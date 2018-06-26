Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

The Complete Tableau 10 Data Science Bundle

What's Included

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol. 1
Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol. 2
Mastering Tableau 10
Tableau For Absolute Beginners
Tableau 10 Desktop Training
Product Details

Access
Lifetime
Content
2.5 hours
Lessons
32

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol. 1

Make Sense of Data Sets with This Visualization Tool

By Packt Publishing

Course Description

Corporate executives rely on data to make their decisions, but they don't have time to pore over pages of spreadsheets. Tableau 10 is the data visualization tool that breaks mounds of information down into clear, actionable insights, making it a valuable tool for any data-driven guru. This course will show you how to get started with Tableau 10, so you can create powerful visualizations and guide your business with solid, accessible answers.

  • Access 32 lectures & 2.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Discover how to visualize information w/ unique charts & graphs
  • Learn from easy-to-follow examples & cover basic and advanced use-case scenarios
  • Understand how to create a KPI text table, waterfall chart, population pyramid & more

Instructor

Packt’s mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Important Details

  Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  Access options: web
  Certification of completion not included
  Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  Internet required

Course Outline

  • Data Preparation
    • The Course Overview (5:30)
    • Using the Data Interpreter and Pivot (5:21)
    • Using schema.ini to Resolve Data Type Issues (4:44)
    • Pivoting Columns (3:24)
    • Using Union (4:06)
    • Using Join (7:03)
    • Using Blend (8:06)
  • Basic Charts
    • Creating a Bar Chart (7:17)
    • Creating a Stacked Bar Chart (6:13)
    • Creating a Line Chart (5:13)
    • Creating a Scatter Plot (6:14)
    • Creating a Heat Map (4:59)
    • Creating a Text Table (Crosstab) (5:42)
    • Creating a Highlight Table (3:04)
    • Creating an Area Chart (4:17)
    • Creating a Pie Chart (4:52)
    • Creating a Bubble Chart (5:12)
    • Creating a Word Cloud (4:25)
    • Creating a Tree Map (3:57)
  • Advanced Charts
    • Creating a Histogram (5:31)
    • Creating a Small Multiple Chart (4:04)
    • Creating a Shared-Axis Chart (4:29)
    • Creating a Combo Chart (Dual Axis Chart)
    • Creating a Bullet Chart (5:19)
    • Creating a Bar in Bar Chart (4:33)
    • Creating a Donut Chart (5:37)
    • Creating a Unit Chart (5:30)
    • Creating a Box and Whisker Chart (4:03)
    • Creating a Sparkline with Indicators (6:36)
    • Creating a KPI Text Table (5:26)
    • Creating a Waterfall Chart (4:15)
    • Creating a Population Pyramid (4:49)

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
25

Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions: Vol. 2

Make Your Findings Interactive with Dashboards & Story Points

By Packt Publishing

Course Description

Tableau is great for distilling mounds of data into smart graphs and charts, but that's only a fraction of its capabilities. Building on the first volume, this second installment guides you through creating gripping dashboards and story points to communicate your insights to other viewers.

  • Access 25 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand how Tableau interacts w/ your data & discover new findings
  • Convey your insights w/ dashboards & story points
  • Learn how to communicate your findings w/ interactive charts

Instructor

Packt’s mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  Internet required

Course Outline

  • Building Interactive Charts
    • The Course Overview (5:37)
    • Creating a Motion Chart (4:15)
    • Creating a Dynamic Column/Row Trellis Chart (4:47)
    • Creating a Top/Bottom N Filter (4:05)
    • Comparing One to Everything Else (4:59)
    • Dynamically Displaying Dimensions (2:13)
    • Dynamically Displaying and Sorting Measures (3:26)
  • Dashboards and Story Points
    • Creating a Filter Action (10:50)
    • Creating a Highlight Action (5:29)
    • Creating a URL Action (5:54)
    • Creating an Infographic-Like Dashboard (5:44)
    • Creating Story Points (5:03)
  • Maps and Geospatial Visualization
    • Adding Data Layers to the Default Map (3:46)
    • Creating Custom Territories (5:45)
    • Working with Web Map Service (WMS) (3:15)
    • Using Path to Display Movement on a Map (7:12)
    • Importing Custom Geocoding (4:07)
    • Using a Custom Image Background (5:13)
  • Analytics
    • Adding a Constant Line (3:57)
    • Adding a Trend Line (4:34)
    • Using a Reference Line (4:34)
    • Adding a Reference Band (2:58)
    • Performing Cluster Analysis (2:48)
    • Visualizing Forecast (2:42)
    • Performing Linear Regression with R (6:08)

Access
Lifetime
Content
5 hours
Lessons
33

Mastering Tableau 10

Produce Interactive Insights Your Business Can Use

By Packt Publishing

Course Description

Tableau 10 has enabled professionals to sift through information and spot trends with a data-driven focus that's unparalleled in the analytics scene. This course takes you from A to Z with Tableau 10, diving into its visualization tools and familiarizing you with its new Data Prep features.

  • Access 33 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
  • Understand the Tableau fundamentals & learn how to filter data at all levels
  • Dive into data intergration w/ Tableau's new Data Prep feature
  • Master advanced calculations, dashboards & visualizations and solve complex queries

Instructor

Packt’s mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web
  • Certification of completion not included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: all levels

Requirements

  Internet required

Course Outline

  • Working Toward Data Prep Mastery
    • The Course Overview (3:22)
    • It's All about the Data (12:10)
    • Filtering at All Levels (14:26)
    • Combining Data (14:37)
    • Blending Data (13:54)
    • Stacking That Data (12:49)
    • Completing the Picture (12:58)
  • Data for the Enterprise
    • To Extract or Not to Extract? (14:21)
    • Future-Proofing the Data (10:49)
    • Sharing is Caring (6:10)
    • Content for the Consumers (5:26)
  • Visual Analytics at the Core
    • The Four Pill Types (11:14)
    • Chart Types That Work (10:31)
    • Controlling the Canvas (9:52)
    • Being Creative with Color (7:04)
    • Being a Minimalist (10:09)
    • Getting Analytical (9:25)
    • Clustering (7:40)
    • Custom Territories (6:55)
  • Communicate with Calculations
    • At the Ready Quick Calcs (8:50)
    • Table Calcs (10:22)
    • LODs of Fun (9:31)
    • Leveling Up with Advanced LODs (9:46)
  • Actions That Get Reactions
    • The Accidental Action (11:19)
    • Vizs That Play Together (7:44)
    • It's Starting to Feel like an App (10:32)
  • Quick Filters and Parameters
    • Dynamic Actions with Parameters (7:16)
    • Handing Out Interactivity (7:00)
    • Swapping in the Flow (8:08)
  • Custom Canvas Control
    • Dynamic Containers (10:58)
    • Content Push (7:37)
    • Designing for Mobile (6:54)
    • Wrapping Up (5:53)

Access
Lifetime
Content
2 hours
Lessons
22

Tableau For Absolute Beginners

Learn the Data Analytics Essentials in Two Hours

By Eduonix Learning Solutions

Course Description

Tableau 10 has changed the way companies work with data, allowing them to distill mounds of scattered information into clear and focused insights. This training uses beginner-friendly, hands-on examples to guide you through the Tableau basics. Jump in, and you'll get the scoop on this software's visualization tools and how to inform your business' decisions with maps, charts, dashboards, and other interactive displays.

  • Access 22 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
  • Follow along bite-sized videos to learn the Tableau fundamentals
  • Get started w/ Tableau installation, configuration & set up
  • Discover how to create charts, dashboards & other interactive visualizations

Instructor

Eduonix creates and distributes high-quality technology training content. Their team of industry professionals has been training manpower for more than a decade. They aim to teach technology the way it is used in the industry and professional world. They have a professional team of trainers for technologies ranging from Mobility, Web and Enterprise, and Database and Server Administration.

Important Details

  Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  Access options: web
  Certification of completion not included
  Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  Experience level required: basic

Requirements

  Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Introduction (1:32)
  • Tableau
    • Introduction (0:46)
    • Installation video (2:02)
  • Tableau Basics
    • Tableau Connection (2:23)
    • Various Connection Options in Tableau (2:01)
    • Navigating Tableau (7:59)
    • Generating Claculated Fields (4:44)
    • Connect Using Web Connector (3:40)
    • Colors and Labels (6:12)
  • Working with Time Series and Filters
    • Time Series Data (8:50)
    • Filters (6:05)
    • Choosing a Chart (5:00)
  • Working with Scatter Plots and Maps
    • Joininf in Tableau (10:57)
    • Working with Map Calculated Fields (10:05)
    • Scatter PLOTS (8:48)
    • Generating Dashboards (9:59)
    • Dashboard Interactive Filters (7:25)
  • Working with Joins 5 Lectures
    • Join Types (5:27)
    • Join on Duplicate (5:00)
    • Joins on Multiple Values (4:26)
    • Why Blending Over Joins (5:55)
    • Blending (11:14)

Access
Lifetime
Content
7 hours
Lessons
72

Tableau 10 Desktop Training

Hone Your Analytics Skills with Hands-on Help

By Rob Davis

Course Description

Tableau might come off as intimidating for newcomers, but with a host of practical lessons, this course lets you take on data visualization in a fun and engaging way. With multiple data sets available for download, you can practice preparing and visualizing information with Tableau 10 until you're a bona fide Tableau analyst.

  • Access 72 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
  • Go from beginner to expert w/ creating real-world data visualizations
  • Practice your Tableau skills w/ downloadable practice data sets
  • Represent data w/ bar & line charts, maps, and more

Instructor

My name is Rob Davis and I am super-excited that you're here!

Professionally, I am a Business Intelligence consultant with over ten years of experience in government, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, higher ed, and other industries. I was trained by the best analytics mentors at Accenture and today I leverage Tableau to drive business strategy, revamp customer experience, and demonstrate the art of the possible. From my courses you will straight away notice how I combine my real-life experience and academic background to deliver professional step-by-step coaching in the space of Business Intelligence. I am also passionate about helping others and love to see each and every one of my students succeed.

To sum up, I am absolutely and utterly passionate about both Business Intelligence and I am looking forward to sharing my passion and knowledge with you!

Important Details

  Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  Access options: web
  Certification of completion not included
  Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  Experience level required: intermediate

Requirements

  Internet required

Course Outline

  • Introduction
    • Data File Download Instructions (0:30)
    • Tableau Software Introduction (17:41)
    • Tableau Desktop Tour (8:19)
  • Data Preparation
    • Live vs Extract Connection (10:47)
    • Data Source Editor (4:42)
    • Pivoting and Splitting Data (11:11)
    • Data Interpreter (3:20)
  • Data Visualization
    • Pivot Tables and Heat Maps (7:12)
    • Highlight Table (2:40)
    • Bar Chart - Aggregate vs Disaggregated Data (2:17)
    • Bar Chart - Bar in Bar (4:31)
    • Bar Chart - Stacked Bar (3:26)
    • Bar Chart - Bullet (9:52)
    • Bar Chart – Combo Chart (5:50)
    • Bar Charts – Histogram (6:22)
    • Line Charts – Single Axis (3:41)
    • Line Charts – Blended Axis (3:27)
    • Line Charts – Dual Axis (4:12)
    • Maps – Filled Map (4:11)
    • Maps – Symbol Map and Map Settings (7:04)
    • Proportional Charts - Pie Charts vs Treemaps (8:33)
    • Proportional Charts - Scatter Plots (5:42)
    • Proportional Charts - Word Cloud (3:11)
    • Charts - Motion Chart (5:49)
  • Dashboard Design
    • Canvas Selection and Adjusting Size (3:03)
    • Tiled vs Floating Objects (5:45)
    • Pixel Perfect Alignment (3:51)
    • Adding Images and Text (6:41)
    • Adding Background Color, Shading, Separator Lines (19:09)
    • Dynamic Chart Titles (10:21)
    • Information Icons (8:03)
    • Exclude Until Clicked (7:06)
    • Creating a Story (7:19)
  • Managing Your Data - Filters, Sorts, Actions, and Calculations
    • Filters – Application and Customization (14:51)
    • Action Filters (4:39)
    • Action Jumps (10:24)
    • Sorting Your Data (6:34)
    • Top and Bottom N Filtering (3:58)
    • Modifying Measure Aggregation Type (3:32)
    • Totals and Sub Totals (3:04)
    • Calculations – String Functions (3:45)
    • Calculations – Basic Arithmetic (2:30)
    • Calculations – Date Functions (9:36)
    • Calculations – Logic Statements (12:53)
    • Table Calculations (7:00)
    • Date Aggregation (2:16)
    • Discrete vs Continuous Measures (4:51)
    • Level of Detail Calculations (5:56)
    • Parameters - Dimension Swapping (13:51)
  • Grouping Data
    • Groups (6:17)
    • Sets (3:02)
    • Hierarchies (3:07)
    • Bins (4:38)
  • Formatting
    • Size (5:42)
    • Updating the axis (8:15)
    • Colors, Borders, and Transparency (5:46)
    • Adding/Removing Chart Lines (3:29)
    • Trend Lines, Forecasting, and Reference Lines (6:16)
    • Mark Labels vs Annotations (7:33)
    • Enabling the Summary Box (2:01)
    • Chart Titles and Captions (6:13)
  • Advanced Data Preparation
    • Using Blends (6:39)
    • Unions (3:58)
  • Sharing Your Dashboards
    • Publishing To PDF (6:59)
    • Exporting to Pivot Tables and Images (8:25)
    • Exporting Packaged Workbooks (2:58)
    • Publishing to Tableau Server (1:13)
  • What's New!
    • Viz in Tooltips (3:56)
    • Tableau Extract Performance Improvement with Hyper! (3:23)

