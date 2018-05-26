Take on JIRA, Scrum & Agile with This 11-Part Project Management Training

Description
Companies big and small count on project managers to ensure their initiatives arrive on time and on budget, which is why these professionals routinely earn six figures for their services. From setting up projects in JIRA to streamlining pipelines with Agile and Scrum, this bundle boasts 11 courses to get you up and running with the project management essentials.
- Course 1: Setting Up A Real-World Project In JIRA
- Customize JIRA to fulfill your project's needs
- Learn about projects, issue types, schemes, workflows, time tracking & more
- Create your own JIRA project from start to finish
- Course 2: Team Workflows In JIRA
- Build a workflow that allows a dev team to send issues to a QA team
- Discover how to customize JIRA’s Agile boards
- Understand workflows & how they relate to Agile in JIRA
- Course 3: JIRA Visual Reference: Issue Administration
- Cover Issue Types, what they are & how to apply them to projects
- Dive into Screens, Fields, Issue Features, Issue Attributes & more JIRA features
- Learn how to apply workflow schemes to projects
- Course 4: Understanding JIRA For Users, Managers & Admins
- Understand JIRA from user, manager & administrator angles
- See how JIRA can make teams more effective
- Discover successful actions to take as a JIRA administrator
- Course 5: Agile Project Management: Scrum Step By Step w/ Examples
- Get a complete overview of Agile Scrum as used in the business workplace
- Learn from facts based on real industry experience & research
- Discover key practices, like Daily Scrum, Sprint Planning, Sprint Retrospective & Sprint Review
- Course 6: PMP Project Management
- Get an intro to project management & developing, directing, and managing a project
- Understand stakeholders, the project team & the project lifecycle
- Learn from a PMI-Certified Project Manager
- Course 7: Product Management: Agile Requirements Using Product Backlog
- Gain a concise overview of Agile Scrum, including Scrum theory, team, process & more
- Learn how to manage product backlog as part of an Agile Scrum team
- Understand what user stories are & how they boost efficiency
- Course 8: Project Management: Deliver On Time & Scrum Project Delivery
- Learn how to meet deadlines & boost efficiency using Agile Scrum techniques
- Dive into product backlog grooming, task buffering, & more
- See how checklists can be used to help deliver project value on time
- Course 9: Scrum Advanced: Software Development & Program Management
- Learn how to run multiple projects w/ advanced Scrum methods
- Understand how to explain Scrum to teams, managers & stakeholders
- Review detailed reasons for each Scrum rule & how they boost efficiency
- Course 10: Kanban: Productivity & Efficiency For Agile Lean Project
- Get a complete overview of Kanban, including Origin, using the Kanban Board, Workflow & more
- Study the correct Kanban terminology & how to use it
- Learn from insights gained by true experience & research
- Course 11: Scrum Certification Prep Training & Agile Scrum Training
- Prepare to ace the Scrum certification exam w/ a summary of frequently asked questions
- Access lectures on Sprint Planning, The Daily Scrum, Sprint Review & more
- Dive into the events, roles, rules & artifacts used to deliver a project via Scrum
