By Rob Davis | in Online Courses

Course Description Tableau might come off as intimidating for newcomers, but with a host of practical lessons, this course lets you take on data visualization in a fun and engaging way. With multiple data sets available for download, you can practice preparing and visualizing information with Tableau 10 until you're a bona fide Tableau analyst.



Access 72 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

Go from beginner to expert w/ creating real-world data visualizations

Practice your Tableau skills w/ downloadable practice data sets

Instructor My name is Rob Davis and I am super-excited that you're here!



Professionally, I am a Business Intelligence consultant with over ten years of experience in government, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, higher ed, and other industries. I was trained by the best analytics mentors at Accenture and today I leverage Tableau to drive business strategy, revamp customer experience, and demonstrate the art of the possible. From my courses you will straight away notice how I combine my real-life experience and academic background to deliver professional step-by-step coaching in the space of Business Intelligence. I am also passionate about helping others and love to see each and every one of my students succeed.



To sum up, I am absolutely and utterly passionate about both Business Intelligence and I am looking forward to sharing my passion and knowledge with you!