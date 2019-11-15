Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Microsoft Excel 2019 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle

What's Included

Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Training
Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Training
Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019 Training
Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
119

Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Get Familiar with the 2019 Interface of Microsoft Excel & Work on Basic Excel Projects

By Webucator, Inc | in Online Courses

In this Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 training class, students will create and edit basic worksheets and workbooks. This course is designed for students who want to gain the necessary skills to create, edit, format, and print basic Microsoft Excel worksheets using Excel 2019 or Excel 365. Choose this Excel class if you are new to Microsoft Excel and are using Excel 2019 or Excel 365. Catch up with the newest version and eventually master its features.

  • Access 119 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Create basic worksheets using Microsoft Excel 2019
  • Perform calculations in an Excel worksheet
  • Modify the appearance of data within a worksheet
  • Manage Excel workbooks
  • Learn how to use handy features new in 2019
Note: Software NOT included

Instructor

Webucator is a global training company founded in 2003 that has trained over 60,000 students. They provide onsite and online training on technologies such as Microsoft ASP.NET, Microsoft Office, Azure, Windows, Java, Adobe, Python, SQL, JavaScript, Angular and much more. Webucator has trained more than 63,677 students from over 11,907 organizations are a Microsoft Certified Partner for Learning Solutions (CPLS).

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Familiarity w/ using a personal computer, mouse & keyboard
  • Comfortable in the Windows environment
  • Ability to launch & close programs; navigate to information stored on the computer; and manage files and folders

Course Outline

  • Setup
    • Setup for Your Class
  • Lesson 1 - Creating a Microsoft Excel Workbook
    • Activity 1 - Starting Microsoft Excel - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Creating a Workbook - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Saving a Workbook - Reading
    • Activity 4 - The Status Bar - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Adding and Deleting Worksheets - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Copying and Moving Worksheets - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Changing the Order of Worksheets - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Splitting the Worksheet Window - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Closing a Workbook - Reading
    • Activity 10 - Starting in Excel - Presentation - 1:55
    • Activity 11 - Creating a Microsoft Excel Workbook - Exercise
    • Activity 12 - Exercise Solution - Creating a Microsoft Excel Workbook - Presentation - 1:22
    • Activity 13 - Creating an Excel Worksheet Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 2 - The Ribbon
    • Activity 1 - Tabs - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Groups - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Commands - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Tabs, Groups, and Commands - Presentation - 1:57
    • Activity 5 - Exploring the Ribbon - Exercise
    • Activity 6 - Exploring the Ribbon Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 3 - The Backstage View (The File Menu)
    • Activity 1 - Introduction to the Backstage View - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Opening a Workbook - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Using Backstage to Open a Workbook - Presentation - 1:25
    • Activity 4 - Open a Workbook - Exercise
    • Activity 5 - Exercise Solution - Open a Workbook - Presentation - 1:26
    • Activity 6 - New Workbooks and Excel Templates - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Select, Open, and Save a Template Agenda - Exercise
    • Activity 8 - Exercise Solution - Select, Open, and Save a Template Agenda - Presentation - 1:41
    • Activity 9 - Printing Worksheets - Reading
    • Activity 10 - Printing a Worksheet - Presentation - 2:00
    • Activity 11 - Print a Worksheet - Exercise
    • Activity 12 - Adding Your Name to Microsoft Excel - Reading
    • Activity 13 - Adding a Theme to Microsoft Excel - Reading
    • Activity 14 - How to Add Your Name - Presentation - 1:27
    • Activity 15 - The Backstage View Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 4 - The Quick Access Toolbar
    • Activity 1 - The Quick Access Toolbar - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Adding Common Commands - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Adding Additional Commands with the Customize Dialog Box - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Adding Ribbon Commands or Groups - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Placement - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Navigating and Customizing the Quick Access Toolbar - Presentation - 3:29
    • Activity 7 - Customize the Quick Access Toolbar - Exercise
    • Activity 8 - Exercise Solution - Customize the Quick Access Toolbar - Presentation - 2:41
    • Activity 9 - Quick Access Toolbar Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 5 - Entering Data in Microsoft Excel Worksheets
    • Activity 1 - Worksheets - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Entering Text - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Adding and Deleting Cells - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Adding a Hyperlink - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Add WordArt to a Worksheet - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Using AutoComplete - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Review of Entering Text and Using AutoComplete - Presentation - 1:55
    • Activity 8 - Entering Text and Using AutoComplete - Exercise
    • Activity 9 - Exercise Solution - Entering Text and Using AutoComplete - Presentation - 3:04
    • Activity 10 - Entering Numbers and Dates - Reading
    • Activity 11 - Using the Fill Handle - Reading
    • Activity 12 - Entering Data and Using the Fill Handle - Presentation - 2:14
    • Activity 13 - Entering Numbers and Dates - Exercise
    • Activity 14 - Exercise Solution - Entering Numbers and Dates - Presentation - 4:00
    • Activity 15 - Entering Data Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 6 - Formatting Microsoft Excel Worksheets
    • Activity 1 - The Most Common Formatting Commands - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Selecting Ranges of Cells - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Hiding Worksheets - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Adding Color to Worksheet Tabs - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Adding Themes to Workbooks - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Customize a Workbook Using Tab Colors and Themes - Exercise
    • Activity 7 - Adding a Watermark - Reading
    • Activity 8 - The Font Group - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Selecting Cells and Formatting Font - Presentation - 2:28
    • Activity 10 - Working with Font Group Commands - Exercise
    • Activity 11 - Exercise Solution - Working with Font Group Commands - Presentation - 4:20
    • Activity 12 - The Alignment Group - Reading
    • Activity 13 - Working with Alignment Group Commands - Exercise
    • Activity 14 - The Number Group - Reading
    • Activity 15 - Using the Number Group - Presentation - 2:33
    • Activity 16 - Working with Number Group Commands - Exercise
    • Activity 17 - Exercise Solution - Working with Number Group Commands - Presentation - 1:38
    • Activity 18 - Formatting Worksheets Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 7 - Using Formulas in Microsoft Excel
    • Activity 1 - Math Operators and the Order of Operations - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Entering Formulas - Reading
    • Activity 3 - AutoSum (and Other Common Auto-Formulas) - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Copying Formulas and Functions - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Using Formulas in Excel - Presentation - 3:19
    • Activity 6 - Relative, Absolute, and Mixed Cell References - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Relative, Absolute, and Mixed Cell References - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Working with Formulas - Exercise
    • Activity 8 - Exercise Solution - Working with Formulas - Presentation - 5:21
    • Activity 9 - Using Formulas Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 8 - Working with Rows and Columns
    • Activity 1 - Inserting Rows and Columns - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Deleting Rows and Columns - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Transposing Rows and Columns - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Setting Row Height and Column Width - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Inserting, Deleting, and Adjusting Size of Rows and Columns - Presentation - 2:47
    • Activity 6 - Hiding and Unhiding Rows and Columns - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Freezing Panes - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Hiding, Unhiding, and Freezing Rows and Columns - Presentation - 1:35
    • Activity 9 - Working with Rows and Columns - Exercise
    • Activity 10 - Exercise Solution - Working with Rows and Columns - Presentation - 2:47
    • Activity 11 - Working with Rows and Columns Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 9 - Editing Worksheets
    • Activity 1 - Find - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Find and Replace - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Exercise Solution - Using Find and Replace - Presentation - 1:09
    • Activity 6 - Using the Clipboard - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Using the Clipboard - Exercise
    • Activity 8 - Exercise Solution - Using the Clipboard - Presentation - 1:45
    • Activity 9 - Using Format Painter - Exercise
    • Activity 10 - Exercise Solution - Using Format Painter - Presentation - 1:11
    • Activity 11 - Managing Comments - Reading
    • Activity 12 - Editing Worksheets Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 10 - Finalizing Microsoft Excel Worksheets
    • Activity 1 - Setting Margins - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Setting Page Orientation - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Finalizing a Worksheet - Presentation - 2:16
    • Activity 4 - Setting the Print Area - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Print Scaling (Fit Sheet on One Page) - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Printing Headings on Each Page
    • Activity 7 - Headers and Footers - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Preparing to Print - Exercise
    • Activity 9 - Exercise Solution - Preparing to Print - Presentation - 2:40
    • Activity 10 - Finalizing Worksheets Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 11 - Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Exam
    • Activity 1 - Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Exam - Exam

Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Advance Your Skill Set with MS Excel 2019 & Work with Charts and Advanced Formatting

By Webucator, Inc | in Online Courses

This Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 training class is meant for students using Excel 2019 or Excel 365 who want to advance their skill set by learning to work with advanced formulas, lists, and illustrations. Students will also work with charts and advanced formatting including styles. Learn to streamline and analyze data and to keep data organized by managing large data sets with lists and tables. Learn to use filters to save time, as well as great ways to group and summarize data.

  • Access 96 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn to use formulas & functions
  • Convert, sort, filter & manage lists
  • Insert & modify illustrations in a worksheet
  • Learn to use conditional formatting & styles
Note: Software NOT included

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  • Basic Excel
  • Pre-requisite course: Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Course Outline

  • Setup
    • Setup for Your Class
  • Lesson 1 - Advanced Formulas
    • Activity 1 - Using Named Ranges in Formulas - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Review of Using Named Ranges in Formulas - Presentation - 1:14
    • Activity 3 - Using Named Ranges in Formulas - Exercise
    • Activity 4 - Exercise Solution - Using Named Ranges in Formulas - Presentation - 3:00
    • Activity 5 - Using Formulas That Span Multiple Worksheets - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Entering a Formula Using Data in Multiple Worksheets - Exercise
    • Activity 7 - Exercise Solution - Entering a Formula Using Data in Multiple Worksheets - Presentation - 3:10
    • Activity 8 - Using the IF Function - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Using the IF Function - Exercise
    • Activity 10 - Exercise Solution - Using the IF Function - Presentation - 3:39
    • Activity 11 - Using the PMT Function - Reading
    • Activity 12 - Using the PMT Function - Exercise
    • Activity 13 - Exercise Solution - Using the PMT Function - Presentation - 5:02
    • Activity 14 - Using the LOOKUP Function - Reading
    • Activity 15 - Using the VLOOKUP Function - Reading
    • Activity 16 - Using the VLOOKUP Function - Exercise
    • Activity 17 - Exercise Solution - Using the VLOOKUP Function - Presentation - 4:01
    • Activity 18 - Using the HLOOKUP Function - Reading
    • Activity 19 - Using the CONCAT Function - Reading
    • Activity 20 - Using the CONCAT Function - Exercise
    • Activity 21 - Exercise Solution - Using the CONCAT Function - Presentation - 2:28
    • Activity 22 - Using the TRANSPOSE Function - Reading
    • Activity 23 - Using the PROPER, UPPER, and LOWER Functions - Reading
    • Activity 24 - Using the PROPER Function - Exercise
    • Activity 25 - Exercise Solution - Using the PROPER Function - Presentation - 1:31
    • Activity 26 - Using the LEFT, RIGHT, and MID Functions - Reading
    • Activity 27 - Using the LEFT and RIGHT Functions - Exercise
    • Activity 28 - Exercise Solution - Using the LEFT and RIGHT Functions - Presentation - 2:48
    • Activity 29 - Using Date Functions - Reading
    • Activity 30 - Using the YEAR, MONTH, and DAY Functions - Exercise
    • Activity 31 - Exercise Solution - Using the YEAR, MONTH, and DAY Functions - Presentation - 2:22
    • Activity 32 - Creating Scenarios - Reading
    • Activity 33 - Advanced Formulas Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 2 - Working with Lists
    • Activity 1 - Converting a List to a Table - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Converting a List to a Table - Exercise
    • Activity 3 - Exercise Solution - Converting a List to a Table - Presentation - 2:15
    • Activity 4 - Removing Duplicates from a List - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Removing Duplicates from a List - Exercise
    • Activity 6 - Exercise Solution - Removing Duplicates from a List - Presentation - 1:33
    • Activity 7 - Sorting Data in a List - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Review of Sorting Data in a List - Presentation - 2:06
    • Activity 9 - Sorting Data in a List - Exercise
    • Activity 10 - Exercise Solution - Sorting Data in a List - Presentation - 2:09
    • Activity 11 - Filtering Data in a List - Reading
    • Activity 12 - Filtering Data in a List - Exercise
    • Activity 13 - Exercise Solution - Filtering Data in a List - Presentation - 3:20
    • Activity 14 - Adding Subtotals to a List - Reading
    • Activity 15 - Adding Subtotals to a List - Exercise
    • Activity 16 - Exercise Solution - Adding Subtotals to a List - Presentation - 1:49
    • Activity 17 - Working with Lists Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 3 - Working with Illustrations
    • Activity 1 - Working with Clip Art - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Working with Clip Art - Exercise
    • Activity 3 - Exercise Solution - Working with Clip Art - Presentation - 1:41
    • Activity 4 - Using Shapes - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Adding Shapes - Exercise
    • Activity 6 - Exercise Solution - Adding Shapes - Presentation - 1:09
    • Activity 7 - Working with Icons - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Working with SmartArt - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Using Office Ink - Reading
    • Activity 10 - Working with Illustrations in Excel Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 4 - Visualizing Your Data
    • Activity 1 - Using Charts - Reading
    • Activity 2 - New Charts - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Inserting Charts - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Review of Inserting Charts - Presentation - 3:09
    • Activity 5 - Using the Chart Recommendation Feature - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Inserting Charts - Exercise
    • Activity 7 - Exercise Solution - Inserting Charts - Presentation - 2:16
    • Activity 8 - Editing Charts - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Review of Editing Charts - Presentation - 1:55
    • Activity 10 - Using Chart Tools - Reading
    • Activity 11 - Using the Quick Analysis Tool - Reading
    • Activity 12 - Editing Charts - Exercise
    • Activity 13 - Exercise Solution - Editing Charts - Presentation - 3:06
    • Activity 14 - Add and Format Objects - Reading
    • Activity 15 - Create a Custom Chart Template - Reading
    • Activity 16 - Visualizing Your Data Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 5 - Working with Tables
    • Activity 1 - Format Data as a Table - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Formatting Your Data as a Table - Presentation - 1:29
    • Activity 3 - Move between Tables and Ranges - Reading
    • Activity 4 - Modify Tables - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Define Titles - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Creating and Modifying a Table in Excel - Exercise
    • Activity 7 - Exercise Solution - Creating and Modifying a Table in Excel - Presentation - 1:37
    • Activity 8 - Working with Tables in Excel Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 6 - Advanced Formatting
    • Activity 1 - Applying Conditional Formatting - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Review of Applying Conditional Formatting - Presentation - 2:48
    • Activity 3 - Using Conditional Formatting - Exercise
    • Activity 4 - Exercise Solution - Using Conditional Formatting - Presentation - 5:51
    • Activity 5 - Working with Styles - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Review of Working with Styles - Presentation - 1:29
    • Activity 7 - Working with Styles - Exercise
    • Activity 8 - Exercise Solution - Working with Styles - Presentation - 2:19
    • Activity 9 - Creating and Modifying Templates - Reading
    • Activity 10 - Advanced Excel Formatting Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 7 - Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Exam
    • Activity 1 - Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Exam - Exam

Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Use Excel 2019 to Your Advantage & Work on More Critical Functions Including Data Tools, Macros, Pivot Tables, and More

By Webucator, Inc | in Online Courses

Already comfortable using Microsoft Excel 2019 or Excel 365 and ready to become an Excel expert? Take your skills to the next level in this Advanced Excel course. Learn Excel's most powerful and advanced tools, including PivotTables, PivotCharts, Macros, and more. You will gain skills for better collaboration, including password protection and tracking changes, learn to audit worksheets, validate data to ensure consistency, and use other essential business tools in Microsoft Excel.

  • Access 78 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Create pivot tables & charts
  • Learn to trace precedents & dependents
  • Convert text & validate and consolidate data
  • Collaborate w/ others by protecting worksheets & workbooks
  • Create, use, edit & manage macros
  • Import & export data

Instructor

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Basic & intermediate Excel experience
  • Pre-requisite courses
    • Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2019 Training
    • Intermediate Microsoft Excel 2019 Training

Course Outline

  • Setup
    • Setup for Your Class
  • Lesson 1 - Using Pivot Tables
    • Activity 1 - What Are Pivot Tables_ - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Creating Pivot Tables - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Review of Creating Pivot Tables - Presentation - 2:21
    • Activity 4 - More PivotTable Functionality - Reading
    • Activity 5 - Inserting Slicers - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Multi-Select Option in Slicers - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Review of Inserting Slicers - Presentation - 2:14
    • Activity 8 - PivotTable Enhancements - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Working with Pivot Tables - Reading
    • Activity 10 - Inserting Pivot Charts - Reading
    • Activity 11 - More Pivot Table Functionality - Reading
    • Activity 12 - Working with Pivot Tables - Exercise
    • Activity 13 - Exercise Solution - Working with Pivot Tables - Presentation - 4:35
    • Activity 14 - Using Pivot Tables Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 2 - Auditing Worksheets
    • Activity 1 - Formatting Auditing Commands - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Tracing Precedents - Reading
    • Activity 3 - Tracing Precedents - Exercise
    • Activity 4 - Exercise Solution - Tracing Precedents - Presentation - 2:44
    • Activity 5 - Tracing Dependents - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Tracing Dependents - Exercise
    • Activity 7 - Exercise Solution - Tracing Dependents - Presentation - 1:26
    • Activity 8 - Showing Formulas - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Auditing Worksheets Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 3 - Data Tools
    • Activity 1 - Converting Text to Columns - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Review of Converting Text to Columns - Presentation - 2:09
    • Activity 3 - Converting Text to Columns - Exercise
    • Activity 4 - Exercise Solution - Converting Text to Columns - Presentation - 2:09
    • Activity 5 - Linking to External Data - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Controlling Calculation Options - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Data Validation - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Review of Data Validation - Presentation - 2:53
    • Activity 9 - Using Data Validation - Exercise
    • Activity 10 - Exercise Solution - Using Data Validation - Presentation - 3:53
    • Activity 11 - Consolidating Data - Reading
    • Activity 12 - Consolidating Data - Exercise
    • Activity 13 - Exercise Solution - Consolidating Data - Presentation - 2:33
    • Activity 14 - Goal Seek - Reading
    • Activity 15 - Using Goal Seek - Exercise
    • Activity 16 - Exercise Solution - Using Goal Seek - Presentation - 4:48
    • Activity 17 - Data Tools Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 4 - Working with Others
    • Activity 1 - Protecting Worksheets and Workbooks - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Password Protecting a Workbook - Exercise
    • Activity 3 - Exercise Solution - Password Protecting a Workbook - Presentation - 1:30
    • Activity 4 - Password Protecting a Worksheet - Exercise
    • Activity 5 - Exercise Solution - Password Protecting a Worksheet - Presentation - 1:33
    • Activity 6 - Password Protecting Ranges in a Worksheet - Exercise
    • Activity 7 - Exercise Solution - Password Protecting Ranges in a Worksheet - Presentation - 1:26
    • Activity 8 - Marking a Workbook as Final - Reading
    • Activity 9 - Working with Others Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 5 - Recording and Using Macros
    • Activity 1 - Recording Macros - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Review of Recording Macros - Presentation - 1:42
    • Activity 3 - Recording a Macro - Exercise
    • Activity 4 - Exercise Solution - Recording a Macro - Presentation - 2:03
    • Activity 5 - Running Macros - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Editing Macros - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Adding Macros to the Quick Access Toolbar - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Adding a Macro to the Quick Access Toolbar - Exercise
    • Activity 9 - Exercise Solution - Adding a Macro to the Quick Access Toolbar - Presentation - 1:04
    • Activity 10 - Recording and Using Macros Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 6 - Random Useful Items
    • Activity 1 - Sparklines - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Review of Using Sparklines - Presentation - 2:32
    • Activity 3 - Inserting and Customizing Sparklines - Exercise
    • Activity 4 - Exercise Solution - Inserting and Customizing Sparklines - Presentation - 3:26
    • Activity 5 - Using Microsoft Translator - Reading
    • Activity 6 - Preparing a Workbook for Internationalization and Accessibility - Reading
    • Activity 7 - Importing and Exporting Files - Reading
    • Activity 8 - Importing Text Files - Exercise
    • Activity 9 - Exercise Solution - Importing Text Files - Presentation - 2:32
    • Activity 10 - Copying Data from Excel to Word - Exercise
    • Activity 11 - Exercise Solution - Copying Data from Excel to Word - Presentation - 1:25
    • Activity 12 - Copying Charts from Excel to Word - Exercise
    • Activity 13 - Exercise Solution - Copying Charts from Excel to Word - Presentation - 1:07
    • Activity 14 - Excel Random Useful Items Quiz - Quiz
  • Lesson 7 - Cloud
    • Activity 1 - Using the Cloud - Reading
    • Activity 2 - Using the Cloud - Exercise
    • Activity 3 - Cloud Review - Presentation - 2:07
  • Lesson 8 - Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019 Exam
    • Activity 1 - Advanced Microsoft Excel 2019 Exam - Exam

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.