Go (4:06)
    • Setting up your Go Environment and Golang Workspace (4:22)
    • Hello World (4:06)
    • Installing your IDE - Part 1 - Installing GIT (4:19)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 2 – Choose your own adventure! (3:11)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 3 - Go..go..gogland! (Option #1) (6:25)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 4 – Modifying the plugin to use the community edition of IntellJ IDEA (Option #2) (10:32)
    • Installing your IDE – Part 5 – Using IntellJ IDEA ultimate (trial version) with the golang plug in (Option #3) (10:42)
  • Fundamental Google Go (Golang)
    • What is programming - Part 1- Binary and 10 kinds of people (6:18)
    • What is programming - Part 2 – Hexawhat? (4:45)
    • What is programming - Part 3 - What processing actually is (6:40)
    • What is programming - Part 4 - How it all ties together and the power of Golang (7:17)
    • Understanding the Hello World Program - "No chicken or egg for us!" (8:15)
    • Variables and Constants - Part 1 - Simple Declarations and Data Types (7:23)
    • Variables and Constants - Part 2 - Example time! (4:31)
    • Variables and Constants - Part 3 - Declaration, Assignment and Initializations (4:51)
    • Expressions - Expresso? No... expressions - super important core concept here! (9:19)
  • Intermediate Beginners Google Go (Golang)
    • Loops - Part 1 - Count Down For New Years Eve! - The great setup! (5:10)
    • Loops - Part 2 - Count down from 1000? No problem. Solving the looping problem (7:20)
    • If - Part 1 - Hands on If Statements, and "How old are you!" (7:12)
    • If - Part 2 - Hands on If statements... and the "else if!" (5:09)
    • If - Part 3 - "If .... or ELSE!" (5:55)
    • Switch - Part 1 - "And a partridge in a pear tree..." (8:57)
    • Switch - Part 2 - Hands on switch! (4:42)
    • Switch - Part 3 - Fallingthrough Golang with a partridge in a pear tree! (6:24)
    • Functions Part 1 - And the introduction of the super brain! (13:28)
    • Functions Part 2 - The simplest function there ever was.... (5:53)
    • Functions Part 3 - And the data came back...the very next day... and the data.. (3:30)
    • Functions - Part 4 - Pointers! By Reference! By Value! See it in action here! (8:42)
    • Understanding Scope - (No.... not the mouthwash) (8:34)
  • Advanced Beginners Google Go (Golang)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 1 - Arrays... and seeing multiple! (4:35)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 2 - Hands on Arrays (9:41)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 3 - Slices - A slice of nice! (8:53)
    • Arrays and Slices - Part 4 - Hands on slices..... and the power within! (4:20)
    • Advanced Topics - Simple Statements (that aren't quite so simple....) (5:04)
    • For Range Loops - Processing forloops in a blink of an eye... (5:27)
    • Variadic Functions - No function ever sounded "so cool". Variadic...functions. (6:54)
    • Where to go from here! (6:22)
  • Bonus Videos
    • Installing your IDE - Part 2 - Installing IDEA (5:36)

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
10.5 hours
Lessons
54

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming Easy as Pie

Make Quick Work of This Popular, Powerful Programming Language in Just 9 Hours

By Loonycorn | in Online Courses

Python's one of the easiest yet most powerful programming languages you can learn, and it's proven its utility at top companies like Dropbox and Pinterest. In this quick and dirty course, you'll learn to write clean, efficient Python code, learning to expedite your workflow by automating manual work, implementing machine learning techniques, and much more.

  • Dive into Python w/ 9.5 hours of content
  • Acquire the database knowledge you need to effectively manipulate data
  • Eliminate manual work by creating auto-generating spreadsheets w/ xlsxwriter
  • Master machine learning techniques like sk-learn
  • Utilize tools for text processing, including nltk
  • Learn how to scrape websites like the NYTimes & Washington Post using Beautiful Soup
  • Complete drills to consolidate your newly acquired knowledge

Instructor

Loonycorn is comprised of two individuals—Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan—who have honed their respective tech expertise at Google and Flipkart. The duo graduated from Stanford University and believes it has distilled the instruction of complicated tech concepts into funny, practical, engaging courses, and is excited to be sharing its content with eager students.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • What is coding? - It's a lot like cooking!
    • Introduction (2:51)
    • Coding is like Cooking (7:38)
    • Anaconda and Pip (9:02)
    • Variables are like containers (11:03)
  • Don't Jump Through Hoops, Use Dictionaries, Lists and Loops
    • A List is a list (9:19)
    • Fun with Lists! (8:46)
    • Dictionaries and If-Else (6:20)
    • Don't Jump Through Hoops, Use Loops (4:28)
    • Doing stuff with loops (5:31)
    • Everything in life is a list - Strings as lists (7:09)
  • Our First Serious Program
    • Modules are cool for code-reuse (2:32)
    • Our first serious program : Downloading a webpage (17:50)
    • A few details - Conditionals (7:50)
    • A few details - Exception Handling in Python (7:50)
  • Doing Stuff with Files
    • A File is like a barrel (11:23)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets with Python (9:17)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets - Download and Unzip (17:16)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets - Parsing CSV files (18:36)
    • Autogenerating Spreadsheets with XLSXwriter (5:27)
  • Functions are like Foodprocessors
    • Functions are like Foodprocessors (11:00)
    • Argument Passing in Functions (16:32)
    • Writing your first function (12:56)
    • Recursion (16:58)
    • Recursion in Action (5:43)
  • Databases - Data in rows and columns
    • How would you implement a Bank ATM? (17:41)
    • Things you can do with Databases - I (20:08)
    • Things you can do with Databases - II (8:14)
    • Interfacing with Databases from Python (6:48)
    • SQLite works right out of the box (6:29)
    • Manually downloading the necessary zip files
    • Build a database of Stock Movements - I (15:03)
    • Build a database of Stock Movements - II (13:50)
    • Build a database of Stock Movements - III (13:24)
  • An Object Oriented State of Mind
    • Objects are like puppies! (3:45)
    • A class is a type of variable (17:33)
    • An Interface drives behaviour (13:42)
  • Natural Language Processing and Python
    • Natural Language Processing with NLTK (7:28)
    • Natural Language Processing with NLTK - See it in action (14:16)
    • Web Scraping with BeautifulSoup (18:11)
    • A Serious NLP Application : Text Auto Summarization using Python (12:02)
    • Autosummarize News Articles - I (18:35)
    • Autosummarize News Articles - II (11:30)
    • Autosummarize News Articles - III (10:23)
  • Machine Learning and Python
    • Machine Learning - Jump on the Bandwagon (16:33)
    • Plunging In - Machine Learning Approaches to Spam Detection (17:32)
    • Spam Detection with Machine Learning Continued (19:06)
    • News Article Classification using K-Nearest Neighbors (20:03)
    • News Article Classification using Naive Bayes (19:49)
    • Code Along - Scraping News Websites (18:53)
    • Code Along - Feature Extraction from News articles (15:47)
    • Code Along - Classification with K-Nearest Neighbours (4:17)
    • Code Along - Classification with Naive Bayes (8:10)
    • Document Distance using TF-IDF (11:24)
    • News Article Clustering with K-Means and TF-IDF (15:09)
    • Code Along - Clustering with K-Means (8:34)

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
50

Java Programming for Beginners

Master This Incredibly In-Demand Programming Language in 8 Hours

By LearnToProgram | in Online Courses

Java is one of the most commonly used programming languages on earth, having contributed to just about every web app or website. If you've ever been interested in programming, then the simplicity and flexibility of Java is the perfect place to start. By the end of this course, you'll be writing full programs like a pro.

  • Access 50 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Use video lectures, lab exercises, & code examples to enhance your learning
  • Gain a full understanding of Java SE programming
  • Explore the basics of Java syntax & the complexities of Object Oriented Programming
  • Write Java programs that run on PC, Mac, or Linux machines
LearnToProgram is a leading publisher of web, mobile and game development courses that are used by individuals and companies world-wide. Based outside of Hartford, Connecticut, the LearnToProgram team is dedicated to teaching more people to program than any other company on the face of the Earth. Their authors are among the most experienced in the field-- and they have one important thing in common: LearnToProgram authors consider themselves teachers first and technical experts second.

Details & Requirements

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Compatibility

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Getting Started with Java
    • What is Java? (14:46)
    • What to Do When You Get an Error (4:43)
    • Setting up Your Development Environment (16:30)
  • Understanding Typed Variables
    • Integer Variables (1:33)
    • Floating Point Variables (11:07)
    • Math Functions (6:41)
    • Char Variables (5:10)
    • Strings (9:53)
  • Branching
    • Understanding If Statements (14:15)
    • Complex Conditionals (9:27)
    • Switch...Case...Break (7:26)
    • While and Do While Loops (11:57)
    • For Loops (5:24)
  • Data Structures
    • Working with Arrays (3:23)
    • Multidimensional Arrays (8:51)
    • ArrayLists (8:23)
    • Maps (12:03)
  • Functions
    • Basics of Java Functions (9:21)
    • Advanced Java Functions (2:08)
  • Modelling with Object Oriented Java
    • Creating Classes and Objects (18:38)
    • Creating Constructors (12:31)
  • More Object Oriented Java
    • Abstract Classes (7:36)
    • Inheritance (6:29)
  • Useful Java Classes
    • Date and Time (16:49)
    • String Functionality (6:37)
    • Exceptions (14:49)
    • The Object Class (9:55)
    • Primitive Classes (3:28)
  • File I/O
    • Writing Data (13:38)
    • Reading Data (8:29)
    • Serializing Classes (16:30)
  • Basic GUI Development
    • Swing GUIs (6:33)
    • A Visual GUI Editor Tool (6:36)
    • Events Handling (14:33)
  • XML
    • Reading XML Data (6:51)
    • Parsing XML Data (21:07)
    • Writing XML Data (8:42)
  • Labs
    • Labs
    • Solutions

View Full Curriculum

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
83

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide

Start from Scratch & Become the Next Git Expert

By Jason Taylor | in Online Courses

Git is the most widely-used and supported distributed version control system used by software engineering professionals. It’s a protocol that streamlines programming by batch tracking the history of file edits, allowing developers to pinpoint the source and time of any change. Learn to handle any size project quickly and efficiently with this complete Git course.

  • Get an introduction to the Git source control system w/ 7 hours & 83 lectures
  • Jump right in w/ installation for Windows & Mac
  • Manage, move, rename & delete files
  • Create & fork repositories w/ GitHub
  • Learn & practice the basic commands to start a new project w/ Git
  • Experience the draw of Git as a SCM w/ in-depth exploration of Branching & Merging
  • Learn to rebase & stash work
  • Make comparisons in Git

Instructor

With nearly 20 years of programming and software development experience, Jason Taylor has both developed and sold an award-winning website, and worked at several companies ranging from start-ups to large enterprises. His primary focus has been Java and client-side technologies (HTML/CSS/JavaScript). Throughout his career, he's had the opportunity to learn many software development best practices and gotten exposed to several version control systems.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Welcome and Course Goals
    • Course Overview
    • About the Author / Instructor
    • Course Audience and Course Study Tips
    • Why Command Line?
    • Why Source Control?
    • Why Git?
    • Key Git Terminology
  • Git Installation
    • Installation Overview
    • Installing Git for Windows
    • Installing Git on Mac OS X
  • Git Quick Start
    • Quick Start, Part 1: Starting with GitHub and Project Setup
    • Quick Start, Part 2: Configuration, Clone, and Git Basic Workflow
    • Quick Start Resources
  • Text Editor Installation
    • Text Editor Installation Overview
    • Windows Text Editor: Notepad++ Installation
    • Configure Notepad++ with Git (Windows Only)
    • Mac Text Editor: TextMate 2 Installation
    • Configure Text Mate 2 with Git (Mac Only)
    • Text Editor Resources
  • Basic Git Commands
    • Basic Commands Overview
    • Starting with a Fresh Project (git init)
    • Adding Git to an Existing Project (git init)
    • Starting on GitHub by Joining an Existing Project (git clone)
    • Basic Git Workflow (add, commit, pull & push)
    • Tracked Files
    • Editing Files
    • Recursive Add
    • Backing Out Changes
    • Renaming and Moving Files
    • Deleting Files
    • History
    • Git Alias
    • Ignoring Unwanted Files and Folders
    • Cleanup and Back to Origin (GitHub)
    • Git Basics Resources
  • Visual Merge/Diff Tool Installation
    • Visual Merge / Diff Tool Installation Overview
    • P4Merge Install on Windows
    • P4Merge for Windows Git Configuration
    • P4Merge for Mac Installation
    • P4Merge for Mac Git Configuration
    • Visual Merge / Diff Tool Resources
  • Comparisons
    • Git Repository Setup (for comparing examples)
    • Comparing Working Directory and the Staging Area
    • Comparing Working Directory and Git Repository (Last Commit)
    • Comparing between the Staging Area and the Git Repository (Last Commit)
    • Limiting Comparsons to one File (or path)
    • Comparing Between Commits
    • Comparing Between Local and Remote Master Branches
    • Comparison Section Cleanup and Push back to GitHub
  • Branching and Merging
    • Branching Basics
    • Happy Path / Fast Forward Merges
    • Happy Path / Disable Fast Forward Merges
    • Automatic Merges
    • Conflicting Merges and Resolution
    • Section Cleanup and Push back to GitHub
  • Rebasing
    • Simple Rebase Example
    • Setup for rebasing conflict
    • Abort a Rebase
    • Rebase Conflict and Resolution
    • Pull with Rebase (GitHub)
    • Section Cleanup and push to GitHub
  • Stashing
    • Simple Stash Example
    • Stashing Untracked Files and Using Pop
    • Managing Multiple Stashes
    • Stashing into a Branch
    • Section Cleanup and push to GitHub
    • Stashing Section Resources
  • Bonus: Resources and Special Offers
    • Special Offers for Existing Students

View Full Curriculum

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.