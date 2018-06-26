Corporate executives rely on data to make their decisions, but they don't have time to pore over pages of spreadsheets. Tableau 10 is the data visualization tool that breaks mounds of information down into clear, actionable insights, making it a valuable tool for any data-driven guru. This course will show you how to get started with Tableau 10, so you can create powerful visualizations and guide your business with solid, accessible answers.
Access 32 lectures & 2.5 hours of content 24/7
Discover how to visualize information w/ unique charts & graphs
Learn from easy-to-follow examples & cover basic and advanced use-case scenarios
Understand how to create a KPI text table, waterfall chart, population pyramid & more
Instructor
Packt’s mission is to help the world put software to work in new ways, through the delivery of effective learning and information services to IT professionals. Working towards that vision, it has published over 4,000 books and videos so far, providing IT professionals with the actionable knowledge they need to get the job done–whether that’s specific learning on an emerging technology or optimizing key skills in more established tools.
Important Details
Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
Access options: web
Certification of completion not included
Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
Internet required
Course Outline
Data Preparation
The Course Overview (5:30)
Using the Data Interpreter and Pivot (5:21)
Using schema.ini to Resolve Data Type Issues (4:44)
Tableau is great for distilling mounds of data into smart graphs and charts, but that's only a fraction of its capabilities. Building on the first volume, this second installment guides you through creating gripping dashboards and story points to communicate your insights to other viewers.
Access 25 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
Understand how Tableau interacts w/ your data & discover new findings
Convey your insights w/ dashboards & story points
Learn how to communicate your findings w/ interactive charts
Instructor
Course Outline
Building Interactive Charts
The Course Overview (5:37)
Creating a Motion Chart (4:15)
Creating a Dynamic Column/Row Trellis Chart (4:47)
Creating a Top/Bottom N Filter (4:05)
Comparing One to Everything Else (4:59)
Dynamically Displaying Dimensions (2:13)
Dynamically Displaying and Sorting Measures (3:26)
Tableau 10 has enabled professionals to sift through information and spot trends with a data-driven focus that's unparalleled in the analytics scene. This course takes you from A to Z with Tableau 10, diving into its visualization tools and familiarizing you with its new Data Prep features.
Access 33 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
Understand the Tableau fundamentals & learn how to filter data at all levels
Dive into data intergration w/ Tableau's new Data Prep feature
Master advanced calculations, dashboards & visualizations and solve complex queries
Instructor
Tableau 10 has changed the way companies work with data, allowing them to distill mounds of scattered information into clear and focused insights. This training uses beginner-friendly, hands-on examples to guide you through the Tableau basics. Jump in, and you'll get the scoop on this software's visualization tools and how to inform your business' decisions with maps, charts, dashboards, and other interactive displays.
Access 22 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7
Follow along bite-sized videos to learn the Tableau fundamentals
Get started w/ Tableau installation, configuration & set up
Discover how to create charts, dashboards & other interactive visualizations
Instructor
Eduonix creates and distributes high-quality technology training content. Their team of industry professionals has been training manpower for more than a decade. They aim to teach technology the way it is used in the industry and professional world. They have a professional team of trainers for technologies ranging from Mobility, Web and Enterprise, and Database and Server Administration.
Tableau might come off as intimidating for newcomers, but with a host of practical lessons, this course lets you take on data visualization in a fun and engaging way. With multiple data sets available for download, you can practice preparing and visualizing information with Tableau 10 until you're a bona fide Tableau analyst.
Access 72 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
Go from beginner to expert w/ creating real-world data visualizations
Practice your Tableau skills w/ downloadable practice data sets
Represent data w/ bar & line charts, maps, and more
Instructor
My name is Rob Davis and I am super-excited that you're here!
Professionally, I am a Business Intelligence consultant with over ten years of experience in government, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, higher ed, and other industries. I was trained by the best analytics mentors at Accenture and today I leverage Tableau to drive business strategy, revamp customer experience, and demonstrate the art of the possible.
From my courses you will straight away notice how I combine my real-life experience and academic background to deliver professional step-by-step coaching in the space of Business Intelligence. I am also passionate about helping others and love to see each and every one of my students succeed.
To sum up, I am absolutely and utterly passionate about both Business Intelligence and I am looking forward to sharing my passion and knowledge with you!
Course Outline
Introduction
Data File Download Instructions (0:30)
Tableau Software Introduction (17:41)
Tableau Desktop Tour (8:19)
Data Preparation
Live vs Extract Connection (10:47)
Data Source Editor (4:42)
Pivoting and Splitting Data (11:11)
Data Interpreter (3:20)
Data Visualization
Pivot Tables and Heat Maps (7:12)
Highlight Table (2:40)
Bar Chart - Aggregate vs Disaggregated Data (2:17)
Bar Chart - Bar in Bar (4:31)
Bar Chart - Stacked Bar (3:26)
Bar Chart - Bullet (9:52)
Bar Chart – Combo Chart (5:50)
Bar Charts – Histogram (6:22)
Line Charts – Single Axis (3:41)
Line Charts – Blended Axis (3:27)
Line Charts – Dual Axis (4:12)
Maps – Filled Map (4:11)
Maps – Symbol Map and Map Settings (7:04)
Proportional Charts - Pie Charts vs Treemaps (8:33)