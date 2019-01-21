Use The World's Most Popular Open-Source SQL Database to Solve Your Data Problems

DescriptionWhether you work in marketing, sales, or app development, chances are you'll have questions that only data can solve, which is why virtually everyone can benefit from learning MySQL. Based on SQL (Structured Query Language), MySQL is the world's most popular open-source SQL database and is used by the likes of Amazon, Apple, Twitter, many other top companies. This course serves as your SQL and MySQL primer, walking you through the basic syntax, queries, and more so you can add this data-driven tool to your workflow.
InstructorJoe Parys is a certified life coach, professional motivational speaker, entrepreneur, licensed psychology teacher and head basketball coach for USA Basketball. His main areas of expertise are teaching, coaching, public speaking, personal development, personal transformation, the human mind, maximizing human potential, motivation and goal setting.
