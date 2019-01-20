Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Ableton Live Mastery Bundle by Noiselab

Ending In:
Add to Cart - $29.99
Add to Cart ($29.99)
$700
95% off
wishlist

What's Included

Electronic Music Production Level 1
$80 Value
Djing with Ableton Live
$80 Value
Synthesis
$80 Value
Ableton Live Customizations & Hidden Features
$80 Value
Ableton Live Hacks I: Creating Ideas
$80 Value
Ableton Live 10 Overview
$80 Value
Deconstructing: Stereo Imaging
$55 Value
Deconstructing Hit Songs: Vocal Chopping
$55 Value
Making 808 Sub Kicks
$55 Value
Sound Design with Operator
$55 Value

Product Details

1 of 10

Electronic Music Production Level 1

Start Your DJ Journey with This Ableton Live Crash Course

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

If you're looking to produce your own music, you'll want to get familiar with Ableton Live, the digital audio workstation (DAW) DJs around the world rely on to create their tunes. Packed with effects, instruments, sounds, and a myriad of extra creative features, Ableton Live can seem intimidating at first, but this course breaks down using it into plain English. Jump in, and you'll explore Ableton's interface, its unique features, and the building blocks for creating music.

  • Access 5 sections of instruction 24/7
  • Understand Ableton Live's interface & what makes it unique
  • Learn about clips, the building blocks of creating music w/ Ableton Live
  • Work w/ audio & MIDI clips/instruments

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Thavius Beck is an electronic musician, producer and performer that's worked with countless musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Skylar Grey, Saul Williams, The Mars Volta and many more. Thavius is an Ableton Live-certified trainer and has instructed hundreds of Live students through teaching courses at several music institutes, giving one-on-one lessons and holding dozens of Ableton Live workshops throughout the country.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Lessons
26

Djing with Ableton Live

Master the Tricks & Techniques for Performing Live with Ableton Live

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

Prepare for your first live performance with this comprehensive look at DJing with Ableton Live. Whether you're putting together a live set or looking to produce tracks in a more interactive fashion, this course shows you how Ableton Live can get you there. You'll get familiar with the crossfader, MIDI mapping, incorporating effects, finger drumming, live looping, and many more techniques to make your live performance one to remember.

  • Access 26 lectures 24/7
  • Discover tips & techniques for performing live w/ Ableton Live
  • Explore Ableton Live's Session View & optimize preference settings for live performance
  • Dive into MIDI mapping, incorporating effects, send effects, clip properties & more
  • Explore multiple approaches for drumming w/ a pad-based controller
  • Learn how to incorporate effects into your set
  • Explore the most popular effects used by today's DJs

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Thavius Beck is an electronic musician, producer and performer that's worked with countless musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Skylar Grey, Saul Williams, The Mars Volta and many more. Thavius is an Ableton Live-certified trainer and has instructed hundreds of Live students through teaching courses at several music institutes, giving one-on-one lessons and holding dozens of Ableton Live workshops throughout the country.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Lessons
26

Synthesis

Give Your Music a Unique Spin By Creating Your Own Sounds from Scratch

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

Make your own sounds from scratch with this comprehensive look at synthesis with Ableton Live. This course takes you through three different types of synthesis used by different virtual instruments in Ableton Live. You'll learn about subtractive synthesis using the analog instrument, frequency modulation (FM) synthesis with the operator, and granular synthesis using the sampler instrument. By the course's end, you'll know how to make a wide variety of sounds from scratch and work toward achieving a more unique, personal sound.

  • Access 26 lectures 24/7
  • Learn how to create your own sounds from scratch
  • Explore frequency modulation (FM) synthesis w/ the operator
  • Dive into granular synthesis using the sampler instrument
  • Explore several Max for Live devices & their uses in sound design
  • Learn about subtractive synthesis using the analog instrument

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Thavius Beck is an electronic musician, producer and performer that's worked with countless musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Skylar Grey, Saul Williams, The Mars Volta and many more. Thavius is an Ableton Live-certified trainer and has instructed hundreds of Live students through teaching courses at several music institutes, giving one-on-one lessons and holding dozens of Ableton Live workshops throughout the country.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
1.5 hours
Lessons
10

Ableton Live Customizations & Hidden Features

Save Time & Automate Repetitive Tasks with Ableton Live Hacks from a Certified Pro

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

Streamline your music production workflow and automate repetitive tasks with the hacks presented in this course. Led by an Ableton Live-certified trainer, this course will help you improve the speed at which you can switch between different work modes and project types, handy when you're working on different styles of music or with different artists. By the course's end, you'll be blazing through your workflow with new keyboard shortcuts, templates, and more.

  • Access 10 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Customize your Ableton Live working environment to streamline your workflow
  • Discover time-saving shortcuts & learn how to automate repetitive tasks
  • Create your own monitor control device & improve your referencing capabilities
  • Build a range of templates for different types of projects

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Mark Burnett is an Ableton Live-certified trainer who has assumed many roles within the music industry, from producing sync work for some of the top media houses to supporting delivery of the best music expositions, conferences and festivals in the world. He has built a name as an enabler through his inspirational, supportive and often outlandish contributions to the music ecosystem as well as daily contributions to the Ableton community through his brainchild ‘The Live Lab’.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
9

Ableton Live Hacks I: Creating Ideas

Streamline Your Ableton Live Workflow when Starting New Song Ideas

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

Work smarter in Ableton Live with this collection of workflow hacks. Designed to help you boost your speed and efficiency when starting new song ideas, this course covers techniques that you can use in Live's Session View, like how to record, overdub, and live loop new parts without stopping the flow of the music. You'll also look at writing MIDI parts more efficiently by using MIDI effects, step recording in MIDI notes, and more.

  • Access 9 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Explore hacks for boosting your speed & efficiency when starting new song ideas
  • Learn how to record, overdub & live loop new parts without stopping the flow of the music
  • Discover how to write MIDI parts more efficiently w/ Ableton Live

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Paul Laski (P-LASK) is an Ableton-certified trainer with over six years of teaching experience at DubSpot New York and Icon Collective Music Production School in Los Angeles. Paul has been involved in the electronic music scene for over a decade as a producer, remixer, sound designer, DJ, and educator.

Blending sounds from house, techno, garage, and beyond, P-LASK's original productions and remixes have been featured on Moody Recordings, Groovebirds Records, Crowd Records, Cherrytree (Interscope) Records, Abe Duque Records, Mean Red Music, Krafted Music, and his own imprint, Electric Dangerous Records. He has done remix work for artists such as Coeur du Pirate, Abe Duque, Divisible, Pointe Claire, Edian (UK), Rainer Hoeglmeier (Germany), and Wei Wei (China).

A small selection of his sound design work can be heard in the factory preset bank of XFER Records’ SERUM software synthesizer. Paul continues to develop presets for software synthesizers, free Ableton Live Racks, and samples, many of which are available through his website (www.p-lask.com). When he's not busy in the studio, he offers instruction and consultation in Ableton Live and live performance for artists and producers in the LA area.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
11

Ableton Live 10 Overview

Master Ableton Live 10's New Features in Just 2 Hours

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

Come to grips with Ableton Live 10's newest features in just two hours with this comprehensive course. Packed with useful techniques you can implement into your music production workflow, this course examines Ableton Live 10's new devices, like Wavetable, Drum Buss, Echo, Pedal, and the new Max4Live drum synths. You'll also take a look at the new improvements to the Arrangement View and Ableton Live 10's ability to edit multiple MIDI clips at once.

  • Access 11 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Cover Ableton Live 10's new devices, including Wavetable, Drum Buss, Echo & Pedal
  • Dive into the numerous improvements made to the Arrangement View
  • Explore editing multiple MIDI clips at once

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Thavius Beck is an electronic musician, producer and performer that's worked with countless musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Skylar Grey, Saul Williams, The Mars Volta and many more. Thavius is an Ableton Live-certified trainer and has instructed hundreds of Live students through teaching courses at several music institutes, giving one-on-one lessons and holding dozens of Ableton Live workshops throughout the country.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
8

Deconstructing: Stereo Imaging

See How the Pros Create Immersive Music by Breaking Down Diplo's "Get it Right" (feat. Mo)

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

In music production, stereo imaging is the process of layering instrumentals and vocals at varying output levels to the left and right channels, creating an immersive soundstage and listening experience. Breaking down Diplo's “Get It Right” (feat. Mo), this course looks at the song's numerous uses of stereo imaging, from the piano to the verses and pre-chorus. From there, you'll discuss various stereo imaging techniques, like the Haas effect and layering and panning.

  • Access 8 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn about stereo imaging by deconstructing Diplo's "Get it Right" (feat. Mo)
  • Familiarize yourself w/ tools, like Live's Utility effect & Ozone's Imager
  • Explore various stereo imaging techniques, like the Haas effect and algorithmic vs. convolution reverb

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Thavius Beck is an electronic musician, producer and performer that's worked with countless musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Skylar Grey, Saul Williams, The Mars Volta and many more. Thavius is an Ableton Live-certified trainer and has instructed hundreds of Live students through teaching courses at several music institutes, giving one-on-one lessons and holding dozens of Ableton Live workshops throughout the country.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
6

Deconstructing Hit Songs: Vocal Chopping

Learn How the Pros Manipulate Audio by Breaking Down DJ Snake's "Magenta Riddim"

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

If you want to make music professionally, you need to master the techniques the pros use. Deconstructing DJ Snake's hit song "Magenta Riddim," this course examines how this track implements vocal chopping. You'll look at a number of built-in tools that Ableton Live offers for slicing and rearranging audio and ultimately emerge with a understanding of how to use them for any type of audio manipulation.

  • Access 6 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn about vocal chopping by deconstructing DJ Snake's "Magenta Riddim"
  • Expand your knowledge of Ableton Lives tools for audio manipulation
  • Learn how to think more creatively when it comes to manipulating audio

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Thavius Beck is an electronic musician, producer and performer that's worked with countless musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Skylar Grey, Saul Williams, The Mars Volta and many more. Thavius is an Ableton Live-certified trainer and has instructed hundreds of Live students through teaching courses at several music institutes, giving one-on-one lessons and holding dozens of Ableton Live workshops throughout the country.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
5

Making 808 Sub Kicks

Create Kick Drums Similar to the TR-808 Kick Using Ableton Live's Built-in Tools

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

If you enjoy modern hip-hop or trap music, then chances are you're familiar with the TR-808, the amazingly popular drum machine used in most popular electronic music. This course will show you how to create kick drums similar to the TR-808 kick using the built-in Analog synthesizer in Ableton Live. Plus, you'll also explore using the Operator synthesizer and FM synthesis to make your kicks more unique.

  • Access 5 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Discover what exactly an 808 Kick is
  • Learn how to make an 808 kick w/ Analog
  • Learn how to make your kick more unique w/ the Operator synthesizer & FM synthesis

    • Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Thavius Beck is an electronic musician, producer and performer that's worked with countless musicians including Nine Inch Nails, Skylar Grey, Saul Williams, The Mars Volta and many more. Thavius is an Ableton Live-certified trainer and has instructed hundreds of Live students through teaching courses at several music institutes, giving one-on-one lessons and holding dozens of Ableton Live workshops throughout the country.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required
Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
10

Sound Design with Operator

Craft Any Sound That Comes to Mind Using Ableton Live's Operator Synthesizer

By Noiselab | in Online Courses

Description

Used by the likes of Skrillex and Mura Masa, Ableton Live's built-in synthesizer Operator is an amazingly versatile instrument that can be used to create all kinds of sounds from keys and mallets to growls and more. This course digs deep into Operator's features, giving you the know-how to synth craft any sound that comes to mind.

  • Access 10 lectures & 2 hours of content
  • Explore sound design w/ Ableton Live's built-in synthesizer Operator
  • Familiarize yourself w/ Operator's unique features
  • Learn how to craft a variety of different sounds using Operator

Note: Software not included.

Instructor

Paul Laski (P-LASK) is an Ableton-certified trainer with over six years of teaching experience at DubSpot New York and Icon Collective Music Production School in Los Angeles. Paul has been involved in the electronic music scene for over a decade as a producer, remixer, sound designer, DJ, and educator.

Blending sounds from house, techno, garage, and beyond, P-LASK's original productions and remixes have been featured on Moody Recordings, Groovebirds Records, Crowd Records, Cherrytree (Interscope) Records, Abe Duque Records, Mean Red Music, Krafted Music, and his own imprint, Electric Dangerous Records. He has done remix work for artists such as Coeur du Pirate, Abe Duque, Divisible, Pointe Claire, Edian (UK), Rainer Hoeglmeier (Germany), and Wei Wei (China).

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner
  • Updates included

Requirements

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.