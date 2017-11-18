From Page to Stage: Learn Everything You Need to Know About Giving a Great Speech





Access 206 lectures & 16 hours of content 24/7

Learn how to identify w/ the audience & begin w/ the end goal of your speech in mind

Cover what to include in a speech & how to structure it

Discuss making incredible slides on more than 10 different presentation products

Learn how to deliver your masterpiece & use the best body language

Understand how to prepare & be aware so you can deliver a perfect presentation

Access 25 speech guides & more than 50 slide templates for every type of presentation or public speaking occasion Giving a perfect speech or presentation can change your life and the lives of countless others. In this comprehensive course, you'll learn how to give great speeches for business and personal presentations. Through exercises, examples, and templates to help you work smarter (not harder), this enjoyable course can give you a huge leg up on your peers.

Chris Haroun is an award winning business school professor, venture capitalist, MBA graduate from Columbia University and former Goldman Sachs employee. He has raised/managed over $1bn in his career. He also has work experience at hedge fund giant Citadel, consulting firm Accenture, and several firms that he has started, including an investment firm that had a venture capital / private investment in Facebook several years before the Facebook IPO. He is currently a venture partner at a prominent San Francisco Bay Area technology venture capital firm and writes several articles per week in Inc. magazine



Chris is the author of "101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You In Business School. " Forbes recently called this book '1 of 6 books that all entrepreneurs must read right now'.



He is also the author of "The Ultimate Practical Business Manual: Everything You Need to Know About Business (from Launching a Company to Taking it Public)", and 6 other business books.



Chris is also a frequent guest lecturer at several Bay Area business schools including Berkeley and Stanford. He has written numerous articles and has been interviewed in Forbes, VentureBeat, Entrepreneur Magazine, Wired Magazine, AlleyWatch and Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) which is Hong Kong's oldest and sole public service broadcaster. He has his own entrepreneurship column in Inc. magazine.



He has an MBA in Finance from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a major in Management Information Systems and International Business from McGill University where he is a McGill University Dobson Fellow. He has founded several companies, including his most recent company, BusinessCareerCoaching and he serves on the boards of several Bay Area technology companies and charities and he lives in Hillsborough, California.