The Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle

$2,843.91
98% off
(31)
Courses
15
Lessons
1,386
Enrolled
310

What's Included

Lean Masterclass: Part 2 (Become a Certified Lean Expert)
$199 Value
The Ultimate Six Sigma Yellow Belt: Minitab Proficiency
$199.99 Value
Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass: Expertise on Minitab
$199.99 Value
Minitab Basics: Hypothesis Testing for Beginners
$199.99 Value
Minitab Basics: Top 10 Graphical Tools for Beginners
$199.99 Value
Minitab Basics: Top 7 Control Charts for Beginners
$199.99 Value
Lean Six Sigma Introduction Specialist
$199 Value
Six Sigma Green Belt: Become a Kano Analysis Specialist
$199.99 Value
Six Sigma Black Belt: Become a QFD Specialist
$199.99 Value
The Voice of Customer (VOC) Techniques
$49.99 Value
Lean Masterclass: Part 1 (Become Certified Lean Proficient)
$199 Value
Process Mapping Masterclass: A Practical Guide for Beginners
$199 Value
Active Listening: A Practical Guide to Being an Active Listener
$199 Value
Lean Masterclass: Become a Certified Just-In-Time Specialist
$199 Value
Six Sigma White Belt: Learn Six Sigma & Grow Your Potential
$199.99 Value

Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
55

Lean Masterclass: Part 2 (Become a Certified Lean Expert)

Specialize in Lean Management Manufacturing & Service

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

In this Lean Management program, you'll learn both the theory of Lean tools and techniques as well as their practical applications. Lean can vastly improve organizational processes and reduce waste, and practitioners stand to benefit from promotions and raises. Here, you'll learn to take your skill level from proficient to expert-level.

  • Access 55 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Become a Lean-expert problem solver for your business
  • Identify waste in your business process
  • Drive Lean projects within your organization
  • Coach peers, subordinates & superiors on Lean tools and techniques
  • Learn to ask the right questions & enable Lean thinking
  • Deliver cost savings by executing Lean projects

Instructor

Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE) training and certifications are regarded as the benchmark of corporate excellence. Achievement of AIGPE certification is the most powerful way to build your career. It not only provides you an international recognition and prestige but also a competitive advantage in this fast-paced globalized world.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web streaming and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: advanced

Requirements

  • Internet required

Course Outline

  • Course Introduction
    • Welcome to the Course - 6:30
    • An Important Message from Ross - 0:57
    • Recap of Lean Management - Part 01 - 5:14
    • A Sneak-Peek into the Course - 3:30
  • What is Continuous Process Flow?
    • Section Introduction - 0:38
    • What is Continuous Process Flow? - 3:21
    • Difference between Traditional Mass Production and Continuous Flow - 4:21
    • What are the Benefits of Creating Continuous Flow? - 2:53
    • Activity: Create Continuous Process Flow – True or False - 0:44
    • Activity Solution: Create Continuous Process Flow – True or False - 1:50
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • What is Takt Time?
    • Section Introduction - 0:34
    • What is Takt Time? - 4:46
    • What is the formula to calculate Takt Time? - 1:59
    • Activity: Calculate the Takt Time - 1:02
    • Activity Solution: Calculate the Takt Time - 1:40
    • Section Conclusion - 0:36
  • What is Pull System?
    • Section Introduction - 0:27
    • What is Pull System? - 2:15
    • Examples of Using Pull System - 3:00
    • Activity: Use Pull System for the given Situations - 0:44
    • Activity Solution: Use Pull System for the given Situations - 3:56
    • Section Conclusion - 0:23
  • What is Kanban?
    • Section Introduction - 0:42
    • What is Kanban? - 3:09
    • Examples of Kanban in Everyday Life - 1:03
    • How do you implement Kanban in your organization? - 3:26
    • Activity: Identify the Kanban System - 0:41
    • Activity Solution: Identify the Kanban System - 2:57
    • Section Conclusion - 0:33
  • What is Heijunka?
    • Section Introduction - 0:55
    • What is Heijunka? - 5:22
    • The role of Muda, Muri and Mura in implementing Heijunka - 4:53
    • How can you implement Heijunka in your organization? - 8:51
    • Heijunka in Service Operations - 1:59
    • Activity: Heijunka – True or False - 0:36
    • Activity Solution: Heijunka – True or False - 2:24
    • Section Conclusion - 0:38
  • What is Standard Work?
    • Section Introduction - 0:41
    • What is Standard Work? - 1:37
    • Is Standard Work the basis of all Improvements? - 1:20
    • Key points to remember before implementing Standard Work - 1:50
    • Section Conclusion - 0:22
  • What is Visual Control?
    • Section Introduction - 0:39
    • What is Visual Control? - 2:29
    • S08 C44 - Steps to Implement VC - 2:31
    • Section Conclusion - 0:25
  • What is 5 Why Analysis?
    • Section Introduction - 0:43
    • What is a 5 Why Analysis? - 1:53
    • Real-Life Examples of 5 Why Analysis - 3:06
    • What are the Steps to Conduct the 5 Why Analysis Technique? - 1:13
    • Activity: Use 5 Why Analysis for the Given Situations - 1:23
    • Activity Solution: Use 5 Why Analysis for the Given Situations - 2:31
    • Section Conclusion - 0:32
  • Course Conclusion
    • Course Conclusion - 3:21

Access
Lifetime
Content
6 hours
Lessons
188

The Ultimate Six Sigma Yellow Belt: Minitab Proficiency

Become a Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Master Minitab & Demystify 40+ Six Sigma Tools

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Want to get Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certified? This course provides you with a practical perspective to solve business problems. As a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt, you need hands-on expertise in several Lean and Six Sigma tools and techniques and this course will get you up to speed with more than 40 of them.

  • Access 188 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7
  • Master 40+ Lean Six Sigma tools & techniques
  • Enhance Minitab skills to analyze Six Sigma Yellow Belt project data
  • Solve any business problem using Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt principles, tools, & techniques
  • Learn root-cause analysis techniques & graphical techniques using Minitab
  • Create a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt project storyboard

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Welcome: Six Sigma Yellow Belt: The Ultimate Six Sigma Certification
    • A quick note from the Authors
    • Welcome and Introduction to the Course - 6:40
    • Is Six Sigma Applicable in Every Situation? - 10:20
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
  • Introduction: Kaizen vs. Lean vs. Six Sigma - What is the difference?
    • Introduction: Kaizen vs. Lean vs. Six Sigma - What is the Difference? - 0:32
    • Differentiate between Kaizen, Lean and Six Sigma - 5:24
    • What is Sigma? - 2:12
    • Favorite Questions of Your Interviewer - 2:14
    • Conclusion: Kaizen, Lean, Six Sigma and Sigma - 0:51
  • Introduction: Six Sigma Methodologies and the Six Sigma DMAIC Roadmap
    • Introduction: Six Sigma Methodologies and the Six Sigma DMAIC Roadmap - 1:24
    • Different Methodologies of Six Sigma - 3:59
    • The 5 Phases & 15 Steps of a Six Sigma DMAIC Roadmap - 3:09
    • Your role as a Six Sigma Yellow Belt - 2:17
    • Favorite Questions of Your Interviewer & Section Conclusion - 3:01
    • Section Conclusion - 0:55
  • Define: Capture the Voice of Customer (VOC)
    • Introduction - Define Phase - 1:39
    • Introduction - Step 01 - 0:31
    • Capture the Voice of Customer - 3:34
    • Section Conclusion - 0:43
    • Quiz: Capture the Voice of Customer
  • Define: Translate Voices to Requirements
    • Section Introduction - 0:43
    • What are Needs and Requirements? - 1:43
    • Translate Voices to Requirements - 3:38
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate Your VOC Translation - 1:16
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate Your VOC Translation - 3:55
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • Define: Create a Project Charter
    • Introduction - Step 02 - 0:49
    • The 5 Components of Your Project Charter - 2:00
    • Create Your Project Problem Statement - 3:19
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate the Project Problem Statement - 1:14
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate the Project Problem Statement - 2:30
    • Create Your Project Goal Statement - 3:36
    • Create Your Project Scope Statement - 3:32
    • Select Your Project Team - 5:19
    • Create Your Project Milestones - 1:48
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate Your Project Charter - 0:48
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate Your Project Charter - 2:15
    • Favorite Questions of Your Interviewer - 2:21
    • Section Conclusion - 0:58
  • Define: Create a SIPOC
    • Introduction - Step 03 - 1:05
    • Create SIPOC - 4:57
    • ACTIVITY: Create Your Own SIPOC - 1:23
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Create Your Own SIPOC - 1:38
    • Favorite Questions of Your Interviewer - 0:48
    • Step 03 Wrap Up & Toll Gate Review Meetings - 0:59
  • Measure: Create a Process Map
    • Introduction - Measure Phase - 1:55
    • Introduction - Step 04 - 0:52
    • What are Process Maps? - 1:47
    • Examples of Commonly Used Flowchart Symbols - 2:41
    • Create Process Map - 1:58
    • Process Map Example - 2:39
    • Quiz - Process Maps
    • Section Conclusion - 0:40
  • Measure: Identify the 8 Wastes
    • Wastes: An Overview - 2:31
    • The First 3 Wastes - 1:52
    • The Next 3 Wastes - 2:01
    • The Final 2 Wastes - 1:06
    • What is DOWNTIME? - 1:28
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate Wastes in Your Process - 0:58
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate Wastes in Your Process - 5:52
    • Step 04 Wrap Up & What Next? - 0:34
  • Measure: Identify the Data Types
    • Introduction - Step 05 - 1:12
    • The Focus of Six Sigma - 2:13
    • How do you Classify Data? - 3:51
    • Examples of Data Types - 2:26
    • Favorite Questions of Your Interviewer - 1:25
    • What Next? - 0:22
  • Measure: Create a Data Collection Strategy (Part 01)
    • Section Introduction - 1:07
    • What is a Data Collection Plan? - 1:47
    • Grab Your Data - 4:48
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • Measure: Create a Data Collection Strategy (Part 02)
    • What will you learn in this Section? - 0:45
    • What is Sampling and When is it Done? - 2:07
    • What are the different Sampling Methods? - 2:07
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate the Sampling Method - 0:39
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate the Sampling Method - 2:16
    • Section Conclusion - 0:32
  • Measure: Introduction to Minitab
    • Introduction to Minitab: A Super Statistical Software - 1:59
    • Is Minitab Better than other Statistical Softwares? - 2:41
    • How Minitab Works? - 2:51
    • Did You Hear about P-Value? - 1:56
    • Download Minitab - 2:24
    • Section Conclusion - 0:28
  • Measure: Identify the Data Characteristics
    • Introduction - Step 06 - 1:31
    • Why Should You Care about Identifying Data Characteristics? - 1:45
    • What is the Most Used Measure of Central Tendency? - 3:36
    • Which are Additional Measures of Central Tendency? - 2:09
    • What's Beyond Central Tendency? - 2:07
    • Calculate Mean, Median, Mode & Standard Deviation using Minitab - 1:54
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate the Characteristics of Your Data - 0:51
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate the Characteristics of Your Data - 1:42
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • Measure: Check for Data Stability
    • Section Introduction - 0:42
    • What is Data Stability? - 2:41
    • Check Your Data: Is it Stable? - 2:54
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate Your Project Data Stability Using Minitab - 0:43
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate Your Project Data Stability Using Minitab - 1:56
    • Section Conclusion - 0:43
  • Measure: Identify Defects, Defectives, Opportunities For Error & Unit (DUDO)
    • Section Introduction - 0:54
    • Define Defects, Defectives, Opportunities for Error & Unit for Your Project - 4:01
    • ACTIVITY: Evaluate Defects, Defectives, Opportunities for Error & Unit - 0:38
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Evaluate Defects, Defectives, Opportunities for Error & Unit - 2:56
    • Section Conclusion - 0:25
  • Measure: Identify the Process Capability
    • Section Introduction - 0:54
    • Identify Capability of Your Process - 4:24
    • ACTIVITY: Calculate Capability of Your Process - 0:53
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Calculate Capability of Your Process - 3:27
    • Wrap Up Step 06 & Measure Phase - 1:28
  • Analyze: Identify the Trivial Many Root Causes
    • Introduction - Analyze Phase - 2:03
    • Introduction - Step 07 - 2:03
    • Review Your Process Maps - 2:16
    • Brainstorm the Root-Causes - 4:32
    • Create a Fishbone Diagram - 4:30
    • Effectively Use 5 Why Analysis - 7:02
    • ACTIVITY: Identify the Trivial Many Root-Causes for Your Project - 1:17
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Identify the Trivial Many Root-Causes for Your Project - 3:51
    • Wrap Up Step 07 & What Next? - 0:42
  • Analyze: Ascertain Critical Root Causes
    • Introduction - Step 08 - 0:44
    • Create a Control Impact Matrix - 5:20
    • ACTIVITY: Create a Control Impact Matrix for Your Project - 0:55
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: CREATE A CONTROL IMPACT MATRIX - 2:25
    • Wrap Up Step 08 & What Next? - 0:24
  • Analyze: Identify Vital Few Root Causes using Basic Charts
    • Introduction - Step 09 - 1:08
    • Section Introduction - 0:22
    • Basic Chart # 1 on Minitab - 3:07
    • Basic Chart # 2 on Minitab - 3:27
    • Basic Chart # 3 on Minitab - 3:59
    • ACTIVITY: Use Basic Charts to Analyze Your Project Data on Minitab - 1:03
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Use Basic Charts to Analyze Your Project Data on Minitab - 6:29
    • Section Conclusion - 0:22
  • Analyze: Identify Vital Few Root Causes using Graphical Techniques
    • Section Introduction - 0:27
    • Graphical Technique # 1 using Minitab - 1:26
    • Using Minitab to Create Graphical Technique # 01 - 1:59
    • Graphical Technique # 2 using Minitab - 1:58
    • Using Minitab to Create Graphical Technique # 02 - 1:42
    • ACTIVITY: Analyze Data Using Graphical Techniques for Your Project - 0:55
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Analyze Data Using Graphical Techniques for Your Project - 4:42
    • What Next? - 0:29
  • Analyze: Identify Vital Few Root Causes using Additional Analysis Techniques
    • Section Introduction - 0:36
    • Additional Analysis Technique # 1 using Minitab - 3:11
    • Using Minitab to Create Additional Analysis Technique # 01 - 2:49
    • Additional Analysis Technique # 2 using Minitab - 2:20
    • Using Minitab to Create Additional Analysis Technique # 02 - 2:35
    • ACTIVITY: Analyze Your Project Data Using Additional Analysis Techniques - 1:00
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Analyze Your Project Data Using Additional Analysis Technique - 3:55
    • Wrap Step 09 & Conclude Analyze Phase - 1:16
  • Improve: Generate, Prioritize & Select Potential Solutions
    • Introduction - Improve Phase - 1:56
    • Introduction - Step 10 - 2:35
    • Solution Generation Technique # 1 - 1:42
    • Solution Generation Technique # 2 - 1:29
    • Solution Generation Technique # 3 - 2:25
    • ACTIVITY: Find Solutions for Your Project - 0:39
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Find Solutions for Your Project - 3:08
    • Prioritize and Select Solutions - 1:41
    • ACTIVITY: Prioritize and Select Solutions for Your Project - 0:54
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Prioritize and Select Solutions for Your Project - 2:40
    • Wrap Up Step 10 & What Next? - 0:36
  • Improve: Pilot Solutions
    • Introduction - Step 11 - 0:59
    • Implement Pilot - 3:25
    • Favorite Questions of Your Interviewer - 1:26
    • Section Conclusion - 0:17
  • Improve: Perform a Risk Analysis
    • Section Introduction - 0:38
    • Perform Risk Analysis - 2:52
    • Section Conclusion - 0:23
  • Improve: Identify New Process Capability
    • Introduction - Step 12 - 0:45
    • Recall: Process Capability Analysis - 1:14
    • ACTIVITY: Identify New Process Capability of Your Project - 0:49
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Identify New Process Capability of Your Project - 2:29
    • Wrap Up Step 12 & What Next? - 1:06
  • Control: Sustain Improvements using Control Charts
    • Introduction to Control Phase - 2:03
    • Introduction - Step 13 - 3:00
    • Introduction to Control Charts - 2:09
    • Differentiate Common Causes & Special Causes - 1:51
    • Create a Control Chart - 3:06
    • ACTIVITY: Create a Control Chart for Your Project - 1:05
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Create a Control Chart for Your Project - 1:51
    • What Next? - 0:22
  • Control: Create a Control Plan
    • Create a Control Plan - 2:09
    • ACTIVITY: Create a Control Plan for Your Project - 2:03
    • ACTIVITY SOLUTION: Create a Control Plan for Your Project - 1:10
    • Section Conclusion - 0:42
  • Close: Replicate and Share Best Practices & Celebrate & Recognize Success
    • Introduction - Step 14 and Step 15 - 0:58
    • Introduce Step 14 and Key Actions - 2:32
    • Introduce Step 15 and Key Actions - 3:43
    • Section Conclusion - 1:13
  • Recap Section
    • Recap - All 5 Phases and 15 Steps - 9:56
    • Your Six Sigma Yellow Belt Project - 3:48
    • Yellow Belt Program Conclusion - 1:53

Access
Lifetime
Content
16 hours
Lessons
477

Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass: Expertise on Minitab

Become Certified Six Sigma Green Belt, Master Minitab & Uncover 100+ Six Sigma Tools

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Want to get Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certified? This course covers all 15 steps of the Six Sigma Green Belt DMAIC roadmap comprehensively which are needed for you to be successful in the competitive market. The course also involves a detailed focus on Lean as well as Minitab. It may just be the most complete, in-depth intermediate to advanced Six Sigma Green Belt master class.

  • Access 477 lectures & 16 hours of content 24/7
  • Master 100+ Lean Six Sigma Green Belt tools & techniques
  • Improve Minitab skills to analyze any business situation
  • Understand a number of real-life anecdotes from industry experts
  • Solve any business problem using Lean Six Sigma Green Belt principles, tools, & techniques
  • Learn root-cause analysis techniques & graphical and statistical techniques using Minitab

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Intro of the Introduction Phase
    • Course Introduction - 9:46
    • Does Six Sigma Tools/Techniques give you the Power to Change Business Outcomes? - 18:12
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
  • What is Quality?
    • Intro of the Introduction Phase - 1:10
    • Section Introduction - 0:47
    • My Definition of Quality - 1:33
    • Key Example that explain the definition of Quality - 4:10
    • Different Definitions of Quality given by the Quality Gurus - 2:40
  • BPR and Six Sigma - A Comparison
    • Section Introduction - 0:49
    • What is BPR? - 3:43
    • The BPR Example - 2:44
    • BPR vs. Six Sigma - A Comparison - 2:04
    • Proficiency Hacks: Consulting 101 - 11:36
    • Section Conclusion - 11:36
    • Quiz - BPR vs. Six Sigma
  • Introduction to Six Sigma
    • Section Introduction - 1:25
    • What is Six Sigma? - 3:40
    • History of Six Sigma - 4:48
    • Why Six Sigma? - 3:08
    • What is Sigma? - Definition 01 - 2:07
    • What is Sigma? - Definition 02 - 2:49
    • Six Sigma: What does it mean? - 2:15
    • Six Sigma: How is it done? - 1:10
    • The Focus of Six Sigma - 2:14
    • Section Conclusion - 1:51
    • Quiz: Introduction to Six Sigma
  • Six Sigma: Role Player
    • Section Introduction - 1:18
    • How Sigma Belts Originated? - 2:13
    • Six Sigma: Role Player - Champion - 0:39
    • Six Sigma: Role Player - Master Black Belt - 1:26
    • Six Sigma: Role Player - Black Belt - 1:18
    • Six Sigma: Role Player - Green Belt - 0:50
    • Six Sigma: Role Player - Yellow Belt and White Belt - 0:11
    • Proficiency Hack: Six Sigma Green Belt - 2:42
    • Section Conclusion - 1:23
    • Quiz - Six Sigma Role Player
  • Introduction to Lean and Kaizen
    • Section Introduction - 1:10
    • What is Lean? - 2:56
    • More about Lean Techniques - 3:01
    • Lean in Service - 1:48
    • What is Kaizen? - 1:09
    • Section Conclusion - 0:55
    • Quiz - Lean and Kaizen
  • Cause-Solution Matrix
    • Section Introduction - 1:10
    • Introduction to the Cause-Solution Matrix - 0:53
    • Grid: Known Causes and Simple Solutions - 0:53
    • Grid: Known Causes and Simple Solutions (continued...) - 1:51
    • Grid: Known Causes and Complex Solutions - 1:05
    • Grid: Unknown Causes and Complex Solutions - 0:34
    • Grid: Unknown Causes and Simple Solutions - 1:08
    • Proficiency Hacks: Cause Solution Grid - 4:26
    • Activity: Identify the Project Type using the Cause Solution Grid - 2:02
    • Activity Solution: Identify the Project Type using the Cause Solution Grid - 7:44
    • Section Conclusion - 1:03
  • What is Statistics?
    • Section Introduction - 1:17
    • What is Statistics? - 4:39
    • Introduction to Inferential Statistics - 1:44
  • Descriptive Statistics: Measures of Central Tendency
    • Section Introduction - 1:19
    • What is Descriptive Statistics? - 1:37
    • What is Mean? - 3:16
    • What is Median? - 1:20
    • What is Mode?' - 1:08
    • What are Quartiles? - 3:43
    • Activity: Measure the Central Tendency of the Data - 0:52
    • Activity Solution: Measure the Central Tendency of the Data - 2:13
    • Section Conclusion - 1:03
  • Descriptive Statistics: Measures of Spread / Variation / Dispersion
    • Section Introduction - 0:59
    • What is Standard Deviation? - 1:36
    • What is Variance? - 0:52
    • What is Range? - 1:12
    • Proficiency Hacks: Mean and Standard Deviation - 5:22
    • Activity: Measure the Spread / Variation / Dispersion of the Data - 0:53
    • Activity Solution: Measure the Spread / Variation / Dispersion of the Data - 2:13
    • Section Conclusion - 1:22
  • Process Problems and Characteristics of a Successful Project
    • Section Introduction - 1:26
    • What are the different Process Problems? Part 01 - 1:31
    • What are the different Process Problems? Part 02 - 1:08
    • What are the characteristics of a successful Six Sigma Project? - 4:57
    • Section Conclusion - 1:04
  • Process Focus: Process Baseline, Process Entitlement and Process Benchmark
    • Section Introduction - 0:32
    • Process Focus: What is Process Baseline? - 1:03
    • Process Focus: What is Process Entitlement? - 1:15
    • Process Focus: What is Process Benchmark - 0:51
    • Section Conclusion - 2:04
  • DMAIC Steps
    • The Define Phase Overview - 3:55
    • The Measure Phase Overview - 2:03
    • The Analyze Phase Overview - 2:48
    • The Improve Phase Overview - 1:55
    • The Control Phase Overview - 3:52
  • Introduction to Case Study
    • Introduction to Case Study - 1:05
    • IMF Bank Simulation - 1:56
    • How can you help Ethan? - 2:44
  • Define Your Customer and Capture their Voices
    • What will you learn in Step 01? - 2:37
    • Define Your Customer - 2:21
    • Difference between Needs and Requirements - 1:53
    • Methods to capture the Voice of Customer (VOC) - 2:44
    • Section Conclusion - 1:00
    • Quiz 05 - Voice of Customer (VOC)
  • How to create an Affinity Diagram?
    • Section Introduction - 1:10
    • What is an Affinity Diagram? - 2:21
    • Steps to create an Affinity Diagram - 3:40
    • Activity: Create an Affinity Diagram - 1:39
    • Activity Solution: Create an Affinity Diagram - 1:01
    • Section Conclusion - 0:44
  • Translating Needs to Requirements
    • Translating Needs to Requirementss - 4:37
    • Activity: Translate Needs to Requirements - 1:12
    • Activity Solution: Translate Needs to Requirements - 10:38
    • Section Conclusion - 0:50
  • Prioritize Requirements
    • Section Introduction - 1:18
    • What is Kano Analysis? - 3:40
    • How to prioritize requirements using Kano Analysis? - 6:48
    • Activity: Prioritize Requirements using Kano Analysis - 1:22
    • Activity Solution: Prioritize Requirements using Kano Analysis - 5:00
    • Section Conclusion - 0:45
  • CTQ Drill Down Tree
    • Section Introduction - 2:04
    • What is a CTQ Drill Down Tree? - 4:26
    • Activity: Convert Prioritized Requirements to Metrics - 1:30
    • Activity Solution: Convert Prioritized Requirements to Metrics - 2:14
    • Section Conclusion - 1:03
  • Create a Project Charter
    • What will you learn in Step 02? - 2:09
    • Introduction to the Project Charter - 1:44
    • Create your Project Business Case - 11:58
    • Create your Project Problem Statement - 3:18
    • Create your Project Goal Statement - 1:12
    • Create your Project Scope Statement - 2:35
    • Select your Project Team - 4:27
    • Create your Project Milestones - 2:38
    • Activity: Create your Project Charter - 2:22
    • Activity Solution: Create your Project Charter - 3:56
    • Proficiency Hacks: Project Charter - 1:48
    • Section Conclusion - 0:56
  • Project Acceptability and CAP Tools
    • Section Introduction - 1:19
    • Project Acceptability and Introduction to CAP Tools - 4:12
    • What is ARMI? - 2:23
    • What is RACI? - 2:32
    • Threat vs. Opportunity Matrix - 2:10
    • Stakeholder Analysis - 7:33
    • Elevator Speech - 3:09
    • Activity: Create an Elevator Speech for IMF Bank - 1:05
    • Activity Solution: Create an Elevator Speech for IMF Bank - 1:39
    • Communications Plan - 3:15
    • Real Life Anecdote: Stakeholder Analysis - 4:23
    • Section Conclusion - 1:05
  • Complete High-Level As Is Process Map
    • What will you learn in Step 03? - 2:10
    • Process Mapping Overview - 5:06
    • What are the steps to construct a SIPOC Diagram? - 1:49
    • Activity: Create your SIPOC - 0:48
    • Activity Solution: Create Your SIPOC - 2:31
    • Real Life Anecdote: SIPOC - 14:28
    • Section Conclusion - 3:30
  • Identify what to Measure?
    • Measure Phase Introduction - 2:16
    • Section Introduction - 0:41
    • What is the difference between Effective and Efficiency Measures? - 1:04
    • What is Cost of Poor Quality (COPQ)? - 2:54
    • What are 8 Wastes? - Part 01 - 4:07
    • What are 8 Wastes? - Part 02 - 2:19
    • What is DOWNTIME? - 1:25
    • Proficiency Hacks: 8 Wastes - 3:09
    • Section Conclusion - 0:31
  • Functional Process Maps
    • Section Introduction - 0:51
    • What are Process Maps? - 1:54
    • Examples of Commonly Used Process Mapping Symbols - 2:35
    • Steps to Create Process Maps - 1:51
    • Different types of Process Maps - 2:37
    • Activity: Create Your Process Maps - 1:06
    • Activity Solution: Create Your Process Maps - 5:17
    • Proficiency Hacks: Process Maps - 1:12
    • Section Conclusion - 0:54
  • Value Stream Map (VSM)
    • Section Introduction - 0:44
    • What are Value Stream Maps? - 3:59
    • VSM Icons - 2:30
    • Steps to complete a VSM - 5:24
    • Activity: Create Your VSM - 0:47
    • Activity Solution: Create Your VSM - 1:12
    • Section Conclusion - 0:42
  • Takt Time
    • Section Introduction - 0:51
    • What is Takt Time? - 2:30
    • Activity: Calculate Takt Time - 1:02
    • Activity Solution: Calculate Takt Time - 1:41
    • Section Conclusion - 1:22
  • Types of Data - Continuous vs. Discrete
    • What will you learn in Step 05? - 3:31
    • Types of Data - Continuous vs. Discrete - 2:49
    • Examples of Continuous and Discrete Data - 2:29
    • Activity: Identify the Data Types - 0:47
    • Activity Solution: Identify the Data Types - 2:54
    • Proficiency Hacks: Data Types - 2:13
    • Section Conclusion - 0:40
  • XY Matrix
    • Section Introduction - 0:38
    • XY Matrix - 1:41
    • What are the steps to create an XY Matrix? - 3:59
    • Activity: XY Matrix - 1:47
    • Activity Solution: XY Matrix - 1:42
    • Section Conclusion - 0:45
  • Data Collection Plan
    • Section Introduction - 1:08
    • What is a Data Collection Plan? - 2:41
    • Building a Data Collection Plan - 0:52
    • Developing and Defining Operational Definitions - 1:14
    • What are the Stratification Factors? - 1:45
    • Data Collection for Existing vs. New Data - 1:13
    • How will the data be collected? - 0:36
    • Who will collect the data? - 2:01
    • When will the data be collected? - 0:33
    • Section Conclusion - 0:46
  • Sampling and Sampling Techniques
    • Section Introduction - 1:54
    • Sampling and Sampling Techniques - 1:09
    • Sampling Approaches - Simple Random Sampling - 0:46
    • Sampling Approaches - Stratified Random Sampling - 1:11
    • Sampling Approaches - Systematic Sampling - 0:26
    • Sampling Approaches - Cluster Sampling - 0:35
    • Activity: Sampling Approaches - 0:45
    • Activity Solution: Sampling Approaches - 3:25
    • Sample Size Formula - Continuous Data - 2:07
    • Sample Size Formula - Discrete Data - 2:29
    • Activity: Sample Size Formula - 0:41
    • Activity Solution: Sample Size Formula - 3:08
    • Section Conclusion - 0:55
  • Measurement System Analysis
    • Section Introduction - 2:03
    • What is Measurement System Analysis (MSA)? - 2:19
    • Measurement System - Components of Variation - 1:03
    • Measurement System Errors - 3:38
    • Real Life Anecdote: Measurement System Analysis - 7:40
    • Section Conclusion - 0:44
    • Quiz 06 - Measurement System Analysis (MSA)
  • Introduction to Minitab
    • Introduction to Minitab and Steps to Download the Trial Version - 4:09
  • How do you check the Stability of Data?
    • What will you learn in Step 06? - 2:46
    • What is Data Stability? - 2:44
    • What are the Special Cause Patterns of a Run Chart? - 2:43
    • How to Create a Run Chart on Minitab? - 4:32
    • Activity: Create Your Run Chart in Minitab - 0:57
    • Activity Solution: Create Your Run Chart in Minitab - 1:27
    • Proficiency Hacks: Run Chart - 1:38
    • Section Conclusion - 0:56
  • Normal Distribution
    • Section Introduction - 0:55
    • Normal Distribution - 7:14
    • What is a Central Limit Theorem? - 1:41
    • How to check Normality on Minitab? - 4:01
    • Activity: Normality Test on Minitab - 0:53
    • Activity Solution: Normality Test on Minitab - 1:09
    • Section Conclusion - 1:01
  • What is Yield?
    • Section Introduction - 1:02
    • What is Yield? - 0:30
    • What is Classic Yield? - 0:44
    • What is First Pass Yield? - 1:02
    • What is Rolled Throughput Yield (RTY)? - 1:23
    • Activity: Calculate the Classic Yield, First Time Yield and RTY - 1:04
    • Activity Solution: Calculate the Classic Yield, First Time Yield and RTY - 1:54
    • Section Conclusion - 0:41
  • Determine Baseline Performance - Discrete Data
    • Section Introduction - 1:34
    • What is Sigma Shift? - 3:05
    • Introduction to DUDO - 4:07
    • How do you calculate process sigma for Discrete Data? - 4:16
    • Activity: Calculate Process Capability - Discrete Data - 0:48
    • Activity Solution: Calculate Process Capability - Discrete Data - 1:34
    • Section Conclusion - 1:02
  • Determine Baseline Performance - Continuous Data
    • Section Introduction - 1:12
    • What are Specification Limits - 2:57
    • Process Sigma Calculation - Continuous Data - 4:16
    • Activity: Calculate Process Capability - Continuous Data - 1:05
    • Activity Solution: Calculate Process Capability - Continuous Data - 3:24
    • Step 06 and Section Conclusion - 2:37
  • How do you identify Performance Gaps?
    • Introduction - Analyze Phase - 1:55
    • What will you learn in Step 07 - 4:34
    • What is Brainstorming? - 3:54
    • What is a Fishbone Diagram? - 3:49
    • What is a 5 Why Analysis? - 5:32
    • Activity: Identify the Performance Gaps (Trivial Many Root Causes) - 1:22
    • Activity Solution: Identify the Performance Gaps (Trivial Many Root Causes) - 3:58
    • Step 07 and Section Conclusion - 0:37
  • How do you create a Pareto Chart?
    • What will you learn in Step 08? - 1:11
    • What is a Pareto Chart? - 0:57
    • How to create a Pareto Chart on Minitab? - 2:15
    • Activity: Create your Pareto Chart - 1:12
    • Activity Solution: Create your Pareto Chart - 1:15
    • Section Conclusion - 0:23
  • How do you create a Box Plot?
    • What is a Box Plot? - 1:54
    • How to create a Box Plot on Minitab? - 1:40
    • Activity: Create your Box Plot - 0:50
    • Activity Solution: Create your Box Plot - 2:30
  • How do you create a Scatter Plot?
    • What is a Scatterplot? - 1:42
    • How to create a Scatterplot on Minitab? - 2:13
    • Activity: Create your Scatter Plot - 0:53
    • Activity Solution: Create your Scatter Plot - 1:36
  • What is Multi-Voting?
    • What is Multi-voting? - 1:27
    • Multi-voting Example - 2:29
  • What is Control Impact Matrix?
    • What is Control Impact Matrix? - 1:15
    • Control Impact Matrix Example - 1:22
    • Step 08 and Section Conclusion - 0:42
  • Introduction to Hypothesis Testing
    • What will you learn in Step 09? - 2:23
    • Hypothesis Testing - Introduction - 1:35
    • Hypothesis Testing - Mechanism and Steps involved - 1:34
  • What are the different Hypothesis Tests?
    • Section Introduction - 0:20
    • Step 01. Identify the Hypothesis Test - 2:40
    • Advanced Learning: Identify Different Hypothesis Tests - 3:17
    • Activity: Identify the Hypothesis Test - 1:29
    • Activity Solution: Identify the Hypothesis Test - 9:01
  • How do you write the Null and Alternative Hypothesis?
    • Section Introduction - 0:36
    • How do you write the Null and Alternative Hypothesis? - 5:04
    • Activity: Write the Null and Alternative Hypothesis - 0:33
    • Activity Solution: Write the Null and Alternative Hypothesis - 5:16
    • Section Conclusion - 0:37
  • What is a P-Value? And how do you interpret results of a statistical test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:45
    • Confidence and Significance Level - 1:46
    • What is a P-Value? - 0:33
    • The Guru Mantra. - 3:03
    • Activity: Infer the Results - 2:27
    • Activity Solution: Infer the Results - 10:57
    • Section Conclusion - 0:52
  • How do you Perform a 1-Sample t test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:53
    • 1-Sample t test on Minitab - 3:28
    • Activity - Perform your 1-Sample t test - 0:57
    • Activity Solution - Perform your 1-Sample t test - 2:59
    • Real Life Anecdote: 1-Sample t test - 6:20
  • How do you perform a 2-Sample t test
    • Section Introduction - 2:46
    • 2-Sample t test on Minitab - 4:11
    • Activity: Perform your 2-Sample t test - 1:13
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 2-Sample t test - 3:35
  • How do you perform a Paired t test?
    • Section Introduction - 1:27
    • Paired t test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:57
    • Paired t test on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:27
    • Activity: Perform your Paired t test - 1:24
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Paired t test - Part 01 - 1:19
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Paired t test - Part 02 - 1:53
  • How do you perform a One-Way ANOVA?
    • Section Introduction - 1:07
    • One-Way ANOVA on Minitab - Part 01 - 2:16
    • One-Way ANOVA on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:58
    • Activity: Perform your One-Way ANOVA - 1:03
    • Activity Solution: Perform your One-Way ANOVA - Part 01 - 1:28
    • Activity Solution: Perform your One-Way ANOVA - Part 02 - 1:44
  • How do you perform a 1-Variance test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:42
    • 1-Variance test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:40
    • 1-Variance test on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:37
    • Activity: Perform your 1-Variance test - 1:18
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 1-Variance test - Part 01 - 1:06
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 1-Variance test - Part 02 - 2:19
  • How do you perform a 2-Variance test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:49
    • 2-Variance test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:33
    • 2-Variance Test on Minitab - Part 02 - 3:07
    • Activity: Perform your 2-Variance test - 1:22
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 2-Variance test - Part 01 - 1:11
    • Activity Solution; Perform your 2-Variance test - Part 02 - 3:01
  • How do you perform Test of Equal Variances?
    • Section Introduction - 0:42
    • Test of Equal Variances on Minitab - Part 01 - 2:04
    • Test of Equal Variances on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:37
    • Activity: Perform your Test of Equal Variances - 1:16
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Test of Equal Variances - Part 01 - 1:37
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Test of Equal Variances - Part 02 - 2:27
  • How do you perform a 1-Sample Sign test
    • Section Introduction - 0:50
    • 1-Sample Sign Test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:43
    • 1-Sample Sign Test on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:59
    • Activity: Perform your 1-Sample Sign test - 1:20
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 1-Sample Sign test - Part 01 - 1:07
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 1-Sample Sign test - Part 02 - 1:54
  • How do you perform Mann-Whitney test
    • Section Introduction - 0:47
    • Mann-Whitney Test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:27
    • Mann-Whitney Test on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:51
    • Activity: Perform your Mann-Whitney test - 1:25
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Mann-Whitney test - Part 01 - 1:10
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Mann-Whitney test - Part 02 - 1:44
  • How do you perform Mood's Median test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:43
    • Mood's Median Test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:47
    • Mood's Median Test on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:40
    • Activity: Perform your Mood's Median test - 1:14
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Mood's Median test - Part 01 - 1:33
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Mood's Median test - Part 02 - 1:35
  • What is Correlation Analysis?
    • Section Introduction - 0:29
    • What is Correlation? - 0:34
    • Correlation vs. Causation - 1:03
    • What is a Correlation Coefficient? - 1:55
    • How to perform Correlation Analysis on Minitab - Part 01? - 1:51
    • How to perform Correlation Analysis on Minitab - Part 02? - 2:53
    • Activity: Perform your Correlation Analysis - 1:01
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Correlation Analysis - Part 01 - 1:05
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Correlation Analysis - Part 02 - 1:54
    • Section Conclusion - 0:39
  • What is a Regression Analysis?
    • Section Introduction - 3:09
    • Regression Analysis on Minitab - 2:09
    • Activity: Perform your Regression Analysis - 0:41
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Regression Analysis - 1:37
    • Section Conclusion - 0:32
  • How do you perform a Chi-Square test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:35
    • Chi-Square on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:14
    • Chi-Square on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:59
    • Activity: Perform your Chi-Square test - 1:07
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Chi-Square test - Part 01 - 0:56
    • Activity Solution: Perform your Chi-Square test - Part 02 - 1:47
  • How do you perform 1-Proportion test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:43
    • 1-Proportion Test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:27
    • 1-Proportion Test on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:05
    • Activity: Perform your 1-Proportion Test - 0:41
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 1-Proportion Test - Part 01 - 1:03
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 1-Proportion Test - Part 02 - 2:04
  • How do you perform a 2-Proportion test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:28
    • 2-Proportion Test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:34
    • 2-Proportion Test on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:46
    • Activity: Perform your 2-Proportion test - 0:38
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 2-Proportion test - Part 01 - 0:45
    • Activity Solution: Perform your 2-Proportion test - Part 02 - 1:36
  • Which are the different Hypothesis Testing Errors?
    • Type 01 or Alpha Error - 2:02
    • Type 02 or Beta Error - 1:24
    • Step 09 and Section Conclusion - 2:40
  • Identifying Solutions
    • Improve Phase Introduction - 1:24
    • What will you learn in Step 10? - 5:49
    • Benchmarking - 5:47
    • Brainwriting - 1:15
    • Assumption Busting - 4:38
    • What are Modified Brainstorming Techniques? - 2:48
    • Section Conclusion - 0:49
  • Identifying Solutions - Lean Tools
    • Section Introduction - 0:35
    • 5S - 1:59
    • Heijunka - 0:36
    • Generic Pull or Pull System - 1:05
    • Autonomation or Jidoka - 1:22
    • Just-In-Time (JIT) - 1:51
    • Section Conclusion - 0:35
  • Solution Selection Matrix
    • Section Introduction - 0:49
    • More about Solution Selection Matrix - 1:40
    • Step 10 & Section Conclusion - 1:10
  • What is a Pilot?
    • What will you learn in Step 11? - 1:20
    • What is a Pilot? - 0:42
    • What are the Key Steps to implement a Pilot? - 1:43
  • What is Mistake Proofing (Poka-Yoke)?
    • What is a Mistake-Proofing (Poka-Yoke)? - 2:22
    • Mistake-Proofing Example - 2:27
  • What is an FMEA?
    • Section Introduction - 0:34
    • What is an FMEA? - 1:09
    • Steps to create an FMEA - 3:40
  • What is Implementation Planning?
    • Section Introduction - 0:48
    • What is Implementation Planning? - 0:48
    • Implementation Planning Steps - 0:46
    • Step 11 & Section Conclusion - 0:35
  • Validate Impact of Solutions
    • What will you learn in Step 12? - 0:45
    • Cost Benefit Analysis - 1:02
    • Validate Measurement System - 0:46
    • Process Capability Re-Analysis - 0:37
    • Step 12 & Section Conclusion - 1:50
  • Institutionalize the Solutions
    • Control Phase Introduction - 1:25
    • What will you learn in Step 13? - 7:06
    • Section Introduction - 0:31
    • Visual Management Boards - 2:34
    • Team Huddles - 1:27
    • Standard Operating Procedures - 1:29
    • Go Gemba - 1:35
    • Section Conclusion - 0:35
  • What is Statistical Process Control?
    • Section Introduction - 0:40
    • What are Control Charts? - 1:10
    • Control Limits vs. Specification Limits - 0:56
    • Control Charts - In Control - 0:30
    • What are the Seven indicators of an Out of Control Process? - 1:56
    • Section Conclusion - 0:39
  • Types of Control Charts: I-MR, XR and XS Chart
    • Section Introduction - 0:29
    • Types of Control Charts - 4:59
    • How to create an IMR Chart? - 2:18
    • How to create an X-bar R Chart? - Part 01 - 0:44
    • How to create an X-bar R Chart? - Part 02 - 1:16
    • How to create an X-bar S Chart? - Part 01 - 0:52
    • How to create an X-bar S Chart? - Part 02 - 0:57
    • Section Conclusion - 0:45
  • Types of Control Charts: np Chart and p Chart
    • Section Introduction - 0:40
    • How to create an NP Chart? - Part 01 - 0:34
    • How to create an NP Chart? - Part 02 - 0:53
    • How to create a P Chart? - Part 01 - 0:43
    • How to create a P Chart? - Part 02 - 0:50
    • Section Conclusion - 0:35
  • Types of Control Charts: c Chart and u Chart
    • Section Introduction - 0:30
    • How to create a C Chart? - Part 01 - 0:38
    • How to create a C Chart? - Part 02 - 0:42
    • How to create a U Chart? - Part 01 - 0:50
    • How to create a U Chart? - Part 02 - 0:47
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • What is a Control Plan?
    • Section Introduction - 0:39
    • What is a Control Plan? - 2:03
    • Process Owner Sign-off - 1:17
    • Section Conclusion - 1:04
  • Introduction to Step 14 and 15
    • Section Introduction - 0:46
    • Introduce Step 14 and Key Actions - 1:46
    • Introduce Step 15 and Key Actions - 3:11
    • Section Conclusion - 1:03
    • Six Sigma Green Belt Journey Recap - 7:51

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
72

Minitab Basics: Hypothesis Testing for Beginners

Master 7 Hypothesis Tests on Minitab

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Becoming a Minitab Specialist is an important step in improving your business, analytical and consulting skills. This certification course will help you effectively perform a variety of statistical tests.

  • Access 72 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Become an expert in Hypothesis testing & performing 7 Statistical tests on Minitab
  • Discover tons of Minitab exercises w/ raw data provided for each exercise
  • Get downloadable ready-to-use Minitab procedures and resources

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Course Outline and How to make the most from this course? - 7:27
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • A Sneak-Peek into the Course - 4:53
  • Introduction to Hypothesis Testing
    • What is Hypothesis Testing? - 1:20
    • What are the Steps involved in Hypothesis Testing? - 1:19
  • What are the different Hypothesis Tests?
    • Section Introduction - 0:35
    • Step 01. Identify the Statistical Test - 3:36
    • Activity: Identify the Statistical Test - 1:02
    • Activity Solution: Identify the Statistical Test - 5:10
    • Section Conclusion - 0:41
  • How do you write the Null and Alternative Hypothesis?
    • Section Introduction - 0:32
    • How do you write the Null and Alternate Hypothesis? - 5:01
    • Activity: Write the Null and Alternate Hypothesis - 0:33
    • Activity Solution: Write the Null and Alternate Hypothesis - 2:28
    • Section Conclusion - 0:38
  • What is a p-value? How do you interpret results of a statistical test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:41
    • Confidence Level and Significance Level - 1:47
    • What is P-Value? - 0:31
    • The Guru Mantra - 2:45
    • Activity: Infer the Results - 2:40
    • Activity Solution: Infer the Results - 5:06
    • Section Conclusion - 0:44
  • How do you perform a 1-Sample t test?
    • Section Introduction - 1:04
    • 1-Sample t test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:34
    • 1-Sample t test on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:30
    • Activity: Perform a 1-Sample t test - 1:08
    • Activity Solution: Perform a 1-Sample t test - Part 01 - 0:55
    • Activity Solution: Perform a 1-Sample t test - Part 02 - 2:28
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • How do you perform a 2-Sample t test?
    • Section Introduction - 1:41
    • 2-Sample t test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:30
    • 2-Sample t test on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:34
    • Activity: Perform a 2-Sample t test - 0:49
    • Activity Solution: Perform a 2-Sample t test - Part 01 - 0:55
    • Activity Solution: Perform a 2-Sample t test - Part 02 - 2:35
    • Section Conclusion - 0:28
  • How do you perform a Paired t test?
    • Section Introduction - 1:23
    • Paired t test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:32
    • Paired t test on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:44
    • Activity: Perform a Paired t test - 0:52
    • Activity Solution: Perform a Paired t test - Part 01 - 1:07
    • Activity Solution: Perform a Paired t test - Part 02 - 2:52
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • How do you perform a One-Way ANOVA?
    • Section Introduction - 1:00
    • One-Way ANOVA on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:08
    • One-Way ANOVA on Minitab - Part 02 - 2:09
    • Activity: Perform a One-Way ANOVA - 0:54
    • Activity Solution: Perform a One-Way ANOVA - Part 01 - 1:03
    • Activity Solution: Perform a One-Way ANOVA - Part 02 - 2:14
    • Section Conclusion - 0:28
  • How do you perform a 1-Sample Sign test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:59
    • 1-Sample Sign test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:27
    • 1-Sample Sign test on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:26
    • Activity: Perform a 1-Sample Sign test - 0:46
    • Activity Solution: Perform a 1-Sample Sign test - Part 01 - 0:53
    • Activity Solution: Perform a 1-Sample Sign test - Part 02 - 1:20
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • How do you perform a Mann-Whitney test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:59
    • Mann-Whitney test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:16
    • Mann-Whitney test on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:21
    • Activity: Perform a Mann-Whitney t test - 0:46
    • Activity Solution: Perform a Mann-Whitney test - Part 01 - 1:00
    • Activity Solution: Perform a Mann-Whitney test - Part 02 - 1:07
    • Section Conclusion - 0:25
  • How do you perform a Moods Median test?
    • Section Introduction - 0:55
    • Moods Median test on Minitab - Part 01 - 1:37
    • Moods Median test on Minitab - Part 02 - 1:05
    • Activity: Perform a Moods Median t test - 1:01
    • Activity Solution: Perform a Moods Median test - Part 01 - 1:06
    • Activity Solution: Perform a Moods Median test - Part 02 - 1:10
    • Section Conclusion - 0:20
  • Course Conclusion
    • Side-by-Side Comparison of Parametric and Non-Parametric tests - 1:50
    • The Conclusion - 4:33

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
48

Minitab Basics: Top 10 Graphical Tools for Beginners

Explore 10 Graphical Tools That Will Help You Get Ahead

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Minitab is a statistics tool used by many companies to spot trends and develop solutions. It's a valuable tool for anybody looking to get ahead at virtually any company. This beginner-friendly course will teach you ten entry-level Minitab tools from a practical perspective, using many real-life examples. Before you know it, you'll have a hands-on, practical understanding of Minitab.

  • Access 48 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Analyze data on Minitab using 10 different tools
  • Perform dozens of Minitab exercises w/ raw data provided in each exercise
  • Download 70+ ready-to-use Minitab procedures & resources

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Course Outline and How to make the most from this course? - 5:46
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • What's in it for You? - 8:46
    • Minitab Overview - 3:41
  • How to perform Display Descriptive Statistics on Minitab?
    • What is Display Descriptive Statistics? - 2:44
    • How to perform Display Descriptive Statistics on Minitab? - 2:39
    • Activity: Perform Display Descriptive Statistics on Minitab - 1:15
    • Activity Solution: Perform Display Descriptive Statistics on Minitab - 3:23
    • Bonus Lecture: Minitab Tricks - Stack Columns - 2:16
  • How to perform a Graphical Summary on Minitab?
    • What is Graphical Summary? - 2:23
    • Difference between Display Descriptive Statistics and Graphical Summary - 1:43
    • How to perform a Graphical Summary on Minitab? - 1:51
    • Activity: Perform Graphical Summary on Minitab - 0:37
    • Activity Solution: Perform Graphical Summary on Minitab - 1:28
  • How to create a Run Chart on Minitab?
    • Difference between a Common Cause and Special Cause Variation - 3:02
    • What is a Run Chart? - 1:54
    • How to create a Run Chart on Minitab? - 1:33
    • Activity: Perform Run Chart on Minitab - 0:51
    • Activity Solution: Perform Run Chart on Minitab - 1:29
  • How to create a Bar Chart on Minitab?
    • What is a Bar Chart? - 1:31
    • How to create a Bar Chart on Minitab? - 1:22
    • Activity: Perform Bar Chart on Minitab - 0:37
    • Activity Solution: Perform Bar Chart on Minitab - 1:35
  • How to create a Pie Chart on Minitab?
    • What is a Pie Chart? - 0:54
    • How to create a Pie Chart on Minitab? - 1:33
    • Activity: Perform Pie Chart on Minitab - 0:52
    • Activity Solution: Perform Pie Chart on Minitab - 1:46
  • How to create a Pareto Chart on Minitab?
    • What is a Pareto Chart? - 2:09
    • How to create a Pareto Chart on Minitab? - 1:02
    • Activity: Perform Pareto Chart on Minitab - 0:42
    • Activity Solution: Perform Pareto Chart on Minitab - 1:09
  • How to create a Cause & Effect Diagram on Minitab?
    • What is a Cause and Effect Diagram? - 2:55
    • How to create a Cause & Effect Diagram on Minitab? - 2:36
    • Activity: Create a Cause & Effect Diagram on Minitab - 1:24
    • Activity Solution: Create a Cause & Effect Diagram on Minitab - 5:31
  • How to create a Scatter Plot on Minitab?
    • What is a Scatter Plot? - 2:42
    • How to create a Scatter Plot on Minitab? - 1:02
    • Activity: Perform Scatter Plot on Minitab - 0:44
    • Activity Solution: Perform Scatter Plot on Minitab - 1:11
  • How to create a Histogram on Minitab?
    • What is a Histogram? - 2:29
    • How to create a Histogram on Minitab? - 1:22
    • Activity: Perform Histogram on Minitab - 0:40
    • Activity Solution: Perform Histogram on Minitab - 1:17
  • How to create a Box Plot on Minitab?
    • What is a Box Plot? - 2:34
    • How to create a Box Plot on Minitab? - 0:49
    • Activity: Create a Box Plot on Minitab - 0:38
    • Activity Solution: Create a Box Plot on Minitab - 1:52
  • Course Conclusion
    • The Conclusion - 6:21

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
69

Minitab Basics: Top 7 Control Charts for Beginners

Enhance Your Minitab Analytical Skills & Master 7 Control Charts

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

In this component of the Minitab Basics collection, you'll learn how to control the process and sustain the business benefits by learning to create a variety of control charts.

  • Access 69 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Become a Minitab expert in executing a minimum of 7 control charts
  • Discover tons of Minitab exercises w/ raw data provided for each exercise
  • Get downloadable ready-to-use Minitab procedures and resources

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Course Outline and How to make the most from this course? - 6:42
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • A Sneak-Peak into the Course - 4:09
  • History of Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Introduction to Variation
    • Section Introduction - 0:31
    • History of Statistical Process Control (SPC) - 2:36
    • Why Variation is an enemy to your business process? - 4:11
    • Section Conclusion - 0:48
  • Introduction to Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Control Charts
    • Section Introduction - 1:18
    • What is Statistical Process Control (SPC)? - 1:34
    • What are Control Charts? - 2:03
    • Control Limits vs. Specification Limits - 2:02
    • What are the characteristics of an in-control process? - 0:31
    • What are the characteristics of an out-of-control process? - 2:47
    • Leading Indicator vs. Lagging Indicator - 1:09
    • Section Conclusion - 1:19
    • Quiz 01 - Section Quiz
  • Control Chart Selection
    • Section Introduction - 0:59
    • Control Chart Selection for Continuous Data - 4:32
    • Activity: Control Chart Selection - Continuous Data - 1:03
    • Activity Solution: Control Chart Selection - Continuous Data - 2:30
    • Control Chart Selection for Discrete Data - 4:18
    • Activity: Control Chart Selection - Discrete Data - 1:00
    • Activity Solution: Control Chart Selection - Discrete Data - 2:33
    • Section Conclusion - 0:40
  • How to create an I-MR Chart on Minitab?
    • Section Introduction - 0:29
    • What is an I-MR Chart? - 1:23
    • How to create an I-MR Chart on Minitab? - Part 01 - 0:57
    • How to create an I-MR Chart on Minitab? - Part 02 - 3:00
    • Activity: Create an I-MR Chart on Minitab - 1:15
    • Activity Solution: Create an I-MR Chart on Minitab - 1:05
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • How to create a X-R Chart on Minitab?
    • Section Introduction - 0:29
    • What is an X-R Chart? - 1:44
    • How to create an X-R Chart on Minitab? - 1:43
    • Activity: Create an X-R Chart on Minitab - 1:21
    • Activity Solution: Create an X-R Chart on Minitab - 1:12
    • Section Conclusion - 0:31
  • How to create X-S Chart on Minitab?
    • Section Introduction - 0:33
    • What is an X-S Chart? - 1:21
    • How to create an X-S Chart on Minitab? - 1:46
    • Activity: Create an X-S Chart on Minitab - 1:16
    • Activity Solution: Create an X-S Chart on Minitab - 1:12
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • How to create a np Chart on Minitab?
    • Section Introduction - 0:39
    • What is an np Chart? - 1:04
    • How to create an np Chart on Minitab? - 1:35
    • Activity: Create an np Chart on Minitab - 1:43
    • Activity Solution: Create an np Chart on Minitab - 1:26
    • Section Conclusion - 0:31
  • How to create a p Chart on Minitab?
    • Section Introduction - 0:32
    • What is a p Chart? - 1:00
    • How to create a p Chart on Minitab? - 1:42
    • Activity: Create a p Chart on Minitab - 1:18
    • Activity Solution: Create a p Chart on Minitab - 1:00
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • How to create a c chart on Minitab?
    • Section Introduction - 0:38
    • What is a c Chart? - 1:01
    • How to create a c Chart on Minitab? - 2:05
    • Activity: Create a C Chart on Minitab? - 1:00
    • Activity Solution: Create a C Chart on Minitab? - 1:07
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • How to create a u Chart on Minitab?
    • Section Introduction - 0:31
    • What is a u Chart? - 1:10
    • How to create a u Chart on Minitab? - 1:23
    • Activity: Create a u Chart on Minitab - 1:03
    • Activity Solution: Create a u Chart on Minitab - 1:02
    • Section Conclusion - 0:32
  • Course Conclusion
    • Benefits of Control Charts - 2:53
    • The Conclusion - 3:49

Access
Lifetime
Content
1.5 hours
Lessons
66

Lean Six Sigma Introduction Specialist

Become a Specialist In Teaching Others Lean Six Sigma

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

What really is Six Sigma? Where and how did it originate? What do we mean by Lean Six Sigma? What is Quality? There are so many questions that everyone should know before diving into understanding every single Six Sigma tool and technique. By the end of this course, you will be able to answer all of these questions and onboard someone to a Lean Six Sigma program.

  • Access 66 lectures & 1.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn what Quality & Lean are
  • Understand what Six Sigma is & what is meant by the term "Sigma"
  • Discover the foundations of Lean & Six Sigma
  • Explore the roles of individuals in a Lean Six Sigma project
  • Learn about the DMAIC roadmap

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Why has Six Sigma gained prominence amongst all organizations and individuals?
    • Welcome and Agenda - 0:38
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • Six Sigma - An Introduction (Why should you choose to learn Six Sigma)? - 1:14
    • What makes Six Sigma so special? - 1:06
    • Why has Six Sigma been in demand and will continue to be in demand? - 0:51
    • Why has Six Sigma been in demand and will continue to be in demand? (Cont'd....) - 1:31
    • What were some of the earlier cost reduction strateg(ies) & how they back-fired? - 2:10
    • The world needed Six Sigma - 1:43
    • Benefits of Six Sigma - Facts and Figures - some mind boggling numbers... - 1:14
    • Six Sigma - What's In It For You - Why should you learn Six Sigma? - 4:49
    • Summary of key accomplishments of people like YOU who embraced Six Sigma - 1:50
  • What is Quality?
    • Pre-cursor to learning the definitions of Quality - 1:15
    • Different definitions of Quality - 1:55
    • Quiz 01 - Different Definitions of Quality
  • Six Sigma - An Introduction
    • What is Six Sigma? - 2:59
    • Quiz 02 - What is Six Sigma?
    • Six Sigma vs. Standards - 3:43
    • Quiz 03 - Six Sigma vs. Standards
  • History of Six Sigma
    • History of Six Sigma - 4:24
    • Quiz 04 - History of Six Sigma
  • What is Sigma?
    • What is Sigma? The first of the two definitions... - 1:15
    • What is Sigma? The second definition... - 1:16
    • Sigma Levels of a business process - A Practical Perspective - 1:32
    • Quiz 05 - What is Sigma?
  • Six Sigma Foundations
    • Section Introduction and Contributions of a prominent Quality Guru: Phil Crosby - 2:23
    • Contributions of Dr. W Edwards Deming - 2:44
    • Contributions of Dr. Joseph M. Juran - 0:59
    • Contributions of Dr. Walter A. Shewhart - 1:17
    • Contributions of Bill Smith and Dr. Mikel Harry - 1:21
    • Quiz 06 - Six Sigma Foundations
  • What is Lean?
    • Understanding Lean with a story - A Manufacturing Example... - 3:03
    • What is Lean? Learning Lean by the synthesis of manufacturing example... - 1:48
    • Lean in Service - 3:01
  • Lean Pioneers
    • Section Introduction and Contribution of a key Lean Pioneer: Sakichi Toyoda - 1:31
    • Contributions of Henry Ford - 1:28
    • Contributions of Taiichi Ohno - 1:13
    • Contributions of Frederick W. Taylor - 2:12
    • Quiz 07 - Lean Pioneers
  • Six Sigma: How is it done? and Six Sigma: Role Player
    • Six Sigma: How is it done? - 0:37
    • Six Sigma: Role Player (History of...) - 2:20
    • The role of a Six Sigma Project Champion - 0:39
    • The role of a Six Sigma Master Black Belt - 1:26
    • The role of a Six Sigma Black Belt - 1:18
    • The role of a Six Sigma Green Belt - 0:50
    • The role of a Six Sigma Yellow Belt and a Six Sigma White Belt - 0:41
    • Quiz 08 - Six Sigma Roles
  • The Focus of Six Sigma and Process Problems
    • The Focus of Six Sigma - 2:21
    • Process Problems: Part 01 - 1:38
    • Process Problems: Part 02 - 1:08
  • Characteristics of Successful Lean Six Sigma Projects
    • Characteristics - 01 and 02 - 1:33
    • Characteristics - 03 and 04 - 1:30
    • Characteristics - 05 and 06 - 1:17
  • The Cause-Solution Matrix
    • Introduction to the Cause-Solution Matrix - 1:00
    • Grid: Known Causes and Simple Solutions - 0:53
    • Grid: Known Causes and Simple Solutions (continued...) - 1:51
    • Grid: Known Causes and Complex Solutions - 1:05
    • Grid: Unknown Causes and Complex Solutions - 0:34
    • Grid: Unknown Causes and Simple Solutions - 1:08
    • Quiz 09 - Cause-Solution Grid
  • DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits - An Overview
    • Overview of the DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits - An Introduction - 0:38
    • The Six Sigma Define Phase - DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits Overview - 1:56
    • The Six Sigma Measure Phase - DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits Overview - 2:04
    • The Six Sigma Analyze Phase - DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits Overview - 2:10
    • The Six Sigma Improve Phase - DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits Overview - 1:56
    • The Six Sigma Control Phase - DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits Overview - 1:56
    • Overview of the DMAIC Roadmap and Toolkits - The Conclusion - 1:14
  • Concluding the Lean Six Sigma Introduction Specialist Program
    • The Conclusion - Lean Six Sigma Introduction Specialist Program - 1:26

Access
Lifetime
Content
0.5 hours
Lessons
38

Six Sigma Green Belt: Become a Kano Analysis Specialist

Systematically Identify & Prioritize Customer Needs

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

With increasing competition and constantly changing customer requirements, it has become exceedingly important to learn the art and science of prioritizing the most important needs and requirements of your customers. Kano Analysis is a unique tool that has a structured approach to understand these customer requirements, translates those needs/requirements into specific categories and prioritizes them. Extensively used by Six Sigma Green Belts and Black Belts in their Lean Six Sigma projects, Kano Analysis helps project managers understand customer requirements and provides a laser-sharp focus on only those requirements that your customers care about. This course will get you up to speed.

  • Access 38 lectures & 0.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn what Kano Analysis is
  • Discover different types of customer requirements
  • Build the Kano Analysis Grid
  • Create & administer the Kano Questionnaire
  • Use the Kano Evaluation Table
  • Explore the advantages & disadvantages of using the Kano Analysis

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction - 1:53
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • What is Kano Analysis - An Introduction - 2:02
    • Case Study - Introduction - 1:05
    • Case Study (continued) - Introduction of the IMF Bank - 1:56
    • Case Study (continued) - Ethan's Introduction - 3:08
  • Types of Customer Requirements (as defined by Kano)
    • Dissatisfiers or Basic Needs - 1:15
    • Satisfiers or Performance Needs - 0:42
    • Delighters or Excitement Needs - 1:01
    • Case Study Exercise - 1:43
    • Case Study - IMF Bank Ltd. (Quiz 1)
    • Section 3 Conclusion - 0:32
  • The Kano Analysis Grid
    • The Kano Analysis Grid - Basic Requirements - 2:34
    • The Kano Analysis Grid - Performance Requirements - 0:56
    • The Kano Analysis Grid - Delighter Requirements - 0:52
    • The Kano Analysis Grid - Additional Requirement - 0:52
    • The Kano Analysis Grid - Summary - 0:56
    • Case Study - IMF Bank Ltd. (Quiz 2)
  • The Kano Questionnaire
    • Why use the Kano Questionnaire? - 1:13
    • Functional and Dysfunctional Forms of the Kano Questionnaire - 1:38
    • Case Study - IMF Bank Ltd. (Quiz 3)
    • Choices for each Kano Question - 1:12
  • Kano Evaluation Table and Tabulation of Responses
    • Introduction to the Kano Evaluation Table - 1:10
    • Use of Kano Evaluation Table - An Example - 0:56
    • Case Study - IMF Bank Ltd. (Quiz 4)
    • The Kano Evaluation Table - What did we learn so far? - 0:56
    • The Kano Tabulation Form - 1:28
  • The 7 Easy Steps to Construct a Kano Analysis
    • Step 01 - 1:04
    • Step 02 - 2:00
    • Step 03 - 1:41
    • Step 04 - 1:52
    • Step 05 - 1:55
    • Step 06 - 1:40
    • Step 07 - 1:15
    • Step 07 - Tool Tip - 1:09
  • Advantages and Disadvantages of the Kano Analysis
    • Advantages and Disadvantages of the Kano Analysis - 2:13
  • Concluding the Course
    • Concluding the Program - 1:35
  • Downloadable Material
    • Downloadable Material - 0:14

Access
Lifetime
Content
0.5 hours
Lessons
29

Six Sigma Black Belt: Become a QFD Specialist

Systematically Convert Customer Needs to Process Requirements In 7 Easy Steps

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Customer requirements can be hazy. Although customers may think they know what they want, they may not have the technical or engineering expertise to communicate exactly what they're looking for. The conversion of customer requirements into technical or engineering specifications is the goal of Quality Function Deployment (QFD). This unique tool brings a structured approach to identifying these requirements. Due to its complexity, this tool is generally only used in Six Sigma Black Belt projects, meaning this course will set you up to oversee even the most complex projects.

  • Access 29 lectures & 0.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn what Quality Function Deployment (QFD) is
  • Discover how QFD gained prominence
  • Learn the 7 easy steps to construct QFD
  • Explore an example of constructing QFD

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Introduction to Quality Function Deployment (QFD)
    • QFD Introduction_Part 01 - 1:10
    • QFD Introduction_Part 02 - 2:13
    • QFD Introduction_Part 03 - 1:24
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • Quiz 01 - Introduction Quiz
  • History of QFD
    • History of QFD_Part 01 - 1:42
    • History of QFD_Part 02 - 0:57
    • History of QFD_Part 03 - 1:50
    • Quiz 02 - History of QFD
  • How did QFD Gain Prominence?
    • How did QFD Gain Prominence? Part 01 - 0:52
    • How did QFD Gain Prominence? Part 02 - 2:29
    • Quiz 03 - Quiz on How did QFD Gain Prominence
  • 7 Easy Steps to Construct QFD
    • The 4 Houses of Quality - 1:36
    • 7 Easy Steps to Construct the House of Quality_Part 01 - 1:25
    • 7 Easy Steps to Construct the House of Quality_Part 02 - 1:17
    • 7 Easy Steps to Construct the House of Quality_Part 03 - 1:03
    • 7 Easy Steps to Construct the House of Quality_Part 04 - 1:37
    • Quiz 04 - 7 Easy Steps to Construct Quality Function Deployment (QFD)
  • Example of Constructing a QFD
    • Example of QFD_Part 01 - 1:46
    • Example of QFD_Part 02 - 1:08
    • Example of QFD_Part 03 - 1:06
    • Example of QFD_Part 04 - 1:27
    • Example of QFD_Part 05 - 0:56
    • Example of QFD_Part 06 - 1:35
    • Example of QFD_Part 07 - 1:32
    • Example of QFD_Part 08 - 1:34
  • Key Points to Facilitate QFD Discussions
    • Key Points to Facilitate QFD Discussions_Part 01 - 2:33
    • Key Points to Facilitate QFD Discussions_Part 02 - 2:28
    • Quiz 05 - Final Quiz

Access
Lifetime
Content
0.5 hours
Lessons
25

The Voice of Customer (VOC) Techniques

Understand Customer Needs & Wants

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Capturing customer feedback is essential in every profession. Voice of Customer techniques are especially valuable in capturing your customer's voice and understanding how you can best serve them. However, choosing the right technique can be complicated. This training will help you to first understand the traditional and the new age VOC techniques, and then articulate the benefits and challenges of each technique.

  • Access 25 lectures & 0.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Recognize the different types of customers
  • Find the different ways in which you can segment your customers
  • Enhance your skills by learning some real-life case studies
  • Learn the traditional vs. new ways of capturing customer VOC
  • Understand when to use a particular VOC technique to get the best practical results

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Basics of the Voice of Customer
    • What is the Voice of Customer? - 1:22
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • Quiz 01 - What is the Voice of Customer?
    • What is a Customer? - 1:00
    • Quiz 02 - What is a Customer?
  • Customer Segmentation
    • How can we segment Customers? - 1:26
    • Quiz 03 - How can we segment Customers?
    • Significance of Internal and External Customers - 1:53
    • Quiz 04 - Significance of Internal and External Customers
    • Customer Segmentation by Demographics - 2:16
    • Quiz 05 - Customer Segmentation by Demographics
    • The Kellogg's Case Study - 2:37
    • Quiz 06 - The Kellogg's Case Study
  • Customer Feedback
    • Approach to capture Customer Feedback - 1:40
    • Quiz 07 - Approach to capture Customer Feedback
    • Ways to capture Customer Feedback - 3:01
    • Quiz 08 - Ways to capture Customer Feedback
    • New Age VOC Collection Methods_Part 01 - 3:34
    • Quiz 09 - New Age VOC Collection Methods_Part 01
    • New Age VOC Collection Methods_Part 02 - 2:28
    • Quiz 10 - New Age VOC Collection Methods_Part 02
  • Impact of Social Media on VOC techniques: Real Life Examples
    • Real Life Examples of VOC Capture on Social Media_Part 01 - 3:24
    • Real Life Examples of VOC Capture on Social Media_Part 02 - 3:46
  • Summary
    • What did we learn from this training? - 3:00
    • Quiz 11 - Final Quiz

Access
Lifetime
Content
3 hours
Lessons
86

Lean Masterclass: Part 1 (Become Certified Lean Proficient)

Increase Your Impact, Influence & Income

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Lean is a business process improvement methodology that is focused on identifying waste and eliminating it. Lean management has become extremely popular in the recent years due to its ability to bring about rapid improvement in your business process. This course is focused on helping you understand the basics of Lean management and will make you proficient enough to use several Lean tools and techniques.

  • Access 86 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7
  • Become a Lean-proficient problem solver for your business
  • Identify waste in your business process
  • Drive Lean projects within your organization
  • Coach peers, subordinates & superiors on Lean tools and techniques
  • Learn to ask the right questions & enable Lean thinking
  • Deliver cost savings by executing Lean projects

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Course Introduction
    • Course Outline and How to make the most from this course? - 5:52
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • A Sneak-Peek into the Course - 1:49
  • What is Lean?
    • Section Introduction - 0:43
    • What is Lean? - 2:56
    • More about Lean Techniques - 1:48
    • Lean in Service - 3:01
    • Comparison of Lean, Six Sigma and Theory of Constraints - 2:47
    • Success Story - 3:04
    • Section Conclusion - 0:36
    • Quiz
  • Lean Pioneers
    • Section Introduction - 0:52
    • Sakichi Toyoda - 1:13
    • Success Story - Sakichi Toyoda - 8:00
    • Henry Ford - 1:28
    • Ford remembers his Customers - 2:23
    • Taiichi Ohno - 1:13
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • What is Toyota Production System (TPS)?
    • Section Introduction - 1:18
    • What is TPS? - 3:18
    • The TPS House - 1:49
    • Brief Snippet of Ohno's Journey - 3:56
    • The Toyota Way - 8:30
    • Section Conclusion - 0:52
    • Quiz - Toyota Production System (TPS)
  • What is Poka-Yoke?
    • Section Introduction - 1:43
    • What is Poka-Yoke? - 1:35
    • Why Poka-Yoke? - 1:29
    • When Poka-Yoke? - 1:05
    • Real-Life Example of Poka-Yoke - 3:58
    • Activity: Use Poka-Yoke - 0:56
    • Activity Solution: Use Poka-Yoke - 6:07
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • What is Value?
    • Section Introduction - 1:13
    • What is Value? - 2:01
    • What is Value Stream? - 5:16
    • Activity - What is Value? - 0:40
    • Activity Solution - What is Value? - 6:55
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • What are Value Stream Maps?
    • Section Introduction - 0:54
    • What are Value Stream Maps? - 4:13
    • VSM Icons - 2:34
    • What are the Steps to Complete a Value Stream Map? - 5:31
    • Activity: Value Stream Map - 0:44
    • Activity Solution: Value Stream Map - 1:15
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • What is 5S?
    • Section Introduction - 1:37
    • What is 5S? - 5:15
    • 5S Project in Service Industry - 14:36
    • Activity - 5S - Match the Correct Definitions - 0:35
    • Activity Solution - 5S - Match the Correct Definitions - 1:06
    • Section Conclusion - 0:28
  • What are 8 Wastes?
    • Section Introduction - 1:27
    • What is Waste? - 2:08
    • What are 8 Wastes? - Part 01 - 4:44
    • What are 8 Wastes? - Part 02 - 4:49
    • What is DOWNTIME? - 1:17
    • Activity: Fill in Correct Type of Waste - 0:27
    • Activity Solution: Fill in Correct Type of Waste - 2:28
    • Section Conclusion - 0:26
  • What is Jidoka?
    • Section Introduction - 0:51
    • What is Jidoka? - 1:47
    • Real-Life Example of Jidoka - 3:07
    • Activity: Identify the Jidoka Solution - 0:52
    • Activity Solution: Identify the Jidoka Solution - 5:05
    • Section Conclusion - 0:30
  • What is Just-In-Time?
    • Section Introduction - 1:01
    • Introduction to JIT? - 2:35
    • Origin Story of JIT - 1:55
    • Steps to Implement JIT - 1:05
    • Case Studies of JIT - 3:39
    • Activity - Just-In-Time Quiz - 0:49
    • Activity Solution - Just-In-Time Quiz - 1:48
    • Section Conclusion - 0:28
  • What is Kaizen?
    • Section Introduction - 0:23
    • What is Kaizen? - 2:34
    • History of Kaizen - 1:41
    • Examples of Kaizen - 1:38
    • Kaizen Benefits - 0:47
    • Section Conclusion - 0:22
  • What is Genchi Genbutsu?
    • Section Introduction - 0:40
    • Introduction to Genchi Genbutsu - 1:30
    • Genchi Genbutsu: A Simple yet a Powerful Tool – Case Study - 7:06
    • Steps to implement Genchi Genbutsu - 2:26
    • Section Conclusion - 0:26
  • Course Conclusion
    • Course Conclusion - 2:17

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
97

Process Mapping Masterclass: A Practical Guide for Beginners

Create Process Flowcharts & Swimlane Diagrams with Real-Life Examples

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

This process mapping masterclass is a specialization program that provides you a practical perspective of creating process flowcharts and swimlane diagrams. You'll not only understand the concepts of creating a process map and a swimlane diagram but also reinforce your learning with realistic examples and activities. By learning process mapping, you can enhance your resume and make your skills stand out in the competitive project management field.

  • Access 97 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Get a process mapping specialization
  • Master the art of creating process flowcharts & swimlane diagrams
  • Complete several real-life examples & activities
  • Learn to draw process maps on PowerPoint & an online software

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction - Welcome to the Course! - 6:11
    • An Important Message from Ross - 0:57
    • S01 C02 - Trivia - 2:01
  • What is a Process Map?
    • Section Introduction - 0:45
    • What is a Process? - 2:19
    • What is a Process Map? - 1:27
    • Why Process Map? - 1:48
    • Process Maps - Real Life Example 01 - 3:12
    • Process Maps - Real Life Example 02 - 3:24
    • Activity: What is a Process Map? - 0:35
    • Activity Solution: What is a Process Map - 1:56
    • Section Conclusion - 0:33
  • The Basics of Process Mapping
    • Section Introduction - 0:49
    • Basic Process Mapping Symbols - 1:47
    • How to draw a Process Map on a Powerpoint using Basic Symbols? - 2:19
    • Activity: Create a Process Map on Powerpoint - 0:58
    • Activity Solution: Create a Process Map on Powerpoint - 2:00
    • What are the Free Process Mapping Softwares? - 4:42
    • Section Conclusion - 0:32
  • What is Draw.io?
    • Section Introduction - 1:08
    • What is Draw.io? - 1:03
    • Tutorial on Draw.io - 1:11
    • Adding Symbols and Working with Guidelines - 0:53
    • Resizing and Connecting Symbols - 1:12
    • Adding Text and Using the Formatting Panel - 1:11
    • Colors, Borders and Lines - 1:10
    • Saving Your File and Exporting the Diagram - 0:39
    • Section Conclusion - 0:46
  • What are the Steps to Create a Process Map?
    • Section Introduction - 0:38
    • 6 Easy Steps to Create a Process Map - 4:24
    • Do's and Don'ts of Process Mapping - 1:29
  • What are the Additional Process Mapping Symbols?
    • Section Introduction - 0:47
    • Additional Process Mapping Symbols - Part 01 - 2:26
    • Additional Process Mapping Symbols - Part 02 - 2:22
  • Process Mapping Example on Draw.io
    • Section Introduction - 0:36
    • Process Mapping Example on Draw.io - Part 01 - 0:42
    • Example: Completing Step 01 - 1:45
    • Example: Completing Step 02 - 1:51
    • Example: Completing Step 03 - 1:38
    • Example: Completing Step 04 - 0:47
    • Example: Completing Step 05 - 1:14
    • Example: Completing Step 06 - 1:02
    • Example: Completing Steps 07 & 08 - 1:24
    • Example: Completing Step 09 - 1:36
    • Example: Completing Step 10 - 1:03
    • Example: Completing Steps 11 & 12 - 1:45
    • Section Conclusion - 0:37
  • What is a Swimlane?
    • Section Introduction - 0:29
    • What is a Swimlane & When is it Used? - 1:04
    • The Origin Story of a Swimlane Diagram - 0:51
    • Swimlane Trivia - 0:33
    • Swimlane Trivia Solution - 0:47
    • Section Conclusion - 0:31
  • How to create a Swimlane Diagram on Draw.io?
    • Section Introduction - 0:53
    • Example: Create a Swimlane - 1:28
    • Example: Login to Draw.io - 0:40
    • Example: Select the Swimlane Diagram Template - 0:32
    • Example: Change the Template Header - 0:41
    • Example: Add appropriate Roles to each Lane - 1:56
    • Example: Clean the template - 1:20
    • Example: Completing Step 01 of the Example - 4:18
    • Example: Completing Step 02 - 1:39
    • Example: Completing Step 03 - 1:02
    • Example: Completing Steps 04 and 05 - 1:58
    • Example: Completing Step 06 - 1:33
    • Example: Completing Step 07 - 0:42
    • Example: Completing Step 08 - 0:42
    • Example: Completing Step 09 - 1:21
    • Example: Completing Step 10 - 0:40
    • Example: Completing Steps 11 and 12 - 1:41
    • Example: Completing Step 13 - 1:09
    • Section Conclusion - 0:27
  • Activity: Create Your Swimlane
    • Activity: Create Your Swimlane on Draw.io - 0:37
    • Activity Solution: Create Your Swimlane on Draw.io - 2:51
    • Activity Solution: Adding Roles to the Lanes - 1:30
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 01 - 0:56
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 02 - 1:04
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 03 - 0:50
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 04 - 1:20
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 05 - 0:46
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 06 - 1:06
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 07 - 1:12
    • Activity Solution: Completing Steps 08 and 09 - 0:56
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 10 - 1:36
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 11 & 12 - 1:12
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 13 - 1:17
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 14 - 0:58
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 15 & 16 - 0:57
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 17 - 0:55
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 18 & 19 - 1:22
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 20, 21 & 22 - 1:43
    • Activity Solution: Completing Step 23 - 0:40
    • Activity Solution: Completing Steps 24, 25 & 26 - 1:45
    • Activity Solution: Completing Steps 27, 28, 29, 30 & 31 - 1:31
    • Activity Solution: Completing Steps 32 & 33 - 1:15
    • Section Conclusion - 0:20
  • Course Conclusion
    • Course Summary & Conclusion - 2:00

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
50

Active Listening: A Practical Guide to Being an Active Listener

Harness Your Charisma to Increase Your Impact, Influence & Income

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

This course is a specialization program that provides you with a practical perspective to enhance your listening skills and become an excellent active listener. You'll not only understand the concepts of active listening, but know how to apply your learning in your personal and professional environments. Becoming an active listener can greatly improve your communication skills and set you apart from your peers as someone worthy of promotion and influence.

  • Access 50 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Become an active listener
  • Be able to absorb the information & details of communication and relay w/ complete accuracy
  • Hear & comprehend the true content of a message
  • Pick up unconscious signs displayed
  • Ask the right questions; be able to accurately judge their topic knowledge & adjust your communication style appropriately
  • Make your speaker feel valued & willing to contribute further

Instructor

Course Outline

  • What is Active Listening? An Introduction
    • Course Overview - 6:46
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
    • Section Introduction - 0:37
    • Introduction to Listening - 2:27
    • The Importance of Listening - 1:50
    • Activity: Check Your Listening Skills - 2:14
    • Activity Solution: Check Your Listening Skills - 0:50
    • What is Active Listening? - 4:21
    • Activity: Answer the Given Questions - 0:40
    • Activity Solution: Answer the Given Questions - 1:31
    • Impact of Active Listening - 0:35
    • Active Listening Example - 3:00
    • Section Conclusion - 0:41
  • What are the other approaches to Listening?
    • Section Introduction - 1:01
    • What is Discriminative Listening? - 1:30
    • Activity: Discriminative Listening - 0:26
    • Activity Solution: Discriminative Listening - 1:19
    • What is Comprehensive Listening? - 0:36
    • What is Critical Listening? - 0:53
    • Activity: Other Types of Listening Approaches - 0:43
    • Activity Solution: Other Types of Listening Approaches - 1:55
    • Section Conclusion - 0:36
  • What are the Barriers to Active Listening?
    • Section Introduction - 1:13
    • What are Physiological Barriers? - 1:30
    • What are Environmental Barriers? - 1:19
    • Activity: Environmental Barriers - 1:06
    • Activity Solution: Environmental Barriers - 0:45
    • What are Attitudinal Barriers? - 3:38
    • Example: Attitudinal Barriers to Active Listening - 0:50
    • What are Attitudinal Barriers? Continued - 0:47
    • What are additional Barriers to Active Listening? - 1:45
    • Activity: Distinguish between Active Listeners and Bad Listeners Characteristics - 1:39
    • Activity Solution: Distinguish between Active Listeners and Bad Listeners - 7:05
    • Section Conclusion - 0:47
  • How to be a better active listener?
    • Section Introduction - 0:49
    • Tip # 1 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:29
    • Tip # 2 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:40
    • Tip # 3 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:56
    • Tip # 4 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:31
    • Tip # 5 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:27
    • Tip # 6 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:30
    • Tip # 7 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:32
    • Tip # 8 for being a Better Active Listener - 0:54
    • Activity: Answer the Quiz - 0:32
    • Activity Solution: Answer the Quiz - 3:55
    • Section Conclusion - 0:57
  • What speakers can do to ensure Active Listening?
    • Section Introduction - 0:58
    • Tips for the Speaker to ensure Active Listening - 2:12
    • Section Conclusion - 0:37
  • Course Conclusion
    • Course Summary and Conclusion - 3:51

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
60

Lean Masterclass: Become a Certified Just-In-Time Specialist

Get Down to Brass Tacks with One of the Crucial Pillars of Lean Methodology

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Just-In-Time is a critical Lean tool. In fact, it is one of the two pillars of the Toyota Production system, the other one being Jidoka. The Just-In-Time (JIT) manufacturing system is a planning system for manufacturing processes that minimizes the availability of material inventories at the manufacturing site to only what, when, and how much is strictly necessary. The Just-In-Time (JIT) system is an integrated set of activities designed to achieve high-volume production using minimal inventories; raw materials, work-in-process, ﬁnished goods and other consumable goods. In this course, you'll get familiar with this crucial cog of the Lean management system.

  • Access 60 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Become a Just-In-Time specialist & a problem solver for your business
  • Learn to identify opportunities to reduce inventory level in your business process
  • Drive cost reduction by reducing inventory & improving supplier ties for your organization
  • Coach peers, subordinates, & superiors on Just-In-Time techniques
  • Learn to ask the right questions & enable Just-In-Time thinking
  • Deliver a reduction in cycle time by executing Just-In-Time projects

Instructor

Course Outline

  • What is Just-In-Time?
    • Course Overview - 5:20
    • Just-In-Time Case Study - Toyota - 5:24
    • Section Introduction - 0:47
    • What is Just-In-Time? - 2:21
    • History of Just-In-Time - 4:12
    • The Concept of Just-In-Time - 1:42
    • Activity: Just-In-Time Introduction - 0:40
    • Activity Solution: Just-In-Time Introduction - 2:03
    • Section Conclusion - 0:34
  • What is the Key Component # 1 of Just-In-Time?
    • Section Introduction - 1:46
    • How is “Teamwork” an essential element of Just-In-Time? - 1:30
    • How is “Discipline” an essential element of Just-In-Time? - 1:14
    • How is “Supplier Involvement” an essential element of Just-In-Time? - 4:45
    • Section Conclusion - 0:45
  • What is Key Component # 2 of Just-In-Time?
    • Section Introduction - 0:40
    • What is Total Quality Control (TQC)? - 1:36
    • What is the Concept of Immediate Customer? - 2:06
    • Can Just-In-Time be implemented in Small Scale Organizations too? - 2:43
    • Activity: Key Components of Just-In-Time - 0:33
    • Activity Solution: Key Components of Just-In-Time - 2:34
    • Section Conclusion - 1:12
  • What are the Characteristics of Just-In-Time System? - Part 01
    • Section Introduction - 1:56
    • What is Uniform Workstation Loads? - 2:44
    • What are Small Lot Sizes? - 1:18
    • What are Closer Supplier Ties? - 0:47
    • How JIT helps maintain High Quality? - 1:14
    • Section Conclusion - 0:43
  • What are the Characteristics of Just-In-Time System? - Part 02
    • Section Introduction - 0:39
    • What are Quick and Economic Setups? - 1:11
    • Steps 01 & 02: Analyze Existing Procedures & Separate Activities - 1:00
    • Convert Internal Setup Activities into External Setup Activities - 2:11
    • Section Conclusion - 0:41
  • What are the Characteristics of Just-In-Time System? - Part 03
    • Section Introduction - 0:38
    • What are Flexible Facilities & Multi-skilled Workforce? - 2:23
    • What is Preventive Maintenance? - 1:25
    • What is Continuous Improvement? - 2:20
    • Activity: Just-In-Time Characteristics - 0:31
    • Activity Solution: Just-In-Time Characteristics - 3:12
    • Section Conclusion - 0:39
  • What are the 7 Steps to Implement Just-In-Time in your Organization?
    • Section Introduction - 0:53
    • Activity: What are the 7 Steps to Implement Just-In-Time in Your Organization - 1:14
    • Activity Solution: What are the 7 Steps to Implement Just-In-Time in Your Organization - 4:46
    • Section Conclusion - 1:00
  • What are the Advantages and Disadvantages of the Just-In-Time System?
    • Section Introduction - 0:43
    • What are the Advantages of Just-In-Time System? - 2:18
    • What are the Disadvantages of Just-In-Time System? - 1:48
    • Section Conclusion - 1:15
  • How does Just-In-Time System Eliminate Waste?
    • Section Introduction - 1:10
    • How does Just-In-Time System Eliminates Waste - Part 01 - 1:55
    • How does Just-In-Time System Eliminates Waste - Part 02 - 2:24
    • Section Conclusion - 0:46
  • How do Suppliers & Customers Work Together using Just-In-Time?
    • Section Introduction - 0:42
    • How do Suppliers & Customers Work Together using Just-In-Time? Part 01 - 2:06
    • How do Suppliers & Customers Work Together using Just-In-Time? Part 02 - 1:50
    • How do Suppliers & Customers Work Together using Just-In-Time? Part 03 - 1:57
    • Section Conclusion - 0:38
  • What are the Applications of Just-In-Time in Service Industry?
    • Section Introduction - 1:18
    • What are the Applications of Just-In-Time in Service Industry? Part 01 - 1:42
    • What are the Applications of Just-In-Time in Service Industry? Part 02 - 1:01
    • Section Conclusion - 0:42

Access
Lifetime
Content
1 hours
Lessons
26

Six Sigma White Belt: Learn Six Sigma & Grow Your Potential

Catalyze Your High Paid Project Management Journey with a Six Sigma White Belt Primer

By AIGPE | in Online Courses

Six Sigma is a business methodology designed to help operations minimize errors and cut costs. As such, showing a potential employer your Six Sigma-savviness is a great way to impress during the interview. For those new to Six Sigma, your journey starts with the Six Sigma White Belt certification, which validates your understanding of the Six Sigma basics; and this course is your beginner's guide. Jump in, and you'll discover what Six Sigma is, its techniques and tools, and more as you prep to get certified.

  • Access 26 lectures & 1 hour of content 24/7
  • Learn how to get to the root cause of business problems w/ the 5 Why Analysis
  • Develop an end-to-end view of your business process
  • Discover what Six Sigma is & the different roles in a Lean Six Sigma project
  • Get an overview of the Six Sigma DMAIC model
  • Master the seven basic tools of quality, including Process Map (SIPOC), Checksheets, Histogram & more

Instructor

Course Outline

  • Six Sigma White Belt: Welcome and Introduction
    • Welcome, key points to note
    • Introduction to AIGPE's White Belt Certification Program - 14:32
    • A Special Message from Ross - 0:57
  • Six Sigma White Belt: Understanding Quality
    • What is the importance of Quality? - 4:15
    • History of Quality - 7:07
  • Six Sigma White Belt: Understanding Six Sigma
    • What is Six Sigma? - 5:28
    • Typical Six Sigma Roles - 4:33
    • Difference between 99% and Six Sigma Level of Performance - 3:42
    • The Six Sigma DMAIC Model - 5:08
  • Six Sigma White Belt: Understanding the Seven Basic Tools of Quality
    • The Seven Basic Tools of Quality - 14:29
    • How to create Histogram using a Spreadsheet (Microsoft Excel) - 6:00
    • Histogram Conclusion - 4:36
    • How to create Pareto Chart using a spreadsheet (Microsoft Excel)? - 6:22
    • Pareto Charts Conclusion - 2:35
    • Fishbone Diagram_An Overview - 1:33
    • How to create Fishbone Diagram using a spreadsheet (Microsoft Excel)? - 6:20
    • Fishbone Diagram Conclusion - 3:17
    • 5 Why Analysis_An Overview - 0:56
    • 5 Why Analysis Example - 5:00
    • 5 Why Analysis Conclusion - 2:29
    • Run Charts_An Overview - 0:41
    • How to create Run Chart using a Spreadsheet (Excel)? - 2:04
    • Run Charts Conclusion - 3:44
  • Six Sigma White Belt: Understanding Lean
    • What is Lean? - 3:31
  • Six Sigma White Belt: Summarizing our Learnings and Next Steps
    • Six Sigma White Belt: Summarizing the learnings - 2:50
    • Post Course Quiz

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.