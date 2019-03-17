Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $19.99
Add to Cart ($19.99)
$1,194
98% off
wishlist
(98)
Courses
6
Lessons
366
Enrolled
979

What's Included

Power BI Essentials
$199 Value
Power BI Desktop Course
$199 Value
Microsoft Access VBA for Non Programmers
$199 Value
Microsoft Access Master Class: Beginner To Advanced
$199 Value
Access To Excel Course
$199 Value
Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class
$199 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
5.5 hours
Lessons
62

Power BI Essentials

An Introduction to Microsoft Power BI

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Organizations have long depended on business intelligence to make more informed decisions. Once upon a time, enterprise BI tools were expensive, overly technical, and designed specifically for IT specialists. Today, however, Microsoft Power BI offers users true self-service BI, enabling users to interact with corporate information and extract the reports and intel they need without extensive technical expertise. In this course, you'll get an intro to Microsoft Power BI so you can add this powerful platform to your resume and raise your earning potential.

  • Access 62 lectures & 5.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create compelling visualizations & reports which provide deep insights into your data
  • Become confident in the three main components of Power BI: Desktop, Service, & Mobile Apps
  • Connect to a wide variety of data sources using Power BI Desktop & BI Service
  • Use the Query Editor to transform & morph data into the right format for your reporting purposes
  • Perform complex data modeling operations using relationships, calculated columns, measures, & DAX expressions

Instructor

Grant Gamble is an IT trainer, consultant and author specializing in Microsoft Power BI, VBA, web development and Adobe software automation. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
32

Power BI Desktop Course

Data Analytics for Everyone

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI) brings the world of data analytics to small business by connecting to data from multiple sources and modeling that data efficiently. This tool allows you to view and share insights into your business like never before. As a self-service system, you don't need an IT department — you can transform and model data all on your own. You just have to learn how to use the platform, which is what this course will teach you.

  • Access 32 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to install Power BI & get a guided tour
  • Connect to different types of files, folders, & data
  • Set up data queries & transform the data into a usable format
  • Practice data modeling & creating calculated columns and measures using DAX
  • Look at some intelligence functions
  • Examine data visualization w/ charts, trend lines, slicer's maps, & more

Instructor

SkillSuccess helps you learn new skills online, on your own time, on any device. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
93

Microsoft Access VBA for Non Programmers

Learn How to Use VBA to Send & Receive Data

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

VBA (Visual Basic for Applications) is the programming language that makes Microsoft Office programs run. In this course, you'll learn how to use Office's database system, Access, to simplify working with data. You'll learn how to create what the instructor calls a Recordset Walk Thru that will save you loads of time, allowing you to send and receive values from your VBA code seamlessly and fast.

  • Access 93 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Create VBA subroutines for forms & control the keyboard
  • Control record sorting & searching for specific records
  • Learn how to move & pass data between forms
  • Build a complex report entirely w/ VBA
  • Learn how to use SQL in VBA

Instructor

SkillSuccess helps you learn new skills at your speed, on any device. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
8 hours
Lessons
70

Microsoft Access Master Class: Beginner To Advanced

Learn Microsoft's Top Tool for Managing Large Data Sets

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

Although we're surrounded by data, few people are familiar with Microsoft Access, one of the best tools for managing large data sets. This course is dedicated to the basics of how Access is constructed and why the structure makes sense. By the time you've finished the first part of this course, you'll understand how to use Access and be ready to advance to more complex topics in the further sections. Ultimately, you'll have a firm grasp of how to use Access to manage enormous amounts of data.

  • Access 70 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the structure of the database file & its advantages
  • Learn how you can save all your data in one place & how to extract only the info you want
  • Discover how having separate report formats reduces report prep time
  • Create subtotals & do calculations
  • See how you can link data back to Excel sheets for distribution
  • View demonstrations of how Macros can be used to automate tasks

Instructor

SkillSuccess helps you learn new skills at your speed, on any device. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
34

Access To Excel Course

Instantly Generate Excel Reports & Excel Pivot Tables

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

This course shows you how to link Access to Excel so you can run a query for any time period and have it instantly update when you refresh all of your linked data in multiple Excel sheets. These techniques can save you hours of time whenever you create reports for your business.

  • Access 34 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn an alternate method for linking to Excel & creating data slice tables
  • Discover how to generate Excel reports from Access data without coding

Instructor

SkillSuccess helps you learn new skills at your speed, on any device. For more information on this course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
75

Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class

Get an Advanced Training in PivotTable, Macros & More

By Skill Success | in Online Courses

This master class is designed for professionals who want to learn the advanced ins and outs of the world's leading spreadsheet software, Microsoft Excel. This day and age, if you don't know Excel well, you're bound to get left behind. If you know it expertly, then you can seriously thrive.

  • Access 75 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Boost your productivity & skills for work or personal use
  • Cover Vlookup, PivotTable, & Macros

Instructor

Andy Norris has been an engineer for 5 years. He graduated from SDSU with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and is EIT-certified in California. He currently works as a salary design engineer for a multinational diversified engineering and manufacturing corporation. Andy has a passion for teaching hopes his courses help you succeed in your professional life, as well as your personal life.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: desktop
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.