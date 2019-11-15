Access 119 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7

Create basic worksheets using Microsoft Excel 2019

Perform calculations in an Excel worksheet

Modify the appearance of data within a worksheet

Manage Excel workbooks

Learn how to use handy features new in 2019

In this Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 training class, students will create and edit basic worksheets and workbooks. This course is designed for students who want to gain the necessary skills to create, edit, format, and print basic Microsoft Excel worksheets using Excel 2019 or Excel 365. Choose this Excel class if you are new to Microsoft Excel and are using Excel 2019 or Excel 365. Catch up with the newest version and eventually master its features.