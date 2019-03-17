Access 70 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Understand the structure of the database file & its advantages

Learn how you can save all your data in one place & how to extract only the info you want

Discover how having separate report formats reduces report prep time

Create subtotals & do calculations

See how you can link data back to Excel sheets for distribution

View demonstrations of how Macros can be used to automate tasks

Although we're surrounded by data, few people are familiar with Microsoft Access, one of the best tools for managing large data sets. This course is dedicated to the basics of how Access is constructed and why the structure makes sense. By the time you've finished the first part of this course, you'll understand how to use Access and be ready to advance to more complex topics in the further sections. Ultimately, you'll have a firm grasp of how to use Access to manage enormous amounts of data.