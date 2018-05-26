Take on JIRA, Scrum & Agile with This 11-Part Project Management Training

access Lifetime content 29.5 Hours enrolled 2,442

Description Companies big and small count on project managers to ensure their initiatives arrive on time and on budget, which is why these professionals routinely earn six figures for their services. From setting up projects in JIRA to streamlining pipelines with Agile and Scrum, this bundle boasts 11 courses to get you up and running with the project management essentials.



Course 1: Setting Up A Real-World Project In JIRA

Customize JIRA to fulfill your project's needs



Learn about projects, issue types, schemes, workflows, time tracking & more



Create your own JIRA project from start to finish Course 2: Team Workflows In JIRA

Build a workflow that allows a dev team to send issues to a QA team



Discover how to customize JIRA’s Agile boards



Understand workflows & how they relate to Agile in JIRA Course 3: JIRA Visual Reference: Issue Administration

Cover Issue Types, what they are & how to apply them to projects



Dive into Screens, Fields, Issue Features, Issue Attributes & more JIRA features



Learn how to apply workflow schemes to projects Course 4: Understanding JIRA For Users, Managers & Admins

Understand JIRA from user, manager & administrator angles



See how JIRA can make teams more effective



Discover successful actions to take as a JIRA administrator Course 5: Agile Project Management: Scrum Step By Step w/ Examples

Get a complete overview of Agile Scrum as used in the business workplace



Learn from facts based on real industry experience & research



Discover key practices, like Daily Scrum, Sprint Planning, Sprint Retrospective & Sprint Review Course 6: PMP Project Management

Get an intro to project management & developing, directing, and managing a project



Understand stakeholders, the project team & the project lifecycle



Learn from a PMI-Certified Project Manager Course 7: Product Management: Agile Requirements Using Product Backlog

Gain a concise overview of Agile Scrum, including Scrum theory, team, process & more



Learn how to manage product backlog as part of an Agile Scrum team



Understand what user stories are & how they boost efficiency Course 8: Project Management: Deliver On Time & Scrum Project Delivery

Learn how to meet deadlines & boost efficiency using Agile Scrum techniques



Dive into product backlog grooming, task buffering, & more



See how checklists can be used to help deliver project value on time Course 9: Scrum Advanced: Software Development & Program Management

Learn how to run multiple projects w/ advanced Scrum methods



Understand how to explain Scrum to teams, managers & stakeholders



Review detailed reasons for each Scrum rule & how they boost efficiency Course 10: Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency For Agile Lean Project

Get a complete overview of Kanban, including Origin, using the Kanban Board, Workflow & more



Study the correct Kanban terminology & how to use it



Learn from insights gained by true experience & research Course 11: Scrum Certification Prep Training & Agile Scrum Training

Prepare to ace the Scrum certification exam w/ a summary of frequently asked questions



Access lectures on Sprint Planning, The Daily Scrum, Sprint Review & more



SkillSuccess is the hub to learn any skill on your own time, at your own pace. Take your learning anywhere you go on any device including your computer, tv, tablet or mobile phone. Their support team is at your service with a click of a button. Emails answered quickly and live chat standing by.

Details & Requirements Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming

Certification of completion: included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: beginner but some courses will require admin access to JIRA Compatibility Internet required