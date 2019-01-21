Use The World's Most Popular Open-Source SQL Database to Solve Your Data Problems

Description

Access 159 lectures & 8 hours of training 24/7

Learn how to fluently use SQL & MySQL

Explore the basic syntax of MySQL

Discover how to join two or more tables

Learn how to design and develop schemes

Explore building web applications with PHP

Learn how to build the data structure of a social networking website

Whether you work in marketing, sales, or app development, chances are you'll have questions that only data can solve, which is why virtually everyone can benefit from learning MySQL. Based on SQL (Structured Query Language), MySQL is the world's most popular open-source SQL database and is used by the likes of Amazon, Apple, Twitter, many other top companies. This course serves as your SQL and MySQL primer, walking you through the basic syntax, queries, and more so you can add this data-driven tool to your workflow.