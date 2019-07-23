Access 29 lectures & 0.5 hours of content 24/7

Learn what Quality Function Deployment (QFD) is

Discover how QFD gained prominence

Learn the 7 easy steps to construct QFD

Explore an example of constructing QFD

Customer requirements can be hazy. Although customers may think they know what they want, they may not have the technical or engineering expertise to communicate exactly what they're looking for. The conversion of customer requirements into technical or engineering specifications is the goal of Quality Function Deployment (QFD). This unique tool brings a structured approach to identifying these requirements. Due to its complexity, this tool is generally only used in Six Sigma Black Belt projects, meaning this course will set you up to oversee even the most complex projects.