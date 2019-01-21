Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete MySQL Bootcamp

Use The World's Most Popular Open-Source SQL Database to Solve Your Data Problems

by Joe Parys
Description

Whether you work in marketing, sales, or app development, chances are you'll have questions that only data can solve, which is why virtually everyone can benefit from learning MySQL. Based on SQL (Structured Query Language), MySQL is the world's most popular open-source SQL database and is used by the likes of Amazon, Apple, Twitter, many other top companies. This course serves as your SQL and MySQL primer, walking you through the basic syntax, queries, and more so you can add this data-driven tool to your workflow.

  • Access 159 lectures & 8 hours of training 24/7
  • Learn how to fluently use SQL & MySQL
  • Explore the basic syntax of MySQL
  • Discover how to join two or more tables
  • Learn how to design and develop schemes
  • Explore building web applications with PHP
  • Learn how to build the data structure of a social networking website

Instructor

Joe Parys is a certified life coach, professional motivational speaker, entrepreneur, licensed psychology teacher and head basketball coach for USA Basketball. His main areas of expertise are teaching, coaching, public speaking, personal development, personal transformation, the human mind, maximizing human potential, motivation and goal setting.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

